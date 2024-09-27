Jump to #WeekendTips
Welcome to The Canary Guide #WeekendTips 27-29 September – It is going to be a busy last weekend of September on Gran Canaria, with many different kinds of festivities and celebrations to choose from. There are patron saints’ festivities, a Pet Fair, markets, rally racing and of course, the last of the “End of Summer” festivities just to name a few worth highlighting.
There’s a townhall sponsored music festival on offer by Anexo II in Playa del Inglés, with TouriFest Maspalomas to celebrate end of summer and World Tourism Day. There are double festivities in few municipalities, like Animundo Pet Fair in the capital, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, at INFECAR, and the Mesa y López Market. Moya are celebrating World tourism Day this Friday and their big Costa Norte Festival on Saturday and Sunday, and in Agüimes old town Fiestas del Rosario as well as in their highest little mountain village, Temisas, the Fiestas San Miguel.
Upcoming events:
3-27 October • Masdanza 2024
4-5 October • XI Feria Regional de Patchwork Vega de San Mateo
5 October • Collectables Fair – Vegueta, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
5-6 October • Cangrejo Fest – Arucas
10-13 October • Big Bang Vintage Festival – LPA
11-13 October • The Long Walk Gran Canaria 2024
18-20 October • Movelec 2024 – INFECAR
4-10 November • Winter Pride Maspalomas
8-10 November • Feria del Sureste – Vecindario
7 February – 5 March • Carnival Las Palmas de Gran Canaria 2025
6-16 March • Carnival Santa Lucía de Tirajana 2025
18-30 March • Maspalomas International Carnival 2025
Upcoming bank holidays:
Monday 7 October • Local bank holiday in Agüimes: Festividad de Nuestra Señora del Rosario
Saturday 12 October • Public Holiday in Spain – Fiesta Nacional de España, Día de la Hispanidad
Thursday 24 October • Local bank holiday in Santa Lucía: Festividad de San Rafael
Friday, 1 November • Public Holiday in Spain – All Saints’ Day, All Hallows Day, Halloween, Todos los Santos
Friday 6 December • Public Holiday in Spain – Day of the Spanish Constitution, Día de la Constitución Española
Friday 13 December • Local bank holiday in Santa Lucía: Patron Saint festivities, Saint Lucy’s Day, Festividad de Santa Lucía
Wednesday 25 December • Public Holiday in Spain – Christmas, Natividad del Señor
Another wonderful autumn weekend is ahead. Warm weather to enjoy with daytime temperatures hitting 25°C and above, in the shade, all around the island. Clouds play a bigger part during the coming days but mostly, as ever, in the north of the island and more prominent during the night and mornings.
This weekend’s weather, according to Spain’s State Meteorological office AEMET, across Gran Canaria brings typical seasonal conditions, with plenty of sunshine for the majority of the island, particularly in the south, while the north experiences periods of cloud cover, especially in the mornings. Temperatures remain consistent, with slight variations expected. Northeasterly winds will be moderate, intensifying in exposed areas, and UV levels will stay high, so sun protection is recommended.
Weekend Summary:
- Friday starts warm and sunny across most of the island, with some cloud cover in the north.
- Saturday brings more clouds to northern areas, with some light rain possible, but the south remains largely clear.
- Sunday sees cloudy intervals again in the north, while the south enjoys mostly sunny conditions.
Detailed Outlook:
-
Friday, September 27:
Expect clear skies across southern Gran Canaria, while the north will start with some cloud cover, which will clear by the afternoon. Temperatures will range from 19°C to 29°C, with the higher end of this range seen inland and in the south. Winds will blow from the south at around 10 km/h, remaining moderate throughout the day. The UV index is high at 8, so precautions against the strong sun are advised.
-
Saturday, September 28:
Cloudier conditions are forecast in the north, where light rain could occur, though this should ease up during the central hours of the day. In the south and southwest, expect mainly clear skies, with some clouds possibly moving in later. Temperatures are steady, ranging from 20°C to 28°C. Winds will shift slightly to the southeast, increasing to 15-20 km/h, and the UV index will remain high at 8.
-
Sunday, September 29:
Northern areas will experience cloudy intervals once again, with clearer skies anticipated by the afternoon. The south remains mostly sunny and dry throughout the day. Temperatures will slightly drop, ranging between 18°C and 26°C. Winds will continue from the southeast, reaching 20 km/h in exposed areas, and the UV index remains high at 8.
Next Week:
Looking into the start of next week, Monday to Thursday will bring mostly stable and sunny conditions, with temperatures gradually rising towards midweek, reaching 31°C by Wednesday and Thursday. The north will still see some cloud cover during the mornings, while the south remains predominantly sunny. Winds will continue from the northeast, moderate with occasional stronger gusts in exposed areas. High UV levels will persist, requiring sun protection.
- Monday, September 30: Sunny, with temperatures ranging from 18°C to 27°C.
- Tuesday, October 1: Clear skies and temperatures up to 29°C.
- Wednesday & Thursday, October 2-3: Expect more heat as temperatures climb to 31°C in the south, while the north may still experience occasional cloud cover.
Prepare for hot and sunny conditions across Gran Canaria next week, particularly towards the south, while the north sees more typical cloud and breeze patterns.
MASPALOMAS TOURIFEST | 27-28 SEPTEMBER
Tourist Festival Maspalomas is back to bid farewell to summer in style! 🌴🎶
The Department of Tourism of San Bartolomé de Tirajana invites you to enjoy the second edition of Tourifest, a unique event that commemorates World Tourism Day under the theme “Tourism and Peace”.
This Friday and Saturday, down by the beach, at Anexo II in Playa del Inglés, there are open-air concerts with artists such as Efecto Pasillo, Bamboleo, Aseres, Salvapantallas and many more.
You can also enjoy a gastronomic area with Canarian and international flavours and there will also be a Yoga MasterClass in front of the sea, promoting peace and coexistence.
“A festival designed for everyone: tourists, residents, and families, in the unbeatable setting of our Playa del Inglés.
Don’t miss this great closing of summer!”
FRIDAY:
at 16:00 Instrumental Show – at 18:00 Aseres – 19:30 DJ Tony Bob – at 21:00 Aduen Amaya 🟋 Bamboleo – at 22:30 DJ Esteban Ojeda – 00:00 DJ Kike Rodríguez
SATURDAY:
at 12:00 Yoga Masterglass – 13:30 DJ Alexis Miranda – 15:30 Kenneth – 16:30 DJ Tony Bob – at 19:00 Efecto Pasillo – at 20:30 DJ Yunes – at 22:30 Los Salvapantallas – at 00:00 DJ Jia Miles
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | ANIMUNDO - PETFAIR @INFECAR | 28-29 SEPTEMBER | ***Ticket: €1,50
The 7th edition of Animundo, Gran Canaria’s biggest fair for animal lovers takes place this Saturday and Sunday, 28-29 September 2024 at INFECAR in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.
The fair features a program of talks (Spanish language), workshops, and an adoption catwalk (from Albergue de Bañaderos, the island’s main pound). In addition, attendees will find products and services for the responsible care of companion animals.
Opening hours on both days are from 10:30 to 20:00.
Entry tickets are also available online ANIMUNDO (consigue tu entrada): Adults €1.50 (over 12 yrs)
Free entry: children under 12 years of age, accredited unemployed, accredited pensioners and retirees, and accredited disabled people.
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | MESA Y LÓPEZ MARKET | 26-28 SEPTEMBER
VILLA DE MOYA | WORLD TOURISM DAY CELEBRATIONS | FRIDAY 27 SEPTEMBER
The Association of Municipalities of the North of Gran Canaria and Tourism of Gran Canaria present, on the occasion of International Tourism Day, a wide program of activities that will have its main day on Friday, 27 September in Villa de Moya.
Between 10:00-14:00 on Calle Miguel Hernández you can enjoy a fair, musical performances, workshops, and a presentation of awards and distinctions to highlight the main tourist attributes of the eleven municipalities of the Commonwealth.
VILLA DE MOYA | FESTIVAL COSTA NORTE | 28-29 SEPTEMBER
The coast of the Villa de Moya is preparing to host the 11th Costa Norte festival this Saturday and Sunday. Two days full of activities in a unique setting within the municipality enjoying activities and good music. This is how the Villa de Moya becomes the epicenter of the gazes of the north of Gran Canaria with the aim of saying goodbye to summer in style.
The Costa Norte Festival has become a benchmark in the north of Gran Canaria. It is a festival that in its eleventh edition we can already say is consolidated although this year it has undergone some modifications with the appearance of the sinkhole that has forced to suspend children’s activities and workshops, in addition to the traditional Craft and Commercial Fair.
Highlights
On Saturday: 09:00-14:00 Beach clean, 12:00-14:00 Holi and Foam Party with DJ Sammyto. Concerts: 18:00 Tabaiba, 19:45 Fran Baraja, 21:30 La Regadera, at 23:15 Serial Killerz
On Sunday: 13:00-14:00 Foam Party. Concerts: 16:00 Supersonikka, 17:00 Los Salvapantallas, 18:45 Aseres
VALLESECO | FIESTAS DE LA ENCARNACIÓN Y LA MANZANA | UNTIL 13 OCTOBER
Valleseco, the Gran Canaria municipality famous for its apples and cider, celebrates the festival of La Encarnación and La Manzana, a celebration of the municipality, its people, and its customs.
On the first Sunday of October, this year on October 6, the other great celebration of the municipality takes place in honour of Our Lady of the Incarnation. It is also the Apple Festival to which the neighbours come on pilgrimage with their carts from all the surrounding neighbourhoods dressed in their typical Canarian traditional costumes to offer to “the Virgin” produce of the land on the Saturday before the main day.
In 2011, this festival was declared a Festival of Regional Tourist Interest by the Government of the Canary Islands, hence, a list of activities has been devised to promote this municipality of the island’s medians every year.
The apple is the quintessential symbol of Valleseco. The French or Canadian pippin stands out for its quality and peculiar sweet and sour flavor.
It was introduced back in 1858 by the then-mayor, who decided to recover the vacant lands of the municipality with fruit trees. Currently, the Valleseco apple serves as the basis for the production of Gran Valle Cider. In addition, it gives its name to a festival, that of the Apple, in which, among other events, a massive pilgrimage is celebrated on the eve of the main festival; a craft fair in which various artisans from the municipality exhibit and show their work to the public, ranging from carpenters, ceramists, leather and stone craftsmen, basket makers to weavers, traditional costume tailor or woodcarver; a competition of dishes made with apples and tastings of cider and other products related to this fruit.
Among the events that have the most tradition within these festivals due to their prestige and wide participation, is the Abenechara Folkloric Meeting, which brings together Canarian groups from all the islands and from outside the archipelago.
This Weekend:
Sunday 29 September: in Área Recreativa de La Laguna
From 10:15 Livestock fair with exhibitions, donkey rides and much more
11:30 Horse race
14:00-16:00
at 10:30 Children’s workshops.
Still to come:
Saturday 5 October:
at 18:30 The 50th Anniversary of the Romería, pilgrimage offering (in its current form)
at 22:30 Zumba exhibition
at 23:00 Verbena, a festive street party with the bands Larga and Mecanika by Tamarindos
at 00:00 Fireworks spectacle
Sunday 6 October:
at 10:00 Artisan Craft Stalls in the Plaza Municipal. There will also be a stall to sell apples and cider from 10:30
at 12:00 Religious Function in Honour of Our Lady of the Incarnation, followed by a procession through the streets.
at 14:00 Popular Food: “Fabada” in the Plaza Municipal. Price: €3
at 14:00 Concerts in the Plaza Municipal: Las Chicas Melodía, Kalima Limón and Los Lola.
at 16:00 Children’s Fiesta with bouncy castles in the surrounding area of Plaza Municipal.
at 20:00 Night of humour with Kike Perez in the Plaza Municipal.
AGÜIMES | FIESTAS DEL ROSARIO - PATRON SAINT FESTIVITIES | UNTIL 14 OCTOBER
The historic centre of Agüimes continues to celebrate, as every year at this time, its patron saint festivities in honour of the Virgen del Rosario, co-patron saint and perpetual representative of the municipality.
This weekend, gofio will once again be the main ingredient. The 47th edition of the Traída del Gofio y el Agua, one of the most popular events of this celebration will bring together residents and visitors on the route that links the historic centre of the town with the Lolita and Ananías mills. The Traída will once again be, as it was conceived almost five decades ago, a tribute to the agricultural tradition of Agüimes, emulating the old custom of families taking their own millet to be ground and thus turning it into gofio, the most unique and identifying food of the Canary Islands.
The popular procession on Saturday, dressed in traditional clothing and accompanied by the music band, will begin to gather at the mills from 16:30, to begin the short walk at 19:00 . Unlike in the past, when the custom was a necessity of the first order, the Traída is today a celebration as fun as it is mischievous, in which gofio is sprinkled everywhere. Although it is difficult to come out unscathed, the organisation asks for the collaboration of the attendees in order not to throw gofio at the police officers, at the spectators watching the parade from outside or in the eyes of the other participants.
This weekend:
Friday 27 September:
At 21:00 Election Gala of Romero and Romera of the festivities at Plaza Ntra. Sra. del Rosario
Saturday 28 September:
From 16:30 Music starts by the Ananías and Lolita mill
At 19:00 Traída del Gofio y del Agua.
The millo, now made into gofio, will now return to the town (last weekend taken to the mill) with the celebration of the 47th edition of the Traída del Gofio y del Agua. Hundreds of people will once again gather to make the journey from the Lolita and Ananías mills to the historic centre. Due to its uniqueness, the Traída is always the most eagerly awaited event of these festivities, declared of National Tourist Interest.
At 22:00 A festive street party at Plaza del Rosario enlivened by Star Music, Dj Promaster and La Mekánica By Tamarindos
Sunday 29 September:
At 12:00 Children’s play area at Plaza del Rosario
At 17:00 Tropical Salsa Party at the Plaza del Rosario.
salsa, bachata and kizomba workshops 17:00-19:00 and Social SBK with DJ 19:45-22:00
AGÜIMES | FIESTAS TEMISAS | UNTIL 29 SEPTEMBER
The festivities in honour of San Miguel Arcángel, patron saint of the highest population centre of Temisas in the municipality of Agüimes are celebrated until this Sunday.
“Temisas is a small rural hamlet, surrounded by fields and terraces full of Canarian palm trees and lined with ancient olive groves. Famous for the oldest olive press in the Canary Islands and a small astronomical observatory.”
Friday 27 September:
at 21:00, A hi-fi stopover in the square (well reheased karaoke)
at 23:00 the singers Besay Ojeda and Diego Rodríguez will perform.
Saturday 28 September:
at 20:00 a performance by El Mariachi and an acrobatics show offered by Cirque Zen in the square.
at 23:00 D’ Music and DJ Antonio Boada will will be the stars of the party in the park.
Sunday 29 September:
at 09:00 Diana Floreada, a procession of papahuevos, accompanied by the neighbours, will tour the streets of the town to the rhythm of the Banda Guiniguada
at 10:00 Livestock Fair fair will be held in the vicinity of the teleclub
at 12:00 Eucharist, followed by a procession at 13:15
at 14:30 a popular barbecue will be held in Los Olivos park.
at 15:30 the festivities will end in the same space with a performance by the singer Yeray Socorro.
TEROR RALLY | 27-28 SEPTEMBER
The 43rd Villa de Teror Rally will take place this Friday and Saturday with massive participation of teams, in total 122 registrations, 100 in the Speed modality and 22 in Regularity. The rally will also conclude the patron saint festivities of Gran Canaria, Virgen del Pino in Teror.
The Aterura Team has set up the route by programming traditional sections of the Teror event and recovering some mythical areas that had been in disuse for several years, taking into account the positive results obtained in previous editions.
In this 43rd Villa de Teror Rally, 9 Timed Sections will be contested, totaling approximately 87 kilometers of competition.
The special stages, located in the usual area of the Rally and repeated three times each, will be: Los Castillos-Zumacal with 7.54 km, Teror-San Isidro with 7.42 km and Artenara-Cruz de Tejeda with 14.10 km. All these distances are approximate pending future confirmation, which, however, will not entail major variations.
“It’s good to remember that when there is a rally going on it also mean road closures during the stages.”
On Friday: 14:30-19:30 Technical verifications at Plaza Nuestra Senora del Pino and at 20:30 Ceremonial start from the Plaza
On Saturday: The Rally Day
VALSEQUILLO | FIESTAS Y FERIA DE SAN MIGUEL | UNTIL 6 OCTOBER
Valsequillo de Gran Canaria, famous for their cheese and strawberries, continues celebrating their Patron Saint ‘Festivities and Fair of San Miguel Arcángel, (St Michael the Archangel) until 6 October 2024.
This weekend:
Friday 27 September:
at 21:30 Fiesta Guateque Años 60 at Plaza Tifaritti. Dress code 60′
Saturday 28 September: Vispera de San Miguel
at 21:00 concert by Maestro Florido with a Son de la Isla group at Plaza de San Miguel to pre-heat the athmosphere for the main event…
00:00 XXXVIII Suelta del Perro Maldito, the 38th edition of the Street theatre performance, the largest in the Canary Islands, with more than 10,000 attendees expected. Around 100 people are taking part in this production, which this year will focus on mental health, inspired by the seven deadly sins.
A night full of terror and reflection under the artistic direction of Kilian Betancor.
at 01:00 Fireworks show display
at 01:30 A festive Street party at Plaza Tifaritti with Orquestra Armonía Show and Aseres.
Sunday 29 September: Main Festive Day
at 05:00 Diana floreada, a lively street procession via the streets of the village.
from 08:00 Livestock Fair on the fairgrounds
at 12:00 Civil-religious procession with the image of San Miguel
at 13:00 Livestock parade in the pedestrian area in front of the statue
at 18:00 Horse race on the main road GC-41
20:00 Show ‘Demoninación de Origen’ at Plaza Tifaritti
INGENIO | INGENIARTE FESTIVAL | 28-29 SEPTEMBER
Culture and crafts will come together in the historic centre of Ingenio from 26 to 29 September 2024 through INGENIARTE festival in Parque Néstor Álamo and surroundings.
The combination of folklore and gastronomy with painting, fretwork, the opening of museum spaces, a chillout area, performances, and crafts in general.
On Saturday from 11:00 and Sunday from 10:00
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH THIS WEEKEND
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00-14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.
• This Sunday, the very popular biweekly Sunday farmers’ Market, ‘Mercado Agrícola y ganadero de San Fernando‘ is held in a new location
The Maspalomas Farmers’ Market will be held (from Sunday, 21 July) in the courtyard of the covered court of the Marcial Franco School, located next to the Maspalomas Municipal Stadium. The choice of this new space is temporary and provisional
A chance to purchase fresh, locally-grown food and value-added produce directly from growers or producers — an authentic retail experience from 08:00-13:30