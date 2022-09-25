The President of the Government of the Canary Islands, Ángel Víctor Torres, has reported this Sunday evening on the evolution of ‘Hermine’ over the Archipelago, which despite being downgraded this morning from a Tropical Storm, to a depression, continues to make its presence felt across the Archipelago.

So far, more than 800 incidents related to heavy rains have been reported and more than 250 flights to or from the Islands having been cancelled. In addition, the electricity company Endesa is working on trying to reestablish connections for some 1,800 households without power this evening.

The President wanted to warn the population that this is not yet over. “We cannot lower our guard, there may be significant downpours to come in various places over the next few hours, even electrical activity.”

In addition, the Canary Islands are remain on high alert until at least this Monday at 12:00 midday. “If all goes well, this alert can go back to pre-alert” after the meeting on Monday morning.

Torres has highlighted the “more than 1,800 people have been left without electricity”, acknowledging that there is a problem. The Canarian president has announced that if all goes well, school activity will resume on Tuesday, and asks the population to stay at home until the maximum alert ends.

From Agaete to Maspalomas and from the capital to Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria and San Bartolomé de Tirajana water has flowed not only through barrancos and ravines leaving waterfalls, runoffs and landslides, but also through the streets leading to fears of flooding. Abundant flows throughout the island have followed months of drought, with a particularly hot summer. which has left the ground hard and flash floods all the more likely.

Public institutions, councils and town halls are asking citizens for extreme caution. It is advisable not to park in river beds of the ravines and to take great care particularly on the roads where numerous accidents have occurred throughout the day.

Thunder and lightening is predicted this evening as further rainfall may well add to the complications ahead.