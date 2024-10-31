Friday, 1st of November 2024 is also a National bank holiday throughout Spain. Government buildings, offices and banks will be closed, including some shopping centres and stores, so it may good idea to double-check the opening hours.

Santa Brígida hosts the 13th Canary Islands Wine, Cheese, and Honey Fair this weekend. There are two fairs to enjoy in Artenara as well as an open-air market in Agaete.

Noche de Finaos / Halloween events continue on Gran Canaria. In the capital, there is a Manga and Comics Fair taking place at Infecar, there’ll be a big night running race in the heart of the city as well as the monthly Mercado Inglés at the Casa de Semillas, The British Club gardens. La Aldea are celebrating their first-ever Hamburger Festival.

Upcoming events: 31 October • Noche de Finaos / Halloween 1 November • Agaete Open Air Market 2-3 November • The 13th Regional Wine, Cheese and Honey Fair of The Canary Islands – Santa Brígida 2 November • La Aldea Monhtly Market 2 November • Cumbre Vive – Artenara

3 November • Fair of Traditions – Artenara 4-10 November • Winter Pride Maspalomas 8-10 November • Feria del Sureste – Vecindario 8-10 November • Gran Canaria Fashion & Friends – Las Palmas de Gran Canaria 8-9 November • Rally Comarca Norte de Gran Canaria 9-10 November • “Arucas is Art” 10 November • Service of Remembrance – Holy Trinity Church, LPA 23 November • The 7th Tuna and Sea Fair of Mogán – Arguineguín 29 November – 1 December • Christmas Market San Mateo 29 November 2024 – 7 January 2025 • Bélen de Arena Las Canteras – Sand Nativity Art 6-8 December • Big Bang Vintage Festival Holidayworld Maspalomas 7 February – 5 March • Carnival Las Palmas de Gran Canaria 2025 6-16 March • Carnival Santa Lucía de Tirajana 2025 18-30 March • Maspalomas International Carnival 2025

Upcoming bank holidays:

Friday, 1 November • Public Holiday in Spain – All Saints’ Day, All Hallows Day, Halloween, Todos los Santos

Friday 6 December • Public Holiday in Spain – Day of the Spanish Constitution, Día de la Constitución Española

Friday 13 December • Local bank holiday in Santa Lucía: Patron Saint festivities, Saint Lucy’s Day, Festividad de Santa Lucía

Wednesday 25 December • Public Holiday in Spain – Christmas, Natividad del Señor