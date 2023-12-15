A prretty awesome December weekend ahed to enjoy with temperatures “normal” for the time of the year and the last few days of hazy Calima going away. There is no rain in the forecast and mostly sunshine for Gran Canaria.

Highs reach up to 25ºC (in the shade) in the south and northwest during the daytime, and lowest at 14ºC in Tejeda and 21º in the capital. All in all, a nice weekend to enjoy all kinds of Christmas festivities and get some tasty oranges from Telde.

Friday: In the north and east, cloudy intervals decrease to slightly cloudy during the morning, with some intervals of high clouds mainly in the late hours. In the rest, slightly cloudy or clear, with some intervals of high clouds. A slight haze at the end is not ruled out. Maximum temperatures without changes or slightly rising, mainly in interior areas. Lows with few changes, with a predominance of slight descents on southern slopes. Moderate wind from the northeast, with strong intervals on the northwest and southeast slopes at dawn, which will decrease to a weak to moderate easterly component during the morning, with a predominance of the southeast direction in high areas during the second half of the day.

Saturday: Generally clear skies. Probable haze from the early hours of the morning. Maximum temperatures without changes in general, except in inland areas where slight decreases are expected. Minimums without changes, except in the extreme southwest where they will increase slightly. Light east component wind, moderate on north and south slopes. Breeze regime in the extreme west. On summits, from the east moderate with intervals of strong in the late hours.

Sunday: Little cloudy or clear in general. Probable haze. Maximum temperatures decreasing, moderate in the mountainous islands and light in the easternmost ones. Lows without changes or in slight decrease. Moderate easterly wind, with probable locally very strong gusts, especially during daylight hours, on summits and northeast and south slopes.