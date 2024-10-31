Hello November!
The first weekend of the month starts with a bank holiday in Spain, a “puente” long weekend. Sun will shine and there are many events taking place this Night of the Dead Finaos weekend, all around Gran Canaria. Get out and see the island.
Friday, 1st of November 2024 is also a National bank holiday throughout Spain. Government buildings, offices and banks will be closed, including some shopping centres and stores, so it may good idea to double-check the opening hours.
Santa Brígida hosts the 13th Canary Islands Wine, Cheese, and Honey Fair this weekend. There are two fairs to enjoy in Artenara as well as an open-air market in Agaete.
Noche de Finaos / Halloween events continue on Gran Canaria. In the capital, there is a Manga and Comics Fair taking place at Infecar, there’ll be a big night running race in the heart of the city as well as the monthly Mercado Inglés at the Casa de Semillas, The British Club gardens. La Aldea are celebrating their first-ever Hamburger Festival.
*** UPDATE! The Government of Spain has declared three days of official mourning (until 2 November) throughout Spain due to the consequences of the DANA that has affected the southeast and other parts of the country. This also mean some events and festivities will be suspended on Gran Canaria ***.
Upcoming events:
31 October • Noche de Finaos / Halloween
1 November • Agaete Open Air Market
2-3 November • The 13th Regional Wine, Cheese and Honey Fair of The Canary Islands – Santa Brígida
2 November • La Aldea Monhtly Market
2 November • Cumbre Vive – Artenara
3 November • Fair of Traditions – Artenara
4-10 November • Winter Pride Maspalomas
8-10 November • Feria del Sureste – Vecindario
8-10 November • Gran Canaria Fashion & Friends – Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
8-9 November • Rally Comarca Norte de Gran Canaria
9-10 November • “Arucas is Art”
10 November • Service of Remembrance – Holy Trinity Church, LPA
23 November • The 7th Tuna and Sea Fair of Mogán – Arguineguín
29 November – 1 December • Christmas Market San Mateo
29 November 2024 – 7 January 2025 • Bélen de Arena Las Canteras – Sand Nativity Art
6-8 December • Big Bang Vintage Festival Holidayworld Maspalomas
7 February – 5 March • Carnival Las Palmas de Gran Canaria 2025
6-16 March • Carnival Santa Lucía de Tirajana 2025
18-30 March • Maspalomas International Carnival 2025
Upcoming bank holidays:
Friday, 1 November • Public Holiday in Spain – All Saints’ Day, All Hallows Day, Halloween, Todos los Santos
Friday 6 December • Public Holiday in Spain – Day of the Spanish Constitution, Día de la Constitución Española
Friday 13 December • Local bank holiday in Santa Lucía: Patron Saint festivities, Saint Lucy’s Day, Festividad de Santa Lucía
Wednesday 25 December • Public Holiday in Spain – Christmas, Natividad del Señor
It’s a lovely autumnal start to November. Sunshine and clouds with daytime highs of 24°C in the shade are predicted. Cloud will be more prominent during early mornings and evenings. Bright blue skies across the south, some crisp air in the evenings.
NOCHE DE FINAOS VS. HALLOWEEN | 31 OCTOBER
The 31st of October has long been celebrated here in The Canary Islands. A most traditional celebration
where families gather and tell each other stories of family members long departed, ancestors of note,
parents, grandparents, and the occasional spooky ghost story. Of course, US influences have seeped in over
recent years…
SANTA BRÍGIDA | WINE, CHEESE AND HONEY FAIR | 2-3 NOVEMBER🍷🧀🍯
The 13th edition of the Regional Wine, Cheese and Honey Fair of The Canary Islands, Feria Regional de Vino, Queso y Miel de Canarias, is celebrated between 2-3 November 2024 in Villa de Santa Brígida.
Institutional stands, commercial brands, tastings, farmers, producers, activities, music and much more.
The Canary Islands Wine, Cheese and Honey fair is organised by the Mancomunidad de Medianías and has established itself as a regional reference. The aim is to promote local products and to attract both the local population and visitors from other islands. An attendance of between 14,000 and 24,000 people is expected.
The fair will feature 91 guest brands and products from the Biosphere Reserve. Half, about 25, will be from Gran Canaria, and the rest, from the other islands. Among the 91 brands there will be 25 wines, 49 cheeses, 7 honeys, and 10 related to the invited product.
Opening hours:
On Saturday 09:30-20:30 and on Sunday 09:30-16:30
The fair is organised by the Mancomunidad de Municipios de Medianías. A local associative entity formed by the municipalities of Valsequillo de Gran Canaria, Tejeda, Vega de San Mateo, Villa de Santa Brígida, and San Bartolomé de Tirajana.
INFECAR | LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA MANGA AND COMIC-CAN FESTIVAL | 31 OCTOBER - 3 NOVEMBER | *TICKET EVENT*
The Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Manga and Comic-Can Festival returns to Infecar for its thirteenth edition, from October 31 to November 3, with an additional day dedicated to Halloween, which includes surprises and a horror exhibition.
There will be four days of activities focused on manga, Japanese culture, comics, cinema, and video games. There will be special guests, contests, tournaments, stands, workshops, karaoke, and cosplays. In addition, the celebration of Halloween will add a thematic touch with experiences that will not leave anyone indifferent.
Opening hours:
Thursday and Friday 10:30-20:00
Saturday 10:30-21:00
Sunday 10:30-20:00
•Workshops: from 10:30 to 14:30 and then 16:30 to 20:00, (on Sunday ends at 19:00).
•Activities: All activities have a continuous schedule from 10:30 to 20:00 (on Sunday until 19:00) except for the martial arts exhibition, which will be on Saturday at 11:30, and the Star Wars Gran Canaria activities.
•As every year, There is a wide variety of shops and stands where you can find a wide variety of products.
•Food trucks
One Day ticket €9 you can get at the entry to INFECAR!
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | BINTER NIGHTRUN | SATURDAY 2ND
Binter NightRun 2024, the Capital of Gran Canaria, the largest national night running circuit with over 5000 participants will take place in the city this Saturday.
Thousands of participants gather every year in this night race through the city, which celebrates its eleventh edition in 2024. The distances included in the Binter NightRun are Milla Verde, the Green Mile (approx. 1,6 km), 5k, and 10.
The start and finish line will be on Plaza de Canarias and the course will include Las Canteras beach, Mesa y López, Arsenal, and the Port area.
Starting times: Green Mile at 19:45 and then 5.2K at 20:30 and finally 10K at 21:30
It is good to remember that a sporting event of this size will also mean traffic restrictions and road closures in the area!
In the port area, the Sagulpa, Fast Park, and other parking lots in the area will remain closed.
In addition, many streets will be temporarily closed. You can follow the traffic status on the digital platforms of the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Local Police to avoid inconveniences.
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | MERCADILLO INGLÉS - THE ENGLISH MARKET | SUNDAY 3RD
The English Market, ‘Mercadillo Inglés’ every first weekend of each month in the magic garden of plants and their shop of pots, trinkets, tools and fashions at the British Club (C/ León y Castillo 278) in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria “La Casa de las Semillas”, on Sunday, 3 November 2024.
Between 10:00-17:00, enjoy a unique experience with a wide variety of stalls, from crafts and fashion to food and live music. There are also flowers, lots of flowers and plants (and butterflies!).
Entrance is free and also pet friendly
ARTENARA | CUMBRE VIVE | SATURDAY 2ND **** SUSPENDED ***
The 4th edition of ‘Cumbre Vive’, ‘Summet Lives’ in Artenara this Saturday, 2 November 2024 is suspended
Get ready to experience an unforgettable day at the top of Gran Canaria. This unique event combines nature and culture, inviting you to enjoy the beauty of Artenara and its incredible natural surroundings.
Featured activities:
•Guided tours
•Exhibitions and displays of local gastronomy
•Live Canarian Music 🎶
•Family spaces and much more
Don’t miss this opportunity to reconnect with nature and discover everything that Artenara has to offer.
ARTENARA | TRADITIONS FAIR | SUNDAY 3RD
The fourth edition of “Fair of Traditions” Feria de las Tradiciones will take place this Sunday in Artenara, the highest altitude village on Gran Canaria and the least populated area. This mountain village is surrounded by nature and tranquility and is also known for its large ‘ Rio style’ Jesus statue, the Heart of Jesus, placed in 1996, created by the sculptor José Luis Marrero. Beautiful views and unforgettable viewpoints, a location of archaeological interest, with various flavours of local gastronomy.
Artenara and Canarian customs, culture, and roots are on offer during the fair from 10:00-16:00.
Workshops, artisan stalls, gastronomy, live music and activities for the family.
AGAETE OPEN AIR MARKET | FRIDAY 1ST
Agaete Open Air Market, Mercado al Aire Libre on Friday, 1 November 2024 in the Plaza de la Constitución, Descubre Agaete!
The market will be open from 10:00 to 15:00, ‘Haciendo Pueblo’, ‘Making a village’, aims to strengthen the local business network, help boost the economy of the municipality, and revitalise the environment. A unique day full of local products, crafts, and a festive atmosphere in the heart of the municipality.
Enjoy a different day, discover Agaete, support local commerce, and enjoy a day of shopping and fun in Agaete.
MOGÁN CASCO | NOCHE DE FINAOS | FRIDAY 1ST 🦇
The El Mocán Folkloric and Cultural Association, with the collaboration of the Mogán City Council through its Artistic Schools (EEAA), have organised the Noche de Finaos this Friday, 1 November November.
It will be held in the Plaza Sarmiento y Coto in the historic centre (aka Pueblo de Mogán, Mogán casco), starting at 19:30 with the popular chestnut barbecue, theatrical performance, and traditional songs and dances of the archipelago.
LA ALDEA HAMBURGER FESTIVAL | SATURDAY 2ND
#LaAldea host their first Hamburger Festival in the municipality with the support of the Cabildo on Saturday, 2 November 2024.
An event held in La Plaza de La Alameda, in the heart of the historic centre, between 19:00-00:00, with free entry for all attendees, who can taste the creations of “Pasta Y Gofio Trattoria La Aldea”, “El Monasterio” and “Hangry Birds”.
This initiative is organized by the Department of Commerce of the City Council of La Aldea de San Nicolás, coordinated by Néstor Óliver Ramírez, together with the Cabildo of Gran Canaria and the Chamber of Commerce of Gran Canaria, within the framework of the Gran Canaria Me Gusta Program.
During the Festival, the winners of the first edition of the Best Burger in La Aldea Contest, which was held on October 25, 26 and 27, will be announced
Market – Tastings – Kids Animation – Music
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH THIS WEEKEND
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00-14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.