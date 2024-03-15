The Free Motion Desafío La Titánica cycling competition is on Saturday, 16 March 2024.

FREE MOTION Desafío La Titánica is consolidated in this 19th edition as a world-class event endorsed by the UCI seal. A major challenge that will once again test the physical and mental capacity of all participants. A route with extremely tough sections that left more than 30 cyclists on the road last year in an epic day with a route full of tight curves, never-ending ramps, and dreamlike landscapes.

starting at 8:00 a.m. with start and finish in Playa de Mogán. Free Motion Desafío La Titánica is said to be the toughest cycling event on the islands and again challenging the bravest cyclists for yet another year.

“Remember that this will mean there will be road closures during the timed section and there will be hundreds of cyclists on the road”

Program on Saturday 16 March

DESAFÍO LA TITÁNICA – 143 KM – La Titánica Challenge

Departure at 8:00 a.m. from Playa de Mogán at a controlled speed, taking the motorway and pass through the Mogán tunnel, at the exit of the tunnel turn right to take the GC-500 from Taurito. Crossing Playa del Cura, Tauro, and the first pass through Amadores to Puerto Rico where the first timed section begins in a category 3 pass that scores for the mountain prize.

Descent and new passage through Amadores, Puerto Rico, Anfi del Mar, Arguineguín and Rotonda del Pajar where turning left. After 2 km along the GC-505, the second timed section of 21 km in length begins, with a first section of 12 km on false ascending flat to then start the ascent to the port of Barranquillo Andrés/Pie de la Cuesta of 1st category with 9 km at 8.1% of the average slope also scoring. Descent to the Pie de la Cuesta where there is a light provisioning and departures in three groups depending on the order of arrival.

Ascent of 11 km with several landings to Degollada de Tasartico of 2nd scoring category. New descent to La Aldea de San Nicolás where the main supplies will be. Departures are arranged in three groups for the final ascent of the special category to Degollada del Humo through Valle de Las Lágrimas, 21 km with an average slope of more than 6% and several sections with sustained ramps of 21%. Light provisioning and controlled descent in groups to Playa de Mogán. Approximate arrival time: 4:00 p.m.

LOS AZULEJOS – 96 KM – The Tiles

Departure at 8:00 a.m. from Playa de Mogán at a controlled speed, taking the motorway and pass through the Mogán tunnel, at the exit of the tunnel turn right to take the GC-500 from Taurito. Crossing Playa del Cura, Tauro, and the first pass through Amadores to Puerto Rico where the first timed section begins in a category 3 pass that scores for the mountain prize.

Descent and new passage through Amadores, Puerto Rico, Anfi del Mar, Arguineguín and Rotonda del Pajar where turning left. After 2 km along the GC-505, the second timed section of 21 km in length begins, with a first section of 12 km on false ascending flat to then start the ascent to the port of Barranquillo Andrés/Pie de la Cuesta of 1st category with 9 km at 8.1% of the average slope also scoring.Descent to the Pie de la Cuesta where there is a light provisioning and departures in three groups depending on the order of arrival.

Ascent of 11 km with several landings to Degollada de Tasartico of 2nd scoring category. Regrouping with light refreshments and controlled descent in groups to Playa de Mogán.