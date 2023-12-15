Time to be Merry! A beautiful “winteresque” December weekend is ahead with an abundance of seasonal events to enjoy all around Gran Canaria. Christmas markets, concerts and other events like the Orange Fair in Telde, an early New Year party in Holidayworld Maspalomas. All of our featured events are free to attend and enjoy. Plenty of options to experience the tingling Xmas feeling with the family and friends and find the true spirit of Christmas, love!
A very busy time indeed when it comes to festive events with two weeks to go to Christmas. These are our chosen highlights included in this edition of the Canary Guide #WeekendTips. 🎅🎄🎁
There are also three groups of Motorcycle Santas and Mrs Santas cruising this weekend. On Saturday, the traditional southern one (see more info below) as well as two on Sunday. One leaving from CC Las Terrazas at 11:30 and the 16th Santa Claus route by Diablas Moteras Gran Canaria leaving at 11:00 from Parque Juan Pablo II in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria through the streets of the capital via Tenoya and Arucas to La Plaza de Santiago in Gáldar.
Upcoming events:
until 2 January • XXV Semana de las Flores, The Flower Week in Gáldar 🌷🌸
until 8 January • Bélen de Arena Las Canteras Beach
20-23 December • Christmas House in Parque Sur de Maspalomas
22 December • Christmas Night in Gáldar with street parades, concerts, museum visits, and much more
22-23 December • Christmas Market Agaete 🎄🌟
22 December-31 December • Gáldar Xmas Market on Calle Fernando Guanarteme
26 December – 4 January • Planeta Gran Canaria INFECAR
29 December • Children’s Christmas Parade in Gáldar
31 January • New Year celebrations
5 January • Reyes Magos parades
Upcoming bank holidays:
Monday 25 December – Public Holiday in Spain, Christmas
A prretty awesome December weekend ahed to enjoy with temperatures “normal” for the time of the year and the last few days of hazy Calima going away. There is no rain in the forecast and mostly sunshine for Gran Canaria.
Highs reach up to 25ºC (in the shade) in the south and northwest during the daytime, and lowest at 14ºC in Tejeda and 21º in the capital. All in all, a nice weekend to enjoy all kinds of Christmas festivities and get some tasty oranges from Telde.
Friday: In the north and east, cloudy intervals decrease to slightly cloudy during the morning, with some intervals of high clouds mainly in the late hours. In the rest, slightly cloudy or clear, with some intervals of high clouds. A slight haze at the end is not ruled out. Maximum temperatures without changes or slightly rising, mainly in interior areas. Lows with few changes, with a predominance of slight descents on southern slopes. Moderate wind from the northeast, with strong intervals on the northwest and southeast slopes at dawn, which will decrease to a weak to moderate easterly component during the morning, with a predominance of the southeast direction in high areas during the second half of the day.
Saturday: Generally clear skies. Probable haze from the early hours of the morning. Maximum temperatures without changes in general, except in inland areas where slight decreases are expected. Minimums without changes, except in the extreme southwest where they will increase slightly. Light east component wind, moderate on north and south slopes. Breeze regime in the extreme west. On summits, from the east moderate with intervals of strong in the late hours.
Sunday: Little cloudy or clear in general. Probable haze. Maximum temperatures decreasing, moderate in the mountainous islands and light in the easternmost ones. Lows without changes or in slight decrease. Moderate easterly wind, with probable locally very strong gusts, especially during daylight hours, on summits and northeast and south slopes.
🍊🍊 TELDE ORANGE FAIR | SUNDAY 17 DECEMBER 🍊🍊
Between 10:00-15:00 at Plaza de San Gregorio sale of these gorgeous fruits and other local products, live music, tastings, as well as activities for children and surprises.
11:00 chocolate fountain, 11:30 saxofonist, 12:00 music by “Entre Amigos”
SANTA LUCÍA CASCO | ROMERÍA DE LOS LABRADORES | SUNDAY 17 DECEMBER
The municipality of Santa Lucía de Tirajana has been celebrating their Patron Saint festivities, Fiestas Patronales de Santa Lucía y los Labradores this year from 6 December and the festivities conclude this Sunday with the Romería de Los Labradores at 13:00 (Fiesta Pilgrimage of The Workers)
In the ancient southeastern Tirajana valley, the Sunday following the feast day of Santa Lucia, the Pilgrimage of Los Labradores is celebrated, in honour of the Virgen del Rosario.
On this day, thousands of people dress up in traditional clothes for the pilgrimage with carts pulled by tractors or cattle, and roam the streets of the town, offering the numerous visitors typical local produce of the land; wine, rum, cheese, pork rinds, gofio and fried sardines, in addition to the traditional mejunje, a traditional local drink made with rum, honey and aromatic herbs.
SAN BARTOLOMÉ DE TIRAJANA | CHRISTMAS LIGHTS-ON EVENT | 15 DECEMBER 🎄🌟
The Christmas lights on event of San Bartolomé de Tirjana will finally take place this Friday on Avenida de Gáldar at 20:30 (in San Fernando de Maspalomas). The Open Commercial Zone will have a children’s area, and performances by Umiaya and La Trova.
The day will begin at 16:30 with bouncy castles, workshops, DJs, and Christmas photocall
at 19:00 Lights on
at 19:30 music from A.F Umiaya
at 21:00 La Trova
CHRISTMAS IN GÁLDAR 🎄🌟
The municipality of Gáldar shines bright every year when it comes to Christmas.
Friday 15 December:
at 18:00 Traditional collection of toys at Plaza de Los Faycanes with Royal pages.
at 20:00 “Gáldar es Navidad”, a Christmas concert in front of the Templo Santuario de Santiago Apóstol.
Saturday 16 December:
During the morning The Royal Pages parades in the different neighbourhoods of the municipality
from 10:00 Street Commercial Fair at Plaza de Santiago
at 2:30 Classic Christmas songs spectacle show in front of the church.
Sunday 17 December:
During the morning The Royal Pages parades in the different neighbourhoods of the municipality
from 10:00 Street Commercial Fair at Plaza de Santiago.
Semana de Flores, 25th Flower Week 13 December – 2 January 🌺🌺
🌺 The 25th edition beautifies Calle Captain Quesada and the surroundings of the Plaza de Santiago de Los Caballeros until January 2. Some ten thousand plants and decorative elements illuminate the historic centre of the municipality.
Ice rink set up next to the municipal sport centre until 5 January ⛸
⛸ Opening hours between 25 November to 24 December:
Monday to Thursday 16:00-21:30, Friday to Saturday 11:00-23:00 and Sunday 11:00-22:00
⛸ Opening hours between 25 December to 5 January:
Sunday to Thursday 11:00-22:00, Friday and Saturday 11:00-23:00
(closed 25 December & 1 January)
VEGA DE SAN MATEO CHRISTMAS MARKET | 15-17 DECEMBER 🎅🎄✨
Once again one of the reference Christmas fairs in the Canary Islands arrives. From the heart of Gran Canaria, in Vega de San Mateo, on December 15, 16 and 17, you can enjoy the Christmas Fair with 50 stalls.
This year the fair is held with the guarantee that possible inclement weather will not be able to play tricks since it is moved to a huge 800 square meter tent in the municipality’s sports area with ample parking just 100 meters from it in the Hoya Viciosa area.
Crafts, flowers, costume jewelry, accessories, jewelry, toys, Christmas sweets, embroidery, clothing, footwear, ceramics, honey, bags, jams, liqueurs, wood and even patchwork can be found at this fair. All kinds of items to make the perfect gift this Christmas with a flavour of the essence of the Islands.
Opening hours:
On Friday 15:00-19:00
On Saturday 10:00-19:00
On Sunday 10:00-15:00
VILLA DE MOYA CHRISTMAS CRAFT & COMMERCIAL FAIR | 16-17 DECEMBER 🎄🌟
This weekend, Villa de Moya celebrates the Craft and Commercial Fair ‘Villa de Moya at Christmas’. The fair will be located on Calle Miguel Hernández and will have different stands where you can learn first-hand about the artisan crafts of Gran Canaria.
The fair will open its doors on Saturday at 17:00 and will be open until 21:00, in an afternoon full of events in the municipality with the arrival of Santa Claus and the parade of the 101 Street Band. On Sunday the fair will be from 10:00 to 14:00 and there will also be children’s activities (the Municipal Sports Center)
A weekend full of activities that will accompany the ‘Villa de Moya at Christmas’ Craft and Commercial Fair for children and adults to enjoy.
On Saturday:
17:00-21:00 Christmas Artisan & Commercial Market on Calle Miguel Hernández.
at 19:00 lively little street parade by 101 Brass Band with their “Street Music” spectacle on Calle Miguel Hernández.
17:00-20:00 Santa Claus will visit the municipal sports complex (Polideportivo Municipal)
At 16:30 numbers will begin to be handed out for the visit to Santa Claus, which will open its doors at 17:00, and like every year at the sports center there will be inflatables and workshops where you can enjoy an unforgettable afternoon in which the magic of Christmas will be the protagonist
On Sunday:
10:00-14:00 Christmas Artisan & Commercial Market on Calle Miguel Hernández.
at 17:00 Living Nativity scene on Calle Miguel Hernández.
at 12:30 the municipal amphitheater of Pico Lomito Park will host the traditional Christmas concert by the Cumbres y Costas Musical Group of Villa de Moya.
LA ALDEA DE SAN NICOLÁS CHRISTMAS MARKET | SATURDAY 16 DECEMBER
TRADE FAIR TEROR | 16-17 DECEMBER
“Rulando por los comercios de Teror”, “Going around the shops of Teror” this Saturday and Sunday.
The Fair “Roaming through the Shops of Teror” returns this weekend to the Open Commercial Zone of Teror, where the establishments on Calle Real, Calle Nueva, and Boulevard del Paseo González Díaz will take their products outside the shops at very good prices and, at the same time, the Casco de Teror will be energised with gifts for customers and a program of recreational activities.
The commercial and festive event will also revolve around a large Gift Roulette, which will be installed in the Plaza del Pino, and where customers can exchange their purchase receipts at associated establishments for a gift.
As for the revitalisation activities, the fair will offer workshops for the little ones, a playroom, music, a fashion show and three concerts on Saturday, December 16.
The fair is open on Saturday from 10:00 to 20:00 and on Sunday from 10:00 to 15:00
⛸⛸ Ice rink on Plaza de Sintes (Free). Open until 5 January.
Opening hours:
During school holidays and weekends: 11:00-15:00 and then from 17:00-21:00.
School days: From 17:00-21:00 (December 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22)
🎄🌟 Christmas Park at Plaza Teresa de Bolívar
‘My neighborhood park at Christmas’ is decorated with different Christmas corners to enjoy with the family.
Opening hours:
15-16 December 17:00-20:00 and on 17 December 11:00-15:00
22 December 11:00-14:00 & 17:00-21:00
29-30 December 17:00-20:00
2-4 January 12:00-14:00 & 17:00-20:00 (Royal Pages present to collect the children’s letters)
MOTORCYCLE SANTAS | SAN BARTOLOMÉ DE TIRAJANA | SATURDAY 16 DECEMBER
A cavalcade of motorcycle Santas and Mrs. Santas “Ruta Motera Pápa Noel”, the original of Gran Canaria, are taking their annual charity ride this Saturday in San Bartolomé de Tirajana.
The now traditional motorcade of seasonal bikers, dressed as Santa Claus/Mrs Claus et al, will be touring the south of Gran Canaria.
The bikers’ Christmas parade leaves at 16:30 from the Karting Club in Tarajalillo, to follow the old highway, GC500, touring for a few hours until reaching their final destination, El Pajar, where there will be a fiesta at Plaza de El Pajar.
HOLIDAYWORLD MASPALOMAS | 15-17 DECEMBER
🎁 Friday 15 December:
Between 18:00-21:00 facepainting and Santa Claus is picking up letters.
starting at 20:30 Celebrate New Year 2024 early in the Nomad Terrace. This is for the whole family to enjoy and with free access.
End of the Year Gala on Friday and between party favours, grapes, and dancing, say goodbye to this fantastic year 2023 enlivened by orchestra Star Music.
And not forgetting fireworks at midnight 💥🎊
🎁 Saturday 16 December:
18:00-21:00 Christmas workshops and Santa Claus is picking up letters.
🎁 Sunday 17 December:
18:00-21:00 Santa Claus is picking up letters
PLAYA DEL INGLÉS | CHRISTMAS MARKET HOTEL MARITIM PLAYA | 15-17 DECEMBER 🎅🎄✨
Last chance to enjoy the 13th traditional and popular German style Weihnachtsmarkt; Christmas market, Mercado de Navidad at the hotel Maritim Playa, in Playa del Inglés.
The Christmas Market opens at 16:00. Christmas spirit and decorations, Canarian and German artisans, Glühwein, baked goods, music performances and much more, even a visit from Papa Noel.
It takes place every Advent weekend, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Probably for the last time in this form, according to the hotel themselves.
CHRISTMAS IN MOGAN MALL, PUERTO RICO DE GRAN CANARIA
Friday 15 December:
from 17:30 Children’s workshop (lower floor)
at 18:30 Music performance by Baton Rouge Dixieland
17:00-21:00 Xmas Market with music, gastronomy, stalls, performances and characters
Saturday 16 December:
from 17:30 Children’s workshop (lower floor)
17:00-21:00 Xmas Market with music, gastronomy, stalls, performances and characters
at 18:30 Ballet school performance Nutcracker
at 19:30 Christmas songs
Sunday 17 December:
10:00-14:00 Xmas Market with music, gastronomy, stalls, performances and characters
22 December: Santa Claus from 17:30 lower floor at the Santa’s grotto
23 December: Children’s workshops
30 December: Gospel Choir from 18:30
3 January: black light sensory workshops from 17:30
4 January: Superheroes Show at 17:30
PUERTO RICO DE GRAN CANARIA | BARBACOA CHRISTMAS MARKET | 15-16 DECEMBER
A great place to find your loved ones 𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗴𝗶𝗳𝘁𝘀 , get them a card or perhaps you want to treat yourself to some new 𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗺𝗮𝗱𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗺𝗮𝘀 𝗼𝗿𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 or get that special 𝗳𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗳𝗶𝘁! and of course, a delicious glass of 𝗺𝘂𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗲 or 𝗵𝗼𝘁 𝗰𝗵𝗼𝗰𝗼𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗲 will be on offer too!
CHRISTMAS EVENTS & FESTIVITIES IN LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Christmas program 2023-24 features more than 150 musical, cultural, and leisure activities throughout the five districts. The capital will celebrate the most magical holidays of the year themed ‘A Christmas Story’, in tribute to the 180th anniversary of Charles Dickens’ publication “A Christmas Carol”.
Belén de Arena on Las Canteras Beach until 8 January 2024.
Highlights of the free events to enjoy this weekend:
CHRISTMAS MARKETS:
♦ 15-17 December, Le Good Market Santa Catalina, Christmas edition
Christmas atmosphere and London air in a garden, next to the entrance to the Hotel Santa Catalina, the Royal Hideaway Hotel with dozens of Canarian brands in stalls of trends, crafts, fashion, music and cultural activities 🎄🎄🎄 ● Provisioning is guaranteed with a gastro area that houses up to five “food trucks” that offer different culinary varieties, cocktails, coffees and beers, among others.
Where: Parque Doramas, front gardens of the Santa Catalina at Royal Hideaway Hotel
design – trends – artisans – gastronomy – culture – music – fashion
Opening hours: Friday 11:00-22:00, on Saturday and Sunday 10:00-22:00
♦ 16.12 – 5.1 Las Canteras Beach
Where: Plaza Saulo Torón and La Cicer area
Opening hours: Monday to Thursday 10:00-21:00 Friday and Saturday 10:00-22:30 Sunday 25/31 December 10:00-18:00 (closed on 25 December and 1 January )
♦ 16 December II City Market Santa Catalina
Where: Calle Luis Morote (from Parque Santa Catalina to Calle Tomás Miller)
Opening hours:10:00-20:00
♦ 15-16 December SHOPPING CENTRE LAS RAMBLAS
Crafts, fashion, decoration, plants, gastronomy and more merge in the same space in CC Las Ramblas to create a Christmas atmosphere at “El Lugar Del Encuentro”.🎄✨
A Christmas Market on Friday and Saturday from 10:00 to 20:00.
CONCERTS, CHILDREN’s ACTIVITIES, MUSIC AND XMAS PARADES:
FRIDAY 15 DECEMBER:
at 20:00 Concert “9 Cañones Sin Banda” Juan Gallardo, Luis Quintana and Fede Comín in Castillo de Mata. Limited capacity
at 18:00 lively Xmas Street Parade “Navidad de Cuento” on Calle Pedro Infinito.
at 19:00 & 21:00 “Scrooge” Family Christmas story at Palacete Rodriguez Quegles. Limited capacity
SATURDAY 16 DECEMBER:
at 12:00 Christmas Circus at Plaza Don Benito, Schamann.
from 18:00 “Puerto Canteras Lights Up” Children’s workshops and musical performance at Plaza Saulo Torón
at 18:00 Lively Xmas Street Parade “Navidad de Cuento” on Calle Mayor de Triana.
at 19:00 & 21:00 “Scrooge” Family Christmas story at Palacete Rodriguez Quegles.
at 19:30 Children’s Voices- concert at Plaza Farray, close to Las Canteras beach
at 20:00 concert “9 Cañones Sin Banda” at Castillo de Mata **
at 20:00 Christmas concert, Navidad Cofrade at Plaza de Santo Domingo by choirs Nazarenos de Vegueta and Hermandad Rocio Las Palmas
SUNDAY 17 DECEMBER
at 13:00 Traditional carols by Súbito Koral in Iglesia Ntra. Sra. de los Dolores, Schamann
you can see the full program (in spanish)
ZONA TRIANA
Activities in the commercial area of Triana
at 18:30 enjoy the magic of another of the parades again.
Between 18:00-20:00 take the opportunity to meet Mickie and Minnie who will be waiting for you at the photocall at Triana 69
Saturday 16 December:
Between 11:30-13:30 Christmas workshops at Triana 20 and 33
at 12:00 Rafaelillo Clown show “Sing to Christmas” at Triana 91
between 17:00-20:00 Christmas workshops at Triana 20 and 33
at 17:30 “Estrellas de Navidad” show by the Espiral el Viento
between 18:00-20:00 photocall with Princessa Sofia and the Rainbow Unicorn.
Sunday 17 December:
between 11:30-13:30 Christmas workshops at Triana 20 and 30
11:30-13:30 Giant Games play area at Triana 66
LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA | BELÉN DE ARENA | UNTIL 8 JANUARY
The 18th edition of the traditional and ephemeral nativity scene BELÉN DE ARENA, Sand Art Nativity 2023-24 on Las Canteras Beach ( La Puntilla end). The artistic proposals of eight Christmas scenes have been modeled by nine sculptors, with the largest representation of Canarian artists in its history. This year, the Nativity Scene pays tribute to all the Canary Islanders who live outside their homeland.
This Gran Canaria’s biggest nativity scene exhibition is one of the main seasonal attractions in the capital, and for the island and a must-visit every year.
5 December 2023 – 8 January 2024.
Opening hours: 10:00-22:00, except 24 and 31 December and 5 January from 10:00-20:00
Admission will be free and, as usual, donations made by visitors until the day of closing will be sent to the food banks of the Gran Canaria capital.
CHRISTMAS EVENTS FOR THE FAMILY IN VALSEQUILLO | 15-17 DECEMBER
It’s all about family fun this weekend in the lovely mountain town of Valsequillo. This year, as a novelty, the Valsequillo City Council has put a skating rink in the Tifariti square, free of charge. There is also a fun tourist train that will travel through several streets of the town on Sunday together with the Super Family Sunday- event.
Friday 15 December:
at 18:30 Lively Christmas street parade in the pedestrian area.
at 20:30 Audiovisual show mapping “Polar Express”, a 3D Musical in the pedestrian area.
Saturday 16 December:
at 19:00 Show “Mickey, The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” on the pedestrian area.
at 21:00 Christmas Carols by local “Three Tenors” at Plaza de San Miguel.
at 22:00 Concert by Los Salvapantallas, a very popular band at Plaza de San Miguel.
During the afternoon there will also be tastings of local products and promotion of local businesses.
Sunday 17 December: Super Family Sunday from 11:00
Fantasy Train touring the centre of Valsequillo in the morning and afternoon. You can hop on the train at Plaza de San Miguel.
There are activities for the whole family to enjoy.
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA THIS WEEKEND
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00-14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.
• This Sunday, the biweekly little artisan and farmers’ market of Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria in the open little plaza, just before to the entry to the Angry Birds Activity Park. From 08:30-14:30