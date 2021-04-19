Airline News: New routes are starting to be announced for Summer 2021, flying to Gran Canaria and the Islands, across Spain and the EU

SmartLynx Airlines has announced that it will operate flights, for TUI fly Deutschland, to Gran Canaria from Basel twice a week, and from Saarbrücken once a week, between May and October 2021.

In addition, during the period from October to November they will also fly from Munich, Düsseldorf, Hannover and Hamburg.

Ryanair have announced a new route that will link Gran Canaria with Ireland’s Shannon airport, with a direct flight every Saturday, starting July 10. This connection will become the second direct route other than to Dublin, to add to its 2021 summer calendar to the Islands, claiming more than 700 weekly flights across Spain, on 121 routes in total, including 22 new routes from Palma, Ibiza and Menorca.

And local airline Canaryfly, who operate regular flights between each of the Canary Islands, have announced they will be offering some great deals. If you are a resident of the islands, you will find extra special deals, starting from €5 one way + taxes from Gran Canaria to Tenerife, Lanzarote and Fuenteventera. Return flights roughly costing €17, with taxes included. What a perfect way to explore our neighbouring islands, before all the tourists start to return en masse this summer!

Regional airline Binter announced 5 new weekly international routes, earlier this month, connecting Gran Canaria with Lille, Marseille and Toulouse (France) and from Turin and Venice (Italy), as well a a new route to Tarragona on the mainland, to add to their 26 other national destinations.

Vueling have also announced routes, in recent weeks, between Mallorca, Ibiza, Menorca, Seville, Malaga, Vigo, Santiago, Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, Paris, Rome, Milan, Brussels and London-Gatwick.

And Air France will inaugurate this summer season the several new routes between Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and Paris-Charles de Gaulle, as well as between Ibiza and Paris-Orly, with plans to operate from ten Spanish airports and complement the offer in Spain, through its partner KLM, which will also offer flights to Amsterdam this summer from the airports of Alicante, Barcelona, ​​Bilbao, Ibiza, Madrid, Malaga and Valencia.