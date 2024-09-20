The historic centre of Agüimes is decked out to celebrate, as every year at this time, its patron saint festivities in honour of the Virgen del Rosario, co-patron saint and perpetual mayor of the municipality.

The scheduled events, which will last until 14 October, will start on Friday, 20 September in the Auditorium Theatre with the presentation of the new book by Fernando Romero, historian and official chronicler of the municipality, dedicated to recounting the most relevant events of the first years at the head of the Town Hall of Antonio Morales, former mayor of Agüimes, favourite son of the municipality and current president of the Cabildo de Gran Canaria. After the presentation, which will take place at 20:00, the singer Pedro Manuel Afonso will perform, accompanied on this occasion by the Agüimes Municipal Music Band.

The first of the popular gatherings for these festivities will take place this Saturday, starting at 17:00 when the young and the old will gather in the vicinity of the Plaza del Rosario to carry out the “Subida del Millo” Millo ascend. Emulating the old farm work, they will strip the corn and shell them. Then, they will take the grain on a pilgrimage to the Lolita and Ananías mills, on the way to Guayadeque, just as families used to do in the past who wanted to turn the millet they had harvested into gofio. After fulfilling the custom, on their way back to the square, they will be able to enjoy the traditional taifa dance from 20:00, to which they are invited to come in traditional Canarian clothing. There will be tables and chairs for those who want to attend in a group and with food, by prior reservation via email to festejos@aguimes.es .