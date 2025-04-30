It is going to be a busy first weekend of May. A bank holiday on Thursday and the Spanish celebrate Mother’s Day this Sunday.
The first weekend of May is full of wonderful fairs, events, festivities, and markets. A tough choice to make with so many great options.
• Gáldar is celebrating yet another edition of Gáldar in Flower until 20 May
• Markets to explore this weekend all dedicated to Mothers. There is one in Agaete, Vecindario and then the monthly markets in La Aldea and Tejeda
• Patron Saint festivities to enjoy in Teror
• Virgen del Carmen coronation and processions in La Isleta, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria will also mean road closures in the area
and here are just a few …
“Remember that Thursday, 1 May, is a Public Holiday in Spain “Fiesta del Trabajo” – May Day”.
#GranCanaria Weather for the weekend ahead
Upcoming events:
5-17 May • Jazz Festival Puerto de Mogán
8-18 May • Piedra y Flor in Arucas
8-18 May •Fiestas de la Santisima Trinidad – El Tablero, SBT
9-11 May • Gran Canaria Me Gusta – fair @Infecar
25 May • Strawberry, Potato & Millo Fair in Valsequillo
30 May – 1 June • Products of the Land Fair 2025 in San Mateo
4-8 June • Gáldar Pride 2025 – Summer Carnival 🌈
6-8 June • FIMAR, The International Sea Fair in LPA
13-14 June • ‘Feria de la Zafra’, The Harvest Fair in El Tablero, SBT
4-27 July • Canarias Jazz y Más International Festival
11 July – 3 August • Fiestas del Carmen Mogán
18-20 July • Maspalomas Costa Canaria Soul Festival 2025
9-12 October • Big Bang Vintage Festival LPA
💫 In the Canary Islands, you can observe the Lyrids meteor shower from April 16-25, peaking around April 22, and the Eta Aquarids from April 19 to May 28, peaking around May 5-6, both associated with Halley’s Comet. 💫
Upcoming bank holidays 2025:
Thursday 15 May – Local bank holiday in Gáldar: Feast of San Isidro Labrador- Festividad de San Isidro Labrador
Friday, May 30 – Public Holiday in the Canary Islands – Canary Islands’ Day, Día de Canarias
Monday 9 June – Local bank holiday in Valleseco: Patron Saint of the municipality San Vicente Ferrer
Friday 13 June – Local bank holiday in Mogán: Festividad de San Antonio. Local bank holiday in Santa Brígida: Festividad de San Antonio de Padua
Monday 16 June – Local bank holiday in Moya: Festividad de San Antonio de Padua
Tuesday 24 June – Local bank holiday in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria: Conmemoración de la Fundación de la Ciudad, Commemoration of the Foundation of the City.Local bank holiday in Telde, Artenara, Arucas, Valsequillo: Festividad de San Juan/ San Juan Bautista
Friday 27 June – Local bank holiday in Teror: Festividad del Sagrado Corazón de Jesús
Wednesday 16 July – Local bank holiday in Mogán: Festividad de la Virgen del Carmen
Friday 25 July – Local bank holiday in Gáldar: Feast of Santiago Apóstol- Festividad de Santiago Apóstol and a local bank holiday in San Bartolomé de Tirajana: Festividad de Santiago Apóstol
🌤️ (Source: AEMET – Agencia Estatal de Meteorología, Spain’s official weather agency)
The Canary Guide #GranCanariaWeather
We are happy to supply forecasts for specific towns, events, or areas!
☀️ Weekend Weather Tips for Gran Canaria
🌞 Gran Canaria May Day Bank Holiday Weather
📅 Thursday 1 – Sunday 4 May 2025
An extended four-day weekend brings warm temperatures, some cloud, and light passing rain, mainly in northern and inland areas. The south remains the best bet for sun-seekers, with mostly dry and bright conditions.
☀️ Thursday 1 May – May Day (Bank Holiday)
A mix of sunshine and increasing cloud across the island.
Morning: Mostly sunny across the island, with some high cloud developing in the west and southwest.
Afternoon: Cloudier, with a risk of light showers, especially inland and on eastern slopes.
💨 Light winds turning moderate by midday in southern and eastern areas.
🌡️ Temperatures peaking at 22–25°C, slightly higher in sheltered southern areas.
☂️ Rain Probability: Up to 90% in inland areas by mid-afternoon.
🌬️ Gusts up to 35 km/h possible in the southeast.
Las Palmas: 16°C / 25°C
South resorts: 17–26°C, mostly dry with light breezes
UV Index: 9–10 → high protection needed!
🌥️ Friday 2 May
Cloudier overall, especially inland and in the north.
🌤️ Morning: Some clear spells.
🌥️ Afternoon: Becoming overcast inland, with a small chance of light, isolated showers.
🌬️ Light winds from the northwest; brisas along the southern coast.
🌡️ Temps stable, but slightly cooler than Thursday.
☂️ Rain Probability: Up to 25% inland in the afternoon.
Las Palmas: 18°C / 24°C
South resorts: 17–25°C, partly cloudy but mostly dry
⛅ Saturday 3 May
A more stable and pleasant day overall, with localised cloud.
🌤️ Predominantly sunny in the south and coastal areas.
☁️ Cloud build-up inland during the afternoon, especially over mid-altitude hills and the summits.
🌡️ Highs around 24–25°C in the capital and 27°C in the south.
☂️ Showers unlikely (≤10%), but not ruled out in highland zones by late afternoon.
Best day for: Hiking & mountain views
UV Index remains very high (9–10)
🌤️ Sunday 4 May
A calm, bright end to the long weekend.
🌞 Coastal areas across the island look dry and mostly sunny.
☁️ Some cloud over the interior and northern slopes around midday.
🌬️ Winds remain light, with breezes on the coasts and hills.
🌡️ Temperatures steady — 23–25°C across most regions.
📍 Regional Highlights
|Region
|Weather Outlook
|Temp (Max)
|Notes
|South (Mogán, Maspalomas)
|☀️ Mostly sunny
|26–27°C
|Best beach weather, light winds
|North (Las Palmas, Arucas)
|🌥️ Variable cloud, some drizzle
|22–24°C
|Breezy on exposed coasts
|Interior & Summits
|⛅ Afternoon cloud, slight shower risk
|23–26°C
|Ideal hiking before 2pm
📊 5–6 Day Outlook (Monday–Tuesday)
Monday 5 May: ☀️ Continued fair conditions, dry island-wide
Tuesday 6 May: 🌤️ Slight increase in cloud, minor risk of northern drizzle
|Day
|Rain Chance
|Max Temp
|Wind
|Mon
|0%
|24°C
|Light SW
|Tue
|10%
|24°C
|Breezy PM
✅ Weekend Tips Recap
☀️ Best beach days: All weekend, especially Thursday & Saturday
🥾 Best hiking: Saturday morning (clear views, low wind)
☂️ Keep an eye: On Thursday afternoon, especially inland
🧴 Sun care essential: UV index remains very high all four days
🔔 Thoughts: Why Southern Gran Canaria?
Gran Canaria’s unique climate zones mean that the southern coast enjoys warm, stable weather year-round, while the north sees more clouds and occasional drizzle.
🌊 Planning a beach day? Head to Maspalomas before noon for the warmest sun and lowest winds!☀️🌴
It is worth remembering that all temperatures are measured in the shade, weather night time lows or day time highs, with direct sunlight increasing expected temperatures by at least 5º-10º or more, depending on which side of the island you find yourself.
GÁLDAR IN FLOWER | 30 APRIL - 20 MAY
🌼 Spring arrives in the streets of Gáldar’s historic centre this week, with the fifth edition of ‘Gáldar en Flor,’ which will run until May 20th. Thousands of flowers and plants, artistic compositions, and fantasies will beautify the heart of the municipality with an edition that will open on Wednesday, April 30th at 19:30.
💐 As with every edition, Capitán Quesada Street and the area surrounding Plaza de Santiago will host ‘Gáldar en Flor,’ with geraniums, sunflowers, daisies, impatiens, hydrangeas, ferns, petunias, gerberas, and a wide selection of plants and flowers.
This is the spring edition of the ‘Flower Week’ (the other is celebrated in December) which takes advantage of the great variety available in the month of flowers par excellence to give colour to the historic centre of Gáldar
TEJEDA AGRICULTURAL & HANDICRAFT MARKET | SUNDAY 4 MAY
“Located in the mountainous central part of the island and more than 1000 meters above sea level, Tejeda’s agricultural and handicraft market, Mercadillo de Tejeda, takes place every first Sunday of the month.”
This Sunday, 4 May, come to the Tejeda Agricultural and Artisan Market to celebrate “Special Mother’s Day” from 10:30 to 15:00 in the Plaza del Socorro and the Plaza Mirador del Ayuntamiento.
Enjoy children’s activities from 11:00 to 14:00 at the Town Hall’s Plaza Mirador, guaranteed fun for the little ones.
Activities and events:
- 12:00 | A rose is given to each mother.
- 12:15 | El Mariachis Peleón, a special show for Mother’s Day.
- 13:30 | Rhyme and Song by Canarian singer-songwriters: Daniel Cano, José Artiles, and Paco Sosa.
Capture this day from 12:00 to 14:00 at the Mini Mirror Photo Booth. Come with your mom and/or family and take home a souvenir of this day in one of the Most Beautiful Villages in Spain, Tejeda.
Try your luck in the Raffle. For every purchase of €15.00 or more, you’ll receive a ticket to win exclusive products from the market stands.
LA ALDEA MARKET | SATURDAY3 MAY
La Aldea de San Nicolás celebrates on Saturday, 3 May 2025 a new edition of their agricultural market and the exhibition of crafts and accessories.
The Mother’s Day Market will fill the streets with agricultural products, crafts, and accessories from 10:00-14:00 in the Open Shopping Area, Plaza La Alameda aka Plaza Vieja, and Calle Real.
at 12:00 in Plaza de La Alameda, a moving tribute to mothers will take place
enjoy:
✉️ Reading of letters dedicated to mothers, written by municipal schools.
🎤 Musical performance by Felisa Rodríguez.
🎶 Performance by the La Polvajera band.
A morning filled with excitement, music, and tradition, celebrating mothers! ❤️
The La Aldea Market, Crafts and Accessories is a lovely local market to visit in the westernmost municipality of the island, with local produce, artisans, and music on offer every first Saturday of each month.
“A perfect time to also visit the coast and the renovated beach promenade and visit the fabulous viewpoint del Balcón, the “Dragon’s tail!”
VECINDARIO | MOTHER'S DAY FAIR 2-3 MAY | GRAN CANARIA FARMERS' MARKET 3 MAY
Mother’s Day Fair on May 2nd and 3rd on Avenida de Canarias in Vecindario.
Plants, pastries, jewelry, perfumes… A wide variety of products designed to be given as gifts on Sunday for Mother’s Day can be found at the 20 stalls of the Mother’s Day Fair, which will be open next Friday, May 2nd and Saturday, May 3rd on Avenida de Canarias, near Plaza de Los Algodoneros.
The fair will be open from 11:00 to 22:00 on Friday and from 10:00 to 22:00 on Saturday.
In addition to the products offered by the 20 companies, activities have also been organised, including craft workshops, face painting, adult makeup, flower planting, and a skincare workshop. These activities will take place on Friday from 17:00 to 20:00, on Saturday from 10:30 to 13:30, and from 17:00 to 20:00.
Isabel González will perform on Friday at 20:00, and Kilian Viera will perform on Saturday, May 3.
If you time your visit perfectly, on Saturday you can also enjoy the biweekly Gran Canaria Farmers’s market, Mercado Agrícola de Gran Canaria.
AGAETE MOTHER'S DAY MARKET | SATURDAY 3 MAY
Enjoy the Mother’s Day Market, Mercado del Día de la Madre, on Saturday, May 3, from 10:00 to 15:00, in the Plaza de la Constitución.
This market focuses on local commerce and crafts, offering a variety of handmade products, original gifts, and local cuisine. There will also be workshops, children’s activities, and live music.
TEROR | FIESTA DE SAN JOSÉ Y LA CRUZ
Teror is celebrating the Feast of Saint Joseph and the Holy Cross, Fiesta de San José y la Santa Cruz between 30 April – 4 May 2025.
The traditional Burning of the Boat and the Castle, a fire, light and sound spectacle, is definitely the highlight of the festivities and will take place on Saturday, May 3.
PROGRAM:
Wednesday, 30 April:
Starting at 09:00: As is tradition, the festival of San José de San José and the Holy Cross in Teror begins with the decoration of the Plaza del Pino and the Cruz Verde on April 30th, and the decoration of Calle Real with crosses made by neighbourhood associations and local groups.
Arrangement of the Plaza del Pino and Cruz Verde by the Benjamín Dávila family, florist Enrique Guerra Lasso, and the Teror City Council, who will be responsible for decorating the square with traditional festoons made of poplar leaves and wildflowers.
Thursday, 1 May: Ascent and arboring of the Cruz de la Hoya Alta
at 16:00 as a tradition of the González family, from El Álamo, the bower of the Cruz de la Hoya Alta with aspen leaves, heather, and palm trees is carried out, both the original one that is preserved in the patio of the Episcopal Palace as the one located on the Hoya Alta mountain.
From Plaza del Pino to Hoya Alta at 16:00
Friday, 2 May:
21:00 The official inauguration of the Carpenters’ Festival will take place in Plaza Teresa de Bolívar, with the reading of the proclamation by the Gonzalez family, represented by Yeray González, followed by the musical performance “Del Atlántico Son.”
The Gonzalez family, from the El Álamo neighborhood, has maintained the tradition for decades of decorating the wooden Cross of Hoya Alta with branches every May 1st. This cross can be seen in the background of the Basilica, adorned with an arch made of flowers and branches collected along the way to the top of this mountain.
Saturday, 3 May: Burning of the Ship and The Castle
at 21:00 Concert of the Cross with LOS GOFIONES – Plaza Sintes
at 22:30 Traditional fireworks display show of the BURNING OF THE SHIP AND THE CASTLE, by the El Pilar pyrotechnics of Benjamín Dávila Sosa, with the participation of Prax 91, Universo GC and the choir of the Candidito de Teror Municipal Music School. – Plaza Sintes
The ‘Burning of the Ship and the Castle’ is an artisanal pyrotechnic exhibition of fire, colour and noise unique to the Canary Islands, which has been maintained for several generations through the Dávila family, recalling the pirate attacks on the island and the Defence of the Cross. The pyrotechnic show takes about three months of preparation and includes a display of moving figures to which fire and colour effects are applied, which vary each year. The protagonists are the Cross, the Ship and the Castle.
followed by Verbena de La Cruz, a lively street party, led by the FURIA JOVEN orchestra and DJ PROMASTER – Plaza Sintes
Sunday, 4 May: Feast of the Cross
at 12:00 Celebration of the Eucharist of Saint Joseph and the Holy Cross. Basílica del Pino.
at 13:00 Religious procession, accompanied by the Teror Music Band, directed by Oscar Sánchez Benítez. Streets of Real de la Plaza
Patron Saint festivities in El Calero Telde | 30 April - 13 May
Patron saint festivities in honour of Our Lady of Fatima in the El Calero neighbourhood in the municipality of Telde between 30 April – 13 May 2025.
Highlights:
Friday 2 May:
17:00 A big Party for Children with workshops, dancing and to finish up, a holi powder party
Saturday 3 May:
21:30 15th Pop-Rock Music concert at Plaza de El Calero with Los Salvapantallas, Tribute to Coldplay and Los 600
still to come…
10 May: Romería pilgrimage
13 May: religious service, followed by a procession
MASPALOMAS PRIDE
The island’s biggest commercial dance party Maspalomas Pride is celebrated between 1-11 May 2025.
Here are all the free parties to attend in Yumbo this weekend:
Friday 2 May:
21:00 ¡Friday Pride Live Show!
Presented by Rubén Dizá and Jia Miles. Artists: Trío Bellagio – Genene – Free Vogue
23:59 Black and White party with DJs José Lagares and Jonay BJ
Saturday 3 May: DJs
23:59 “Airlines” party with DJ Ankeryton & Jonathan Tamayo
Sunday 4 May:
21:00 ¡Sunday Pride Live Show!
Presented by Rubén Dizá y Jia Miles. Artists: Rubén Dizá – Thania Gil – Dácil Suárez – Rainbow Gospel Choir
The Coronation of the Virgen del Carmen in La Isleta and processions | Saturday 3rd
The Coronation ceremonies of the Mother, the Virgin of Carmen de La Isleta will take place in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria this Saturday.
The procession of the image to the Naval Base, where a mass will be celebrated and the canonical coronation will take place, will generate street closures in La Isleta, Puerto, and Mesa y López. There will also be a fireworks display during the return of the Virgin to the temple.
15:00 The image will depart on Saturday from the church located on Calle Umiaga and then continue along Benartemi, La Naval, Benecharo, Juan Rejón, Albareda, Parque de Santa Catalina, Presidente Alvear, Avenida José Mesa y López streets to the Naval Base.
Road closures:
The procession will close, starting at 13:00, Umiaga, Malfú, Fontanales, Tecén, Tauro, Anzofé, Benartemi, La Naval, Juan Rejón, Benecharo, Doctor José Guerra Navarro, Artemi Semidán, Pérez Muñoz, Mahón, and Princesa Guayarmina streets, as well as inside the Avenida Marítima tunnel towards Pérez Muñoz.
In the Santa Catalina sector, road closures will be in Albareda, Gran Canaria, La Palma, Fuerteventura, Gomera, Sagasta, Salvador Cuyás, Hierro, Pedro Castillo Westerling, Padre Cueto, Alfredo L. Jones, Luis Morote, and Nicolás Estévanez.
In the Mesa y López sector, road closures will occur in León y Castillo, Presidente Alvear, Franchy Roca, El Marino, Isla de Cuba, Cirilo Moreno, Montevideo, Ruiz de Alda, Juan Manuel Durán, and Avenida José Mesa y López.
Return procession
Once the mass and coronation are over, the Virgin of Carmen will return to her parish with a procession that will pass through the intersection of the Naval Base and the Santa Catalina Seafront onto Avenida Marítima, Plaza de Canarias, Luis Morote, Eduardo Benot, López Socas, Rosarito, Pérez Muñoz, Tauro, Artemi Semidán, Tecén, Benecharo, Fontanales, and Benartemi.
The roads affected from 6:00 p.m. in the Santa Catalina Sector will be the intersection of the Naval Base and Mesa y López, Luis Morote, Eduardo Benot, Alfredo L. Jones, and Gran Canaria.
In the Isleta sector, traffic will be cut off on López Socas, Rosarito, Mahón, Pérez Muñoz streets, and the access tunnel from Avenida Marítima, Juan Rejón, La Naval, Gordillo, Anzofé, Tauro, Artemi Semidán, Tecén, Benecharo, Fontanales, Tanausú, Juncalillo, Osorio, Arauz, Guayedra, Tenesor, Tamarán, Romeral, Benartemi, and Umiaga.
General closures will also be in place starting at 13:00 on Saturday at the intersection to Alcaravaneras from Torre Las Palmas and Avenida Marítima heading north, León y Castillo between Néstor de la Torre and Avenida José Mesa y López; and Néstor de la Torre between Presidente Alvear and León y Castillo.
The roads will reopen gradually after the image passes, both to the right and back.
Anatura - La Casa de las Semillas, LPA | English Market - Mercadillo Inglés | Sunday 4th
This Sunday, 4 May 2025, live a unique experience at the English Market, located in C. León y Castillo, 274, and Celebrate Mother’s Day !
❤️❤️❤️ from 10:00 to 18:00
Enjoy:
✨ Local brand products
✨ Playground for the little ones
✨ Plant and flower exhibition
✨ Live music and family atmosphere
The English Market, ‘Mercadillo Inglés’ every first weekend of each month in the magic garden of plants and their shop of pots, trinkets, tools and fashions at the British Club (C/ León y Castillo 278) in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria “La Casa de las Semillas”.
LPA | "Las Arenas Market" : Made in the Canary Islands | 2-11 May
The Shopping Centre Las Arenas in the capital hosts a new edition of its renowned “Las Arenas Market: Made in the Canary Islands from May 2 to 11.
The shopping center’s Plaza de la Fuente, you’ll find stalls selling crafts, gifts, traditional products, accessories, fashion, and much more! Along with a packed program of activities and musical performances for all ages, and fun children’s entertainment for the little ones. The best part? Admission is completely free! You can visit the market during designated dates, from 11:00 to 21:00
🛍️ Crafts, fashion, accessories, gastronomy, and much more.
🎶 Live music: Kubacanaché and guest DJs.
👧🎨 Children’s workshops, face painting, and shows by Club Arenillo.
🚂🦖 The Dinosaur Train for the little ones!
🎁 Special giveaway: Win a family day pass at HD Hotels with your purchases
✨ And many more surprises!
LPA | Triana "Open Weekend" Mother's Day Special | 3-4 May
Triana, the main shopping street in the old town area of the capital is having their “Fin de Abierto” and celebrating Mother’s Day
Workshops, music, surprises, and all the usual charm…
LPA | "Luis Morote Market| Saturday 3rd
LPA | NEW!! CITY SIGHTSEEING BOAT CRUISE
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria launches a boat tour service around the Port of Las Palmas and the city’s southern coast. This excursion, an initiative of City Sightseeing, complements the city’s tourism and leisure offerings thanks to an agreement between the multinational company and the operator Bahía Cat.
This new tour offers a new panoramic view of the city of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and highlights the value of the Port of Las Palmas, the largest and most important in the mid-Atlantic, as well as the excellent conditions of the bay of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and the unique views that the capital of Gran Canaria offers from the sea.
City Sightseeing Las Palmas de Gran Canaria offers this new service with a 17.85-meter-long, 5.40-meter-wide catamaran with a capacity for 115 passengers.
• The price for visitors is €20, although it can be enjoyed in combination packages with the tourist bus. For island residents, the boat trip costs €10 (€14 with the tourist bus).
• This new boat tour departs twice daily from Wilson Pier, at 11:00 and 16:00, lasting 60 minutes, including audio-guided commentary and a welcome drink.
AGÜIMES | AL SON DE LA SALSA | SATURDAY 3RD
Rhythm takes over Agüimes! 🔥💃🕺 This Saturday, as happens every year, a new edition of Al Son De La Salsa takes place on Plaza 1º de Mayo in Cruce de Arinaga, which will be the epicentre of dance, music, and unstoppable energy. 🎶✨
Get ready for a vibrant day with salsa, bachata, and kizomba workshops, electrifying shows, the best live music, and DJs that will keep your feet tapping.
The best part? Free admission! You don’t need any more excuses to join this unforgettable party. 🔥
“Al Son De La Salsa” 🎷💃🕺
📅 Saturday, May 3rd
📍 Plaza 1º de Mayo, Cruce de Arinaga
🕖 From 7:00 PM
Guía Cheese Festival in Montaña Alta | Sunday 4th
The Festival of the Cheese of Guía counts every year with two editions. Traditionally, the first one is celebrated in the town on the last Sunday of April and the second takes place in the district of Montaña Alta every first Sunday of May.
This Sunday:
The Cheese Festival in the Montaña Alta neighbourhood, where, as every year, the thousands of samples of sancocho, cheese, tortillas with honey, and wild mustard stew are among the main attractions to visit this area of the Guiense midlands. The day will start at 10:00.
A festive day in which the awards of the 26th Island Cheese Tasting ‘Queso Flor de Guía’ will be presented and tribute will be paid to the couple of cheese artisans Teresa González Jiménez and Juan Antonio Moren García, and to the couple formed by Carmen Santiago Díaz and Atilio Suárez Suárez, collaborators of the festival for thirty years and part of the group of people who make the famous wild mustard stew that can be tasted on this day.
The folklore groups Lairaga del Norte and Estrella y Guía will entertain on this festive day, and there will also be performances by Yeray Rodríguez and international poets.
Public transport
to Montaña Alta: the Global bus company will have a special arrangement for that day, extending the service from 10 in the morning until three in the afternoon.
See the full program (in Spanish) HERE!
Did you know that … 🧀 Two years ago, the Guía Cheese Festival was declared a Festival of Tourist Interest in the Canary Islands.