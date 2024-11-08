A warm calima-infused November weekend is ahead with some hazy sky and daytime temperatures hugging both sides of 30°C (in the shade) around the island. Occasional strong gusts of wind are more than likely.

The Government of the Canary Islands, through the General Directorate of Emergencies, declared a pre-alert situation due to the risk of forest fires on the islands of El Hierro, La Palma, La Gomera, Tenerife and Gran Canaria, starting at 08:00 on Thursday, November 7.

This decision is made taking into account the information provided by the State Meteorological Agency and other available sources, and in application of the Special Plan for Civil Protection and Emergency Response for Forest Fires of the Autonomous Community of the Canary Islands (INFOCA).

Territorial scope:

El Hierro, La Palma, La Gomera and Tenerife. In Gran Canaria, from an altitude of 400 metres above sea level.

Observations:

The weather forecast describes an episode of dry and warm air, accompanied by winds from the south and southeast, which will generate accelerations to leeward in the north and west of the islands. A temperature inversion is also expected at low altitudes, with relative humidity below 30% from 600 meters above sea level on Friday and from 400 meters at the weekend. These conditions are added to the long-term meteorological drought on the eastern, southern, and western slopes of the islands.