

It’s the last weekend of January already and what a month it certainly has been!

Almond blossom festivities both in Tejeda and in Valsequillo have been postponed until next year, 2023. Many Carnival celebrations have also been postponed until summer 2022 and the start of the main Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Carnival, moved to 25 February and will be celebrated without most of the popular street events.

Gran Canaria continues on Health Alert Level 4 for another week, and the higher alert level also means some stricter regulations.

The town hall of Mogán has already cancelled all weekly markets in the municipality as have Santa Lucía, while San Bartolomé de Tirajana (Maspalomas/Playa del Inglés/San Fernando) continues with some of the markets and the secondhand “Rastro” market still open, but not the biweekly farmers’ market.

Regardless, Gran Canaria springtime is simply gorgeous and there is always time for an adventure to go see the blooming trees, not just almond blossom in the mountains. In Mogán, the mango trees too are starting to bloom.

Upcoming bank holidays on Gran Canaria:

Wednesday, 2 February 2022 is a local bank holiday in the municipality of Ingenio