The second weekend of February is all about Carnival, Love & Friendship on Gran Canaria. The first carnival parade this year is celebrated on Saturday in Gáldar. There are also San Valentin festivities to enjoy in El Tablero in the south, and in Telde. Many cyclists will be on the road this Saturday and Sunday with the 7th edition of EPIC Gran Canaria. The weather is looking great, with a small exception for Saturday morning at the moment.
Next Tuesday 13 February is Martes de Carnaval, Carnival Tuesday, otherwise known Shrove Tuesday or Mardi Gras, and it’s a local bank holiday in municipalities of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Santa Brígida, Valleseco, Teror, Tejeda, Moya, Arucas and Firgas.
Upcoming events:
13 February-10 March • Arucas Carnival
22-25 February • Mogán Carnival, Arguineguín
23 February-2 March • Guía Carnival
24 February-9 March • La Aldea de San Nicolás Carnival
29 February-10 March • Santa Lucía Carnival
1-3 March • Teror Carnival
7-17 March • Maspalomas International Carnival
9-10 March • European Cheese Fair in Santa Maria de Guía
5-7 April • ENORTE 2024 in Gáldar
8-20 April • Jazz Festival Puerto de Mogán – Richard Leach Jazz Band
19-21 July • Maspalomas Soul Festival
Upcoming bank holidays:
Tuesday 13 February • Local bank holiday in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Santa Brígida, Valleseco, Teror, Tejeda, Moya, Arucas, Firgas
Shrove Tuesday – Martes de Carnaval
Thursday 15 February • Local bank holiday in Agüimes: Carnival Thursday – Jueves de Carnaval
Local bank holiday in Ingenio: Thursday after Ash Wednesday/Jueves posterior al miércoles de ceniza
Tuesday 19 March • Local bank holiday in Santa María de Guía: Festividad de San José
Thursday 28 March • Public Holiday in The Canary Islands – Holy Thursday/Jueves Santo
Friday 29 March • Public Holiday in Spain – Holy Friday/Viernes Santo
A lovely February weekend is ahead of us, though some winds are expected for Saturday morning, the current weather forecast looks like this…
Gentle calima is still clinging to the islands, but Friday and Sunday are both looking good and then there is some strange weather for Saturday morning with the possibility of a little rain to the north and some strong winds from the west.
Next week, the temperatures are expected to rise again.
The highs will be reaching up towards 26ºC (in the shade) in many areas during the daytime, and averaging 21 ºC even in Tejeda, up in the mountains, except on Saturday.
Friday: Intervals of high cloud. Minimum temperatures slightly rising to the east and with few changes to the west; decreasing maximums in low-lying areas of the northeast and southwest and with few changes in the rest of the areas. Wind from the west, occasionally strong on the south and northwest slopes during the central hours.
Saturday: Cloudy intervals, with predominance of cloudy skies in the north during the first half of the day. Low probability of occasional weak rains in the northern midlands until the morning. Minimum temperatures with few changes and maximum temperatures falling, except for slight rises in the southwest. Wind from the west, shifting to the north in the morning and decreasing during the afternoon. Occasional very strong northwesterly gusts on summits during the early morning are not ruled out.
Sunday: Little cloudy or clear, with intervals of low clouds in the west of the western islands during the early morning. Minimum temperatures generally decreasing and maximum temperatures with few changes, with slight rises in interior areas. Light wind from the north with a predominance of coastal breezes.
EL TABLERO, SBT | SAN VALENTÍN CONCERT & MORE | FRIDAY 9 FEBRUARY 💘
A lovely early San Valentín evening to enjoy this Friday, 9 February in the Plaza de El Tablero, in the municipality of San Bartolomé de Tirajana.
The Plaza de la Iglesia de El Tablero hosts a macro-concert by Los Salvapantallas, Aseres, and Karma, organised by the Association of Retail Merchants of San Bartolomé de Tirajana (Acomisaba) with the collaboration of the Department of Commerce of the City Council and financing from the Department of Economic Development of the Gran Canaria Cabildo.
This musical event that will begin at 20:00 is part of the business and institutional initiative that is being developed during February with the slogan ‘On Valentine’s Day, buy with your heart’, aimed at encouraging neighbours, residents and visitors of the municipality to support small and medium-sized local businesses on the occasion of the purchases made for the festivity of February 14.
The pro-commercial activity in El Tablero will start at 17:00 and includes children’s programming, a market area, fast food snack trucks, and even a photocall to romantically immortalise friendships and love.
"TELDE ENAMORA" | 9-18 FEBRUARY 💘
💘Franchy Roca Park, in San Gregorio, will be the main protagonist this year where Telde celebrates the day of love and friendship in the city between 9-18 February 2024.
‘Telde Enamora‘ ‘Tede falls in love’, is a program full of activities, workshops, shows, and surprises for all audiences.
The initiative, will begin on Friday, 9 February and can be enjoyed until next Sunday the 18th, and will feature a craft fair, also in the park, in which ten stallholders will offer their creations to all those who come to this space designed to make you fall in love.
😍On Friday, 9 February at 17:00 the craft fair will be inaugurated.
Next, the first workshops, the children’s play area, and the visit of the Disney characters will begin. In addition, the tree of wishes will begin to be decorated, on which all those who want will be able to write down what they most desire, and the skating rink will open to welcome the most daring, who will be able to experience the sensation of skating on ice. -with authentic skates typical of the activity.
There will also be a photocall to immortalize the moment with loved ones and a sweet corner where you can buy crepes, candy apples, cotton candy and all kinds of sweets.
at 18:30 the lights of the garlands will be switched on that will fill the park with colour and, immediately afterward, Mr Gas Show will lead a clown show.
Between 9-18 February:
💞In the morning and afternoon, every day there will be activities, workshops, visits full of excitement and magic shows, puppets and clowns, among others. The most special day will be Wednesday, February 14, when the official cupids of Telde Enamora will deliver balloons and messages full of love.
🚂Train schedule: it will leave every Saturday and Sunday from the taxi rank at Franchy Roca Park and will take a tour around the ZCA.
Opening hours on Saturday and Sunday: 11:00 to 14:00 and then from 17:00 to 20:00.
⛸Iceskate rink schedule: it will open its doors on the opening day, from 17:00 to 21:00.
The rest of the days it will open every day from 11:00 to 14:00 and from 16:00 to 20:00.
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | CARNIVAL 2024 | 25 JANUARY - 18 FEBRUARY
The Carnival of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria is experiencing a special edition in 2024: returning to its origins, the La Isleta neighbourhood, with a look to the past and seeking to recover the essence of Carnival, experiencing party in the streets. Thus, although the location has been determined by the ongoing process of transformation that the city is experiencing and the works of the Guagua Metro, the selection of the location underlines the condition of a popular festival and the most deeply rooted feeling of the carnival-goers.
The Manuel Becerra area has 20 drink stands and in the Plaza de Los Patos there are nine beach bars installed as well as the four that are operating in Belén María.
The food stalls amount to nine both in Manuel Becerra and in the Plaza de Los Patos, two in the amusement fair, and four in Belén María.
In addition, there are six candy stands around the venue and there are another three at the fair.
CARNIVAL PROGRAM THIS WEEKEND AND ON TUESDAY:
• The main venue/stage is on Plaza de Belén María for all the galas
• All events are with free entry unless otherwise stated *** Ticket event***
FRIDAY 9 FEBRUARY:
at 21:30 Queen’s Gala ***Ticket event***
13 candidates will compete for the title on the stage that is built in the Belén María venue.
23:30-04:00 The Great Carnival Night in the three spaces dedicated to the party, the Parque de los Patos, the location of the beach bars; the Manuel Becerra square, with an alternative scene; and the Belén María stage itself, as the main venue for the Carnivals.
The stars of Belén María will be Tonny Tun Tun, the DJ Tony Bob and the La Mekánica by Tamarindos orchestra.
The DJs at the Manuel Becerra plaza will be Abián Reyes and Dj Sammyto; and the protagonists of Los Patos park will be DJ Ulises Acosta and Alex Mercurio.
SATURDAY 10 FEBRUARY:
at 12:00 The carnival parade with the contestants
The route that the traditional characters, the different groups (murgas and troupes), the Children’s Queen, the Grand Lady, and the Queen will undertake, as well as the 13 finalists of the Drag Queen Gala will go from Doramas Park to Pío XII Street, and will pass through the Central Market and will end at Mesa y López.
16:00-21:00 Daytime Carnival in La Isleta with children’s groups, troupes, and more musical performances in all the spaces reserved for the party. Some children’s murgas, also Despitadas (murga winner of the first prize for costumes) and Los Nietos de Sarymanchez (winner of the first prize for interpretation) and the Baracoa troupe (winner of the first prize for costumes) will take to the main stage as well as Línea Dj.
Likewise, Grupo Acuarela and Aitor Cruz will perform on the stage located in the Plaza de Manuel Becerra and Salsa7 and Furia Joven will do so in what is known as Plaza de Los Patos.
21:00-04:00 The Great Carnival Night
The Arena Group and the DJs Ray López and Estro are entertaining in Belén María
Ritmo Bakano, Dj Promaster, Leyenda Joven and Dj Aythami Campos, in Manuel Becerra
Lady’s, Línea Dj and Triangals in Los Patos park.
SUNDAY 11 FEBRUARY:
at 11:00 Children’s choreography carnival
The Carnival quarry will once again demonstrate their talent on the stage of the festival in an energetic meeting in which the members of around twenty dance academies on the Island will gather. Specifically, 3 boys and girls will show their choreographies individually. and two as a couple; as well as 41 groups will participate.
at 17:00 Meeting of the comparasas and batucadas (lively gettogether with the music groups)
From Paseo de Las Canteras (Casa Roja) to Plaza Ing. Manuel Becerra. Sunday afternoon will start with the rhythm of batucadas and comparsas. Joy and colour will fill the surroundings of Las Canteras.
Tuesday 13 February:
at 12:00 The children’s parade from Parque Santa Catalina to Manuel Berecca
14:00-22:00 Family carnival celebrations
“It’s good to remember that an event of this scale will also mean some traffic jams, road closures and parking prohibition during the celebrations. “
TRIANA
Join the fun and experience a day full of colour and fantasy with Children’s Carnival at Triana shopping district in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.
From 11:00 to 14:00 you can find various craft workshops for the little ones in the family and carnival makeup and face painting areas on the streets of the Open Commercial Zone. In addition, the Rafaelillo Clown and his show “Cabaret” and of course, a very lively carnival mini-disco suitable for the whole family.
17:30 to 20:30, the “Carnivals of the World” Parade, starting in the purest Afro-Caribbean style with an exhibition of capoeira and samba (17:30-18:30), continues with a spectacular show from Brazil (18:30-19:30) and ends in the purest style of the Venice Carnival (19:30-20:30) as a finishing touch to a carnival day.
GÁLDAR CARNIVAL | 2-24 FEBRUARY
Gáldar Carnival 2024 is dedicated to ‘The 80s’ and runs between 2-24 February 2024.
The 2024 program has been extended to three weeks, one more than usual. After the successful celebration of Carnival 2023, which was dedicated to ‘The Crazy 60s’, on this occasion the residents of the municipality have chosen, the theme of ‘The 80s’, which surpassed in the survey “Eurovision”, “El Universo”, “Carnivals of the world” and “Las Vegas”.
Carnival program this weekend:
On Saturday, 10 February:
at 18:00 Carnival Parade, one of the highlights, starting from Paseo de Los Guanartemes.
Thousands of people will gather through the streets of the city centre before the parade party, which will start in La Quinta at 21:00 with the Grand Carnival party until 01:30.
On Sunday, 11 February:
11:00-22:00 A Family Carnival
at 12:00 a lively and rhythmic carnival street parades in the historic centre
Music performances:
at 14:00 Cuenta Atrás
at 16:00 Los Lola
at 18:00 Los Salvapantallas
at 20:00 Armonía Show
AGÜIMES CARNIVAL | UNTIL 28 FEBRUARY
Agüimes is celebrating the 2024 carnival, with the allegory ‘Arabian Nights’, ‘One Thousand and One Nights’ between 2-25 February.
Inspired by the Middle East, the cradle of the first modern civilizations, the painting that stars on the Agüimes 2024 Carnival poster alludes to the ancient tradition of costume, already present in ancient Mesopotamia.
This weekend:
Friday 9 February: Murgas Contest
at 20:30 Agüimes will experience this Friday one of the most anticipated events of its ‘One Thousand and One Nights’ Carnival, the traditional Murgas Contest, which this year celebrates its 40th edition. A total of 14 groups from the municipality will take the stage in Plaza del Rosario to perform their mischievous and ingenious songs and show their always original costumes
Saturday 10 February: Daytime Carnival in Arinaga
Avenida Polizón de Arinaga will become the epicentre of the party with the celebration of Daytime Carnival from 11:00
at 11:00 The children’s play area opens, offering fun to the little ones in the house.
at 12:00 The mascot costume contest
at 13:00 performance by Aseres
at 14:30 DJ Ulises Acosta
at 15:00 performance by Escuela de Calor
at 16:30 DJ Ulises Acosta
at 17:00 the show ‘Te regalo vivir‘, ‘I gift you life’, a tribute to Marc Anthony and Juan Luis Guerra
at 19:30 DJ Ulises Acosta
at 19:00 The Burning of the Octopus, with the parade along the promenade, from Soco Negro to El Cascahuesos, organized by the murga Los Hijos de Chano el Negro
at 19:30 performance by Salvapantallas
at 21:00 DJ Promaster
At night, the party will continue on two stages in Agüimes:
at 22:00 The old Sociedad del Centro – current venue of the Los Lagartos murga – will host the 60s, 70s and 80s party,
at 22:00 Plaza del Rosario will vibrate with the performance of Makana Connection,
at 23:00 The La Lagarta and La Bastona Contest, and the first big festival of the Agüimes Carnival 2024, enlivened by Tony Tun Tun and la Mekánica by Tamarindos.
At the end of the dance, at 03:30, hot bread with oil and garlic will be distributed, thus recovering one of the ancient traditions of the Agüimes Carnival.
Sunday 11 February:
at 11:30 Meeting of the Children’s Murgas at Plaza del Rosario with the groups – Serenquenquitos – Lagartito. – Legañositos – Biznietos de Kika – Trapasitos – Biznietos de Sary Mánchez.
The program will also feature the traditional Old Carnival Tuesday, 13 February at 21:00 Plaza del Rosario,
and the Burial of the Sardine, on Wednesday, 14 February. at 21:00 the funeral procession will start fro the parking lot of the municipal swimming pool in rigorous mourning travelling through the streets of the town, until the sardine is burned in front of the portico of the Church of San Sebastián. Afterparty at Plaza del Rosario.
INGENIO CARNIVAL | 8-18 FEBRUARY
The African Carnival brings ten magnificent days of celebration to Villa de Ingenio. From galas and competitions to parades and children’s events, taking place from 8-18 February 2024, mainly under the tent of La Plaza de La Candelaria
Thursday 8 February: The official opening took place at 20:30, at the Federico García Lorca Cultural Center in Ingenio with a tribute to José Antonio Sánchez Santana and José Estupiñán Hernández, preceded by the opening of the “Africarnaval” exhibition of the ARTIS Collective.
Friday 9 February:
at 21:00 La Candelaria tent will be filled with colour and joy with the VII Drag Gala
Presented by Roberto Herrera, the gala promises to dazzle with the most transgressive fantasies and choreographies, accompanied by the rhythm of the Comparsa Aragüimé, the Ballet Sensación Show, Dácil Suárez and Pedro Daktari. The evening will conclude with the concert of the group K’Arma.
Saturday 10 February:
Noche Blanca, The White Night starting at 21:30 under the tent, entertained by the Parranda Pa’Ingenio and Tata Band.
The 11th and 12th of February will give way to the IX Villa De Ingenio Murgas Contest – “Sin Ton Ni Son” starting at 20:30.
Tuesday 13 February: Doña Sardina will be unveiled, starting at 21:00, during the ‘Widows’ Night, with the music and rhythm of Paco Guedes to cope in the best possible way with the loss of the deceased.
Wednesday 14 February: The main event will be held, maintaining tradition, on Ash Wednesday. The 56th Burial of the Sardine and subsequent burning will arrive loaded with floats and allegorical groups, highlighting the batucadas, comparsas, music bands, local murgas and the winning murgas of the IX Ingenio Murgas Contest.
The concentration of the floats will be at C/ Alcalde Antonio Hernández Rodríguez, giving way later to the route along Avda. de Valencia, C/ León y Castillo, C/ Francisco Pérez Ramírez, C/ José Suárez Martín, C/ Dr. Juan Espino Sánchez, C/ Juan XXIII, ending at C/ Dr. David Ramírez.
MOGÁN | CARNIVAL EVENTS IN THE NEIGHBOURHOODS 2024 - EL HORNO, MOTOR GRANDE & MOGÁN CASCO
The Costa Mogán Carnival 2024, which is scheduled to be held in Arguineguín from February 22 to 25, will not be the only carnival in the municipality. The neigbourhood carnival once again tours the municipality between January 27 and February 16.
This weekend:
🎭 EL HORNO, plaza
Saturday 10 February
at 18:30 Costume catwalk, children’s entertainment, carnival workshops, carnival tortillas and chocolate. Family costume contest. (Prize: tickets to the Angry Birds Activity Park).
at 21:30 Baile de mascaritas with Duo Purpurina and Paco Guedes.
🎭 MOTOR GRANDE, plaza El Laurel (Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria)
Saturday 10 February
at 18:30 Costume catwalk, children’s entertainment, carnival workshops, carnival tortillas and chocolate. Family costume contest. (Prize: tickets to the Angry Birds Activity Park).
at 21:30 Baile de mascaritas with the Parranda de Motor Grande and the soloist Yeray
at 20:00 Carnival parade with the Batucada Caribe, Comparsa Baracoa y mascaritas. Departure: CEO Mogán (school)
at 21:30 in Plaza Sarmiento y Coto: Mascaritas dance with the Parranda del Cura, the Star Music orchestra and DJ Aitor Cruz. ➡ Individual and group costume contest.
Sunday 11 February
at 17:00 in Nicolás Quesada park: Costume catwalk, children’s entertainment, carnival workshops, carnival tortillas, and chocolate. Family costume contest. (Prize: tickets to the Angry Birds Activity Park).
at 19:30 in Nicolás Quesada Park: Carnival Gala with performances by the Mogán Artistic Schools, ACEDANCE, W.E.S Academy.
EPIC GRAN CANARIA, CYCLING EVENT | 9-11 FEBRUARY
More than 500 cyclists of 18 different nationalities will enjoy the seventh edition of the EPIC Gran Canaria between 9-11 February 2024.
This competition is integrated into the UCI calendar and qualifies for the Gran Fondo World Tour ranking, where cyclists will be able to enjoy, in two different stages, the beautiful places that #GranCanaria has to offer.
Saturday 10 February: 115Kms
at 08:30 official start from Hotel Riu Palace Maspalomas
at 08:45 Crono 1 – Ayagaures 12,3Km (Cruce Aqualand – Cima Pedro Gónzalez) **timed
at 10:00 Crono 2 – Ayacata 45,1Km (Pasito Blanco – Ayacata) **timed
Sunday 11 February: 75Kms
at 08:30 official start from Hotel Riu Palace Maspalomas
at 08:45 Crono 1 – Tunte 24,3 Km (Lomo Maspalomas – Tunte) **timed
“It is good to remember that the two Cycle Sports stages will take place with open traffic, only in the timed sections the roads be closed to traffic. The cyclists must stay in their lane and respect traffic signs as well as the instructions of the security and protection bodies throughout the journey.”
GRAN CANARIA AGRICULTURAL MARKET IN VECINDARIO | SATURDAY 10 FEBRUARY
The biweekly Saturday Agricultural Market, Mercado Agrícola de Vecindario in Vecindario takes place on the main street at the Plaza de Los Algodoneros (next to the Hotel Avenida de Canarias ) Get the best seasonal fruit and vegetables, bread, flowers and much more, straight from the local farmers and producers.
From 08:30 – 13:30 Plaza de Los Algodoneros
“It is also the perfect opportunity to explore the kilometres-long main street of this neighbourhood, Avenida de Canarias.”
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA THIS WEEKEND
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00-14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.
• This Sunday, the biweekly little Farmers’ and Artisan market in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria in the morning