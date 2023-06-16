What an awesome June weekend ahead and things are just going to get busier. There are many festivities and events taking place and our top picks include, FIMAR the international Sea Fair in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, along with the city’s 545th year Foundational festivities. It’s also the closing weekend for the 2nd Gáldar Pride and there is a parade this Saturday.
Festivities in honour of San Juan Bautista (St John the Baptist) and San Antonio de Padua are continuing in many villages, towns and municipalities, and as summer solstice, next Wednesday, and the main San Juan festivities are just one week away, so you can really feel that Gran Canaria summer has now arrived.
Upcoming events:
23 June • The Night of San Juan, bonfires, traditions and parties
24 June • Main Day of the Foundational festivities of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Main Feast Day of San Juan
30 June – 23 July • Canarias Jazz & Más International Festival
1-9 July • Gran Canaria Windsurf World Cup in Pozo Izquierdo
1 July • Romería, Apricot Festival in Fataga
1 July • Farmer’s Feast” and Artisan Craft Fair in Vega de San Mateo
1 July • Historical Reenactment of the Battle of El Batán in Santa Brigída
7-16 July • Fiestas del Carmen Arguineguín 2023
14-16 July • Maspalomas Costa Canaria Soul Festival 2023
Upcoming bank holidays:
Friday 16 June – local bank holiday in Teror
Monday 19 June – local bank holiday in Villa de Moya
Saturday 24 June – local bank holiday in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Arucas and Telde
Thursday 29 June – local bank holiday in Agaete
Tuesday 25 July – local bank holiday in Gáldar and San Bartolomé de Tirajana
What a gorgeous June weekend ahead with the weather forecast showing sunshine and just a few scattered clouds. It’s going to be warm all around the island with highs of 31º Celcius in the shade on the southern coastline and everywhere else showing 27º in the shade. Summer is here, at least this weekend it is!
#WeekendTips 16-18 June 2023
TEROR | Festivity of the Sacred Heart & the 'Burning of the Ship and the Castle | FRIDAY 16 JUNE
⇒ Teror celebrates this Friday, the festivity of the Sacred Heart ‘Festividad del Sagrado Corazón’, a local bank holiday in the municipality, characterised by the traditional handmade “carpets” that dress the streets of the Casco through which the religious procession passes after mass, at 19:00. Around 30 carpets will be presented from early Friday morning on Calle Real de la Plaza, Calle Nueva, Diputación, Iglesia Chica, La Cal, Obispo Marquina, and Plaza del Pino.
⇒ Traditional games for the whole family in the Alameda Pío XII from 11:00 to 14:00
⇒ On the other hand, the day of the Sacred Heart will integrate this Friday, June 16, the “pyromusical” show ‘Quema del Barco y el Castillo’, which had to be postponed on May 6. The event, which will begin at 22:30, and will be preceded by a concert by Besay Pérez, at 21:00. Later, the night will close with the festival by La Mekánica by Tamarindos and DJ Promaster.
For more than three decades the festivity of the Sacred Heart has been celebrated as a holiday in the municipality. Around thirty “carpets” of various materials will shine from early Friday in Plaza del Pino, Calle Real de la Plaza, Calle Nueva, Diputación, Iglesia Chica, La Cal, Obispo Marquina and Plaza del Pino. As of Thursday afternoon, some 300 people will begin to make the carpets, organised through neighbourhood associations, associations, sports clubs, groups and individuals from the municipality, in collaboration with the Teror Town Council, which provides material and even opportunities to make your own. The traditional decoration of the streets with carpets on the day of the Sacred Heart, dates from the first decade of the 20th century, with the arrival in Villa Mariana of the parish priest Juan González Hernández in 1908, which encouraged the cult of the image of the Sacred Heart of Jesus influenced by his Jesuit devotion.
𝑻𝒉𝒆 ‘𝑩𝒖𝒓𝒏𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑺𝒉𝒊𝒑 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑪𝒂𝒔𝒕𝒍𝒆’ 𝒊𝒔 𝒂𝒏 𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒊𝒔𝒂𝒏𝒂𝒍 𝒑𝒚𝒓𝒐𝒕𝒆𝒄𝒉𝒏𝒊𝒄 𝒆𝒙𝒉𝒊𝒃𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒐𝒇 𝒇𝒊𝒓𝒆, 𝒄𝒐𝒍𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒏𝒐𝒊𝒔𝒆 𝒖𝒏𝒊𝒒𝒖𝒆 𝒕𝒐 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑪𝒂𝒏𝒂𝒓𝒚 𝑰𝒔𝒍𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒔, 𝒘𝒉𝒊𝒄𝒉 𝒉𝒂𝒔 𝒃𝒆𝒆𝒏 𝒎𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒅 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒔𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒂𝒍 𝒈𝒆𝒏𝒆𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒔 𝒕𝒉𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒉 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑫á𝒗𝒊𝒍𝒂 𝒇𝒂𝒎𝒊𝒍𝒚, 𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒑𝒊𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒆 𝒂𝒕𝒕𝒂𝒄𝒌𝒔 𝒐𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒊𝒔𝒍𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑫𝒆𝒇𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒆 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑪𝒓𝒐𝒔𝒔. 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒑𝒚𝒓𝒐𝒕𝒆𝒄𝒉𝒏𝒊𝒄 𝒔𝒉𝒐𝒘 𝒕𝒂𝒌𝒆𝒔 𝒂𝒃𝒐𝒖𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒓𝒆𝒆 𝒎𝒐𝒏𝒕𝒉𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝒑𝒓𝒆𝒑𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒊𝒏𝒄𝒍𝒖𝒅𝒆𝒔 𝒂 𝒅𝒊𝒔𝒑𝒍𝒂𝒚 𝒐𝒇 𝒔𝒐𝒎𝒆 𝟏𝟓 𝒎𝒐𝒗𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒇𝒊𝒈𝒖𝒓𝒆𝒔 𝒕𝒐 𝒘𝒉𝒊𝒄𝒉 𝒇𝒊𝒓𝒆 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒄𝒐𝒍𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝒆𝒇𝒇𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒔 𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒂𝒑𝒑𝒍𝒊𝒆𝒅, 𝒘𝒉𝒊𝒄𝒉 𝒗𝒂𝒓𝒚 𝒆𝒂𝒄𝒉 𝒚𝒆𝒂𝒓. 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒕𝒂𝒈𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒔 𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑪𝒓𝒐𝒔𝒔, 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑺𝒉𝒊𝒑 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑪𝒂𝒔𝒕𝒍𝒆.
⚠️ Calle Nueva remains closed to traffic from 20:00 Thursday, June 23, until Friday night June
LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA | FIMAR 2023 | 16-18 June
FIMAR, the International Sea Fair is happening this weekend in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. The nautical and marine-maritime sector meets again for the 12th edition of this popular event, in the Santa Catalina Cruise port area, next to the Centro Comercial El Muelle. The fair is dedicated exclusively to the world of the seas and oceans, and the marine-maritime sector. Exhibitors from various sectors related to the sea will meet on the Santa Catalina Cruise Pier. FIMAR 2023 promotes the dissemination of the latest advances in knowledge of the oceans, marine biodiversity and the development of a sustainable coastline in the Canary Islands.
Tour the port area in the tourist bus or enjoy boat trips through the Port. Visit the impressive Maritime Navy ship or the helicopter rescue exhibition of the Canary Islands Air Command. In addition, enjoy baptisms of the sea, sailing exhibitions, lateen sails, rides on pedal boats, windsurfing, canoeing, and stand-up paddle, among many other activities! There will be a wide range of free leisure activities that will take place in a 12,000-square-meter venue.
Opening hours: Friday and Saturday 10:30 – 20:00 and on Sunday 10:30 – 15:00
Activities for the youngest members: Friday and Saturday 10:30-20:00 and on Sunday 10:30 – 15:00 craft workshops, soap bubbles or racket, skill and construction games.
Boat visits at the Port of Las Palmas: Friday at 13:00. On Saturday at 10:00, 11:00, 12:00, 13:00, 14:00, 15:00, 16:00 and 17:00. On Sunday at 10:00, 11:00, 12:00 and 13:00.
Get to know the port on a tourist bus: Friday at 11:00, 13:00, 16:30 and 18:00. On Saturday at 16:30 and at 18:00. On Sunday at 11:00 and 13:00
Restoration area: On Friday and Saturday 10:30 – 20:00 and on Sunday 10:30 – 15:00
545º LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA FOUNDATIONAL FESTIVITIES | 15 June - 2 July
This year marks the 545th Anniversary of the founding of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain’s first Atlantic City and colony.
From its origins on June 24th 1478, first named El Real de las Tres Palmas (The Royal Town of the Three Palms), the city celebrates the anniversary of its foundation every summer with an intense program of concerts, cultural activities and open-air shows in and around Vegueta, the old quarter, with festivities completed every Midsummer’s Night (on the feast day of St. John The Baptist) the eve of the city’s Birthday; with an impressive display of fireworks on Las Canteras Beach. Locals and visitors gather by the thousands along the promenades to enjoy the show and the cheerful ambiance, a unique attraction for visitors who stay in the city during this time of year.
Events that require a ticket are marked ***
On Friday:
16:00-19:00 ‘POP UP QUEGLES MARKET’ with twenty-five stands in Palacete Rodríguez Quegles
at 20:00 Dance City Festival on Plaza de Música. *** Tickets: entradas.com €30
at 20:00 Christina’s Soul In Alfredo Kraus auditorium- – Christina Ramos and City Dock Band. *** Tickets: entrees.com from €25
On Saturday:
11:00-19:00 POP UP QUEGLES MARKET in Palacete Rodríguez Quegles
at 20:00 Ciclo Orillas concert cycle, concert by ‘LICHIS’ in Edificio Miller. *** tickets: lpacultura.com / entrees.es 10€
at 20:00 ‘Vive la Salsa’ on Plaza de Música. *** Tickets from entradas.com €30
at 20:30 PREGÓN, the opening proclamation with a concert ‘Volver Tango Sinfónico’ by orchestra Sinfónica de Las Palmas at Plaza de Santa Ana. Free entry capacity reached.
at 20:30 ÓPERA PARA TODOS RIGOLETTO Plaza de Stagno. While the city inaugurates the Foundational Festival in Santa Ana, the Pérez Galdós Theater closes the 56th Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Opera Season with the last of the three programmed performances of Verdi’s passionate drama, ‘Rigoletto’. The Coliseum, sponsored by the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria City Council, offers the opportunity to follow the plot through a large screen (6×3.5 meters) installed in the Plaza Stagno.
at 20:00 ‘Vive la Salsa’ on Plaza de Música. *** Tickets: entradas.com €30
On Sunday:
11:00-15:00 POP UP QUEGLES MARKET in Palacete Rodríguez Quegles
At 12:00 & 18:00 Family Soul Band in the Miller building. *** Tickets: lpacultura.com / entradascanarias.com €8
Gáldar Pride | Closing weekend
The second edition of Gáldar Pride has been celebrated this week in the municipality, the LGBTQIA+ pride festival organised by the Gáldar City Council in collaboration with the +Pride Sports and Culture association. La Quinta Cultural Venue acts is the nerve centre of a very complete program of events. All events are free to enjoy until capacity reached.
On Friday:
at 18:00 Pink Book: authors will sign their books
at 18:30 the Antonio Padrón House Museum will host the opening of the exhibition “From those roots, these flowers”, by Vesna González.
at 20:00 Glitter Party with free make-up workshop.
at 21:00 the second great night of the festival arrives, the Queen of Queens-Gáldar Pride Gala, a very special drag contest in which the best Drag Queen in all of Spain will be chosen from among all the most representative galas in the country. The participants will undergo all kinds of tests that include interviews and interactions with the members of the jury. The gala will be presented by Yanely Hernández, Supreme DeLuxe and Drag Vulcano and will feature performances by Vicco, the artist who revolutionized the Benidorm Fest with “Nochentera”, Nalaya Brown, La Prohibida and Samantha Hudson, the latter two will also form part of the jury.
at 23:00 the party and dance, Gáldar Pride 2023 Concert with performances by Inna, the Romanian singer known as the Diva del dance, with four million copies sold of his albums as well as DJ Sofía Cristo.
On Saturday:
at 18:00 the Great Parade of Gáldar Pride 2023, Summer Carnival.
The route is from the Becerril roundabout touring the Paseo de Los Guanartemes and the Bajada de Las Guayarminas to Huertas del Rey. 11 floats accompanied by street musicians, comparsas and all those who want to put on their costumes and accompany the procession. The Day will culminate at 21:00 in the Gran Mogollón del Gáldar Pride that awaits you on the stage of La Quinta with all the flavour of the Latin rhythms: Abián Reyes DJ, the Dominican Juan Manuel La Línea, Grupo Extra and Tonny Tun Tun.
On Sunday:
Gáldar Day Pride: High Heels Race at 12:00 at the La Quinta Cultural Venue and a finishing touch afterward with the concerts of Qué Chimba, Armonía Show and Salvapantallas.
ARUCAS | Fiestas Patronales San Juan Bautista | 2-25 June
The Patron Saint festivities of John the Baptist in the municipality of Arucas between 2-25 June 2022.
On Friday:
At 18:00 ‘El Maravilloso mundo de Drilo’ a spectacle for children on Plaza de la Constitución. Magical and fun world with full of characters and songs.
At 18:30 June solemnidad de Corazón de Jesús, an eucharist, followed by a religious procession.
At 21:00 Folk Festival of San Juan Bautista on Plaza de San Juan
On Saturday:
XV Clásica Automovílista de Arucas. At 10:00 verifications and at 11:30 departure for the first section on Calle Juan de Betherncourt Domínguez
At 18:00 Romería, pilgrimage offering for the patron saint from Cruce de la Acequia Alta, La Cerera to the church, followed by a parranda Canaria on Plaza de San Juan (Canarian music and dance groups) and party at Recinto Ferial with Orquestra Panamaribe and Promaster DJ
On Sunday:
From 10:00 Livestock Fair next to sports area Barreto
11:00-13:30 Fun, games and activities for children in Parque de las Flores
At 12:00 Tribute to María Dolores Pradera by Fabiola Trukillo on Plaza de la Constitución.
At 18:00 spanish humour on Plaza de la Constitución.
At 20:00 concert by Bertín Osborne on Plaza de San Juan
VILLA DE MOYA Fiestas Patronales San Antonio de Padua|2-20 June
The Villa de Moya, on the rugged north of the island, are celebrating their patron saint’s festivities, in honour of Saint Anthony of Padua between 2-20 June 2023.
Highlights:
On Friday:
at 22:00 concert by TATABAND at Plaza del árbol redondo
On Saturday:
at 17:30 Romería, Pilgrimage offering. Once finished Baile de Taifas in front of the church, Nuestra Señora de Candelaria
On Sunday:
at 09:00 XXXI Cheese tasting fair and local products on Plaza Tomás Morales
at 12:00 homage to San Antonio de Padua by traditional dance and music groups and will continue with a Solemn Eucharist and then the procession with the image of the patron saint.
at 20:30 Concert by the band from Madrid ‘Los Secretos’ on stage set up on Calle Miguel Hernández.
We ❤️ Pozo Summer Party 2023 | Friday 16 June
LAS PALMAS | Quick Painting Contest Mesa y Lopéz | Saturday 17 June
The annual quick painting contest outdoors by the Association of Entrepreneurs of the Mesa y López Commercial Zone is this Saturday. The contest takes place between 10:00 – 15:00 and is open for all ages. Registration is open until 16 June.
Its financial endowment reaches, in this twenty-seventh edition, a total of €16,930 divided into four categories: Adults (from 18 years of age); Youth (14 to 17 years old); Children (8 to 13 years) and Fingerlings (0 to 7 years).
INFECAR Las Palmas de Gran Canaria |Feria en Modo Familia | 16-18 June | Ticket event
Family Mode Fair between 16-18 June 2023 at INFECAR in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. Education, health, entertainment, technology, security, food and much more. In this fair you will find endless ideas, resources, products and services that will help you with family life.
Trends in fashion and accessories. Also, you will find exclusive services. If you are looking for entertainment at home for the little ones, there will be toy stores and bookstores that will make their imagination run wild. If you need advice on health and parenting issues, educational centers and training options you will also find a range of possibilities. Foodtrucks and Children activities.
Opening Hours:
On Friday 16:00-20:00 on Saturday 10:00-20:00 and on Sunday 10:00-15:00
Tickets:
General admission to the Fair, allows you to enter the entire tour of exhibitors and the free access talks and workshops in the general program. To buy family tickets, you can combine the pack of 3 and pack of 4 tickets.(€3,99 per ticket VAT included) Children under 10 years: free admission.
Single-use ticket (€5,54 VAT included ), if you leave the venue, you must purchase a new one.
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria | BIO MARKET La Casa de Las Semillas | Sunday 18 June
Bio market by Organic Meeting Point in the facilities of La Casa de Las Semillas at the back of the British Club this Sunday.
From 10:00-18:00 stalls of local products, vintage fashion, talks and much more to enjoy and of course all the wonderful things the La Casa de Las Semillas has to offer, plants, pots, seeds, fashion and a cafe.
Markets in the south of Gran Canaria
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán, in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.
• This Sunday, the very popular biweekly farmers’ Market, ‘Mercado Agrícola y ganadero de San Fernando‘ will be held in the parking area next to the football Stadium and the municipal offices from 08:00 – 14:00. A chance to purchase fresh, locally-grown food and value-added produce directly from growers or producers — an authentic retail experience.
• This Sunday, the small biweekly farmers’ and Artisan Market of Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria.
XIV Artenara Trail |Saturday17 June
The 14th edition of Artenara Trail takes place this Saturday in the highest altitude village on Gran Canaria. More than 500 participants will meet in one of the longest-running tests in the Canary Islands in two modalities; 20 and 10 kilometers.
The start of the short modality will be given at nine in the morning on Saturday in front of the church of San Matías, where the goal arch will also be installed. Some 300 participants will have to face the 10 kilometers and 750 meters of positive slope. Half an hour later, the 200 participants of the long modality of 20 kilometers and nearly 1,200 meters of positive slope that runs through the Tamadaba and Pino de Gáldar pine forests, as well as through the different neighborhoods of the municipality, will depart.
Likewise, the town center will host the ‘kids’ version for the little ones, which is recovering after the pandemic with fifty children who will start at 12:30.
at 13:30 the Awards ceremony takes place on Plaza de Artenara