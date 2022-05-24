The new centro de salud, includes two Family Care Units (Unidades de Atención Familiar (UAF)), two doctors and two nurses who attend consultations and will attend to the population of the municipality mornings and afternoons.

In addition, there is a Paediatric consultation unit, made up of a paediatrician and a paediatric nurse, who consult every Tuesday and Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and a social worker who attends to the population on Mondays between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. A nursing assistant and an administrative assistant are also part of the staff in this much needed new centre.

Reference population

The new Playa de Mogán Local Clinic serves a resident population of 1,842 patients, all of whom have an individual health card, and is part of the Mogán Special Health Zone, which also includes the Arguineguín Health Centre and the Pueblo de Mogán Local Clinics, Veneguera, Soria, Barranquillo Andrés and Cercados de Espino.