In a statement they specified that the meteorological conditions behind the declaration have now ended.
Likewise, they have assured that communications and basic supplies affected during the rough weather will now be progressively restored, specifically at points around Gran Canaria, where the management is being carried out through the Insular Emergency Plan and the Municipal Emergency Plans. It is estimated more than €5 million worth of damage was done over the weekend.
On this island, the rain caused damage to homes, agricultural spaces, roads and basic infrastructure particularly in the municipality of La Aldea, including the desalination plant that supplies the municipality, which has been out of service after the runoff from the rains caused damage to mains pipes.