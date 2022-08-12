Mid August and what a gorgeous and hot summer it’s already been. This weekend will be a long weekend, known as a ‘bridge’ or ‘puente’, as Monday 15th of August is a public holiday throughout Spain, ostensibly to celebrate the religious Asunción de la Virgen, the feast of the Assumption. Bare in mind that governmental offices will be closed on Monday as well as some retail shops; like Carrefour in Vecindario.
The weather is looking fine indeed, with more “normal” summer temperatures predicted by AEMET. Sunny across the south with 30º C in the shade, as well as in the mountains, but evenings are always cooler. Temperatures over 25º C in the shade across the rest of the island so a perfect summer weekend ahead on our little paradise island.
There is a multitude of festivities and events to enjoy this weekend like the Artisan fair of Faro de Maspalomas, and Patron Saint festivities in municipalities and neighbourhoods like Agaete, Guía, Tunte, Carrizal, San Lorenzo just to name a few.
Upcoming bank holidays:
Monday 15 August, bank Holiday throughout Spain
Tuesday 16 August, a local bank holiday in the municipalities of Firgas, Santa Maria de Guía and Valsequillo – Festivities of San Roque
Wednesday 24 August, a local bank holiday in San Bartolomé de Tirajana – the co-patronal celebrations of San Bartolomé
Monday 29 August, a local bank holiday in Artenara – Day after the Feast of the Virgen de la Cuevita
Upcoming events:
18-21 August Bioagaete Festival 2022 in Agaete
20-21 August Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria in Fontanales, Moya
20 August – 8 October ‘The World of Van Gogh’ in INFECAR, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
21 August – 10 September Fiestas del Pino 2022 in Playa de Arinaga
25 August Cine+Food 2022 in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
*** Check the regular markets and a range of other events on our main calendar on The Canary Guide website***
•12-14 August, San Bartolomé de Tirajana
•15º Feria de Artesanía Faro de Maspalomas 2022
The 15th Artisan Craft Fair Faro de Maspalomas set once again in the idyllic surroundings of the Faro de Maspalomas Lighthouse 12-21 August 2022.
The artisans fair by FEDAC the Foundation for Ethnography and Craft Development of the Canary Islands is open every day from 17:00 to 23:00.
This is the perfect opportunity to support and to see works by some of the best artisan craftspeople of the Canary Islands; ceramics, wood, metal, leather, textiles, glass and recycled materials among others in a magnificent combination of traditional materials and modern design.
•12-13 August, Villa de Agaete
•Fiestas de Nuestra Señora de las Nieves 2022
Agaete, in the north of Gran Canaria is celebrating their main festivities; Fiestas de Nuestra Señora de las Nieves until 21 August 2022.
On Friday, a tribute concert to Juan Luis “Te regalo una Rosa” Gerra by Camino Viejo Producciones at 21:15 in Puerto de Las Nieves, followed by a concert by Septeto Santiaguerro.
On Saturday, Romería, the pilgrimage offering with music groups at 19:00. There will be taifa dancing after the romería.
On Sunday, Short films Agaete, presents the work “ladybird appears drowned in a basket”. written by Juan García Larrondo and adapted by Ana Leonor Bermúdez at 21:00. Music in Muelle Viejo (the old pier), Son del Caney and Son Cache in El Puerto de Las Nieves, starting at 22:30
•12-15 August, Ingenio
•Fiestas Buen Suceso and San Roque 2022 Carrizal
Carrizal celebrates its festivities in honour of the Virgen del Buen Suceso, San Roque and Haragán from August 5 to 28. These are the patron saint festivities in honor of Our Lady of Good Success ( devotion to Mary ) and San Roque in Carrizal, in the municipality of Ingenio.
On Friday: Soul concert at 21:30 at Parque del Buen Suceso de Carrizal, a spectacle from the local music band.
On Saturday: Water inflatables 11:00-14:00 in Parque del Buen Suceso.
Evening full of music with “El Baile de Antaño” with Maestro Florido at 21:00. Concert by Ultima Llave at 22:45 , concert by Los Aseres at 00:30 and night of 70s 80s and 90s with DJ Paco Sánchez from 02:00to 04:00.
On Sunday: Romería, the traditional Pilgrimage-Offering at 19:00, followed by baile de cuerdas.
The night of orchestras in Parque del Buen Suceso at 22:30
15 August: Main feast Day, Diana Floreada at 06:00 in the morning from Plaza del Buen Suceso.
Artisan and farmers’ market between 10:00-15:00 in Parque del Buen Suceso,
Livestock fair and exhibition 10:00-13:00,
The IV Cart Race at 17:00 from roundabout “Momumento al Trabajo” calle L.H Pilcher, Calle República Argentine to Parque Camelot.
Solemn service and a religious procession at 19:00, followed by a popular lunch ( ropa vieja) at Plaza del Buen Suceso,
Traditional Canarian music and dancing at 20:00 at Parque del Buen Suceso.
“There is also a funfair at the fairground of Carrizal (just next to Parque del Buen Suceso) until 16 August. Opening hours: Monday to Saturday 17:00-22:00 and on Sundays and festive day 11:00-14:00 and then 17:00-22:00”.
•12-16 August, Santa Maria de Guía
•Fiestas de la Virgen 2022
Patron festivities of La Virgen in the municipality of Santa Maria de Guía between 29 July – 28 August 2022 in the northwest of Gran Canaria. The main day of festivities continues until Tuesday 16 August.
On Friday: Papagüevo parade at 19:30 in front of the church and later a tribute to Selena ‘Por Siempore Selena’ at 21:00 on Plaza Grande, followed by music from Leyenda Joven.
On Saturday: Festive Parade with Latin Rhythm at 22:00 (route: from Lomo Guillén (corner of calle Manuel Díaz Cruz) and will go through the streets of Médico Estévez, Plaza Grande, Luis Suárez Galván, Directores Virgilio Hernández and will return along the same route down Marqués del Muni), followed by an after party at 23:30 on Plaza Grande
On Sunday: Papagüevo parade at 19:30 in front of the church. Concert by “Los del Rio” on Plaza Grande at 21:00 . Late night party at Plaza Grande at 23:30 with Star Music Banda Larga Dj Promaster and fireworks at midnight.
Monday 15 August: The main day of festivities: a church service at 12:00, followed by a religious procession starting from the front of the church. Later in the evening, at 19:30 Batalla de Flores (battle of flowers). at 21:00 concert by Edurne and after party at 22:30
Tuesday 16 August: festivities of the co-patron San Roque. Church service at 09:300 (Ermita de San Roque) followed by the moving of the statue from Plaza de San Roque to the church.
at 11:30 eucharist in the Guía church and followed by a religious procession. at 17:00 traditional children’s activities at Plaza de San Roque. Papagüevo street parade at 19:00.
•12-15 August, San Lorenzo, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
•Fiestas San Lorenzo 2022
Last days to enjoy the festivities in the unique little population centre San Lorenzo in the municipality of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria as the celebration of their Patron Saint San Lorenzo festivities will end this weekend.
On Friday: Concert by Armonía Show at 22:00 and espectacle “La suerte de mi vida” a tribute to El Canto del Loco at 23:55.
On Saturday: Cuban night at 22:00 (dress in white colour)
On Sunday: Farmers’ and artisan craft market 08:00-13:00 enlivened by music at 11:oo and 12:30
at 20:0 Triduo a la Virgen. Eucharist and procession
at 22:00 ‘Noche Joven’ performances from Marcelo Mellino, Playacoco, Killian Viera and Dj Abían Reyes.
On Monday: Daytime party at 14:00
•Friday 6 August, Pozo Izquierdo
•X Jornadas de Medioambiente: Pozo Sostenible
The X Environment Days: Sustainable Pozo (X Jornadas de Medioambiente: Pozo Sostenible) has been held in the coastal neighbourghood of #PozoIzquierdo in the municipality of Santa Lucía de Tirajana from the 6th of August and will come to an end this Friday. Program full of events in favour of sustainability, the environment, and awareness for a more ecological society.
This Friday, there is a sustainable market between 11:00-20:00, Children’s workshops and activities 11:00-14:00 and 16:00-19:00
Later in the evening, music performances starting at 19:00; 101 Brass Band, Neketan PD and Tata Band in El Barranquillo
•12-21 August, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
•LPA Estación 2022
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria will celebrate, between 12-21 August 2022, a new edition of the LPA Estación event, with fifty urban leisure experiences, aimed at residents and visitors to encourage tourist activity in the capital during the summer season.
Organized by the municipal company Tourism LPA Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, the proposals will be distributed throughout the city during those 10 days. Visits and guided tours, activities at sea, gastronomy, live music, workshops, photography, art, bicycle tours, tourist bus and tuk tuk, museums, summer cinema and activities for all families .
This initiative offers more than 1,300 places that can be reserved starting from Friday, July 29, at www.lpavisit.com and www.LPAestación.com .
All activities require prior registration and can be purchased from €5.
Some of the routes most in demand by the public are repeated, such as he footprint of the English in the city and visits to the Port of Las Palmas. And, the classics now, accommodation establishments in the city, with gastronomy, acoustic music, tastings, breakfast-lunches, afternoons, cocktail workshops, monologues, DJ and yoga. On Las Canteras beach there will be guided snorkelling, kayaking and surfing routes and new guided cultural and heritage routes are being launched: tours of the city in Tuk Tuk; Las Palmas de Gran Canaria from a bird’s eye view, route through the viewpoints; Traces of mythology in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria; Tea at 5 with Agatha Christie; Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, a city of cinema; The defensive fortresses of the city and, the most football-oriented, the ‘Ruta de la Unión Deportiva Las Palmas’ and much more….
•11 August – 4 September, Telde
•Aqua Circo
Aqua Circus from 11 August to 4 September 2022 in Telde, installed in the parking area of the shopping centre La Mareta (in front of Leroy Merlin)
Enjoy an adventure at the bottom of the sea with the family!
By the producers of CirCuba, a great aquatic productions, without a doubt the most innovative show of recent years. A show set in the marine world that, thanks to a fascinating staging, magical setting, rhythm and entertainment will transport the public to an unreal dimension in which everyone, children and adults, will be able to perceive the illusion of living a fantastic story and feel like in a story come true.
Tickets can be purchased HERE! Ticket prices start from €15 for adults and €10 child (3-12yrs). Shows every day except on Wednesday. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, the show is at 19:30 and on weekends (Fri-Sun) there are two shows at 18:30 and at 21:00.
•12-14 August, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
•II Feria Las Canteras Street Market
The Open Commercial Zone of Las Canteras celebrates, with the collaboration of the City Council, the 2nd Las Canteras Street Market Fair between 6-14 August 2022.
There will be 70 stalls distributed on the same promenade, between Calle Tenerife and Padre Cueto, with a wide range of all kinds of products from small and medium businesses in the area.
Opening hours are from 10:00 to 20:00.
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA
Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
On Saturday San Fernando de Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, outside the Municipal Market, located on Avenida Alejandro del Castillo, with bargains for bargain hunters. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas, the main ‘Maspalomas market’ is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
On Saturday in Arguineguín, a second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range preloved treasures to be found and discovered.
On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, is on from 08:00 to 14:00 in the main carpark of the Municipal Market, in San Fernando.
Saturday 13 August, Vecindario
Mercado Agrícola de Vecindario
The biweekly Saturday Agricultural Market in Vecindario takes place on the main street at the Plaza de Los Algodoneros (next to the Hotel Avenida de Canarias ) 🍉🌼🥔🥑🍌 Get the best seasonal fruit and vegetables, bread, flowers and much more, straight from the local farmers and producers.
From 08:30 – 13:30 Plaza de Los Algodoneros
•Friday 12 August, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
•Buzo Ruso + Fundación Tony Manero
This Friday, the second date of the LPA Groove Summer concerts with Buzo Ruso + Fundación Tony Manero at the cultural space of Miller building in Parque Santa Catalina. The concert starts at 21:00 and it’s free entry.
The Buzo Ruso musical project begins in Gran Canaria, in the summer of 2014, based on the original compositions by Javier Presa Bosch, double bassist and composer of the band. ‘The Buzo Ruso’ began with the purpose of publishing three works over three consecutive years. Originally the musical formation was made up of a quintet (saxophone, piano, guitar, double bass and drums). At the beginning of 2015 they record Mi charco azul. In 2016, the group recorded “Five ways to fly”. The project is joined by hip-hop singer Lordykan, who adds voice and lyrics to two of the ten original compositions on the album. In 2017 he released his third album, “Soljanka”, twelve new original compositions, three of them with Lordykan’s voice and lyrics. His fourth and last work «Mosaik», includes ten new compositions.
Fundación Tony Manero was born in 1996 in Barcelona, quickly making a name for itself as a wild disco-funk band, with festive live performances in which they paid homage to the classics of the genre with unapologetic versions. It was a matter of time before a small label in the city offered them to record one of their live shows on the album «Bikini» on March 17 and 18, 1999. The group’s creativity motivated them to compose their own repertoire that was reflected in «Looking For La Party”. After publishing “Disco Para Adultos” in 2020, a work made up of ten track breakers in which they have the vocal collaborations of Cimafunk and Joel Sarakula, on September 29 of that same year they announced their farewell tour, which also coincides with the twenty-fifth anniversary of its formation.
“This is a new musical project born in the shadow of Espacio Miller (Parque de Santa Catalina) that under the name of “LPA Groove Summer” set to energise the first three weekends of the month August with concerts, FREE of charge, starring international, national and local bands.
Instituto Mexicano del Sonido, Fundación Tony Manero, The Lehmanns Brothers and Pipiolas are part of a series of concerts that will be completed with four Canarian bands: D’Local Groove, Buzo Ruso, Ant Cosmos and Monkey Faces.
All concerts will start at 9:00 p.m. The capacity is limited to 350 people”
•Saturday 13 August, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
•Ciclo Orillas: Francis Andreu
Francis Andreu this Saturday at 21:00 in Parque Santa Catalina at the cultural hall of the Miller building. The concert is free until capacity is reached. A chance to enjoy the Uruguayan singer of reference in root music and tango. This is the last concert of the “Ciclo Orillas” series of concerts.
The Uruguayan singer Francis Andreu is considered a reference voice and one of the exponents most followed by the youth of the country, she has so far won twice the Graffiti Awards, the most important of Uruguayan music, in the category of best tango album.
•12-14 August, Arucas
•Fiestaron 2022
It’s going to be an absolutely crowded weekend in Arucas with Fiestoron 2022, “The 5th Anniversary” of the largest Pop-Rock Festival in the Canary Islands.
Set up in the parking lot, just next to the emblematic church of Arucas. The only Pop/Rock Festival in the Canary Islands, with more than 25 hours of concerts, lasting three days, which hosts some of the best bands in the Archipelago, together with the most important groups on the national scene, all this in an unmistakable setting, in a surprising atmosphere, which make this event one of the most anticipated of the year.
Gates open: on Friday at 19:00, Saturday at 18:00, and on Sunday at 17:00
Age limit: 18 years. Tickets (starting at €15) @ www.fiestoron.com