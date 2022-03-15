Storm Celia brings 90km winds, rain, sleet, hail and snow to Gran Canaria

A night of strong persistent winds, and rain from the north, has brought snow and hail to the summits of Gran Canaria. The Cabildo closed access to Pico de las Nieves this Monday afternoon-night due to adverse weather conditions caused by storm ‘Celia’, just two hours before the snowfall arrived.

 

 

 

 

 

‘Celia’ brought strong winds and caused the suspension of school classes and extracurricular activities this Monday afternoon, with flight cancellations among other incidents across the islands, which have seen rough seas and treacherous conditions on the roads, primarily on the north side of the island.

 


Forecast for Tuesday
Tuesday will be marked by strong winds and rough seas throughout the Canary Islands, as Storm Celia treggers weather warnings across the Balearic Islands and on the eastern Peninsula, up to the Galician coast, the Pyrenees and east Cantabria.

At sea waves of 5 to 6 meters from the north, and wind gusts of 70 to 90 kilometres per hour. The islands of the Archipelago are all subject to orange and yellow advisory warnings, for strong waves and winds.

Tuesdays forecast indicates that rainfall will lessen and become more scattered, as the advisories go yellow, with the worst of it expected to have passed by Wednesday

 

Strong winds reached up to 150 kilometers per hour on the peaks of Teide this afternoon, and waves caused several deaths by drowning, there has been fallen trees and some debris in the streets of the Archipelago

The weather forecast models predicted, this weekend, that the next few days on the islands was going to be a little complicated, with strong winds, intense waves and rains

The waves claim the lives of four people

112 Canarias has reported at least four deaths from drowning in the strong waves. A 56-year-old man died after falling into the water dragged by down by the waves. His daughter is in a serious condition at La Candelaria Hospital.

Another of a man on El Hierro and two women on Fuerteventura.

Diverted and canceled flights

Strong gusting winds have led to the cancellation of seven flights and the diversion of another four, in addition to delays in the operation of Canary Islands airports, according to AENA sources.

This Monday, two flights to La Palma from Tenerife North were cancelled, one to Lanzarote from this same airport, one from El Hierro to Tenerife North and two departures from La Palma to Tenerife North and Gran Canaria.

In addition, two other flights from Fuerteventura and Madrid to Tenerife North were diverted to Tenerife South and a flight to La Palma, from Gran Canaria, had to return to the airport from which it took off.

A flight between Tenerife North and La Gomera also had to return due to bad weather and caused the cancellation of the flight planned to go back in the opposite direction.

Handled more than 200 incidents

The Canary Islands 112 Emergency and Security Coordination Centre (CECOES) during the first half of this Monday had attended, more than 200 incidents related to alerts for winds and coastal phenomena in the Canary Islands.

