A full swing of traditional patron saints’ fiestas is on offer this weekend around Gran Canaria with pilgrimage offerings and popular events galore. It is such a special time to visit towns and villages whilst they are celebrating their festivities and are all decked out and decorated.
There is a double fair to enjoy in Agüimes with Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria and Feria del Sol. Main days of patron saint festivities to live in San Mateo, Tejeda, Valsequillo and Schamann district in the capital among others. There is also a Beer festival in Arucas and a big one (ticket needed) in Las Palmas as well as end of summer festivities in Pozo Izquierdo and muh more so plenty of things to do, see and explore.
Overall, a wonderful autumn weekend is ahead. Mostly gorgeous and warm weather to enjoy all the wonderful things Gran Canaria has to offer. Some clouds on Friday but the sky will clear as the weekend goes on, so all in all, nice!
VEGA DE SAN MATEO | FIESTAS SAN MATEO 2024 | SEPTEMBER
The lovely mountain market town of Vega de San Mateo celebrate their patronal festivities in honour of the Apostle Saint Matthew between 31 August – 29 September 2024. The weekend is always an awesome time to visit San Mateo as the traditional weekly market takes place from Friday to Sunday. Only a short stroll away from the market, is the beautiful church and the cobbled streets surrounding it.
Saturday 21 September is a local bank holiday in Vega de San Mateo: Festividad en honor al Apóstol San Mateo.
“The local Global bus, “guagua”, is always a good road trip option. From Playa de Mogán and Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria, you can take the fast bus 91 to San Telmo interchange, in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, and then change to the 303 to San Mateo. If there is a good connection it will take just over 2 hours to get to San Mateo and at the same time enjoy some amazing views along the way.”
Highlights this weekend: Main days of the festivities
Friday 20 September:
19:00 Mass, followed by Romería, pilgrimage offering at 20:00
23:00 Verbena, a lively street party at Plaza de la Solidaridad
Saturday 21 September: Día de San Mateo
07:30 Livestock exhibition on Calle La Feria and Barranco de Los Chorros
at 11:00 Mass, followed by a religious procession with the image at 12:00
13:00 Cattle parade in front of the image at Plaza Ntra. Sra del Pino
15:00 Marathon of Latin music until very late at Plaza de la Solidaridad
17:00 Bouncy castles and animation for kids at Plaza de Los Gofiones
TEJEDA | FIESTAS DEL SOCORRO - PATRON SAINT FESTIVITIES | 13-23 SEPTEMBER
Tejeda is celebrating their patron saint festivities in honour of the Virgen del Socorro “Fiestas en Honor a Nuestra Señora del Socorro”.
Her image is venerated in the church, which has been named after her. This is a gorgeous time to visit, what is officially designated, one of the most beautiful villages in Spain. This year the main program of events is celebrated from 13 September until 23 September. The festivities will also mean some parking restrictions and road closures during the main days of celebration.
Highlights this weekend:
Saturday 21 September:
at 17:00 Ofrenda-Romería, pilgrimage offering, taking the image of the patron from the church to El Motor
at 21:00 return procession to the church for the mass and the offerings are given
at 23:00h baile de taifas with parrandas, followed by a festive night with Discotecas Móviles Línea DJs at Plaza de La Vaguada.
AGÜIMES | FIESTAS DEL ROSARIO - PATRON SAINT FESTIVITIES | UNTIL 14 OCTOBER
The historic centre of Agüimes is decked out to celebrate, as every year at this time, its patron saint festivities in honour of the Virgen del Rosario, co-patron saint and perpetual mayor of the municipality.
The scheduled events, which will last until 14 October, will start on Friday, 20 September in the Auditorium Theatre with the presentation of the new book by Fernando Romero, historian and official chronicler of the municipality, dedicated to recounting the most relevant events of the first years at the head of the Town Hall of Antonio Morales, former mayor of Agüimes, favourite son of the municipality and current president of the Cabildo de Gran Canaria. After the presentation, which will take place at 20:00, the singer Pedro Manuel Afonso will perform, accompanied on this occasion by the Agüimes Municipal Music Band.
The first of the popular gatherings for these festivities will take place this Saturday, starting at 17:00 when the young and the old will gather in the vicinity of the Plaza del Rosario to carry out the “Subida del Millo” Millo ascend. Emulating the old farm work, they will strip the corn and shell them. Then, they will take the grain on a pilgrimage to the Lolita and Ananías mills, on the way to Guayadeque, just as families used to do in the past who wanted to turn the millet they had harvested into gofio. After fulfilling the custom, on their way back to the square, they will be able to enjoy the traditional taifa dance from 20:00, to which they are invited to come in traditional Canarian clothing. There will be tables and chairs for those who want to attend in a group and with food, by prior reservation via email to festejos@aguimes.es .
LPA BEER & MUSIC FESTIVAL | 20-22 SEPTEMBER | *** TICKET EVENT ***
The LPA BEER & MUSIC FESTIVAL returns from 20-22 September 2024 in El Parque Litoral El Rincón with the 11th edition of the festival to end the summer in the best way.
More than 4,000 square meters of open-air venue, 18 concerts, more than 20 brands of beer, a gastronomic area, activities, a children’s area, and much more. Rock, pop, fusion, flamenco fusion, electronic music, and a spectacular environment will make our venue the best festival atmosphere.
Opening hours:
Friday 19:00-03:30
EL MATÓ A UN POLICÍA MOTORIZADO, LOS ZIGARROS, DEF CON DOS, DERBY MOTORETA’S, BURRITO KACHIMBA, HACKERS AND THREE FINALIST BANDS (EMER-GENTE)
Saturday 17:00-03:30
MALA RODRÍGUEZ, ANA TIJOUX, AMPARANOIA + ARTISTAS DEL GREMIO, MUCHACHITO BOMBO INFIERNO, TABAIBA and THREE FINALIST BANDS (EMR-GENTE)
Sunday 12:00-22:00 A Fun-Family Day with activities, games, bouncy castles etc.
SUPER ABUELA, LOS SALVAPANTALLAS, LOS LOLA, ASERES Y PEPE BENAVENTE
Tickets are for sale HERE! There are different tickets for sale; 3-day tickets and one-day tickets. Sunday is a special Fun-Family Day with tickets only €6 and €3
Children from 0 to 2 years old have free access.
Children from 2 to 15 years old must purchase a child ticket
Over 15 years – Adult ticket
Minors under 16 years must be accompanied by their mother/father/authorised guardian.
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | MUSICANDO - CONCERT CYCLE | SATURDAY 21 SEPTEMBER
“Musicando” is a cycle of concerts in the capital with scheduled concerts. Admission to these musical events is free until capacity is reached.
Saturday 21 September: Parque Doramas 🌴🌴 José Antonio Ramos Auditorium
at 21:00 Abelardo García “El Tormento”
The veteran soloist, together with his daughters Yoana and Moneiba “Las Tormentas” and a band made up of sixteen musicians, will present his album “El hijo del pueblo”, a tour of most of the songs that have accompanied him throughout his musical career.
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | FIESTAS SCHAMANN 2024 - FIESTAS DE LOS DOLORES | SEPTEMBER
The Ciudad Alta district celebrates its patron saint’s events, Fiestas de los Dolores in September. The festivities in honour of Nuestra Señora de Los Dolores take place at Plaza de Don Benito in the Schamann neighbourhood overlooking the capital, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.
Highlights this weekend:
Friday 20 September:
at 21:00 “A night of feathers and sequins” and that means Draq Queens. The night is presented by Roberto Herrera.
at 23:00 Concert by Salvapantallas.
Saturday 21 September:
from 10:00 Flower and Plant market
at 10:00 A parade by the immigrant groups and associations from Plaza de las chumberas en Mariucha to Plaza Don Benito
at 18:00 Romería, the pilgrimage offering, followed by a Taifa dance at 21:00.
at 22:00 La Trova concert
at 00:00 Fireworks display, followed by La Mekánica by Tamarindos.
Sunday 22 September
From 8:00 Diana Floreada will be celebrated, while at 10:00 there will be activities for the youngest, with water mattresses and children’s games.
From 12:00 The Water Dance will take place, which will be enlivened by the groups Cremita de Coco, Batucada, and Cuenta Atrás.
at 18:00 Eucharist
at 19:30 Religious procession of the image of Our Lady of Sorrows. (route: from Plaza de Los Dolores, to continue along the streets Doctor Centeno, Pedro Infinito, Antón Caballero, Rafael Mesa y López, Alceste, Juan Fontán, Carmelo Bethencourt, Doctor Jiménez Neyra, Halma, Agustina de Aragón, Zaragoza and return to the Plaza de Nuestra Señora de los Dolores.)
SKY GRAN CANARIA 2024 | 20-22 SEPTEMBER
The Sky Gran Canaria trail running competition celebrates its seventh edition this coming September 21, consolidating itself as one of the most outstanding sporting events on the island’s mountain racing calendar.
“With an unrivalled setting and a route designed to challenge the most experienced runners, this edition promises to be the most exciting to date. The Sky Gran Canaria has earned a place of honour among trail running enthusiasts thanks to its stunning landscapes, which include rugged mountains, cliffs and coastal paths, providing a unique experience for participants.”
The race will take place on several routes that vary in distance and difficulty, allowing both professional and amateur runners to enjoy this outdoor adventure. This year, the longest distance event will be a 46-kilometre race with a lower gradient than usual, but which crosses a different landscape. In addition, more accessible distances of 21 and 12 kilometres will be contested. The latter, as a novelty, will be held at night from the Port of Agaete, culminating in a party finale with live music, food stalls, and a festive atmosphere that will make the event last until after midnight.
PROGRAM FOR SATURDAY 21 SEPTEMBER:
It’s going to be a busy morning in Tunte and Artenara as well as the whole day in Agaete
at 07:00 Departure for the 46km race from Tunte to Agaete
at 08:30 Departure for the 21km race from Artenara to Agaete
at 21:00 The start of the Night-time trail race of 12,6km from Agaete with a party at the pier later.
VALSEQUILLO | FIESTAS Y FERIA DE SAN MIGUEL | UNTIL 6 OCTOBER
Valsequillo de Gran Canaria, famous for cheese and strawberries, is celebrating their Patron Saint ‘Festivities and Fair of San Miguel Arcángel between 13 September – 6 October 2024.
Some of the popular and main events of the festivities are the Noche del Pureta, the Pub Miguelito, the Suelta del Perro Maldito, livestock fair and the Romería, pilgrimage offering. As was the case last year, the Plaza de Tifariti and the Plaza de San Miguel will host the concerts and events of the festivities.
Highlights this weekend:
Friday 2o September:
at 20:30 ‘Noche de Canción’. A night of song where local talents will give their best performance with a live band at Plaza Tifaritti
at 22:30 Pub Miguelito at Plaza de San Miguel. A special fun night exlusively over 30 years olds, where past becomes present (Bring your coins, limited capacity). Plaza de San Miguel
Saturday 21 September:
at 18:00 Romería, the pilgrimage offering. (leaving from the football field to the church).
at 22:30 Canarian Night at Plaza Tifaritti and the evening will continue with festive athmosphere from midnight with Traditional party on the same plaza and Disco on Plaza de San Miguel.
Sunday 22 September: A Day of Traditions
from 10:00 Traditional activities for the family
at 12:30 XIII International Folk Festival at Plaza Tifaritti
at 20:00 ‘Noche de Pureta’ of local humour and talent with fun imitation of the big names.
TEROR | FIESTAS DEL PINO - THE PATRON SAINT OF GRAN CANARIA | UNTIL 22 SEPTEMBER
Teror is celebrating ‘Fiestas del Pino’, in Honour of Nuestra Señora del Pino (Our Lady of the Pine), patron of the island of Gran Canaria until 22 September 2024.
You can also see the full program 2024 (in Spanish) HERE!
“Probably the biggest and most important of the religious festivals on Gran Canaria, these events essentially mark the end of summertime and celebrate the harvests as well as heralding a change in the winds bringing a more autumnal feel, in particular, to the many northern mountain towns which represent the post-colonial history of the island and its agricultural traditions.”
This weekend highlights:
Friday 20 September:
21:00 Tribute concert to Maná at Plaza de Sintes.
23:00 ‘Miss Music Band’ concert (cover music band) at Plaza de Sintes
Saturday 21 September: Verbena Canaria para todo el día. Whole Day Canarian Party
12:00 lively parades
13:00 Verbena de la Arrancá.
17:00 Workshops with activities and traditional games
20:00 lively parades
21:00 Concert
22:00 Gran Verbena Canaria.
at Plaza de Sintes
Sunday 22 September:
19:00 the image statue of Virgen del Pino is taken back to its resting room. Basílica del Pino
21:00 Humour spectacle (in Spanish) at Plaza de Sintes
GÁLDAR | FIESTAS MARINERAS - SARDINA DE GÁLDAR | SEPTEMBER
The seafaring celebrations in the coastal neighbourhood of Sardina de Gáldar in honour of San Pedro González Telmo and the Virgen del Carmen and the celebrations will continue until the end of September 2024.
This weekend highlights:
Saturday 21 September:
at 18:00 Bajada de La Rama, a festive procession from Calle Granadilla de Abona to the beach
at 20:30 Son Karibe concert on Avenida de la Playa de Sardina
at 22:30 DJ on Avenida Antonio Rosas
at 00:00 firework spectacle display on Playa de Sardina, followed by a festive street party with music on Avenida Antonio Rosas.
Sunday 22 September: Main Fiesta Day
at 05:00 Diana Floreada on Avenida Antonio Rosas accompanied by Vitamina Band
at 11:00 church service (ermita de San Telmo), followed by a religious procession to the pier, followed by the traditional maritime procession
TEMISAS AGÜIMES | FIESTAS SAN MIGUEL | 10-29 SEPTEMBER
The festivities in honour of San Miguel Arcángel, patron saint of Temisas, the highest population centre in the municipality of Agüimes, are celebrated between 10-29 September 2024.
It will be the last of the summer celebrations organised this year in the different neighbourhoods and will mark, once again, the end of the summer period in the midlands of Agüimes, coinciding with the remission of the heat and the drop in temperatures typical of this season of the year.
“Temisas is a small rural hamlet, surrounded by fields and terraces full of Canarian palm trees and lined with ancient olive groves. Famous for the oldest olive press in the Canary Islands and a small astronomical observatory.”
This weekend:
Friday 20 September:
at 18:00 The writer Faneque Hernández will give a talk at the teleclub about the history of the hamlet, coinciding with the recent publication of his book ‘Temisas. Toponymy and family history’.
at 23:00, the singer Taryn Álamo will perform in Los Olivos park.
Saturday 21 September:
at 18:30 Romería, pilgrimage offering from the cemetery to the main plaza.
at 23:00 Lovers of the street party will be able to enjoy the performances of Paco Guedes and Grupo Arena.
Sunday 22 September:
From 11:30 Children’s party, which will take place on the sports field and in the Los Olivos park.
still to come…
Saturday 28 September: at 20:00, there will be a performance by El Mariachi and an acrobatics show offered by Cirque Zen in the square. at 23:00, D’ Music and DJ Antonio Boada will add the musical note to the evening in the park.
Sunday 29 September: at 09:00 Diana Floreada performed by the band Guiniguada. at 10:00 Livestock Fair fair will be held in the vicinity of the teleclub. at 12:00 Eucharist, followed by a procession at 13:15. at 14:30 a popular barbecue will be held in Los Olivos park. at 15:30 the festivities will end in the same space with a performance by the singer Yeray Socorro.
POZO IZQUIERDO, SANTA LUCÍA | FIESTA DE LA ARRANCADILLA | 20-22 SEPTEMBER
Pozo Izquierdo celebrates the end of summer with parties, concerts, parades and a water festival this weekend.
September marks the beginning of the school year and the end of summer, and in Pozo Izquierdo they bid farewell to summer in the way they live it: with a festive spirit. With the “start up” party, the residents of Pozo Izquierdo say goodbye to the months of beach, parties, and conversations by the sea.
The party will begin this Friday at 22:00 with the ‘Noche parrandera’ in Barranquillo; guitars, timples, coplas, improvisations will be welcomed and there will be refreshments.
The party continues on Saturday afternoon with the Foam Party at 16:30, and at 17:30 there will be a skate competition, at 20:00 there will be a rap music night, and at 22:00 there will be a concert by the group ‘El último que cerrado’.
On Sunday at 12 noon there will be a parade with buckets through the streets of Pozo to the rhythm of the Banda Guiniguada. The organization reminds that people should not get wet with the band, as the water route is from the stage to the tide of the beach. At 13:00 the Water Party will begin with DJs Promaster and DJ Alejo.
at 17:00there will be an exhibition and parade of hats on stage.
ARUCAS | THE WORLD BEER FESTIVAL 2024 | 20-21 SEPTEMBER
The fourth edition of The World Beer Festival “Festival Cervezas del Mundo 2024” in the historic centre of Arucas between this Friday and Saturday.
On Friday:
from 18:00 Varieties of beer, gastronomy, leisure areas, children’s area and music
On Saturday:
Gastronomic offer in the establishments of the historic centre, with the offer of special dishes and the most varieties of beers that can be tasted in the different restaurants and leisure shops.
at 16:00 Cremita de Coco at Plazoleta del Guillermo Sureda
at 20:00 Red Beard at PLaza de la Constitución
at 22:00 Alberto Deniz at the hieght of Heineken 5Mentarios
CRUCE DE ARINAGA, AGÜIMES | KM.0 FAIR GRAN CANARIA & FERIA DEL SOL | 21-22 SEPTEMBER
A double fair to be enjoyed in Agüimes this Saturday and Sunday… Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria and Feria del Sol
A new edition of the ‘Feria Km.0 Gran Canaria‘ this time in the municipality of Agüimes and the recinto ferial, the fairgrounds in Cruce de Arinaga. Both fairs are open on both days 09:00-14:00.
Agri-food producers from Gran Canaria will meet, once again, at the event that promotes commitment to sustainability, the local economy, and the preservation of the landscape.
This regular fair, ‘Feria Km.0 Gran Canaria’ is about local produce, everything from Gran Canaria that requires no transport to get here (hence the name)
FERIA DEL SOL
“The Sun Fair” is held in conjunction with the Km.0 Gran Canaria Fair. This Fair, organised by the Mancomunidad del Sureste in conjunction with the municipalities of Agüimes, Ingenio and Santa Lucía, aims to raise awareness among the local population about the importance of using sustainable energy, as well as presenting some of the technologies and companies that are providing some type of service or proposal in this sector.
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH THIS WEEKEND
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00-14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.