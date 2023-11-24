The Tefía camp, also known as Colonia Agrícola Penitenciaria de Tefía, was a notorious concentration camp during the Francoist dictatorship. Functioning between 1954 and 1966, it was a site of imprisonment and torture, particularly for LGBTQIA+ individuals. The camp’s origins trace back to the 1933 Ley de Vagos y Maleantes, with the initial concept having been formed during the Second Republic in 1935. A notorious stain on Canarian living memory, LGBT activists have long called for the injustices and atrocities commited there to be remembered and reconciled.

Similarly, the Sima de Jinámar, an 80-meter deep volcanic chasm, bears a grim history. Reports suggest that during the Franco regime, it was used as a mass grave where up to 100 republican prisoners were executed, literally thrown to their deaths. The first official expedition to this site was conducted in September 2020, aiming to uncover the truths buried within.

Torres’ announcement was made during his visit to the well of Tenoya in Arucas, Gran Canaria, one of the few excavated mass graves from the Francoist era in the Canary Islands. His commitment to these sites stems from his tenure as Mayor of Arucas, where he played a pivotal role in initiating the exploration of these “wells of oblivion”

The Tefia Penal Colony The Tefía camp, known as Colonia Agrícola Penitenciaria de Tefía, was a concentration camp during the Francoist dictatorship in Spain, located in the village of Tefía, and part of the municipality of Puerto del Rosario on the island of Fuerteventura. It operated between 1954 and 1966 and was one of the facilities planned under the original 1933 Ley de Vagos y Maleantes (Law of Vagrants and Thieves), intended for the rehabilitation of undesirable individuals. The idea for the penal agricultural colony in Fuerteventura was conceived, during the Second Republic, in July 1935 under the government of Alcalá Zamora. The Tefía camp served as a place of imprisonment for both common and political prisoners and was also used for the reeducation of homosexuals

The significance of these initiatives extends far beyond historical acknowledgment. By recognizing these sites as places of democratic memory, the Spanish government is not only honoring the victims of past atrocities but is also making a powerful statement about its dedication to democratic principles and human rights. The move is a part of a broader effort to bring to light the forgotten or ignored stories of the Franco regime’s victims and provide closure to their families.

For Spanish civil society, especially in the Canary Islands, these recognitions are crucial in addressing the long-standing silence and neglect surrounding these dark chapters of their history. They serve as a testament to the resilience and dignity of those who suffered under the dictatorship.