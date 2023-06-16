To attract these visitors, Turismo de Islas Canarias has launched a social media campaign ahead of the world wide LGBTQIA+ PRIDE commemorations on June 28th.

The objective of this campaign, focused in Spain, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Italy, is to create an emotional connection between the desire for vacations that surround the summer period and the destination, communicating the brand promoting liberty and celebration.

Furthermore, Turismo de Islas Canarias continues to position the archipelago as a leading LGBTQIA+ destination, consolidating its image as an open, tolerant, and safe destination for all. By linking sun and beach holidays with the diversification of the tourism, the tourist board hope to promote specific offerings for this segment, not only in terms of tourists but also in terms of origin markets, by focusing not only on the three main markets for the islands (the United Kingdom, Germany, and Spain), but also growing markets such as Italy and France.

The campaign, which started on Wednesday, June 15th, will run until June 30th digitally, and a short video piece will be disseminated, with a fresh and dynamic tone, featuring visual and emotional styling that is highly targeted and centred on recognition and observance LGBTQIA+ PRIDE commemoration.

This audiovisual piece directs holidaymakers to a section specifically created for this segment within the official destination portal, https://www.hellocanaryislands.com/LGBTQ-tourism/, a dedicated space within the brand’s digital ecosystem, providing information and inspirational content based on the expressed interests and motivations of the non-heteronormative tourist.