Mid August and what a gorgeous and hot summer it’s already been. This weekend will be a long weekend, known as a ‘bridge’ or ‘puente’, as Monday 15th of August is a public holiday throughout Spain, ostensibly to celebrate the religious Asunción de la Virgen, the feast of the Assumption. Bare in mind that governmental offices will be closed on Monday as well as some retail shops; like Carrefour in Vecindario.

The weather is looking fine indeed, with more “normal” summer temperatures predicted by AEMET. Sunny across the south with 30º C in the shade, as well as in the mountains, but evenings are always cooler. Temperatures over 25º C in the shade across the rest of the island so a perfect summer weekend ahead on our little paradise island.

There is a multitude of festivities and events to enjoy this weekend like the Artisan fair of Faro de Maspalomas, and Patron Saint festivities in municipalities and neighbourhoods like Agaete, Guía, Tunte, Carrizal, San Lorenzo just to name a few.

Upcoming bank holidays:

Monday 15 August, bank Holiday throughout Spain

Tuesday 16 August, a local bank holiday in the municipalities of Firgas, Santa Maria de Guía and Valsequillo – Festivities of San Roque

Wednesday 24 August, a local bank holiday in San Bartolomé de Tirajana – the co-patronal celebrations of San Bartolomé

Monday 29 August, a local bank holiday in Artenara – Day after the Feast of the Virgen de la Cuevita

Upcoming events:

18-21 August Bioagaete Festival 2022 in Agaete

20-21 August Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria in Fontanales, Moya

20 August – 8 October ‘The World of Van Gogh’ in INFECAR, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

21 August – 10 September Fiestas del Pino 2022 in Playa de Arinaga

25 August Cine+Food 2022 in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

*** Check the regular markets and a range of other events on our main calendar on The Canary Guide website***