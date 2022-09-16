The Maspalomas-Gran Canaria Tourism Rehabilitation Consortium has put out to tender, to a value of €600,000, divided into two lots, for the supply of sun-beds (hammocks) and umbrellas for the beaches of Maspalomas Costa Canaria, Spain and The Canary Islands’ top tourism destination. The simple sun-beds, spare parts and double-covered Balinese hammocks, are budgeted at €263,500, and the circular parasols, various spare parts and windbreaks for €297,246.

This is the result of a request made and financed by the Town Council of San Bartolomé de Tirajana, with the objective to acquire some 1,400 new sun beds and 1,400 umbrellas suitable for the renovation of quality of beach furniture on the Maspalomas Costa Canaria, in addition to other protection elements against the direct action of wind on beach users, such as windbreaks. It also includes the acquisition of new umbrella boxes, and about 1,000 canvases to renew the current sun-beds, as well as other spare parts.

As a novelty, some 20 covered Balinese double sun-beds will be installed on Meloneras Beach, which will serve as a pilot project in order to incorporate them in the future in other coastal areas of the municipality, providing higher quality facilities for tourists.