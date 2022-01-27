It’s the last weekend of January already and what a month it certainly has been!
Almond blossom festivities both in Tejeda and in Valsequillo have been postponed until next year, 2023. Many Carnival celebrations have also been postponed until summer 2022 and the start of the main Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Carnival, moved to 25 February and will be celebrated without most of the popular street events.
Gran Canaria continues on Health Alert Level 4 for another week, and the higher alert level also means some stricter regulations.
The town hall of Mogán has already cancelled all weekly markets in the municipality as have Santa Lucía, while San Bartolomé de Tirajana (Maspalomas/Playa del Inglés/San Fernando) continues with some of the markets and the secondhand “Rastro” market still open, but not the biweekly farmers’ market.
Regardless, Gran Canaria springtime is simply gorgeous and there is always time for an adventure to go see the blooming trees, not just almond blossom in the mountains. In Mogán, the mango trees too are starting to bloom.
Upcoming bank holidays on Gran Canaria:
Wednesday, 2 February 2022 is a local bank holiday in the municipality of Ingenio
Spanish State Meteorological Agency, AEMET, forecast a weekend starting with light breezes and some cloud cover, and sunshine prevailing throughout the south of the island.
It is good to remember that the weather at this time of year can be quite changeable, and hard to predict, even just a short distance inland from the usually much sunnier weather on the south coasts.
Saturday and Sunday look “wintery” with blue skies elsewhere around the island, so adventures in the mountains look promising, though skies could be a little unstable on Friday. All in all average daytime temperatures should stay a comfortable, 21ºC in the shade, though certainly a touch colder up in the summits, and definitely at night time when you can feel the temperature difference, particularly if it has been a sunny day, so if you find yourself at altitude expect fresh and cool mountain weather after sundown.
*** Check the regular markets and a range of other events on our main calendar at The Canary Guide website***
23 February – 6 February, Ingenio
Fiestas de La Candelaria y San Blas
It is a lovely time to visit the municipality of Ingenio which is celebrating their annual Patron Saint festivities in honour of Our Lady Candelaria ‘Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria’.
This year the festivities are again reduced by the pandemic. The religious procession, the cattle fair, the craft market, the cart race and the zanga tournament are just some of the popular activities that have been suspended after entering Level 4 restrictions.
On Friday, the fairground where the attractions and stalls are located, in front of the Federico García Lorca Cultural Centre, is offering a Family Day between 18:00-22:00, with special prices. There will also be a free photo booth with photographer included on the 28th at the fairgrounds.
That same Friday, the stage of the tent in the square hosts the proclamation of the Maninidra Fighting Club at 20:00. Later the show ‘Con Acervo Canario’, in which the singer Jesús Monzón reviews popular Canarian music from a contemporary harmonic perspective of other genres. Tickets are free and require the Covid Certificate to access, which will be done in strict order of arrival until capacity is reached.
Wednesday, 2 February 2022 is a local bank holiday in the municipality of Ingenio, The main day of the Patron festivities of Our Lady of Candelaria, ‘festividad de Nuestra Señora de La Candelaria y San Blas’
SPORTING EVENTS THIS WEEKEND
Saturday, 29 January
XII Clásica de Mogán
The 12th edition of the Mogán classic rally will be held this Saturday and is also the starting event of the 2022 season.
The start and the finish line is once again the Paseo de Los Marrero, in Puerto de Mogán. This is a regularity event for historic “classic” vehicles (25 years old and more) with a scoring round for the XIV Classic Cup Gran Canaria 2022.
The 2022 edition, as usual, will present a totally linear route, taking place in two sections separated by a long stop for lunch. It will have a first section that will take place between 12:00 and 14:40, covering 98.5 km divided into six regular sections. The second part of the itinerary includes another seven sections totalling 119.8 km, to complete the 218.3 km. total, starting at 15:15 to arrive at 18:25 back to Puerto de Mogán to continue with a toast and the subsequent delivery of trophies at 19:30.
The Cordial Mogán Valle Hotel and the Paseo de los Marrero in Puerto de Mogán will be the official headquarters, departure point and final arrival for the classic. The Gran Canaria Classic Cup is made up in this edition of 8 events to be held in the province of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.
29-30 January, Gran Canaria
Fénix Bike & Trail
The Fénix Bike & Trail takes place this weekend. An event promoted by the Sports Institute of the Cabildo de Gran Canaria bringing together a mountain bike and trail running competition in the municipalities of Santa Lucía de Tirajana and Tejeda.
On Saturday, 29 January : Fénix Bike at 09:30 starts from El Doctoral. The Fénix Bike will be carried out in a Marathon format over a route of about 31 kilometres and almost 1,000 meters of accumulated climb. The circuit will take place in the spectacular environment of La Sorrueda in the municipality of Santa Lucía de Tirajana.
On Sunday, 30 January: Fénix Trail starts at 09:00 from El Garañón for short and long distances.
The Fénix Trail ‘Long’ tours the Gran Canaria summit with the El Garañón Lodge as the epicentre, and runs through some of the most emblematic points of the island such as Roque Nublo and the beautiful village of Tejeda. The race will be held over a distance of 24 kilometres and a little over 1,600 meters of climb.
The Fénix Trail ‘short’ is a reduced modality of just over 12 kilometres for those who want to start the year in a more moderate way. A route with nearly a thousand metres of accumulated positive slope to climb that will also pass through the Nublo Rural Park with the start and finish line at the El Garañón Lodge .
MARKETS ON THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA
With most of the markets temporarily suspended in the south after Gran Canaria moved up to Alert Level 4, there are still two to visit this weekend. These two are held in the municipal market area, off the public roads, where it is possible to control capacity and follow the current regulations in force.
On Saturday San Fernando de Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, outside the Municipal Market, located on Avenida Alejandro del Castillo, with bargains for bargain hunters. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán; El Mercadillo de Maspalomas, the main ‘Maspalomas market’ is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, is on from 08:00 to 14:00 in the main carpark of the Municipal Market, in San Fernando.
28-30 JANUARY, SAN MATEO
MERCADO DE VEGA DE SAN MATEO
The weekend market of Vega de San Mateo in the mountains is a popular place to visit by locals and visitors. Open from Friday to Sunday you can find the big market warehouse building abuzz, as well as outside stalls and occasional music and dancing during summer.
Local farmers sell a selection of locally grown seasonal vegetables, fruit and cheese, wine and much more. The outside area offers stalls with an interesting array of different products from handcrafts, clothes, bags among others.
On Friday and Saturday 08:00-20:00 and Sunday 09:00-14:30.
The market and surrounding area have undergone some major renovations and improvements. The opening of underground parking of Los Gofiones Plaza del Mercado ( just after the main bus station) has improved traffic and parking on busy days like market days.
“A perfect opportunity to see some blossoming trees and beautiful views and at the same time take the opportunity to stroll through the wonderful cobbled old quarter of the Vega de San Mateo, visit the Parish Church, located in the Calle Principal and enjoy a lovely lunch in one of the restaurants nearby”
28-30 January 2022, Santa Maria de Guía
‘Mercado de Guía’
‘Mercado De Guía‘, is the newest agricultural market to explore on Gran Canaria.
The municipal marketplace of Santa Maria de Guía is open from Friday to Sunday between 08:00-16:00.
This new agricultural marketplace, currently hosting 30 stalls, is still enjoying its inaugural month, offering prize draws and entertainment until the end of January.
On Fridays in January, for every €10 of purchases, visitors to the Mercado de Guía will be able to win a gift voucher worth €60. The prize draws will take place on Sundays, 23rd and 30th of January. Three prize cheques will be raffled each week, worth €60 each, to be exchanged at the Market stalls.
On Saturdays and Sundays, the Market hosts musical performances, children’s workshops, wine and cheese tastings, etc. Activities all aimed at a family audience that makes this an attractive experience for all the family, as well as making it possible to buy the best local produce.
LIVE MUSIC THIS WEEKEND
Live Music from 22:00
On Friday Dan & Tess
On Saturday Chris Mooney
On Sunday Gary Lithgow
JAZ ALICE MUSIC
Jaz Alice is our most talented and versatile young singer, born in England, she has become a local star performer here on Gran Canaria
The astounding US Rock sensation, now a local star on Gran Canaria, playing to an international audience and live on air.
On Friday in Nirvana Bar in Arguineguín, Ancora Centre
On Saturday in Rockabella at 20:00 in Playa del Inglés
On Sunday in The Shamrock at 21:00 in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria
Live Music every night, great food and a wide selection of beers
Music starts at 18:00
On Friday Thrilogy
On Saturday Shane & Cotsy
On Sunday Hits 4 Life
Every Day Kevin O’Sullivan
