Autumn is here, and the weather prediction for the weekend is trying to prove it. There is so much going on this weekend hopefully the rain predicted will not spoil any of the upcoming events.

World clean up Day is celebrated this Saturday. There is also a double event happening in Vecindario with Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria – SouthEast edition and ‘Feria del Sol‘ which is all about renewable energy. Many patron saint festivities are taking place this weekend including in Guía, Tejeda, Agüimes among others. Las Palmas is hosting a multitude of concerts, performances and even a Beer Festival this weekend so a perfect weekend to enjoy in the capital.

There are three wonderful concerts this weekend in the urban park of Maspalomas, Parque Sur.

Remember that weather conditions can cause outdoor events to be postponed or cancelled.

Upcoming bank holidays on Gran Canaria:

Wednesday 21 September – Bank holiday in the municipality of San Mateo

Thursday 29 September – Bank holiday in the municipality of Valsequillo