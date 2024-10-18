A wonderful October weekend ahead on Gran Canaria. Lovely warm autumn weather is predicted and there are some awesome public events, activities and festivities on offer.
There is the wonderfully earthy Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria fair in Santa Brígida, with an emphasis on wine.
Movelec, the Canary Islands electric vehicle show and La Naval Festivities are on in the capital. To the south there is an Artisanal and Gastronomy fair in Tunte and traditional Canarian music and dancing in El Tablero. The Gran Canaria Potato Fair in Teror as well as a Rocio pilgrimage.
The Day of the Horse in Ingenio and Festivities in honour of San Rafael in Vecindario will also include a massive Fun Fair.
Upcoming events:
25-26 October • 51º Rally de Maspalomas
25 October • Wine, Tapas & Culture Night – Telde
2 November • Cumbre Vive – Artenara
3 November • Fair of Traditions – Artenara
4-10 November • Winter Pride Maspalomas
8-10 November • Feria del Sureste – Vecindario
8-10 November • Gran Canaria Fashion & Friends – Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
10 November • Service of Remembrance – Holy Trinity Church , LPA
29 November – 1 December • Christmas Market San Mateo
7 February – 5 March • Carnival Las Palmas de Gran Canaria 2025
6-16 March • Carnival Santa Lucía de Tirajana 2025
18-30 March • Maspalomas International Carnival 2025
Upcoming bank holidays:
Thursday 24 October • Local bank holiday in Santa Lucía: Festividad de San Rafael
Friday, 1 November • Public Holiday in Spain – All Saints’ Day, All Hallows Day, Halloween, Todos los Santos
Friday 6 December • Public Holiday in Spain – Day of the Spanish Constitution, Día de la Constitución Española
Friday 13 December • Local bank holiday in Santa Lucía: Patron Saint festivities, Saint Lucy’s Day, Festividad de Santa Lucía
Wednesday 25 December • Public Holiday in Spain – Christmas, Natividad del Señor
For an autumn weekend, this should be a gorgeous one. There will be possible morning and afternoon cloud cover, to the north, but during the day, the weather is looking pretty awesome, especially on Sunday. Take advantage of this one, it’s going to be perfect for many adventures all around Gran Canaria.
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | MOVELEC @ INFECAR | 18-20 OCTOBER
The INFECAR Feria de Gran Canaria will be the epicentre of the 8th Movelec, the Canary Islands Electric Vehicle Show 18-20 October 2024. The event is aimed at learning about the world of automobiles, exploring the latest developments in technology and sustainable mobility. From the most efficient vehicles to the most advanced mobility solutions, Movelec will be a showcase of innovation and excellence in the automotive industry.
The largest electric vehicle exhibition in the Canary Islands aims to provide the public with the latest innovations in the electric mobility industry, as well as:
Raise awareness about the environmental and cost-saving advantages of using electric vehicles.
Promote incentives for electric vehicle purchases and encourage their use.
Highlight the importance of having CO2 emission-free communities and improving noise levels, promoting the concept of an eco-island
Opening hours:
Friday 18 October: 10:30-20:00
Saturday 19 October: 10:30-20:00
Sunday 20 October: 10:30-15:00
Also on Saturday concert by ‘Los Lola’ at 17:00
The leisure and gastronomy area is open during opening hours.
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | FIESTAS LA NAVAL | UNTIL 26 OCTOBER
In La Isleta, celebrations are held every October to honour Our Lady of La Luz, patron of the Port and protector of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. The festivities commemorate the island’s victory over the ill-fated attack by the British pirates Francis Drake and John Hawkins in October 1595.
The victory against the British privateer Sir Francis Drake
gave rise to the celebration of La Naval,
making this event and its Pilgrimage procession
“one of the oldest on the island and possibly in the Canary Islands”,
and has been commemorated in the Hermitage of La Luz since 1600.
Highlights this weekend:
Friday 18 October:
at 20:00 Folkloric Festival “Magua” at Plaza Ntra. Sra. de La Luz
Saturday 19 October:
From 10:00 Artisan Craft Market at Parque Santa Catalina – Lolita Pluma
at 18:00 Eucharist, followed by Romería, the traditional pilgrimage-offering to Our Lady of Light. Route: Parque Santa Catalina, Luis Morote, General Vives, Sagasta, Tenerife, Albareda, Juan Rejón and Pérez Muñoz.
22:00 Verbena, A lively street party with Leyenda Joven at Plaza Ntra. Sra. de La Luzat 23:00 Noche de Taifa y Parranda, Canarian dancing and music (Calles Tenerife, Sagasta and Gofiones)
Sunday 20 October: Octava de Naval
at 19:00 the Octava de la Naval civil-religious procession will take place with the image of Our Lady of La Luz, accompanied by civil and military authorities, along the streets Pérez Muñoz, Juan Rejón, Albareda, Gran Canaria, Sagasta, La Gomera, Paseo de Las Canteras, La Naval and Pérez Muñoz before entering the temple under the fireworks that will announce the end of the party after a spectacular burning of fireworks in the Plaza de La Puntilla.
TUNTE | ARTISANAL & GASTRONOMY FAIR | SUNDAY 20 OCTOBER
As part of the program of events for the 130th Anniversary of the town of San Bartolomé de Tirajana, there is a Feria Artesanal y Gastronómica, Artisan and Gastronomy Fair in Tunte to enjoy on Sunday, 20 October 2024. The day is enlivened by music and a clown show.
10:00-14:00 at Plaza de Tunte
There is also a Tapas Route to enjoy (4€ / tapa)
The bus number 18 is the perfect way to get up from Maspalomas
EL TABLERO |4º ENCUENTRO DE BAILADORES DEL SUR | SATURDAY 19 OCTOBER
Enjoy a night full of tradition, music and dance with various groups and dance groups from Gran Canaria. This Saturday, 19 October the Plaza de El Tablero (just on the other side of GC-1) will become the stage for this incredible cultural event.
With great enthusiasm, the A.F.C. La Cucaña del Tablero organizes this folkloric show once again. We invite you to enjoy this magnificent meeting, starting at 20:00 in the public square of El Tablero.
SANTA BRÍGIDA | KM.0 FAIR GRAN CANARIA | 19-20 OCTOBER
“25 EDITIONS” The Km.0 Gran Canaria Fair celebrates its 25th edition in Santa Brígida this Saturday and Sunday. Santa Brígida is one of the main wine production centres on Gran Canaria, so in this edition the wines play a special role.
This pretty little fair is open on both days between 09:00-14:00
Agri-food producers from Gran Canaria will meet, once again, at the event that promotes commitment to sustainability, the local economy, and the preservation of the landscape.
‘Feria Km.0 Gran Canaria’ is about local produce, everything from Gran Canaria that requires no transport to get here (hence the name)
TEROR | GRAN CANARIA POTATO FAIR | 19-20 OCTOBER
The 6th Gran Canaria Potato Fair, Feria Insular de la Papa de Gran Canaria, organised by the Department of Primary Sector and Food Sovereignty of the Cabildo de Gran Canaria and the Teror Town Council from the Department of Rural Development, will be held from 18 to 20 October in Teror with various activities open to the public. In addition to the Agro-professional Meeting, there will be exhibitions, an agricultural market, and the institutional award ceremony, and gastronomic tasting of potatoes.
Institutional event (October 18)
The institutional event will take place on Friday 18 October at the Teror Auditorium at 19:30. Free tickets can be purchased now at tureservaonline.es. After, at 21:30, a tasting of local products will take place in the Sintes Tent, only for people who have a ticket for this event.
Agricultural Market 19-20 October
The Plaza de Sintes will host the Agricultural Market on Saturday and Sunday with around twenty stalls selling local products, where potatoes will be the highlight.
On Saturday it will be open from 10:00 to 18:00; and on Sunday from 10:00 to 15:00.
🎶 Also on Saturday a concert by ‘Los 600’ at 13:00 🎶
Exhibitions (October 18-20)
The exhibition “Papas Cultivadas en Gran Canaria 2024” (Grown Potatoes in Gran Canaria 2024) will be open to visitors in the hall of the Teror Auditorium, where the largest potatoes on the island and various varieties of this tuber are displayed. The images that participated in the potato photography contest will also be on display. The exhibition will be open in the morning and afternoon on Friday and Saturday, and only in the morning on Sunday.
Potato – A historic crop that is gaining ground
The potato from Gran Canaria has gained ground in recent years and the island manages to cultivate 1,200 hectares of potatoes and produces 49 million kilos of this tuber, a food that is present in all homes and is practically a symbol of the island’s identity. 60% of the potatoes consumed on the island have been grown by local producers, which gives meaning to the celebration of this meeting with the help of these organizers.
TEROR |ROMERÍA - PILGRIMAGE OF EL ROCÍO TO VIRGEN DEL PINO | SUNDAY 20 OCTOBER
The traditional Pilgrimage to Teror of the Royal Brotherhood of Our Lady of Rocío of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria will arrive on Sunday, 20 October in Teror, with the floral offering to the Virgin of the Pine and the presence of the Bendito Simpecado, Blessed Without Sin.
Prior to the pilgrimage, on Saturday, 19 October the Brotherhood of El Rocío will pray the Rosary around the Basilica of El Pino, starting at 20:30.
On Sunday, October 20, the procession will leave at 11:00 from José Hernández Park, in San Matías, to the Basílica del Pino carrying the Blessed Simpecado and accompanied by music and dance of the rocieras.
At 12:30 the meeting will take place at the Puente del Pino, where the Salve will be performed; and at 13:00 the Misa Rociera sung by the Choir of the Royal Brotherhood, and the floral offering to Our Lady of the Pine will be officiated in the Basilica del Pino. The celebration will culminate with a brotherhood meal.
For more than 40 years, the Royal Brotherhood of Our Lady of Rocío in Las Palmas, chaired by the Senior Brother Francisco Javier Parrondo, has been making its annual pilgrimage to the Virgin of El Pino with a program of religious and festive events.
VECINDARIO | FIESTAS SAN RAFAEL | 12-27 OCTOBER
Festivities in honour of San Rafael in Vecindario, in the south-eastern municipality of Santa Lucía de Tirajana, are a major series of gatherings celebrated between 12-27 October 2024. This is a festival to celebrate the city, tradition and culture.
There is also a large Fun Fair set up at the fairgrounds.
Highlights this weekend:
Friday 18 October:
from 18:00 Dogs are the stars at Plaza de Los Algodoneros. Competitions and also dogs looking for new homes at Plaza de Los Algodoneros.
“Noche de versiones” at Recinto Ferial: 22:00 Tributo: La Boina de Fito
23:30 Última Parada
00:00. DJ Boada
Saturday 19 October: at Recinto Ferial
at 22:00 concert by Nia Correia
at 23:30 Noche de verbena with Pao Guedes and Orquestra Mekánica Tamarindos
Sunday 20 October:
10:00 exhibition of classic motorcycles and bicycles on the pedestrian area of Avda de Canarias
10:30 Foam party with aquatic bouncy castles at Plaza de Los Algodoneros
INGENIO | DÍA DEL CABALLO - DAY OF THE HORSE | SUNDAY 20 OCTOBER
The event will begin at 10:00 with the presentation of the participating horses, which will parade three times around the track before taking up their stall places, allowing the public to enjoy a close and detailed exhibition of the equines. From 10:30, the exhibitions promise an exciting display of skill, grace, and coordination between riders and horses. The program includes disciplines such as doma vaquera, doma clásico, carrousel, haute école and bars. In addition, girls and boys will have the opportunity to enjoy short pony rides during the day.
This is a special day, which not only seeks to celebrate the beauty and the skills of the horses, but also to foster passion for the world of horse riding and respect for animals.
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH THIS WEEKEND
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00-14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.
FRONTÓN KING - GÁLDAR | 12-26 OCTOBER
The biggest show in the world of bodyboarding, the Gran Canaria Frontón King between 12-26 October 2024 in Gáldar.
In its 12th edition, the benchmark event on the international scene of professional bodyboarding and belonging to the IBC Bodyboarding World Tour lands on Gran Canaria to crown the world champions in the Men and Pro Junior Men categories. From October 12 to 26, all fans and lovers of waves have a must-see date to enjoy the most radical maneuvers on a bodyboard.
– Local rider Armide Soliveres will fight to become the first Canarian to win the circuit
Among the more than 100 athletes of multiple nationalities who will take part in the event, two names raise the most expectations: Armide Soliveres and Pierre-Louis Costes. One of the two will become the new IBC Bodyboarding World Tour champion on Gran Canaria.
Soliveres will be at home with the possibility of achieving what no Canarian has ever achieved: the world title. Junior World Champion in 2018, he will win the highest bodyboarding award if he wins or is a finalist at the Frontón King, but any result would also be enough if his great rival does not win the competition. Armide has dazzled during this season, as he won two consecutive events on the circuit, the Itacoatiara in Brazil and the Maldivas Pro, a feat that not many riders can boast in their career.
Pierre-Louis Costes is undoubtedly one of the greats of bodyboarding in recent years. The Frenchman is looking for his third title after those achieved in 2011 and 2016. To do so, he needs to win at El Frontón and for Armide to not reach the final round. His vast experience in moments of tension, as evidenced by his recent victory in Sintra, will be measured against the drive shown by the Gran Canarian.
In addition to this duel, which promises to turn the Frontón King 2024 into an event to remember, ‘The Beast’, as the wave on the Gáldar coast is known, will also determine the champion of the circuit in the junior category, a very open competition in the absence of this last test, with athletes such as Mikelle Arriagada, Esteban Godoy, the Canarian Alexander Montes or the Peruvian Micheel Yancce, Pirpo, who was already crowned junior world champion in 2023 precisely at El Frontón, competing for the title.
In addition, this 12th edition of the Canarian event will once again develop different initiatives, among which the Frontón King Festival stands out, which will once again bring together sport, music and culture in an event that is already a flagship and expected by local and foreign audiences.