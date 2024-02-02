The Carnival of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria returns to its origins with a special edition in 2024. The old maritime neighbourhood of La Isleta, seeks to recover the original essence of Carnival, experiencing a party in the streets. With the new Metro Guagua being built the party has moved from Parque Santa Catalina to the auspicous environs of the old Castillo de La Luz fortifications.

La feria de Cochitos”, a Fun Fair with its large Ferris wheel, attractions, and stalls can be found in the area around the Plaza de La Luz Opening hours: Monday to Thursday Monday to Thursday Friday and eve (Monday 12.2.) of the “Martes de Carnaval” Friday and eve (Monday 12.2.) of the “Martes de Carnaval” Sunday and “Martes de Carnaval” (bank holiday): Sunday and “Martes de Carnaval” (bank holiday): Opening hours:: 16:00-22:00: 16:00-02:00Saturday: 10:00-02:0010:00-22:00

CARNIVAL PROGRAM THIS WEEKEND



• The main venue/stage is on Plaza de Belén María for all the galas

• All events are with free entry unless otherwise stated *** Ticketed event***

Friday 2 February:

at 21:30 Comparsas contest. Rhythm and colour will arrive at the Carnival venue this Friday thanks to the adult dance troupes.

23:00-03:00 Noche de Carnaval/Carnival night party

Music will once again take over the Belén María venue where you can enjoy live performances by Canarian artists and DJs. On this occasion, Tony Bob and El Combo Dominicano, one of the orchestras that kicked off the Carnival with the proclamation, will be the ones who will provide the musical note during the Carnival night.

Saturday 3 February:

at 21:00 Murgas Final *** Ticket event***

Tickets for 5 euros at the box office located in Manuel Becerra. Sold out online. Live broadcast on TVC

The big night of the murgas, the final one, will start on the second Carnival Saturday at 21:00. The eight murgas chosen by the jury will once again ‘duel’ with trumpets and lyrics to compete for first place. As agreed by the groups, the participants’ time on stage will be extended to 30 minutes where they will perform two songs, in addition to the entrance, the parade, and the farewell. The evening will feature out-of-competition performances by the Afilarmónica Los Nietos de Kika and Los Trapasones Star.