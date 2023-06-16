The second edition of Gáldar Pride has been celebrated this week in the municipality, the LGBTQIA+ pride festival organised by the Gáldar City Council in collaboration with the +Pride Sports and Culture association. La Quinta Cultural Venue acts is the nerve centre of a very complete program of events. All events are free to enjoy until capacity reached.

On Friday:

at 18:00 Pink Book: authors will sign their books

at 18:30 the Antonio Padrón House Museum will host the opening of the exhibition “From those roots, these flowers”, by Vesna González.

at 20:00 Glitter Party with free make-up workshop.

at 21:00 the second great night of the festival arrives, the Queen of Queens-Gáldar Pride Gala, a very special drag contest in which the best Drag Queen in all of Spain will be chosen from among all the most representative galas in the country. The participants will undergo all kinds of tests that include interviews and interactions with the members of the jury. The gala will be presented by Yanely Hernández, Supreme DeLuxe and Drag Vulcano and will feature performances by Vicco, the artist who revolutionized the Benidorm Fest with “Nochentera”, Nalaya Brown, La Prohibida and Samantha Hudson, the latter two will also form part of the jury.

at 23:00 the party and dance, Gáldar Pride 2023 Concert with performances by Inna, the Romanian singer known as the Diva del dance, with four million copies sold of his albums as well as DJ Sofía Cristo.

On Saturday:

at 18:00 the Great Parade of Gáldar Pride 2023, Summer Carnival.

The route is from the Becerril roundabout touring the Paseo de Los Guanartemes and the Bajada de Las Guayarminas to Huertas del Rey. 11 floats accompanied by street musicians, comparsas and all those who want to put on their costumes and accompany the procession. The Day will culminate at 21:00 in the Gran Mogollón del Gáldar Pride that awaits you on the stage of La Quinta with all the flavour of the Latin rhythms: Abián Reyes DJ, the Dominican Juan Manuel La Línea, Grupo Extra and Tonny Tun Tun.

On Sunday:

Gáldar Day Pride: High Heels Race at 12:00 at the La Quinta Cultural Venue and a finishing touch afterward with the concerts of Qué Chimba, Armonía Show and Salvapantallas.