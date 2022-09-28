The alert declaration for the heavy rains affecting El Hierro and the pre-alert situation that was still in place on La Gomera, La Palma, Tenerife and Gran Canaria due to tropical storm Hermine ended at 12:00 noon this Wednesday, according to the General Directorate of Security and Emergencies of the Canary Islands regional government.

In a statement they specified that the meteorological conditions behind the declaration have now ended.

Likewise, they have assured that communications and basic supplies affected during the rough weather will now be progressively restored, specifically at points around Gran Canaria, where the management is being carried out through the Insular Emergency Plan and the Municipal Emergency Plans. It is estimated more than €5 million worth of damage was done over the weekend.

On this island, the rain caused damage to homes, agricultural spaces, roads and basic infrastructure particularly in the municipality of La Aldea, including the desalination plant that supplies the municipality, which has been out of service after the runoff from the rains caused damage to mains pipes.