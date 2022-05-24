Probable cases: clinical and epidemiological criteria

The Canary Islands reported three other probable cases this Monday, all on Gran Canaria, corresponding to three young men whose symptoms are evolving favourably, following the process at home, except for one who has been admitted, based on another pathology.

According to the protocol, one meets clinical and epidemiological criteria established as a probable case, but is awaiting results of the analysis of the laboratory samples.

Suspected cases: clinical criteria

The General Directorate of Public Health and the SCS have also reported two possible cases having presented symptoms compatible only with clinical criteria, but not epidemiological or laboratory criteria, as stated in the protocol established by the Spanish Ministry of Health.

All these cases, whether confirmed, suspected or probable, have been reported to the Ministry of Health on Monday, as indicated by the protocols.

Monkeypox

Monkeypox infection is a rare disease that causes fever, headache, swollen glands and rashes on the hands and face, similar to that caused by Chickenpox. It is a well known pathogen, though very unusual, particularly outside of west and central Africa.

The virus has a low capacity for human-to-human transmission which would require close, intimate contact. The incubation period ranges from 5 to 13 days, although it can sometimes be as long as 21 days.

On May 15, the United Kingdom declared a health alert to the World Health Organisation, in accordance with international health regulations, after detecting the first four cases in Europe. This alert activated existing protocols in all health centres, including the Canary Islands Health Service, with the aim of early detection of possible cases.