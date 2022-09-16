Autumn is here, and the weather prediction for the weekend is trying to prove it. There is so much going on this weekend hopefully the rain predicted will not spoil any of the upcoming events.
World clean up Day is celebrated this Saturday. There is also a double event happening in Vecindario with Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria – SouthEast edition and ‘Feria del Sol‘ which is all about renewable energy. Many patron saint festivities are taking place this weekend including in Guía, Tejeda, Agüimes among others. Las Palmas is hosting a multitude of concerts, performances and even a Beer Festival this weekend so a perfect weekend to enjoy in the capital.
There are three wonderful concerts this weekend in the urban park of Maspalomas, Parque Sur.
Remember that weather conditions can cause outdoor events to be postponed or cancelled.
Upcoming bank holidays on Gran Canaria:
Wednesday 21 September – Bank holiday in the municipality of San Mateo
Thursday 29 September – Bank holiday in the municipality of Valsequillo
Upcoming events:
23-24 September: Arucas World Beer Festival 2022
23-24 September: Rally Villa de Teror 2022
25 September: Día Mundial del Turismo 2022 – Tejeda
1-2 October: Festival Costa Norte 2022 – Villa de Moya
17-18 September, Vecindario
Km.0 Gran Canaria – SouthEast Fair and Feria del Sol
Avenida de Canarias in Vecindario this weekend hosts two different fairs at the same time.
A Special edition of the Km.0 Gran Canaria – Southeast fair with local fruit and vegetable produce, bread, sweets, honey, ice cream and much more with 51 stalls set up by producers from the primary sector of the three municipalities in the southeast; Santa Lucía de Tirajana, Agüimes and Ingenio.
“Feria del Sol“, Sun Fair with around twenty stands for renewable energy installers as well as electric vehicles, bicycles, electric skateboards and even drones.
Opening hours on both days 09:00-15:00
17-18 September, Gáldar
Festival Sardina Viva 2022
The Departments of Culture and Youth of the Gáldar City Council organise the return of the ‘Vará del Pescao’ and the ‘Live Sardina Festival’ after two years of absence. The events will serve, as usual, to say goodbye to summer in Gáldar and will feature up to 16 hours of live music from eight different groups between Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 September.
The event, already consolidated in the cultural and festive agenda of the municipality, will be held again on Avenida Antonio Rosas de Sardina de Gáldar and will be the first edition since the renovation of the promenade a year ago, which has boosted tourism and activity so much economy in the area.
The festival will begin on Saturday, with the celebration at 12 noon of the “Vará del Pescao”, in which families enjoy popular barbecues after artisanal fishing in Sardina Bay. At 15:00, the live music will begin with the performance of ‘Mixtura cromática’ and from then on, at 17:00, ‘Los Lola’ will be on stage; ‘Rosario 8’ at 19:00; ‘Son del Caney’ at 21:00 and at 23:00 ‘D’Music’ will close the festive day. Throughout the day, and also on Sunday, DJ Yeray will accompany the festival.
On Sunday the music will be accompanied by activities for the little ones in the house since from 12:00 to 17:30 there will be inflatable water castles, workshops and a foam party. The music will start at 13:00 with ‘La Próxima Escapada’, will continue at 15:00 with ‘Muelle viejo’ and will end at 17:00 with ‘Los 600’.
Two days of fun for the whole family by the sea in Sardina Bay, where the Blue Flag flies for the sixth consecutive year.
17-18 September, Santa Maria de Guía
Fiesta de las Marias 2022
Saturday, 17 September: at 12:00 announcing festivities to begin on the esplanade of the church. The Bajada de la Rama starts at 17:00 from Montaña alta Vergara, where people have gathered earlier. They will make their way down to the Plaza Grande, gathering more people with them whilst ascending until they reach the church where they give repeat their devotion promise and dance. People carrying branches and blowing seashells, tambourines.
At 21:00 The 36th Folkloric Festival of the Marrías with traditional dancing and music at Plaza Grande.
Sunday, 18 September: At 10:30 ‘paseo‘, a walk with animals participating in the romeria, through the streets to the esplanade of the church. A solemn Eucharist follows at 11:00 and then a Romería, the pilgrimage offering starts at 12:00.
“Did you know that the Rama de las Marías is almost certainly the longest running of such Christian observances on Gran Canaria, since the historical records do not have previous references for other Ramas. In this sense, “La Rama” de Guía can be said to be the first in Gran Canaria.”
Saturday 17 September, Agüimes
Fiestas del Rosario 2022
Agüimes is celebrating Fiestas del Rosario, the co-patron saint festivities between 16 September to 9 October 2022. This is also a Festival declared of National Tourist Interest.
Agüimes will begin this Friday its co-patron saint festivities in honour of the Virgen del Rosario, the most traditional of all its celebrations. Linked to its historical origin and its agricultural past, the Rosario festivities pay homage to the co-patron and perpetual mayor of the municipality. Popular acts, music, dances and cultural activities will take place at different points and stages in the town between 16 September – 9 October.
On Saturday, starting at 17:00, the traditional Subida del Millo. Young and old will meet in the Plaza del Rosario to recall the old work of the field. They will strip and shell the corn to later take the grain to the mills, imitating the task carried out by the families of yesteryear, when they wanted to transform the millet they harvested into gofio. Traditional games, corn barbeque. After completing the work, they will be able to enjoy, from 20:30, the Taifa dance enlivened by the folkloric groups La Villa, Argones, Texey and the Aulaga parranda
Saturday 17 September, Tejeda
Fiestas del Socorro 2022
Tejeda is celebrating Patron Saint fesitivities, the Fiestas of the Virgen del Socorro between 2 September – 1 October. Her image is venerated in the church, which has been named after Her. This is a gorgeous time to visit officially one of the most beautiful villages in Spain.
On Saturday, the Romeria pilgrimage offering starts at 17:30, followed by a church service at Plaza Ntra. Sra. del Socorro, and after that, there will be music and dancing until wee hours.
17-18 September, El Puertillo Arucas
Fiestas Santa Lucía 2022
The neighbourhood of El Puertillo on the north coast of Gran Canaria and in the municipality of Arucas is celebrating their festivities in honour of Santa Lucía in September. The Feast of Saint Lucia in El Puertillo
On Saturday: Romería, the pilgrimage offering at 20:00. After party at 23:00 and fireworks at 01:00
On Sunday: Classic cars exhibition at 10:00. Religious service, followed by land and maritime procession at 20:00. Music performance from music group ‘Los Salaitos’ at 21:00
Saturday 17 September, Teror
Fiestas del Pino 2022 Teror
Fiestas del Pino’ in Teror, in Honour of Nuestra Señora del Pino (Our Lady of the Pine), patron of the island of Gran Canaria is coming to an end this weekend.
This Saturday: Canarian Daytime fiesta in the city centre
Lively Street parade by Vitamina Band at 12:00 from the Boulevard.
Day time music fiesta at 13:00 with the Panamaribe orchestra and Paco Guedes at Plaza de Sintes.
There is also workshops and traditional games from 17:00 to 19:00 at Plaza Auditorio.
Anothe lively street parade by Banda Isleña at 20:00 from Castañero Gordo.
Performance by Parranda El Pajullo at 21:00 at Plaza de Sintes.
Canarian Verbena at 22:00 with Armonía Show and Wamampy at Plaza de Sintes.
17-18 September, Temisas Agüimes
Fiestas de Temisas 2022
This Friday begins the scheduled events in Temisas for the festivities in honour of San Miguel Arcángel, patron saint of the highest population centre in the municipality of Agüimes.
It will be the last of the summer celebrations organized this year in the different neighbourhoods and will mark, once again, the end of the summer period in the midlands of Agüimes, coinciding with the remission of the heat and the drop in temperatures typical of this season of the year.
Saturday 17 September: Romería, pilgrimage offering at 19:00 from the cemetery to the main plaza.
Sunday 18 September: Ecological market from 11:00 at the Plaza and music in the park at 12:00
“Temisas is a small rural hamlet, surrounded by fields and terraces full of Canarian palm trees and lined with ancient olive groves. Famous for the oldest olive press in the Canary Islands and astronomical observatory.”
16-18 September, Valsequillo
Fiestas y Feria de San Miguel 2022
Valsequillo de Gran Canaria is celebrating their Patron Saint ‘Festivities and Fair of San Miguel Arcángel between 9 September – 15 October 2022.
On Friday, a tribute concert to Carlos Marín at 21:00, followed by a lively party with popular bands of Aseres and the night will close with a street party enlivened by Estrella Latina.
On Saturday fun evening party with “Fiesta Guateque” from 22:00. Its all about 60′ music and fun and people also goes dressed up.
On Sunday: Exhibition of dogs in the REcinto Ferial de VAlsequillo at 09:00. Family day from 11:00 with activities, workshops and much more on the Pedestrian area. The XI International Folklore festival at 12:30 on plaza de Tifariti and later, at 20:30 a night of Boleros at Plaza de Tifaritti.
Saturday 17 September, Gran Canaria
World Cleanup Day
This year’s World Cleanup Day will take place on September 17th, 2022.
World Cleanup Day unites millions of volunteers, governments and organisations in 191 countries to tackle the global waste problem and build a sustainable world.
There are events planned all over Gran Canaria and the other islands. On Gran Canaria, you can join in with Beach Clean Up planned for the day among other events.
Meet up at 10:00 Salinas de Tenefé
MOYA
Sign up here if you want to join the beach cleanup in Moya on Saturday at: https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLScGFTKVv18lLo…/viewform
Ocean4Life Gran Canaria is collaborating with Alejandra from @rebuscando and @Latitudazul will join in the beach cleanup together with @kinema.Cleaning the beach near the Charco San Lorenzo. Meet up at 10:00 at the BAR.
REGULAR MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA
Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
On Saturday San Fernando de Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, outside the Municipal Market, located on Avenida Alejandro del Castillo, with bargains for bargain hunters. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas, the main ‘Maspalomas market’ is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
On Saturday in Arguineguín, a second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range preloved treasures.
On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, is on from 08:00 to 14:00 in the main carpark of the Municipal Market, in San Fernando.
This Sunday, the biweekly El Mercado Agrícola de San Fernando de Maspalomas. This Farmers Market is held in the urban center of the area from which it receives the name, just where there is a large esplanade between three unmistakable points; the Municipal Stadium, the Center and the current Municipal Offices of Maspalomas. 08:00 – 14:00.
Saturday 17 September, Arucas
Mercado Agrícola de Arucas
This popular farmers’ market takes place every fortnight in the facilities of the Cabildo’s Agricultural (Experimental) Farm, located next to the turn off to Arucas from the main GC-2, on the north coast of Gran Canaria. […Click here for the map location…] The market of exhibitors (farmers and ranchers) who sell their produce direct to the consumer with the aim to lower costs and more directly benefit the producer. From 09:00-13:30
“The Arucas Agricultural and Livestock Market began in June 2008, on the initiative of COAG (Coordinator of Organisations of Farmers and Cattle Ranchers) and the Federation of Cattlemen of Gran Canaria (FedeGran), later moving to the Cabildo de Gran Canaria who now promote the current market.”
A perfect time to also enjoy the beautiful natural pools and beaches on the rugged north coast of Gran Canaria.
16 & 17 September in Parque Sur de Maspalomas,
Three concerts to Enjoy
On Friday Kilian Viera at at 18:30 and later at 20:30 enjoy versions of great artists from the 80s, with the singers of the group “Voces en la Distancia” and the magnificent voice of Jesús Monzón.
On Saturday, a tribute to Alejandro Fernandez at 21:00 by Elías Uche and the Mariachi Peleòn.
16-18 September, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
LPA Beer & Music Festival 2022
LPA Beer & Music Festival is an alternative music festival that brings together different well-known and emerging artists, bringing together a wide diversity of world beers and gastronomic offerings, as well as relaxation areas, workshops, activities and a DJ area. The Murcian quartet Arde Bogotá, La Cabra Mecánica on their “25th Anniversary” tour and Mastodonte are among this year’s highlights.
This 9th edition of music, beer and gastronomy festival has a new location in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria; Parque Litoral el Rincón / El Lloret, an area for leisure and sports after Paseo de Las Canteras, in the area of El Lloret and just next to Plaza de Musíca.
Artists confirmed includes; Los Lola, Aseres, Maldita EGB, Los Salvapantallas , Foxy Mammals, Señor Natilla, Bianca 4:11, Delaporte, Embusteros, Arde Bogotá, Jimena Amarillo, La Cabra Mecánica, Rocio Saíz, Maika Makovski, Shego, Mastodonte, Manu Lafäm…
Opening hours: Friday from 19:00 (only 18 yrs up) Saturday from 17:00 (only 18ys up) and Sunday from 12:00 (under 18 yrs allowed).
Tickets: Tickety and go to “asistir” ♦ Prices: Bono Friday and Saturday €25 ♦ One-day entry ticket: Friday €15, Saturday €15, Sunday €3
Saturday 18 September, Música en el Parque – Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
The 4th Edition of the ‘Music in the Park’, ‘Música en el Parque’ World Music Festival which started on 29 May 2022.
All concerts take place on Sundays at the José Antonio Ramos Auditorium in Doramas Park at 12:00 and are free entry.
Enjoy a Sunday morning with the family, surrounded by nature and the best music around the world.
This Saturday: Aynur Doğan a popular artist in her country, Turkey
Aynur Doğan is a contemporary Kurdish singer and musician from Turkey. She was born in Çemişgezek, a small mountain town in Tunceli Province in Turkey and fled to İstanbul in 1992. She studied saz and türkü singing in an influential music school in Istanbul, the Arif Sağ Müsik
Next concerts:
16 October: Mokoomba from Zimbabwe
6 November: Liraz, from Irán/Israel
4 December: Mamadou Diabate from Burkina Faso
16-18 September, “LPA en Vivo” – Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
These gigs are part of a program of “LPA En vivo”, a project to boost the cultural offer in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria venues and support artists
FRIDAY AT 22:00 @ MOTOWN BAR CERVERECIA
– CRISTÓBAL MONTESDEOCA AND MARINA O’SHANAHAN
Motown, the friendly bar. Nice atmosphere and music from de 60, 70 y 80 (back to our roots).
Food and nice cold internacional beers, cocktails and drinks.
SATURDAY AT 21:00 @ IMAGINARIO Drinks and Music
– ANTONIO DE LA CRUZ + EDUARDO ANTON
Imaginario is a Live Music Bar where you can enjoy live concerts,craft beers and cocktails.
SUNDAY AT 22:00 @ TALLERES PALERMO
– ALEJANDRO JEREZ
Talleres Palermo is an event space, Coworking, Polonium209 Brocante and Bar during the weekends.
Friday 16 September, Temudas 2022 – Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
This Friday is the last day to enjoy the free performances of Temudas, the 26th edition of the Theatre, Music and Dance Festival in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. This year’s program has included a wide range of extraordinary performances and concerts to enjoy both free and ticketed, held at different points in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.
This cultural explosion in the capital has involved 41 performance companies participating, added to which there are numerous concerts by the Municipal Symphonic Band and the Gran Canaria Philharmonic Orchestra.
See the full program and get your tickets HERE for any performance or concert with an admission fee. Tickets: €8 general and €3 for family shows. Philharmonic orchestra concert on 17 September €12
‘Entrada libre hasta completar aforo’ – Entrance is free until seating capacity is reached.
HERE ARE ALL THE FREE PERFORMANCES AND CONCERTS TO ENJOY THIS FRIDAY:
Plaza de la Música (stage B) At 18:00 → LA MAQUINÉ, “PARADE, THE CIRCUS OF THE BRAVE”
Spain (Granada). Gesture theatre, masks and puppets. 45 minutes. A work full of vitality, humor and tenderness
Plaza de la Música (stage B) at 19:00 → RAMIRO VERGAZ, «WHITE BOTTOM»
Barcelona, Spain). Acrobatics and juggling. 45 minutes. Elegance, extravagance, lights and brightness mixed with a lot of humor
Mirador Las Olas (Annex to the Plaza de la Música) at 20:00 → THE CIRC TROCOLA, “EMPORTATS”
Spain (Alicante).Circus. 45 minutes. Acrobatics, juggling, music and working with objects
Paseo de Las Canteras at 20:30 → NACHO VILAR PRODUCTIONS-YLLANA, «GLUBS»
Spain (Murcia and Madrid) . Traveling street theatre. 60 minutes. Wordless, visual, fast-paced humour.
