The biggest show in the world of bodyboarding, the Gran Canaria Frontón King between 12-26 October 2024 in Gáldar.

In its 12th edition, the benchmark event on the international scene of professional bodyboarding and belonging to the IBC Bodyboarding World Tour lands on Gran Canaria to crown the world champions in the Men and Pro Junior Men categories. From October 12 to 26, all fans and lovers of waves have a must-see date to enjoy the most radical maneuvers on a bodyboard.

– Local rider Armide Soliveres will fight to become the first Canarian to win the circuit

Among the more than 100 athletes of multiple nationalities who will take part in the event, two names raise the most expectations: Armide Soliveres and Pierre-Louis Costes. One of the two will become the new IBC Bodyboarding World Tour champion on Gran Canaria.

Soliveres will be at home with the possibility of achieving what no Canarian has ever achieved: the world title. Junior World Champion in 2018, he will win the highest bodyboarding award if he wins or is a finalist at the Frontón King, but any result would also be enough if his great rival does not win the competition. Armide has dazzled during this season, as he won two consecutive events on the circuit, the Itacoatiara in Brazil and the Maldivas Pro, a feat that not many riders can boast in their career.

Pierre-Louis Costes is undoubtedly one of the greats of bodyboarding in recent years. The Frenchman is looking for his third title after those achieved in 2011 and 2016. To do so, he needs to win at El Frontón and for Armide to not reach the final round. His vast experience in moments of tension, as evidenced by his recent victory in Sintra, will be measured against the drive shown by the Gran Canarian.

In addition to this duel, which promises to turn the Frontón King 2024 into an event to remember, ‘The Beast’, as the wave on the Gáldar coast is known, will also determine the champion of the circuit in the junior category, a very open competition in the absence of this last test, with athletes such as Mikelle Arriagada, Esteban Godoy, the Canarian Alexander Montes or the Peruvian Micheel Yancce, Pirpo, who was already crowned junior world champion in 2023 precisely at El Frontón, competing for the title.

In addition, this 12th edition of the Canarian event will once again develop different initiatives, among which the Frontón King Festival stands out, which will once again bring together sport, music and culture in an event that is already a flagship and expected by local and foreign audiences.