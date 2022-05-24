Highlights for the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Foundation Festivities between June 3 & 26:

All events below offer free entrance until full – other paid events are listed in the programme

Friday 3 June

at 20:30 Pregón, the traditional Proclamation, this year by José Brito at Plaza de Santa Ana. The opening gala show ‘Zarzuela Glam 3.0’ at 21:00 with Las Palmas Symphony Orchestra and the choir of the OFGC.

at 21:00 «Vereda tropical» in Parque Juan Pablo II. Olga Cerpa and the Municipal Symphonic Band of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

Saturday 4 June

Music in the heart of Vegueta, starting at 19:30 in the various courtyards of the historic centre and in plazas and squares, including San Agustín, Pilar Nuevo and The Royal Economic Society of Country friends.

at 23:00 the final concert at Plaza de Santa Ana.

Friday 10 June

at 21:00 ‘Naifest’, the 3rd Meeting of Popular music at Plaza de Santa Ana.

Laura Martel (timple), with Misael Jordán (guitar) and Luz Mila Valerón (voice), Jurria Guanil (salto del pastor canario), Parranda El Pajullo and Araguaney.

at 21:00 ‘Vereda tropical’ Olga Cerpa y la Banda Sinfónica Municipal de Las Palmas de Gran Canaria at Plaza del Pilar

Saturday 11June

at 21:00 Musicando. Non Trubada: «Azul» in Auditorio José Antonio Ramos in Parque Doramas.

at 21:00 ‘Naifest’, the 3rd Meeting of Popular music at Plaza de Santa Ana

Althay Páez (timple), con David Pablos (guitar) and José Ángel Suárez Rodríguez (voice), Bejeque y La parranda de Teror.

Friday 17 June

at 21:00 14th Night of Boleros at Plaza de Santo Domingo.

Trío Los Caballeros, En-cantadoras, Caco Senante and Vicente Borland y Los que no escarmientan.

at 21:00 City Dock Band + Suárez DC at Auditorio José Antonio Ramos in Parque Doramas.

Saturday 18 June

at 21:00 Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar + Miguel Cedrés at Auditorio José Antonio Ramos in Parque Doramas.

at 21:00 14th Night of Boleros at Plaza de Santo Domingo.

Mayelín, Jueves del bolero, Masha Gerasimova y Los que no escarmientan.

at 22:00 Olga Cerpa y Mestisay. Concert for the city: El sueño de Cabo Verde. Invited: Nancy Viera and Bau & Stephan Almeida at Plaza de la Música

Tuesday 21 June ‘ Day of Music’

at 18:00 Students of the Superior Conservatory of Music of the Canary Islands on Calle Mayor de Triana.

at 18:00 Students of the Municipal School of Musical Education of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria on Av. José Mesa y López.

at 21:00 “The Night of Fire” «La noche del fuego» at Plaza de la Música. Municipal Symphonic Band of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. Invited artista: Joana Jiménez.

Wednesday 22 June

at 20:30 Red Beard & Rainbow Gospel Choir at Plaza de la Música.

at 22:00 “Sails and winds”,«Velas y vientos». Street theathre in Annex of Plaza de la Música.

Thursday, 23 June “The Night of San Juan”

at 21:00 Ruts and La Isla Music at Plaza Saulo Torón on Paseo de Las Canteras.

at 22:15 BUSTAMANTE. ‘Veinte años y un destino’ at Plaza Saulo Torón on Paseo de Las Canteras.

at 00:00 Fireworks

at 00:15 Totó Noriega, San Juan Latino at Plaza Saulo Torón. Paseo de Las Canteras. also at 22:00 Orquesta Mondragón. «Viaje con nosotros Vuelo 2022 Tour» at Plaza de la Música.

Friday 24 June

at 21:00 Ilegales: La lucha por la vida + Sergio Franquis y Los doctores at Plaza de la Música.

Saturday 25 June

at 21:00 #Musicando. Las Karamba at Auditorio José Antonio Ramos in Parque Doramas.

Sunday 26 June

at 12:00 Music in the park Puerto Candelaria at Auditorio José Antonio Ramos in Parque Doramas.