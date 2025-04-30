Teror is celebrating the Feast of Saint Joseph and the Holy Cross, Fiesta de San José y la Santa Cruz between 30 April – 4 May 2025.

The traditional Burning of the Boat and the Castle, a fire, light and sound spectacle, is definitely the highlight of the festivities and will take place on Saturday, May 3.

PROGRAM:

Wednesday, 30 April:

Starting at 09:00: As is tradition, the festival of San José de San José and the Holy Cross in Teror begins with the decoration of the Plaza del Pino and the Cruz Verde on April 30th, and the decoration of Calle Real with crosses made by neighbourhood associations and local groups.

Arrangement of the Plaza del Pino and Cruz Verde by the Benjamín Dávila family, florist Enrique Guerra Lasso, and the Teror City Council, who will be responsible for decorating the square with traditional festoons made of poplar leaves and wildflowers.

Thursday, 1 May: Ascent and arboring of the Cruz de la Hoya Alta

at 16:00 as a tradition of the González family, from El Álamo, the bower of the Cruz de la Hoya Alta with aspen leaves, heather, and palm trees is carried out, both the original one that is preserved in the patio of the Episcopal Palace as the one located on the Hoya Alta mountain.

From Plaza del Pino to Hoya Alta at 16:00

Friday, 2 May:

21:00 The official inauguration of the Carpenters’ Festival will take place in Plaza Teresa de Bolívar, with the reading of the proclamation by the Gonzalez family, represented by Yeray González, followed by the musical performance “Del Atlántico Son.”

The Gonzalez family, from the El Álamo neighborhood, has maintained the tradition for decades of decorating the wooden Cross of Hoya Alta with branches every May 1st. This cross can be seen in the background of the Basilica, adorned with an arch made of flowers and branches collected along the way to the top of this mountain.

Saturday, 3 May: Burning of the Ship and The Castle

at 21:00 Concert of the Cross with LOS GOFIONES – Plaza Sintes at 22:30 Traditional fireworks display show of the BURNING OF THE SHIP AND THE CASTLE, by the El Pilar pyrotechnics of Benjamín Dávila Sosa, with the participation of Prax 91, Universo GC and the choir of the Candidito de Teror Municipal Music School. – Plaza Sintes The ‘Burning of the Ship and the Castle’ is an artisanal pyrotechnic exhibition of fire, colour and noise unique to the Canary Islands, which has been maintained for several generations through the Dávila family, recalling the pirate attacks on the island and the Defence of the Cross. The pyrotechnic show takes about three months of preparation and includes a display of moving figures to which fire and colour effects are applied, which vary each year. The protagonists are the Cross, the Ship and the Castle. followed by Verbena de La Cruz, a lively street party, led by the FURIA JOVEN orchestra and DJ PROMASTER – Plaza Sintes

Sunday, 4 May: Feast of the Cross

at 12:00 Celebration of the Eucharist of Saint Joseph and the Holy Cross. Basílica del Pino.

at 13:00 Religious procession, accompanied by the Teror Music Band, directed by Oscar Sánchez Benítez. Streets of Real de la Plaza