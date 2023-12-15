The operation commenced following an uptick in complaints and reports from travelers about thefts and losses from their checked luggage. The victims were passengers of various nationalities. The detained employees exploited their airport roles, particularly during the transfer of luggage to aircraft holds. They manipulated the pace and spacing of luggage handling, surreptitiously opened bags inside the hold away from public view, and carefully resealed them post-theft to avoid detection.

To further avoid suspicion, these workers strategically positioned suitcases as barriers near the hold entrance and even installed rigid safety curtains, purportedly for securing luggage but actually aiding their criminal activities.

This organized crime group was highly structured, with members assigned specific roles: selecting flights, concealing stolen items, smuggling them out of the airport, selling them in jewelry stores or online, and distributing profits. They used clothing with manually sewn internal seams and personal lockers to hide the stolen goods.

The Civil Guard’s searches at the airport, in personal vehicles, and homes led to substantial recoveries: 29 high-end watches, 120 pieces of jewelry (including gold and precious stones), 22 high-end smartphones, other electronic devices, €13,000 in cash, and a luxury vehicle. The total value of recovered stolen items amounts to approximately €1.95 million. Additionally, many stolen items had already been sold through physical and virtual second-hand stores, leading to investigations into 27 jewelers in Santa Cruz de Tenerife province.

The investigation was conducted by the Airport Tenerife South’s Fiscal and Border Analysis and Investigation Unit (UDAIFF), with support from the Citizen Security Unit (USECIC). The Civil Guard collaborated with the State Aviation Safety Agency (AESA), Spanish Airports and Air Navigation (AENA), and various airlines operating at Reina Sofía Airport.

The operation was overseen by Instruction Court No. 4 of Granadilla de Abona. For further details, the Civil Guard’s Press Office in Santa Cruz de Tenerife can be contacted.