Judicial police cordoned off the area to proceed to remove the body, once a court order was obtained.

The “EcoParque Gran Canaria Sur” processing plant, where the grisly discovery was made, is responsible for managing domestic (municipal) waste, and other waste that can be easily broken down, from the municipalities of Agüimes, Ingenio, La Aldea de San Nicolás, Mogán, San Bartolomé de Tirajana, Santa Lucía de Tirajana, Telde and Valsequillo.

Initial investigation confirmed no apparent signs of violence, although the results of the autopsy will now be awaited. One hypotheses that is being considered is that this could have been a homeless person, who could have been sleeping in the garbage container and died there either before, or as a result of, when the container’s collection.

Policia Nacional homicide squad detectives are investigating the available evidence.