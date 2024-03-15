Jump to #WeekendTips
It’s a busy, busy, busy Paddy’s Day weekend and Maspalomas is celebrating their big Carnival parade, with the annual Spring time Artisans’ Fair starting this Friday in the surroundings of Faro de Maspalomas too. There is also, among other attractions, the Big Bang Vintage Festival to enjoy at the shopping centre Las Arenas in the capital. Warm weather is on the cards with some light calima for the whole island and of course the wearing of the green for St. Patricks Day is celebrated throughout the many tourist resoprt areas this Sunday ☘️, particularly in Playa del Ingĺes and Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria.
The last weekend of the Maspalomas Carnival starts with a “tourist day” on Friday, the main carnival parade on Saturday, and the cremation of the sardine procession on Sunday. A big cycling competition is also taking place this Saturday with the departure point in Puerto de Mogán so this means road closures during the timed sections and hundreds of cyclists on the road. A busy and warm weekend to enjoy on Gran Canaria.
Easter week is fast approching and it will see some of the most precious and religious processions on the island.
Upcoming events:
19 March • Spain celebrates Fathers’ day, the feast day of Saint Joseph
23 March • Feria Mujer Rural – fair in Fataga
23 March • Holi – Festival of Colours in San Fernando de Maspalomas
23 March • Earth Hour 2024
5-7 April • ENORTE in Gáldar
5-14 April • Fiestas Santa Águeda 2024 – Arguineguín, El Pajar
8-20 April • Jazz Festival Puerto de Mogán – Richard Leach Jazz Band
13-20 April • ESPAL 2024
19-21 April • ‘Gran Canaria Me Gusta’ – Fair @ INFECAR
2-4 May • Rally Islas Canarias
30 May • Día de Canarias
7-9 June • FIMAR, International Sea Fair LPA
12-16 June • FISALDO – Outlet Sale @ INFECAR
5-27 July • Canarias Jazz & Más International Festival
19-21 July • Maspalomas Soul Festival
Upcoming bank holidays:
Tuesday 19 March • Local bank holiday in Santa María de Guía: Festividad de San José
Thursday 28 March • Public Holiday in The Canary Islands – Holy Thursday/Jueves Santo
Friday 29 March • Public Holiday in Spain – Holy Friday/Viernes Santo
Wednesday 1 May • Public Holiday in Spain – MayDay, Fiesta del Trabajo
Monday 13 May • Local bank holiday in Vega de San Mateo: Festividad en honor a la Virgen de Fátima.
Find more events and festivities at The Canary Guide calendar
In general, a nice and warm weekend is forecast around the island, perfect for any kind of activity or adventure. Highs of 30º Celcius in the shade during the day and overall, Gran Canaria will stay above 20º daytime where ever you are. Light Calima haze but nothing too heavy.
Friday: Little cloudy or clear, except for cloudy intervals in the north and east during the early morning. Minimum temperatures without changes and maximum temperatures slightly rising, more pronounced in the midlands and high areas. Moderate northeast wind, turning to moderate east in midlands and high areas.
Saturday: Clear skies with some cloudy intervals in the early morning on the north and east coasts. Probable haze in the afternoon affecting mainly the midlands. Temperatures in a slight to moderate rise. Reaching 30 ºC in the northern midlands is not ruled out. Light wind from the northeast, turning to a moderate southern component in the midlands and high areas.
Sunday: High clouds in general, with cloudy intervals on the northern coasts of the mountainous islands in the afternoon. Probable haze in the eastern islands. Minimum temperatures slightly rising and maximum temperatures with few changes. Light wind from the northeast increased to moderate at the end of the day, and moderate from the south in the midlands and summits, with probable strong intervals in the high areas of the easternmost islands.
MASPALOMAS INTERNATIONAL CARNIVAL 2024 | CLOSING WEEKEND 🎭
It’s the big final weekend of the 50th Anniversary festivities of the Maspalomas International Carnival 2024. The allegory this year is “Recuerdos de la television“, Television memories.
Program this weekend:
All galas and carnival parties (Mogollón) are held in the Shopping Centre Yumbo
at 12:00 Rescue of the Sardine procession from the Charca de Maspalomas to Playa del Inglés
at 14:30 Carnival in the Sun – concert at CC Anexo II
at 21:00 Tourist Gala
at 23:00 Mogollón, Carnival Party
Saturday 16 March:
at 17:00 Carnival Parade
Departure takes place from the entrance to Playa del Inglés through El Veril.
Route: Parque Tropical, Avda. de Itallia, Avda. de Gran Canaria, Avda. 8 De Marzo, to Touroperador TUI.
at 20:00 Mogollón, Carnival PartyWhen there is a Carnival parade it also means major road closures and parking restrictions in the area, including Calle Escorial, Avda. de Italia , Avda. de Gran Canaria, Avenida Touroperador Tui.
TRAFFIC WILL BE AT A STANDSTILL AND PARKING HARD TO FIND, USE PUBLIC TRANSPORT AND ARRIVE EARLY!
at 19:00 Sardine’s procession from Avda de España, Avda. 8 De Marzo to CC Anexo II
at 2o:00 Reading of the Last Testament
at 20:30 Funeral of the Sardine
at 21:00 concert and fireworks
THE SOUTHERN SPRINGTIME GRAN CANARIA ARTISANS FAIR | 15-24 MARCH 2024
The 13th Southern Springtime Gran Canaria Artisan Craft Fair starts this Friday.
Feria de Artesanía Primavera Sur‘ is open every day from 10:00 to 19:00 and is the perfect opportunity to see works by some of the best artisans and craftspeople of the Canary Islands; ceramics, wood, metal, leather, textiles, glass and recycled materials among others in a magnificent combination of traditional materials and modern design.
The artisans fair by FEDAC, the Foundation for Ethnography and Craft Development of the Canary Islands, set once again in the idyllic surroundings of The Lighthouse of Maspalomas.
CC LAS ARENAS IN LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | BIG BANG VINTAGE MARKET | 15-17 MARCH
Big Bang Vintage Market in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria between 15-17 March 2024.
3 days of concerts, DJ sessions, book and product presentations, fashion catwalk, dance workshops, makeup, and much more at Plaza Terraza, (the outdoor terrace on the restaurant floor) in the Shopping Centre Las Arenas. It’s all about music, trends, and culture from the 40s, 50s and 60s, baby!
Opening hours:
Friday 17:00-22:00
Saturday 10:00-22:00
Sunday 10:00-18:00
⭐ ON FRIDAY :
at 17:00 The Market and Tiki Bar opens, Vinyl record session, Classic car exhibition
17:00 Makeup workshop 3 infallible looks to raise your self-esteem
18:00 Fashion Catwalk
From 18:00 to 20:00 Book signing by Canarian Authors
at 19:00 Soul/Disco dance workshop
at 20:00 The Blue Riders concert
VAMP DJ vinyl record session
⭐ ON SATURDAY :
at 10:00 the Market and Tiki Bar opens and vinyl record session J.LA FÁBRICA DJ
at 11:00 Presentation of the book The Adventures of Therick with its author José Martel
at 12:00 Makeup workshop 3 infallible looks to raise your self-esteem
at 13:00 Swing dance workshop
at 16:00 vinyl records session
From 16:00 to 20:00 Book signing by Canarian Authors
at 16:00 Boogie Woogie improvisation concert with Ivan Van Wassenhove
at 18:00 Rock & Roll Dance Workshop with Ivan Van Wassenhove
at 20:00 Betty and the Blue Stomps concert
Vinyl record session with WAHTEQUE SELECTOR
⭐ ON SUNDAY:
at 10:00 the Market and Tiki Bar opens and vinyl record session J.LA FÁBRICA DJ
at 10:00 Antiques and Vintage Collectibles Exhibition
at 11:00 Tina and Ro children’s storyteller
at 13:00 The Cavaliers Rock and Roll Band concert
From 15:00 to 19:00 Book signing by Canarian Authors
at 17:00 Choral Music #UnaVozSinMiedo Campaign @hummingmanart Polyhum Canarias Mantra for mental and emotional well-being.
AGAETE CARNIVAL | FINAL DAYS 🎭
Villa de Agaete have been celebrating carnival festivities since 8 March and the festivities will conclude this Saturday.. The allegory, by popular vote, for the festivities is ‘El mundo del circo’, ‘The world of the circus’. The municipality has transformed into a great circus party to welcome clowns, acrobats, fantastic beings, tightrope walkers, and every vibrant world of inspiration that fits under the great “tent” of the Agaete circus.
On Friday 15 March:
at 10:00 Carnival Parade of the schools José Sánchez y Sánchez, Ana María Betancor Estupiñán and El Risco in the Plaza de la Constitución and the performance of the different courses
at 17:00 Workshops and Circus Attractions in the Municipal Park
at 21:30 Duel of the Sardine in the Cultural Center of the Villa
at 22:30 Duel Night in the Plaza de la Constitución
On Saturday 16 March:
at 16:30 Burial of the Sardine Parade and, at the end, the Great Carnival Party Night with Armonia Show and Leyenda Joven
CARRIZAL CARNIVAL |
Carnival in Carrizal, in Ingenio, is celebrated between 9-23 March 2024 and considered a Local Festival of Tourist Interest.
The allegory this year is ”La Fiesta de los Dioses”, ”The Feast of the Gods”.
Friday 15 March:
at 20:30 Pregón, proclamation in the Sociedad de Carrizal
Sunday 17 March:
Children’s Carnival from 16:00-19:00.
Performances by the children’s Murgas “Los Legañositos”, clown Pepon, Magician Anibal, the Leticia Dance Academy. Latin Ballet Musical
Eva Rodriguez, Acrobatics, Talent School of Saray Castro. The afternoon will end with a snack, with donated soft drinks and cake
Highlights of events still to come
18-19 March: Murgas Contests from 20:30 to 00:00 in Plaza La Jurada.
Thursday 21 March:
from 19:30-20:30 lively, rhythmic street parade with Batucada San Jose in the commercial area of Carlos V
at 21:00 Drag Queen Gala
Saturday 23 March:
Carnival Parade
The floats will concentrate on Plaza de la Jurada at 18:00
Exit via C/Avda. de Canarias, C/Barcelona, C/Huerta del Obispo, C/Argentine Rep., Ejido Carrizal, C/Carlos V, C/Avda.
de Canarias, Rotonda del Pescador, Link road with the Burrero, C/Mayor José Ramirez, Josefina de la Torre
TEJEDA CARNIVAL | SATURDAY 16 MARCH 🎭
Tejeda, one of the most beautiful villages in Spain, is celebrating Carnival this Saturday.
11:00-13:00 Children’s games and carnival workshops at Plaza del Socorro
21:30 a parade with the La Aldea band from the gas station to Plaza del Socorro, where a popular carnival party awaits from 23:00 with Armonía Show and Promaster.
ST. PATRICK'S DAY CELEBRATIONS ON GRAN CANARIA | 17 MARCH ☘️
Happy St. Patrick’s Day 17 March 2024!
There are several great ways to celebrate Paddy’s day, Día de San Patricio on our subtropical island of Gran Canaria. All Irish bars (and many others) on the island will have special celebrations on Sunday, 17 March 2024. Here are just a few ideas where there are for sure some good vibes and celebrations:
Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria loves the Irish so pretty much all the bars and shopping centres will be in the festive spirit.
The Shamrock Bar, The Pub, Piccadilly’s, Dicey Reilly, Tiffany’s, McArthurs, Chameleon Cocktail & Wine Bar, Barbacoa, Harbour Lights, Crazy Horse … just to name a few
Pub Durty Nelly’s, CC Las Olas in Aqua de la Perra, Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria
The Old Brogue usually puts on a fine spread with lots of entertainment in shopping centre Playa del Cura
Playa del Inglés, the big one, a veritable festival of green-coloured joy, is going to be in the “Irish centre” the Shopping center Aguila Roja,
Mulligan’s Gran Canaria
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria: St. Patrick’s Day in Imaginario Drinks&Music at 19:00
MOGÁN | DESAFIO LA TITÁNICA - CYCLING COMPETITION | SATURDAY 16 MARCH 🚴
The Free Motion Desafío La Titánica cycling competition is on Saturday, 16 March 2024.
FREE MOTION Desafío La Titánica is consolidated in this 19th edition as a world-class event endorsed by the UCI seal. A major challenge that will once again test the physical and mental capacity of all participants. A route with extremely tough sections that left more than 30 cyclists on the road last year in an epic day with a route full of tight curves, never-ending ramps, and dreamlike landscapes.
starting at 8:00 a.m. with start and finish in Playa de Mogán. Free Motion Desafío La Titánica is said to be the toughest cycling event on the islands and again challenging the bravest cyclists for yet another year.
“Remember that this will mean there will be road closures during the timed section and there will be hundreds of cyclists on the road”
Program on Saturday 16 March
DESAFÍO LA TITÁNICA – 143 KM – La Titánica Challenge
Departure at 8:00 a.m. from Playa de Mogán at a controlled speed, taking the motorway and pass through the Mogán tunnel, at the exit of the tunnel turn right to take the GC-500 from Taurito. Crossing Playa del Cura, Tauro, and the first pass through Amadores to Puerto Rico where the first timed section begins in a category 3 pass that scores for the mountain prize.
Descent and new passage through Amadores, Puerto Rico, Anfi del Mar, Arguineguín and Rotonda del Pajar where turning left. After 2 km along the GC-505, the second timed section of 21 km in length begins, with a first section of 12 km on false ascending flat to then start the ascent to the port of Barranquillo Andrés/Pie de la Cuesta of 1st category with 9 km at 8.1% of the average slope also scoring. Descent to the Pie de la Cuesta where there is a light provisioning and departures in three groups depending on the order of arrival.
Ascent of 11 km with several landings to Degollada de Tasartico of 2nd scoring category. New descent to La Aldea de San Nicolás where the main supplies will be. Departures are arranged in three groups for the final ascent of the special category to Degollada del Humo through Valle de Las Lágrimas, 21 km with an average slope of more than 6% and several sections with sustained ramps of 21%. Light provisioning and controlled descent in groups to Playa de Mogán. Approximate arrival time: 4:00 p.m.
LOS AZULEJOS – 96 KM – The Tiles
Departure at 8:00 a.m. from Playa de Mogán at a controlled speed, taking the motorway and pass through the Mogán tunnel, at the exit of the tunnel turn right to take the GC-500 from Taurito. Crossing Playa del Cura, Tauro, and the first pass through Amadores to Puerto Rico where the first timed section begins in a category 3 pass that scores for the mountain prize.
Descent and new passage through Amadores, Puerto Rico, Anfi del Mar, Arguineguín and Rotonda del Pajar where turning left. After 2 km along the GC-505, the second timed section of 21 km in length begins, with a first section of 12 km on false ascending flat to then start the ascent to the port of Barranquillo Andrés/Pie de la Cuesta of 1st category with 9 km at 8.1% of the average slope also scoring.Descent to the Pie de la Cuesta where there is a light provisioning and departures in three groups depending on the order of arrival.
Ascent of 11 km with several landings to Degollada de Tasartico of 2nd scoring category. Regrouping with light refreshments and controlled descent in groups to Playa de Mogán.
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | MUSICANDO · SYLVIE HERNÁNDEZ | SATURDAY 16 MARCH 🎶
“Musicando” is a cycle of concerts in the capital with scheduled concerts. Admission to these musical events is free until capacity is reached.
This Saturday:
Sylvie Hernández will be the one to present her “Magua” in the Tamaraceite Sur park, (Parque de Tamaraceite Sur), between the shopping centers and the GC-3.
Hernández, a singer-songwriter and graduate in Literary Studies, won the Alberto Delgado Young Music Award in 2022, before developing a promising career marked by her connection with the Latin American sounds with which the Canarian audience so identifies. Her concert has the same title as her first and most recent album.
Aires de Lima, waltzes and boleros, among others, will whisper delicate words and share emotions to the sound of her delicious voice and solvent band
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | SONORA FESTIVAL |15-16 MARCH 2024 🎶
• The grand final of the contest will be held live and with free entry this Friday and Saturday, with 25 minutes of performance for each band or artist, from which the winner of this year’s edition will emerge.
• Five finalists will perform on Friday and another five on Saturday at Espacio Miller – Parque Santa Catalina in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.
• starts at 20:00 on both nights
The Las Palmas de Gran Canaria 2024 Sonora Festival already has the ten finalist bands that will compete for the prizes and honors of the eleventh edition of the competition aimed at promoting emerging artists from the Archipelago. Ten finalists who will defend their respective proposals live in the grand final at Espacio Miller on Friday, March 15 and Saturday, March 16, and which will culminate this edition, on June 22 at the Plaza de la Música, at the Sonora 2024 Festival. with the participation of renowned artists from the national and international scene.
The 2024 finalists, according to the jury’s ruling after holding the auditions last Saturday, February 24 at the La Grada Creative Youth Space, in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, are: Alizulh (Gran Canaria), Bad Bone Stompers (Tenerife), Dyatlov (Tenerife), El Marido Ideal (Gran Canaria), Hey Chabón (Gran Canaria), Muyaio (Tenerife), Nala Rami (Gran Canaria), Paula Espinosa (Gran Canaria), Pink Flamingos & The Cherry Lovers (Gran Canaria) and Virya Cruz (Gran Canaria).
The eleventh edition of Sonora Las Palmas de Gran Canaria 2024, a competition open to any musical proposal, whether pop, rock, author, world music, folk, jazz, urban, contemporary, experimental, or electronic, created by a band or resident artist in the Canary Islands, highlights the good general state of musical creation on the islands and not only for the quality of the proposals that improve year after year but also for the quantity: a total of 137 bands and artists have signed up for this edition of Sonora, a record number of participation never before recorded in the long history of this festival and which exceeds the record obtained in last year’s edition by nearly two dozen participants. Six out of every ten registered are also participating for the first time in Sonora.
GRAN CANARIA - ARUCAS MARKET | SATURDAY 16 MARCH
This market takes place every fortnight (as well as in Vecindario market) in the facilities of the Cabildo’s Experimental Agricultural Farm, located just off the exit to Arucas from the GC-2, on the north coast of Gran Canaria.
Click here to the map location.
The agricultural, livestock and fish market comprises some 65 exhibitors (farmers and ranchers) who market their products directly to the consumer, with the aim of lowering the costs. Get the freshest local seasonal produce, preserves, bread, and so much more.
From 09:00-13:30.
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA THIS WEEKEND
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00-14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning from 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• Sunday Rastro, the second-hand market is cancelled due to Carnival festivities.
• This Sunday, El Mercado Agrícola y Ganadero de San Fernando de Maspalomas, the Farmers Market of San Fernando de Maspalomas. The biweekly farmers market is held at Plaza de Timanfaya, the urban centre of the area from which it receives the name, just where there is a large esplanade between three unmistakable points; the Municipal Stadium, the Center and the current Municipal Offices of Maspalomas. 08:00 – 13:30
