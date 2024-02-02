Jump to #WeekendTips
It’s the first weekend of February and what awesome warm “calima” weather it has been so far. Carnival festivities continue in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. Both Gáldar and Agüimes are starting theirs this Saturday. Tejeda is celebrating traditions, culture and nature with their beautiful Almond Blossom Festival this weekend. Well worth a trip to the heart of the island
There is also magic to be found in the Las Palmas old town, Vegueta, this weekend and La Aldea is celebrating the month of Love and San Valentin this Saturday with their monthly market.
Upcoming events:
8-18 February • Ingenio Carnival
13 February-10 March • Arucas Carnival
22-25 February •Mogán Carnival, Arguineguín
24 February-9 March • La Aldea de San Nicolás Carnival
29 February-10 March • Santa Lucía Carnival
1-3 March • Teror Carnival
7-17 March • Maspalomas International Carnival
9-10 March • European Cheese Fair in Santa Maria de Guía
8-20 April • Jazz Festival Puerto de Mogán – Richard Leach Jazz Band
19-21 July • Maspalomas Soul Festival
Upcoming bank holidays:
Friday 2 February • Local bank holiday in Ingenio: Our Lady of Candelaria
Tuesday 13 February • Local bank holiday in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Santa Brígida, Valleseco, Teror, Tejeda, Moya, Arucas, Firgas
Shrove Tuesday – Martes de Carnaval
Thursday 15 February • Local bank holiday in Agüimes: Carnival Thursday – Jueves de Carnaval
Local bank holiday in Ingenio: Thursday after Ash Wednesday/Jueves posterior al miércoles de ceniza
Tuesday 19 March • Local bank holiday in Santa María de Guía: Festividad de San José
Thursday 28 March • Public Holiday in The Canary Islands – Holy Thursday/Jueves Santo
Friday 29 March • Public Holiday in Spain – Holy Friday/Viernes Santo
Find more events and festivities at The Canary Guide calendar
A gorgeous February weekend is ahead for any kind of adventure on Gran Canaria. With gentle calima still affecting the temperatures, highs will be reaching up towards 26ºC (in the shade) in many areas during the daytime, and around 20ºC in Tejeda, up in the mountains. A drive to see the wonderful Almond blossoms or to discover some carnival fun now celebrating the imminent arrival of spring in 3 municipalities … the possibilities are boundless.
Friday: Clear with occasional intervals of high clouds. Calima. Temperatures are unchanged or slightly decreasing, especially in the minimum temperatures. Moderate southeast wind, with strong intervals on the northeast and southwest slopes.
Saturday: Clear with intervals of high clouds. Calima. Temperatures with few changes. Light to moderate wind with an easterly component, with a predominance of the southeast in the midlands and summits and some strong intervals on the northeast and southwest slopes.
Sunday: Intervals of medium and high clouds. Calima, mainly in the afternoon. Temperatures without changes or slightly rising.
TEJEDA | ALMOND BLOSSOM FESTIVAL | 3-4 FEBRUARY
Tejeda is celebrating the 51st edition of their famous Almond Blossom Festival until 4 February 2024. The main days for the festivities are 3-4 February.
Recognised as a Festival of National Tourist Interest, The Fiestas del Almendro en Flor Tejeda, one of the most popular festivities during the winter season on Gran Canaria is also one of the most wonderful events to visit at this time of year. Almond trees blossoming up in the mountains daubing the beautiful spring scenery in an experience most definitely worth a drive along the island’s oldest roads.
In the past editions of “Fiesta del Almendro en Flor, Tejeda”, there have been countless attendees coming to Tejeda from around the island, from other islands, from the national territory, and from other countries. This celebration, which started as a local party sponsored by “tejedenses” still young at that time, has grown in unimaginable ways, becoming what is today a benchmark in terms of the esencia of canariedad, the essence of canarianism, expressed through music, dance, food, crafts and local autonomous sports.
Friday 2 February:
at 09:30 Meeting of schools CEO Tejeda and the CEIP Las Lagunetas, La Lechuza, La Solana, Ariñez, Utiaca and Rey Juan Carlos at the Alfredo Kraus Cultural Center.
at 20:00 Pregón, opening proclamation of the fiestas with music performance at the Alfredo Kraus Cultural Center.
at 21:30 V Encuentro de Parrandas, Canarian music group gathering at Plaza de la Vaguada.
at 23:30 Party with music by La Tribu at Plaza de la Vaguada.
Saturday 3 February:
The first day is dedicated to tourists and for everyone who wants to enjoy all that this village, officially one the most beautiful villages in Spain, has to offer.
From 10:00 Artisan Craft and Gastronomy Fair.
During the day traditional Canarian music from the parrandas and invited groups, as well as workshops and exhibitions with traditional games, Canarian wrestling, shepherd’s jump, Canarian whistle, and stick fighting.
10:00-14:00 The first edition of the “Quick Painting” contest
at 12:00 Music show with Maresía
at 14:00 Music show with Faneroque Margullando
at 15:30 Lively little street parade with papahuevos, entertained by the Isleña Band
at 17:30 Music show with Vaya 2
at 20:00h Presentation of the Silver Almond Tree and musical performance
at 22:30 Gran Verbena del Almendro, Almond party
Sunday 4 February 2024:
The second Day Sunday will be a true sample of culture and Canarian tradition. Artisans, folkloric groups, ventorrillos, and typical products of the area, everyone will meet from the early hours of the day setting up an authentic canvas whose most important element is the people who visit. The day will be enlivened by folkloric groups.
From 10:00 Artisan Craft and Gastronomy Fair.
at 14:30 Music show with Compañía Pieles
at 15:00 Music show with Pedro Afonso
There are special bus schedules by Guaguas Global to facilitate travel to Tejeda.
🚌 From the South, bus nro 18 from Faro de Maspalomas
🚌 From the capital, bus nro 305
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | CARNIVAL 2024 | 25 JANUARY - 18 FEBRUARY
The Carnival of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria returns to its origins with a special edition in 2024. The old maritime neighbourhood of La Isleta, seeks to recover the original essence of Carnival, experiencing a party in the streets. With the new Metro Guagua being built the party has moved from Parque Santa Catalina to the auspicous environs of the old Castillo de La Luz fortifications.
CARNIVAL PROGRAM THIS WEEKEND
• The main venue/stage is on Plaza de Belén María for all the galas
• All events are with free entry unless otherwise stated *** Ticketed event***
Friday 2 February:
at 21:30 Comparsas contest. Rhythm and colour will arrive at the Carnival venue this Friday thanks to the adult dance troupes.
23:00-03:00 Noche de Carnaval/Carnival night party
Music will once again take over the Belén María venue where you can enjoy live performances by Canarian artists and DJs. On this occasion, Tony Bob and El Combo Dominicano, one of the orchestras that kicked off the Carnival with the proclamation, will be the ones who will provide the musical note during the Carnival night.
Saturday 3 February:
at 21:00 Murgas Final *** Ticket event***
Tickets for 5 euros at the box office located in Manuel Becerra. Sold out online. Live broadcast on TVC
The big night of the murgas, the final one, will start on the second Carnival Saturday at 21:00. The eight murgas chosen by the jury will once again ‘duel’ with trumpets and lyrics to compete for first place. As agreed by the groups, the participants’ time on stage will be extended to 30 minutes where they will perform two songs, in addition to the entrance, the parade, and the farewell. The evening will feature out-of-competition performances by the Afilarmónica Los Nietos de Kika and Los Trapasones Star.
Sunday 4 February:
at 12:00 Canine carnival
The most carnival pets will also take the stage of Belén María to demonstrate their talent and talent alongside their human companions. In total, nine dogs will be the stars of the Canine Carnival, one of the most endearing and anticipated events on the calendar.
at 21:00 Grand Dame Gala
Live broadcast on TVC. Presented by: Ibán Padrón and Jéssica Déniz
The Grand Dame Gala will put the finishing touch to the second Sunday of the carnival agenda in which the doors of the Carnival stage will open to receive the six candidates who aspire to be part of the court of “The Carnivals of the World.” The event will feature performances by Pedro Daktari and a renewed Prodigious Decade that will allow the public to enjoy a repertoire of iconic songs.
“It’s good to remember that an event of this scale will also mean some traffic jams, road closures and parking prohibition during the celebrations. “
TRIANA
Join the fun and experience a day full of colour and fantasy with Children’s Carnival at Triana shopping district in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.
From 11:00 to 14:00 you can find various craft workshops for the little ones in the family and carnival makeup and face painting areas on the streets of the Open Commercial Zone. In addition, the Rafaelillo Clown and his show “Cabaret” and of course, a very lively carnival mini-disco suitable for the whole family.
17:30 to 20:30, the “Carnivals of the World” Parade, starting in the purest Afro-Caribbean style with an exhibition of capoeira and samba (17:30-18:30), continues with a spectacular show from Brazil (18:30-19:30) and ends in the purest style of the Venice Carnival (19:30-20:30) as a finishing touch to a carnival day.
LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA | "A MAGICAL CITY" IN VEGUETA | 2-4 FEBRUARY
Magic takes over Vegueta with three days of shows and workshops for all audiences 2-4 February 2024.
Culture of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria promotes Una Ciudad Mágica, ‘A magical city’, a three-day program of activities in the squares of Pilar Nuevo and San Antonio Abad on the first weekend of February. All shows are with free admission until capacity is reached.
Friday 2 February:
• at 18:00 the premiere of ‘Magic City’ in Vegueta, will star the Magician Miguel Ángel Gea show in Plaza del Pilar Nuevo
• at 19:00 International Magic Day Gala in Plaza San Antonio Abad with professionals from in & out of the Archipelago
Saturday 3 February:
• at 11:30 Family magic workshop in the Plaza de San Antonio Abad with David Navares
• at 13:00 The show ‘Ilusiones’ Show by Miriam Santana from Gran Canaria in the Plaza de San Antonio Abad
• at 18:00 ‘El Señor Gonzales show (a ventriloquist from Argentina) in the Plaza del Pilar Nuevo
• at 19:00 David Navares will later be the protagonist of the event scheduled in the Plaza de San Antonio Abad with the magic of a Globetrotter
• at 20:00 the program moves next to the Plaza del Pilar Nuevo. The magician Luis Manuel on stage, an illusionist from Granada
Sunday, 4 February:
• at 11:30 Family magic workshop om the Plaza de San Antonio Abad with Luis Manuel (Granada)
• at 13:00 David Borrás & Yasmine Show (Canary Islands) in Plaza del Pilar Nuevo
GÁLDAR CARNIVAL | 2-24 FEBRUARY
Gáldar Carnival 2024 will be dedicated to ‘The 80s’ and will be held from 2-24 February 2024.
The 2024 program has been extended to three weeks, one more than usual. After the successful celebration of Carnival 2023, which was last year dedicated to ‘The Crazy 60s’, on this occasion the residents of the municipality have chosen, the theme of ‘The 80s’, which was selected in the survey over “Eurovision”, “El Universo”, “Carnivals of the world” and “Las Vegas”.
Carnival program this weekend:
On Friday, 2 February:
• at 20:00 The announcing parade through the streets of the town with music bands, comparsas and murgas, which will serve as a preview of the subsequent proclamation
• at 21:00 Pregón of the festivities in the Cultural Center La Quinta, the epicentre once again of the most massive events, followed by ‘La Década Prodigiosa’ concert
On Saturday, 3 February:
• at 21:00 The Drag Queen Gala in Recinto Cultural La Quinta (free entry)
• at 23:30 Concert by Inna
• at 00:30 Mogollón, the first of the Carnival parties.
AGÜIMES CARNIVAL | 2-25 FEBRUARY
Agüimes is celebrating the 2024 carnival, with the allegory ‘Arabian Nights’, ‘One Thousand and One Nights’ between 2-25 February. Inspired by the Middle East, the cradle of the first modern civilizations, the painting that stars on the Agüimes 2024 Carnival poster alludes to the ancient tradition of costume, already present in ancient Mesopotamia.
The first event of the 2024 Carnival:
Saturday 2 February:
• at 12:00 The announcing parade will culminate in the Quema de la Esquila, organized by the murga Ni Quito Ni Pongo, in the portico of the Church of San Sebastián.
• at 18:00 The Plaza del Centro de Mayores will host El Calentón, a tasting of churros with chocolate, organized by the murga Los Flokis and the Mokis, to warm up before the start of the big party.
• at 20:30 The Inaugural Parade of the ‘Arabian Nights’ Carnival of Agüimes will debut in the streets, departing from the parking lots of the Municipal Swimming Pool. Along the way, the dances of the troupes and the rhythm of the batucadas will invite neighbours to join in a hubbub of colour and fun.
• at 22:30 The festive activity will move to Plaza del Rosario, where a festival will be held with music by Star Music, DJ Promaster, and Grupo Arena.
After the musical performances, at 03:30, an old custom of the Agüimes Carnival will be recovered: the free distribution of hot bread with oil and garlic. It is said that this delicacy was distributed at the end of the dawn dances, at dawn, in the three societies that the town had and also in the town’s bakeries, which opened their doors in the early morning following a great dance to offer this food to the carnival-goers. This year it will be the kiosks in Plaza del Rosario that will be in charge of distribution to those who can hold out until the music ends.
Sunday 4 February:
• at 11:00 The Children’s Queen from the old Sociedad del Centro, current headquarters of the Los Lagartos murga.
• at 12:30, Plaza del Rosario will host a children’s dance that will feature the presence of the characters from the show Musipops.
INGENIO | FIESTAS DE LA CANDELARIA Y SAN BLAS | UNTIL SUNDAY
Ingenio has been celebrating the patron saint festivities of Candelaria and San Blas 2024 in Ingenio Casco since 25 January and are preparing for their big Day of festivities and closure.
There is a little fun fair set up at the fairgrounds and Plaza Adolfo Suárez.
Opening hours:
Friday to Sunday 11:00-14:00 & 16:30-21:00
Friday 2 February: The Feast Day/Día de La Candelaria
• 09:00-14:00 Artisan and farmers’ market at Calle Ramón and Cajal
• 10:00-13:00 Livestock exhibition la Cantonera fairgrounds.
• at 11:00 Solemn Eucharist, followed by a religious procession.
Brindis Popular after the romería, (food- ropavieja) enlivened by music under the tent at Plaza
• at 21:00 Musical Show “Postales Perdidas” at Plaza, a music, theater and dance show
• at 19:00 Eucharist, followed by a religious procession
• 21:00-00:00 Noche Joven with Dj Sammyto and Dj Promaster at Plaza de la Candelaria
• at 12:00 V Carrera de Carretones at Plaza de la Candelaria. Urban cart race
Route : C/ Luján Pérez, C/ Juan XXIII, C/ Plaza de la Candelaria, C/ José Morales Ramírez, Avda. Candelaria, C/ Francisco Pérez Ramírez, (Final), Cruce con C/ Calvo Sotelo.
LA ALDEA MARKET | 3 FEBRUARY
The La Aldea Market, Crafts and Accessories is a lovely local market to visit in the westernmost municipality of the island, with local produce, artisans, and music on offer every first Saturday of each month.
On Saturday 3 February:
La Aldea will celebrate Valentine’s Day and the month of love in this edition of the agricultural market and the exhibition of crafts and accessories from 10:00 to 14:00 in the Open Commercial Zone and in the surrounding areas of Plaza de La Alameda.
During the day, village families and visitors will be able to enjoy music and entertainment from Zapito Animación, as well as a puppet show and a puppet-making workshop.
In addition, the Network of Living Museums, managed by the Canarian Foundation Community Project of La Aldea, will open its doors, with the aim that citizens can learn first-hand how tomatoes were packaged before, what the school was like, how they were ground gofio, how water was obtained, or how shoes were made and repaired in the past.
La Aldea – Mercadillo y muestra de artesanía y complementos La Aldea de San Nícolas
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA THIS WEEKEND
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00-14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.
• This Sunday, El Mercado Agrícola y Ganadero de San Fernando de Maspalomas, the Farmers Market of San Fernando de Maspalomas. The biweekly farmers market is held at Plaza de Timanfaya, the urban centre of the area from which it receives the name, just where there is a large esplanade between three unmistakable points; the Municipal Stadium, the Center and the current Municipal Offices of Maspalomas. 08:00 – 13:30