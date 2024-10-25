It’s the last weekend of October and there are a variety of great things to go, and do, and see, all around Gran Canaria. That being said, autumn rains have finally found us here…
Such a lot of good options for different activities and festivities to enjoy this weekend, but with some rain in the forecast on the north of the island, just a simply reminder, adverse weather conditions might cause outdoor events to be postponed or cancelled, though a little bit of drizzle never hurt anyone. The sun will shine south this weekend.
There is street theatre on offer with a production of ‘Romeo and Juliet’ in Santa Brígida. The last of the Masdanza events plays out in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and the 51st Maspalomas Rally is on this Friday and Saturday (main day). There is also a wine and tapas night in Telde and Vecindario is celebrating the last days of the festivities in honour of San Rafael with Romería pilgrimage offering, a religious procession as well as a livestock fair. There is also a massive Fun Fair to enjoy.
Next week also heralds the Noche de Finaos (aka Halloween) which also means that Christmas is just around the corner… Shops are already getting ready with seasonal items, and the first of the Yule time street lights has been put up and the first of the season’s events already have dates announced.
Noche de Finaos aka Halloween, All Saints eve, All Hallows’ Eve lands this year on a Thursday and the following Friday, 1 November is a bank holiday in Spain. It’s going to be a puente, a long weekend. Christmas is on its way and all the wonderful events and markets that go with the seasonal celebrations here on Gran Canaria.
The clocks ‘fall’ back this Sunday night as 2 am becomes 1 am. Winter is on it’s way!
Upcoming events:
31 October • Noche de Finaos / Halloween
1 November • Agaete Open Air Market
2-3 November • The 13th Regional Wine, Cheese and Honey Fair of The Canary Islands – Santa Brígida
2 November • La Aldea Monhtly Market
2 November • Cumbre Vive – Artenara
3 November • Fair of Traditions – Artenara
4-10 November • Winter Pride Maspalomas
8-10 November • Feria del Sureste – Vecindario
8-10 November • Gran Canaria Fashion & Friends – Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
9-10 November • “Arucas is Art”
10 November • Service of Remembrance – Holy Trinity Church, LPA
23 November • The 7th Tuna and Sea Fair of Mogán – Arguineguín
29 November – 1 December • Christmas Market San Mateo
29 November 2024 – 7 January 2025 • Bélen de Arena Las Canteras – Sand Nativity Art
6-8 December • Big Bang Vintage Festival Holidayworld Maspalomas
7 February – 5 March • Carnival Las Palmas de Gran Canaria 2025
6-16 March • Carnival Santa Lucía de Tirajana 2025
18-30 March • Maspalomas International Carnival 2025
Upcoming bank holidays:
Thursday 24 October • Local bank holiday in Santa Lucía: Festividad de San Rafael
Friday, 1 November • Public Holiday in Spain – All Saints’ Day, All Hallows Day, Halloween, Todos los Santos
Friday 6 December • Public Holiday in Spain – Day of the Spanish Constitution, Día de la Constitución Española
Friday 13 December • Local bank holiday in Santa Lucía: Patron Saint festivities, Saint Lucy’s Day, Festividad de Santa Lucía
Wednesday 25 December • Public Holiday in Spain – Christmas, Natividad del Señor
VECINDARIO | FIESTAS SAN RAFAEL | 12-27 OCTOBER
These are the last days of the festivities in honour of San Rafael in Vecindario, in the south-eastern municipality of Santa Lucía de Tirajana. It was a local bank holiday in the municipality on Thursday 24 October and now the the big weekend of events of with Romería, pilgrimage offering, on Saturday, and livestock fair and religious procession on Sunday. And not forgetting that there is also a large Fun Fair set up at the fairgrounds, not far from the main Atlantico shopping centre.
Highlights this weekend:
Friday 25 October: San Rafael Latino at Recinto Ferial
at 19:00 Salsa workshop
at 19:30 Bachata workshop
at 20:00 Latin workshop
at 20:30 performances by Latin dance schools
at 22:00 concert by Son del Caney
at 23:30 Orchestra Golosina
at 01:00 Lating session with DJ Akiles
Saturday 26 October
at 19:00 Romería, pilgrimage offering to Santa Rafael. Departure from Cruce de Sardina
at 23:00 Noche de Verbena, Festive street party with Leyenda Joven, Orhestra Star Music, and Furia Joven
at 00:00 Piromusical spectacle
Sunday 27 October
Between 09:00-14:00 Livestock exhibition (at recinto ferial – the Vecindario marketplace)
at 17:00 Daytime party with DJ Sammyto
at 12:00 Eucharist, followed by a religious procession with the image of the arc angel.
at 17:00 End of festivities concert ‘A nuestro ritmo’ with the participation of Ginés Cedrés (Los Coquillos), Juan Santana (Sin Fundamento), Soul Sanet, St. Pedro, Beatriz Pérez (Última Llave), Jonathan Gutierrez (Eclipse Reggae), presented by Fran Baraja
SANTA BRÍGIDA | ROMEO & JULIET | SATURDAY 26TH
The emblematic story of romantic love comes to life in Santa Brígida on Saturday, 26 October 2024. The old Town will become the stage for Romeo and Juliet by the company Burka Teatro at 12:00.
The streets and squares of the old town will be transformed into a Renaissance Verona, taking advantage of the facades and balconies of the old houses. The squares will be used for moments of greater congregation, such as the duels between the Montagues and the Capulets, or the secret wedding of Romeo and Juliet.
Under the direction of Nacho Almenar, the company will present its adaptation of Shakespeare’s legendary work, where the pure love of Romeo and Juliet faces a hostile world marked by hatred and rivalry, youth and innocence against violence, and where the death of the lovers serves as a reminder that resentment only leads to more suffering.
Romeo and Juliet, the lovers of Verona visits Santa Brígida as part of the Mares program of the Government of the Canary Islands promoted by the Canary Institute for Cultural Development, and is part of the Autumn program designed by the Department of Culture of the Town Hall of Villa de Santa Brígida.
Burka Teatro: Founded in 1998, the company stages its own plays, contemporary proposals of classic texts or adaptations for which it has received national and international recognition and awards that endorse its quality and commitment to the performing arts.
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | MASDANZA 2024 | LAST WEEKEND
MASDANZA, the International Contemporary Dance Festival of the Canary Islands enjoys the last weekend of its 29th edition.
#MASDANZA has once again brought contemporary dance closer to audiences in the Canary Islands and continues to be a launching platform for local, national, and international creators. The festival program always offers both ticket and free performances to audience.
Highlights this weekend:
Saturday 26 October:
at 10:00 Breakdance workshops at Auditorio del Parque Doramas *Free
at 18:00 Breaking Masdanza at Auditorio del Parque Doramas *Free
at 19:30 Masdanza France at Cuyas Theatre *Ticket
Sunday 27 October :
at 12:00 Masdanza for Families at Auditorio del Parque Doramas
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | K-FISH FAIR CC LAS ARENAS | SATURDAY 26 OCTOBER
The K-Fish fair is back at the Las Arenas Shopping Centre: A Korean culinary experience in the Canary Islands
Attention, lovers of Asian gastronomy and culture! This Saturday, 26 October the long-awaited K-Fish Fair is coming to the Las Arenas Shopping Centre again. Organised by the Korean fisheries consulate in the Canary Islands, this fair will offer the best of Korean seafood: various types of seaweed or fish paste, among others. (** Purchase of products is limited to 5 items per person from 17:00 until stocks run out).
Event times:
📅 October 26, 2024
🕒 13:00 to 19:00
📍 Location: Main terrace of the Las Arenas Shopping Center
During this day, you will be able to enjoy a wide range of culinary tastings, from paella with Korean seafood to traditional delicacies such as kimbap and teokboki , accompanied by live Korean cooking demonstrations.
The fair will not only be dedicated to gastronomy. There will be cultural activities such as an opening concert, K-POP performances, a Taekwondo exhibition, and cultural workshops for the whole family.
Don’t miss the chance to buy fresh produce like seaweed, pekin, fish paste and Korean pickles. And if you’re one of the first 300 attendees, you’ll get an exclusive tote bag as a gift!
Dare to discover new flavors and cultures in a unique event.
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | LAS CANTERAS MARKET | SUNDAY 27 OCTOBER
This Sunday Canteras Street Market to enjoy from 10:00 to 20:00 on La Puntilla, Prudencia Morales, and Avenida de Las Canteras.
Fashion, clothes, food, artisan crafts, illustrations, complements, and much more…
MASPALOMAS RALLY | 25-26 OCTOBER
“When there is a rally going on, it also means road closures during the stages as well as parking and driving restrictions at Maspalomas Stadium”
The 51st Maspalomas Rally, between 25-26 October, will be the first of an intense end to the season, with the last three scoring events to decide all the provincial titles and promotional cups up for grabs.
•Due to the presence of the “Circo del Sol” the Meloneras area cannot be used and the organization is forced to return to the facilities of the Maspalomas Stadium, where the headquarters of the organization and the assistance area will be.
•The verifications are carried out in the sports pavilion, specifically in the basketball courts, also in the San Fernando area.
•With 58 teams participating, the Maspalomas rally will be the same as the 2023 version (50th anniversary), except that there is no show section and the Ayagaures section returns to its short version of 7 km.
The preliminaries will take place at the San Fernando Stadium in Maspalomas, from Friday afternoon and the start ceremony at 20:00
On Saturday, the teams will have to complete the eight timed sections, starting at 09:00. They are divided into “Maspalomas-Fataga”, “Guriete-Agüimes” and “Ayagaures-Monte León”, in two passes. And to finish in the afternoon, there are two more sections, “Tunte-Fataga” and “Guriete-Los Cuchillos”, with the final finish and trophy presentation starting at 18:30 again at the Maspalomas Stadium
Stages on Saturday 25 October
TC1 Maspalomas – Fataga
TC2 Guriete – Agüimes
TC3 Ayagaures – Monte Leon
TC4 Maspalomas – Fataga
TC5 Guriete – Agüimes
TC6 Ayagaures – Monte Leon
TC7 Fataga – Tunte
TC8 Guiete – Pozo Rojo
Maspalomas Rally is the living history of rallying in the Canary Islands and throughout (just over) half century it has been the benchmark at a national and European level, hosting European and Spanish Championships and receiving visits from official national and international teams and drivers, such as the relevant World and European Rally champions, Ari Vatanen, Jorge de Bagration (RIP), Tony Carello and Antonio Zanini, among many more.
CASTILLO DEL ROMERAL, SBT |"AFTERNOON ON THE COAST" | SATURDAY 26 OCTOBER
¡Tardeo en la Costa!, Afternoon on the Coast! 🎶🎉
As part of the celebrations of the 130th Anniversary of the Villa de San Bartolome de Tirajana, we invite you to enjoy an afternoon full of music and good vibes at Castillo del Romeral
📅 Date: October 26, 2024
🕔 Time: from 17:00
📍 Avenida de Las Salinas (next to the Castillo del Romeral Cultural Centre)
💥 Live performances by:
▪️ Los 600 🎸🎤
▪️ Con Poco Band 🕺💃
Come and enjoy a spectacular atmosphere with good music and lots of fun. Perfect for an afternoon by the sea!
MOGÁN | XI QUICK PAINTING CONTEST - PLAYA DE MOGÁN | SATURDAY 26 OCTOBER
•Playa de Mogán will become a living art studio this Saturday with the 11th Quick Painting Contest, Certamen de Pictura Rápida taking place
•Artists of various nationalities will meet to create, in a limited period of time, a unique work on the landscape, monuments, or people of this seaside touristic neighbourhood
The event was last held in March 2020, so this new edition marks its return to the municipal calendar.
Playa de Mogán will become on Saturday a living art studio from 09:00 in the morning and the works must be finished before 15:00. Style and technique are free, and they must focus on the landscape, monuments, or people of this tourist area. The jury’s decision will be announced at 18:00.
The Town Hall will award the first prize, which will be 1,300 euros, and the second and second prizes will be awarded directly by the sponsors. The works of the first and second prize will become part of the artistic collection of the Town Hall of Mogán and those of the second prizes will be given to the sponsors.
ARUCAS | DIVINA MUERTE / DIVINE DEATH - PROGRAM | UNTIL 17 NOVEMBER
Divina Muerte– program in Arucas offers a wide range of activities, including exhibitions, workshops, conferences and performances in various spaces in the municipality between 18 October – 17 November 2024. Relive moments full of art, culture, and reflection on one of the most universal themes
Highlights this weekend:
Friday 25 October:
11:00 Inauguration of the “Death Altar” at Municipal Culture Centre
17:00 Halloween workshops at Plaza de San Pedro in Bañaderos
20:00 Escape Room “Gouriè Psychiatric Centre”. Casa Gouriè. Arucas Municipal Museum. *Limited places on a first-come, first-served basis
Saturday 26 October:
20:00 Contemporary dance spectacle by Luis Lorite and Juan León at the Arucas Municipal Cemetery *free entry until capacity is reached.
20:00 Escape Room “Gouriè Psychiatric Centre”. Casa Gouriè. Arucas Municipal Museum. *Limited places on a first-come, first-served basis.
Sunday 27 October:
15:00 Pre-Halloween concert ‘Mexicano by 5Mentarios’ on Calle León y Castillo by Savia Nueva and Habana 500 (at 17:00)
17:00 Escape Room (6-11 years)
20:00 Escape Room “Gouriè Psychiatric Centre”. Casa Gouriè. Arucas Municipal Museum. *Limited places on a first-come, first-served basis
TELDE | TAPAS, WINE AND CULTURE NIGHT | FRIDAY 25 OCTOBER
One of Telde’s most anticipated events of the year, the Tapas, Wine and Culture Night 2024 will take place in the historic neighbourhood of San Juan on Friday, 25 October 2024. On this occasion, the groups Cremita de Coco, Fijos Discontinuos, and Los Lolas will be in charge of livening up the evening with their music.
The night will start at 20:00 and among the participating catering companies and wine cellars, local names stand out, such as Bar Encurtidos Antequera, Juan Jamón, Masún Restaurant, Aquelarre Bar, Oasis Chill Out, Alboca Cafeteria, La Boheme Cafeteria, Unión Restaurant, Hinojo Winery, La Higuera Mayor, Señorio de Cabrera, Montaña Pinar, La Montaña and Las Tirajanas.
Tapas, Wine, and Culture Night will be a unique opportunity for residents and visitors to enjoy the best of local gastronomy and culture, all in a festive atmosphere.
TELDE CAMBIA LA HORA / CHANGES THE TIME | SATURDAY 26TH
Telde ‘changes the time’ – again in the open commercial area ZCA of San Gregorio on Saturday, 26 October 2024.
Like in recent years, many activities are planned to celebrate this dynamic commercial and leisure day for the whole family. Activities for kids, parade, discounts and promotions and musical performances.
12:00 Children’s Street Parade. Starting from calle Andrés Manjón
17:00-19:00 Children’s activities continue
22:30 Armonía Show
00:30 Dj Promaster
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00-14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.
• This Sunday, the very popular biweekly Sunday farmers’ Market, ‘Mercado Agrícola y ganadero de San Fernando‘ is held in a new location
The Maspalomas Farmers’ Market will be held (from Sunday, 21 July) in the courtyard of the covered court of the Marcial Franco School, located next to the Maspalomas Municipal Stadium. The choice of this new space is temporary and provisional
A chance to purchase fresh, locally-grown food and value-added produce directly from growers or producers — an authentic retail experience from 08:00-13:30.