The Carnival of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria will experience a special edition in 2024: it returns to its origins. The La Isleta neighbourhood, with a look to the past and seeking to recover the essence of Carnival, experiencing the party in the streets. Thus, although the location has been determined by the process of transformation that the city is experiencing and the works of the Guagua Metro, the selection of the location underlines the condition of a popular festival and the most deeply rooted feeling of the carnival-goers.

“ La feria de Cochitos”, a Fun Fair with its large Ferris wheel, attractions, and stalls can be found in the area around the Plaza de La Luz .

CARNIVAL PROGRAM THIS WEEKEND

• All events are with free entry unless otherwise stated *** Ticket event***

THURSDAY 25 JANUARY:

at 20:00 Announcing parade from Parque Santa Catalina to Belén María

The Carnival of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria will warm up its engines in the street before its official start. To do this, characters, representatives of the different carnival groups, and candidates for the throne will join the outgoing winners to announce the arrival of the festival in a parade that will start from the Santa Catalina park to the main venue located next to the Belén María roundabout.

at 21:30 Pregón, the proclamation

Main enclosure of Belén María.

“The Carnivals of the World” will start to the rhythm of the orchestras with a proclamation full of energy and emotion that will cover the origins of the groups in the carnivals and will pay posthumous tribute to one of the greats of the festivals: Miguel Jorge Moreno, also known as Miguel “el de Armonía”, founder and soul of Armonía Show who will step on stage together with El Combo Dominicano, La Mekánica by Tamarindos and Star Music.

FRIDAY 26 JANUARY:

at 20:30 Adult costume competition

Main venue of Belén María. The adult costume contest will be the highlight of the first Friday of Carnival in which you can enjoy the creativity of the participants who will compete in the individual and group categories. Colour, brightness, and fun are guaranteed in an event that will feature 16 groups and 6 individual contestants.

at 22:00 Carnival Night

Main stage Belén María with Star Music, DJ Orchestra and Nickel

SATURDAY 27 JANUARY:

at 19:00 Children’s Throne

(it has been advanced half an hour to adapt it to the TVC schedule and broadcast it live) Main venue of Belén María

The Carnival quarry will be the main protagonist of Saturday afternoon thanks to one of the most tender galas of the carnivals. On this occasion, there will be a total of ten participants and one of them will be crowned at the end of the night as Children’s Queen or King of “The Carnivals of the World.” Excitement and emotion will be guaranteed in an evening that can be followed from home live on TVC and the channel’s website.

at 22:00 Carnival Night

Main stage with Los Aseres, Ulises Acosta Dj. amd Dj. Ray López

SUNDAY 28 JANUARY:

at 11:00 Children¡s Murgas and Comparsas

Main venue of Belén María. The boys and girls will once again take the stage at the main venue of “Los Carnavales del Mundo” on Sunday morning when the members of the children’s murgas Biznietos de Kika, Legañositos, Biznietos de Sarymanchez, Los Chachitos and Los Trapasitos will meet as well as the components of the children’s troupes Lianceiros Junior and Brisa de Volcán. A magical and very special meeting in which the Carnival quarry will also be accompanied, starting at 13:30 by the Cantajuegos.

20:30 Drag pre-selection ***Ticket event***

Main venue of Belén María. Tickets if still available at lpacarnaval.com and ventascanarias.com, as well as at the box office. Price: 10 euros.

The doors of the Carnival stage will open to receive some top candidates: the 23 drag performers who will compete on the platforms for their place at the Drag Queen Gala on February 16. Transgression, creativity, talent and humor will come together on the most irreverent night on the calendar. The Pre-selection will not be broadcast on television to preserve the surprise effect of the shows that advance to the final.