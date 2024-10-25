Such a lot of good options for different activities and festivities to enjoy this weekend, but with some rain in the forecast on the north of the island, just a simply reminder, adverse weather conditions might cause outdoor events to be postponed or cancelled, though a little bit of drizzle never hurt anyone. The sun will shine south this weekend.

There is street theatre on offer with a production of ‘Romeo and Juliet’ in Santa Brígida. The last of the Masdanza events plays out in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and the 51st Maspalomas Rally is on this Friday and Saturday (main day). There is also a wine and tapas night in Telde and Vecindario is celebrating the last days of the festivities in honour of San Rafael with Romería pilgrimage offering, a religious procession as well as a livestock fair. There is also a massive Fun Fair to enjoy.

Next week also heralds the Noche de Finaos (aka Halloween) which also means that Christmas is just around the corner… Shops are already getting ready with seasonal items, and the first of the Yule time street lights has been put up and the first of the season’s events already have dates announced.