A gorgeous and warm November weekend is ahead on Gran Canaria. There are some pretty awesome events happening all around the island. Perfect days are ahead for some exploration and enjoyment!
8-10 November
The weekend highlights includes the big ‘Feria del Sureste‘ (ideal for those artisanal trinkets and seasonal shopping for gifts), the SouthEast Fair in Vecindario. The last days of Winterpride with free night shows on at the Yumbo, in Maspalomas. In the capital, there are multiple events planned like the Fashion & Friends by Moda Calida and the first edition of a new Festival at Plaza de la Feria.
The city of Telde are just starting their co-patron saint festivities of San Gregorio Taumaturgo and there is also a rally taking place on the north of the island.
First of the Christmas Lights-on events are fast approaching and the first one to enjoy will be next week in the shopping centre Las Arenas on Friday, 15 November. Here we go!
Upcoming events:
15 November • CC Las Arenas Christmas Lights-on event 🎄✨
15-16 November • Gran Canaria Historic Rally – Santa Lucía
16 November • Mogan Mall (Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria) Christmas Lights-on event 🎄✨
22 November Ingenio Christmas Lights-on events 🎄✨
23 November • The 7th Tuna and Sea Fair of Mogán – Arguineguín
28 November • Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Christmas Lights On event 🎄✨
29 November – 1 December • Christmas Market San Mateo 🎄✨
29 November 2024 – 7 January 2025 • Bélen de Arena Las Canteras – Sand Nativity Art 🎄✨
4-8 December • The 40th Canary Islands Craft Fair – Faro de Maspalomas
6-8 December • Big Bang Vintage Festival Holidayworld Maspalomas
15 December • Orange Fair Telde
8 February – 16 March • Carnival Las Palmas de Gran Canaria 2025 🎭🤡🦹♀️
1-2 March • European Cheese Fair in Firgas 🧀
6-16 March • Carnival Santa Lucía de Tirajana 2025 🎭🤡🦹♀️
18-30 March • Maspalomas International Carnival 2025 🎭🤡🦹♀️
18-20 July • Maspalomas Costa Canaria Soul Festival 2025
Upcoming bank holidays:
Friday 6 December • Public Holiday in Spain – Day of the Spanish Constitution, Día de la Constitución Española
Friday 13 December • Local bank holiday in Santa Lucía: Patron Saint festivities, Saint Lucy’s Day, Festividad de Santa Lucía
Wednesday 25 December • Public Holiday in Spain – Christmas, Natividad del Señor
A warm calima-infused November weekend is ahead with some hazy sky and daytime temperatures hugging both sides of 30°C (in the shade) around the island. Occasional strong gusts of wind are more than likely.
The Government of the Canary Islands, through the General Directorate of Emergencies, declared a pre-alert situation due to the risk of forest fires on the islands of El Hierro, La Palma, La Gomera, Tenerife and Gran Canaria, starting at 08:00 on Thursday, November 7.
This decision is made taking into account the information provided by the State Meteorological Agency and other available sources, and in application of the Special Plan for Civil Protection and Emergency Response for Forest Fires of the Autonomous Community of the Canary Islands (INFOCA).
Territorial scope:
El Hierro, La Palma, La Gomera and Tenerife. In Gran Canaria, from an altitude of 400 metres above sea level.
Observations:
The weather forecast describes an episode of dry and warm air, accompanied by winds from the south and southeast, which will generate accelerations to leeward in the north and west of the islands. A temperature inversion is also expected at low altitudes, with relative humidity below 30% from 600 meters above sea level on Friday and from 400 meters at the weekend. These conditions are added to the long-term meteorological drought on the eastern, southern, and western slopes of the islands.
VECINDARIO, SANTA LUCÍA | FERIA DEL SURESTE - SOUTHEAST FAIR | 8-10 NOVEMBER
The 21st The Southeast Fair, held from this Friday to Sunday on Avenida de Canarias in Vecindario, in the municipality of Santa Lucía de Tirajana.
The Feria del Sureste is a commercial and cultural event that promotes the traditions and gastronomy of the municipalities of Agüimes, Ingenio, and Santa Lucía de Tirajana. Visitors will be able to enjoy 150 stalls with a varied offer of local products, such as olive oil, cheeses, wines, mojos, and the traditional Canarian black pig.
In addition to the varied offer of crafts and gastronomy, the Feria del Sureste will have a wide program of activities for all ages.
You will be able to enjoy folklore shows, live music, demonstrations of ancient crafts, and games for the little ones, creating a family and festive atmosphere. There will also be tastings of traditional dishes, where Canarian cuisine will be the protagonist, as well as the opportunity to purchase fresh and organic products directly from the producers.
“The Southeast Fair is not just any fair, it is the symbol of the unity of three towns, Ingenio, Agüimes and Santa Lucía, that joined forces 34 years ago to form the South East Commonwealth (Mancomunidad del Sureste) to fight against their common challenges in a part of the island ravaged by drought. It is the region’s most important event, in which farmers, producers and artisans in the area offer the very best of what they have.”
MASPALOMAS WINTER PRIDE | UNTIL SUNDAY 10TH
The Maspalomas Winterpride celebrates its 10th Anniversary between 4-10 November 2024.
Here are all the free events and festivities for the weekend:
Friday 8 November | 20:00-03:00 | Yumbo stage
Winterpride’s Friday Live Show features global superstar Cascada on the main stage! Arrive early, as access may be limited. Enjoy performances from the Rainbow Gospel Choir, Ross Alexander, Ken Lambert, and Dacil Suarez before Cascada. DJs Diva Mayday and Sharon O’Love will close the night. Hosted by Roberto Herrera & Soraya Vivian, warmup session by DJ Trojan.
Saturday 9 November | 15:00-18:00 PRIDE WALK on Avenida de Tirajana
Celebrate diversity at the Pride Walk! Join over 30,000 participants for free or opt for an exclusive view from one of our two floats. Embrace your identity and showcase unity for an unforgettable experience.
Pride Walk After Party: Believe in Tomorrow | 18:00 – 20:00 | Yumbo Main Stage
Enjoy the concert by Spain’s top band, Los Salvapantallas, playing dance classics and gay anthems, followed by DJ Trojan’s afterparty and the Saturday Night Live Show featuring international stars.
Saturday Live Show | 20:00-03:00 | Yumbo Stage
After the Pride Walk and After Party, the live show continues with an incredible lineup: 2 Unlimited and Robin S. on the same stage! Before that, enjoy the Flamenco Show and Jia Miles. Arrive early—it will be packed! DJs Andrei Stan, Jonay BJ, and Trojan keep the beats going. Hosted by Roberto Herrera and Soraya Vivian.
Sunday 10 November | Pride Start | 20:00-21:00 | Yumbo stage
The Grand World Final of the renowned global talent contest Pride Stars.
Sunday Live Show | 21:00-03:00 | Yumbo stage
Celebrate the final night with Ultra Naté headlining the main stage, live from the USA! Arrive by 20:00 and use the free Pride Stars app to judge 8 contestants competing for a €1000 cash prize. The night continues with performances by Celia Jimenez, Free Vogue, Soraya Vivian, and DJ sets from Diva Mayday and Ross Alexander. Hosted by Roberto Herrera and Ken Lambert.
TELDE | FIESTAS SAN GREGORIO TAUMATURGO 2024
Telde is celebrating Fiestas de San Gregorio Taumaturgo, the co-patron saint of the city between 8-24 November 2024
The main feast day is on the 17th of November. In the past the festivities were held that day in Los Llanos de Jaraquemada, what used to be the farming and craft centre of the city, now a shopping area. This fiesta is a fine example of leisure activities combined with the recovery of long-standing traditions like the livestock fair, one of the largest on Gran Canaria.
Church of San Gregorio Taumaturgo. A neo-classical church built by Diego Nicolas Eduardo, located in the square of the same name. A large number of neoclassical altarpieces inside – the works of Arencibia Gil – contain an important legacy of sculptures, including the figure of San Gregorio Taumaturgo by Jose Lujan Perez.
Highlights:
Friday 8 November:
from 10:00 I Feria del Motor at Commercial Centre La Mareta (Al Campo etc.)
at 19:00 Announcing street parade from Parque Franchy Roca to Plaza de San Gregorio
at 20:00 Pregón, proclamation, followed by raising the flag enlivened by music
at 21:30 Canarian music at Plaza de San Gregorio
at 22:00 DJ Promaster at Rambplas Pedro Lezcano Montalvo.
Saturday 9 November:
from 10:00 I Feria del Motor at Commercial Centre La Mareta continues
17:00-19:00 Fun play area for kids at Parque Franchy Roca
20:00 XIII Folkloric Festival at Plaza de San Gregorio
23:00 Verbena, a festive street party with Grupo Arena at Ramblas Pedro Lezcano Montalvo
01:00 DJ Aythami at the Ramblas
Sunday 10 November:
09:00 XXI Cronoescalada in memorium of Miguel Cabrera ‘Tito’ a cycling time trial that connects the coast with the centre of the municipality. The start is from Hoya del Pozo to San Gregorio10:00-14:00 & 17:00-19:00 Fun play area for kids at Parque Francy Roca
12:00 Rafaelillo the Clown
16:30 II Gala Los Divers at Plaza de San Gregorio
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | GRAN CANARIA FASHION & FRIENDS | 8-10 NOVEMBER
The 13th edition of Gran Canaria Fashion & Friends (Moda y Amigos) 2024 this weekend in Parque San Telmo.
Under the umbrella of ‘Gran Canaria Moda Cálida‘ – a program of actions carried out by the Cabildo of Gran Canaria throughout the year, aimed mainly at local promotion and marketing – the “Gran Canaria Fashion & Friends” event was born in 2012 with the idea of serving as a platform for the fashion, technology, art and design sector, becoming the reference event for new trends on the island, a place for promotion and a meeting point for designers. and entrepreneurs from Gran Canaria.
Here, emerging talents can market and showcase their original creations, promote their brands, test products with consumers, and establish connections with other industry professionals, media outlets, and buyers of fashion, trends, design, and art. Fashion & Friends is also conceived as a space where the public can learn about fashion from a more participatory perspective, getting involved in the creation processes and encouraging more conscious and differentiated consumption. It is much more than a trade fair: it includes fashion shows, product presentations, musical performances, entertainment, and a varied gastronomic offering that makes the event a unique experience for all attendees.
COMMERCIAL ZONE:
Exhibitors will show their collections in the brand area, located in various spaces distributed throughout the park.
Opening Hours: Friday and Saturday: from 12:00 to 21:00 Sunday: from 12:00 to 19:00.
PICNIC AREA AND MUSIC PERFORMANCES:
Picnic area opening hours: Friday and Saturday: from 12:00 to 23:00 and on Sunday: from 12:00 to 19:00
4 Food trucks, 2 cocktail bars, 1 vermouth point, coffee and sweet spot
Music Performances:
Friday: at 19:00 Susana Lang Lenton | at 20.30 Adora | at 21:30 Dj Tony
Saturday: at 17:00 Kimera | at 19:00 Ant Cosmos | at 20.30 Elena Mesa | at 21:30 Dj
Sunday: at 14:00 Jia Miles | at 16.30 Zaida Jimenez & Juanse Ramirez | at 18:00 Kilian Viera
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | FESTIVAL ZONA CENTRO LPGC | FRIDAY 8TH
The first Zona Centro LPGC Festival this Friday at Plaza de la Feria in the capital. The Down Town LPGC festival takes place from 17:00 to 22:00 and there will be music, shopping, and fun!
CONCERTS:
17:00 Tropikantes.
19:00 Kilian Viera
20:30 Aseres
CHILDREN’S WORKSHOPS
17:00 – 20:00 hours
In addition, FOODTRUCKS FOOD AND DRINK MARKET
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | REMEMBRANCE SERVICE - HOLY TRINITY CHURCH | SUNDAY 10TH
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | ARC - ATLANTIC CRUISE FOR CRUISERS | 10 & 24 NOVEMBER
THE ARC REGATTA CELEBRATES ITS 39TH EDITION WITH ITS TWO ATLANTIC ROUTES IN NOVEMBER FROM LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA
The Atlantic Rally for Cruisers regatta, the ARC, a classic on the nautical agenda of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, prepares sails for its new edition, number 39, at the capital’s sports pier. Two nautical rallies link Gran Canaria and its capital with the Caribbean every November.
The fleet of this nautical event, organized by the British company World Cruising Club, renews its commitment to the city and its annual Atlantic adventure at a time of year favourable for sailing from the Canary Islands.
Sunday 10 November: ARC Plus
ARC+ will depart Las Palmas de Gran Canaria on Sunday 10th November 2024 , sailing to Mindelo, Sao Vicente, Cape Verde for a 4-6 day stopover before re-starting to Camper & Nicholsons Port Louis Marina, Granada on 22nd November. A maximum of 100 yachts are sailing on the ARC+ route.
at 12:45 – Multihull start / 13:00 Monohull start
Sunday 24 November: ARC
A fleet of approximately 150 ships will begin its Atlantic adventure on Sunday, November 24, 2024 by sailing direct to St Lucia, spending 18-21 days at sea on the classic trade wind route. ARC offers a two-week pre-departure program, a fun competition for cruising sailors or competitive racers, and a spectacular welcome in Rodney Bay.
at 12:30 Multihulls
12:45 Racing Divisions
13:00 Cruising Divisions
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | OPEN LPA CITY SURF | UNTIL 10TH
VII Open LPA Surf City, one of the last three tests of the national circuit will bring together the best surfers in Spain from November 6 to 10 to La Cicer in the capital.
The Open LPA Surf City 2024, a test belonging to the Spanish Surfing Federation, which includes the Surfing.es men’s and Iberdrola Pro women’s leagues, is also valid for the Canarian open surf circuit.
LAS PALMAS DE G.C.| "MUSICANDO" - TRIBUTE TO JOSÉ ANTONIO RAMOS | SATURDAY 9TH
As every November, “MUSICANDO” remembers the master of the timple, José Antonio Ramos.
The cycle of roots music will once again bring together on the stage of the Doramas Park auditorium that bears his name, outstanding artists who will perform some of his most beloved compositions, as well as pieces inspired by his legacy.
at 21:00 – at Auditorio José Antonio Ramos in Parque Doramas – Free admission
ARUCAS ES ARTE / ARUCAS IS ART | 9-10 NOVEMBER
The 4th edition ´SHOWROOM ARUCAS ES ARTE´ is held this Saturday and Sunday at Casa Quintanilla in the municipality of Arucas.
Opening hours:
Saturday, November 9 from 10:00 to 21:00
Sunday, November 10 from 10:00 to 16:00
Brand exhibition, gastronomy, music, playroom, workshops, free parking, and a great atmosphere.
MASPALOMAS | GRAN CANARIA SWIM RUN | SUNDAY 10TH
The #GranCanaria Swim Run (SwimRun Series Canarias) will unite Playa de las Burras and Faro de Maspalomas this Sunday. The south of our island will welcome the participants in this event that combines swimming and athletics, showcasing our landscapes and demonstrating the potential of our waters and our climate for sports.
This year, the race on the island of Gran Canaria will have a single distance for adults: SPRINT with a total distance of 10,415m. of which 2,335 m. is swimming and 8,080 is running. Run – Swim – Run – Swim again and again… Max. finishing time is 2 hours 45 minutes. Departure on Sunday will be on Las Burras Beach at 11:00 for kids and 11:45 for the sprint. The finish line will be at Faro de Maspalomas so it’s going to be a busy morning there.
The race also includes the Gran Canaria Swimrun Maspalomas KIDS modality in two different sections for 8-12 and 13-17 years.
“Swimrun is an exciting endurance discipline that combines open water swimming sections with running sections across varied terrain”
The penultimate round of the Canary Islands rally championships will take place this weekend as Rallye Comarca Norte will take place on Friday and Saturday.
“WHEN THERE IS A RALLY GOING ON IT ALSO MEANS ROAD CLOSURES DURING THE STAGES”
The route to be overcome is 273.3 km in total, where the nine timed sections will be contested from 8 am on Saturday and which add up to 96.87 km (35.4%), four of them different.
The sections are “Santa María de Guía” (Casas Aguilar-Santa Cristina-Los Tilos-Corvo) of 14.35 km, which will be contested at 8:50, 12:50 and 16:50; “Gáldar” (Monte Pavón-Lomo El Palo-Fagajesto) of 11.82 km, at 9:30, 13:30 and 17:30 h; and “Firgas” (Los Dragos-Azuaje) with 6.75 km, at 10:25 and 14:25 h. The first two will be repeated three times and the Firgas will be a double pass, since the third becomes a shorter version called “Villa de Moya” of 4.74 km (Los Dragos-El Lance-El Solís), the last section to be done at 18:25 h.
In addition, a “shakedown” training section is included again on Friday 8 November, from 13:00 to 15:00, located in the “Barranco de Moya-Cuesta de Silva”. The route has two regroupings in Firgas (10:45 and 14:45 h) and the assistance area will be once again in the parking lot of the Arucas Sports Centre, with a ceremony for the start (8 pm on Friday) and the finish (6:35 pm) plus the award ceremony (9 pm), at the end of the day on Saturday in Villa de Moya, the headquarters of the organisation and the office of the event.
The technical verifications of the vehicles will take place in the area of the Moya Sports Center, on Friday from 3:30 pm, while those registered for the shakedown must verify from 11 am.
The last edition was won by the current provincial champions Armide Martín-Judith Cabello (Skoda Fabia Rally2), with the podium companions being the Porsche 911 teams formed by Ayoze Benítez-Patricia González and Julián Falcón-Jacob Páez.
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH THIS WEEKEND
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00-14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.
• This Sunday, the very popular biweekly Sunday farmers’ Market, ‘Mercado Agrícola y ganadero de San Fernando‘.
The Maspalomas Farmers’ Market is held (from Sunday, 21 July) in the courtyard of the covered court of the Marcial Franco School, located next to the Maspalomas Municipal Stadium. The choice of this new space is temporary and provisional
A chance to purchase fresh, locally-grown food and value-added produce directly from growers or producers — an authentic retail experience from 08:00-13:30.