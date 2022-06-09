It’s the second weekend of June and midsummer night, San Juan, is fast approaching, Mogán are celebrating their patron Saint San Antonio.
Gran Canaria keeps on giving with ever more patronal summer fiestas being celebrated around the island. There are carnival celebrations in Maspalomas and the island’s second city, Telde. In the capital, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, there is the Eco market by Organic Meeting Point as well as Foundational festivities offering a multitude of free concerts to enjoy over the weekend.
FISALDO fair at INFECAR, the biggest outlet shopping experience is on and for a real culture burst, check out the talented Brit with a brush, Edward Bowness, whose art exhibition in Gáldar offers a perfect reason to visit this ancient pre-hispanic native Royal Capital and of course all the fun and flair of the many markets and fairs to enjoy.
Here are just some of our top picks for the weekend ahead and there are plenty more to check from The Canary Guide Calendar.
Upcoming bankholidays:
Monday, 13 June is a local bank holiday in Mogán and Santa Brídiga – Festivities of San Antonio de Padua.
High Temperatures on Gran Canaria for the rest of the week and into the weekend
*** Check more information about the events featured as well as regular markets and a range of other events on our main calendar at The Canary Guide website***
10-12 June, Maspalomas
Carnival Maspalomas 2022
Maspalomas celebrates International Carnival between 9-19 June this year, after postponing the festivities to the summer. The theme for this year is “La Magía”, magic and mystery. All the events are held on the main stage in the Shopping Centre Yumbo in Playa del Inglés unless otherwise stated. Free to enter. Check out the full program HERE!
FRIDAY, 10 JUNE: Election of the Grand Dame of Carnival-Gala at 20:30 and at 23:00 Mogollón, a party
SATURDAY, 11 JUNE: Election of the Child Queen at 20:30 and the night continues with Mogollón, a party at 23:00
SUNDAY, 12 JUNE: Carnival Queen Gala at 21:30. There is a free until full capacity is reached, a total of 1,300 people will be able to enjoy this show.
The great parade will take place next Saturday 18 June, starting at 17:00
10-12 June, Telde
Carnival Telde 2022
Telde is in a festive mood this weekend with their Carnival celebrated 9-12 June. Carnival was originally supposed to be celebrated in March this year but, like a few others, festivities was postponed to the summer.
The theme this year is Eurovision, which received 53% of the popular votes in the public competition to decide, so most will be dressing up in outlandish gear and singing their hearts out until the early hours.
Friday 10 June: Drag Queen Gala at 21:00 at the Auditorium in Parque Urbano de San Juan
Saturday 11 June: Carnival Parade at 17:30. The start is from Ramblas de Pedro Lezcano Montalvo. After party with the music group ‘Leyenda Joven’ in the Parque Urbano de San Juan
Sunday 12 June: Children’s Carnival at 11:30, dance groups of the municipality in the auditorio Parque Urbano de San Juan. High heel race at 12:00 at the sport court. Carnival groups at 13:00 Day time Carnival at 15:00
and the Burial of the Sardine at 20:00
10-12 June, Gáldar
Dibujando las Islas
A gorgeous art exhibition to enjoy by the sublimely talented English man, Edward Bowness, ‘Drawing the Islands’ between 10-27 June 2022 in the Museo Agáldar, located in the ancient pre Hispanic Royal Capital of Gran Canaria, Gáldar.
This is a solo exhibition and display of drawings from the artist’s experience of living and travelling around the beautiful Canary Islands. There will be 27 pieces, a mixture of watercolour, oil and linoleum.
The artist himself is said to be present in the museum this Sunday from 11:30 and there will also be a performance by duo Paulina Niemczycka (Flute) and Abraham Ramos (Guitar).
Opening hours:
Monday to Friday: 09:30-18:30
Saturday and Sunday: 10:30-18:30
“Edward Bowness (‘Edward Arte’) from Nottingham, is a freelance illustrator based on Gran Canaria. His artwork is inspired by old travel posters, graphic novels and comics, and focused on capturing natural settings to city scenes bustling with energy and bursting with bold colours. He has worked for various clients that include the BBC, Waterstones, Tango, Guardian and Leftlion.”
“The Agáldar Museum tells the history of the city, from its beginnings more than 1,500 years ago with a settlement of the island by populations arriving from North Africa and its establishment as the headquarters of the Guanartemes for a thousand years to follow. A chronology of the evolution of the municipality through 13 rooms. The museum is located in a must-see building: the House of Captain Quesada, home of the former militia captain and promoter of the construction of the current Matriz Temple of Santiago in 1778 -one of the greatest exponents of enlightened classicism on the Canary Islands who replaced the primitive church of Santiago built after the conquest of the Guanartemato de Agáldar. The house is one of the best examples of 18th-century domestic architecture on Gran Canaria, declared an Asset of Cultural Interest in 1990. In 2009 it was acquired and rehabilitated by the Gáldar City Council.”
“The Agáldar Museum tells the history of the city, from its beginnings more than 1,500 years ago with a settlement of the island by populations arriving from North Africa and its establishment as the headquarters of the Guanartemes for a thousand years to follow. A chronology of the evolution of the municipality through 13 rooms. The museum is located in a must-see building: the House of Captain Quesada, home of the former militia captain and promoter of the construction of the current Matriz Temple of Santiago in 1778 -one of the greatest exponents of enlightened classicism on the Canary Islands who replaced the primitive church of Santiago built after the conquest of the Guanartemato de Agáldar. The house is one of the best examples of 18th-century domestic architecture on Gran Canaria, declared an Asset of Cultural Interest in 1990. In 2009 it was acquired and rehabilitated by the Gáldar City Council.”
10-12 June, Las Palmas
FISALDO – Feria de las Oportunidades
The 22nd edition of Fisaldo, the outlet sales fair offering bargain opportunities, 8-12 June 2022, in the capital. The fair is promoted by the Cabildo de Gran Canaria and organised by INFECAR.
A must for all those who want quality products at the best prices on the market. More than 60 exhibitors; Textile, Footwear, Accessories, Furniture, Decoration, Used Vehicles, Sports, etc. There will also be fashion catwalks, raffles and a large gastronomic area to enjoy a break between shopping.
The entry fee to attend Fisaldo is 1.50 euros in general, and at zero cost for people with disabilities, pensioners, children under 12 years of age, and the unemployed, in which cases just bring documentation.
Sunday 12 June, Agaete
‘Feria Comercial Valle de Agaete’
Agaete town hall organizes on Sunday June 12, 2022 in Plaza de San Pedro and Calle Santiago Suárez, The Trade Fair of Agaete Valley with the participation of local producers, businesses and artisans.
The fair will begin at 10:30 with an exhibition of the ‘Salto del pastor’ (Shepherd’s leap). Traditional Canarian music performances at 11:30 and 12:30 and at 13:30, dancing with Pepe Benavente.
Saturday 11 June, Las Palmas
XXVI Concurso de Pintura Rápida al Aire Libre Mesa y López
On Saturday, the 26th Quick Painting Contest outdoors, which, according to the organisers, is considered one of the most important quick painting contests in Spain. Between 10:00 and 15:00 in the commercial area of Mesa y Lopéz will be filled with artists creating live art works.
Its a total of €15,925 in prizes are available in this edition, divided into four categories: Adults (from 18 years of age); Youth (from 14 to 17 years old); Children (from 8 to 13 years old), and the smallest (from 0 to 7 years old). Find out about the rules of the contest and register ( until 10 June) from their website: https://zonamesaylopez.com/xxvi-concurso-de-pintura-rapida-al-aire-libre/
PATRON SAINT FESTIVITIES
10-12 June, Mogán
Fiestas Patronales de San Antonio El Chico 2022
The main street in Pueblo de Mogán will be decorated from the 9th to the 13th of June to celebrate the local patron saint festivities. The San Antonio El Chico (Saint Anthony, the boy), 2022 festivities program integrates tradition, culture and leisure with the participation of many residents in the organisation of activities. The program of festivities includes a Romeria pilgrimage offering, musical shows and activities for children, artisan craft fair and concerts. There will also be some traffic and parking restrictions in the area.
FRIDAY 10 June: Artisan Craft market between 16:00-20:00 on Calle San José and the Exhibition Gala of the Municipal Sports Schools of Mogán at the El Mocán Cultural Centre at 18:00. Later, at 21:00 a tribute to Joaquín Sabina ‘500 Noches’, on the ‘Eucalipto Gordo’ stage, and later another concert starring the young Canarian artists Juanfran, Marta Umpiérrez and DJ Aitor Cruz at 23:30 on ‘El Laurel’ stage.
SATURDAY 11 June: Starting at 18:30 Romeria, the pilgrimage will be offered to San Antonio El Chico, in which 15 old-fashioned carts, parrandas and groupings all dressed in traditional costume will participate.
It is important to remember that all people who attend this pilgrimage “respect the tradition and go properly dressed in traditional clothing.” Thus, those people who do not wear traditional clothing will be required to stay outside the margins defined for the route of the pilgrimage.
There will be Taifa Dancing after the Romería in the Plaza Sarmiento y Coto. At midnight the verbena will kick off on the ‘Eucalipto Gordo’ stage with Armonía Show and Paco Guedes.
SUNDAY 12 June: Activities for children from 10:00 with inflatables, video games and workshops on Calle San José street and Plaza Sarmiento y Coto.
In the afternoon, at 18:00, Bajada de La Rama ( Lowering of the Branch ) with the La Aldea and Agaete bands.
At 22:30, the Rock & Roll Star concert on the ‘Eucalipto Gordo’ stage.
The traditional fireworks of ‘Noche de Vísperas’ ( the eve of the main celebrations) at midnight, followed by more music on Plaza Sarmiento y Coto.
Some events will need a ticket reservation (free): www.agengamogan.es. Due to the reform works of the Nicolás Quesada Park, the usual location for some events will now be held at the El Mocán Cultural Centre ( on Calle San José). The street will also be closed during the festivities and two stages will be set up there, one next to the ‘Eucalipto Gordo’ bar and another next to the one called ‘El Laurel’”. Traffic will be diverted to Calle El Drago during the festivities.
Saturday 11 June, Arucas
Fiestas Patronales de San Juan Bautista 2022
Patron Saint festivities for John the Baptist in the municipality of Arucas between 3-26 June 2022.
This Saturday, the Romería pilgrimage offering to the Patron Saint, starting at 18:00 from Cruce de la Acequia Alta. La Cerera.
Afterwards there is a traditional Canarian party in the Plaza de San Juan as well as musical animation in charge by EVENTMUSIC DJ’S in the fairgrounds.
Next Sunday, June 19 Corpus Christi, a special religious event celebrated in major towns and villages around the island, many of which will decorate their streets using colourful “carpets” of salt and dyed sawdust, flowers, and by building small altars. Communities have their own traditions when it comes to Corpus Christi. One of the most famous displays will be in Arucas. The same weekend, the next Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria will happen in Arucas as well.
Sunday 12 June, Villa de Moya
Fiestas de San Antonio Padua 2022
Villa de Moya, on the rugged north of the island is celebrating patron saint’s festivities, in honour of Saint Anthony of Padua between 3-20 June 2022.
This Sunday, there is a Cattle fair in honour of San Antonio de Padua, with an exhibition of the best livestock on Gran Canaria from 08:00 to 14:00 in the La Fragata fairgrounds. There is a cattle trawling contest, threshing and shearing exhibitions, music and Canary Garrote game exhibition and the participation of several ranchers on the island. There will be pigs, donkeys, ponies and much more…
Sunday 12 June, Las Palmas
Eco Market – Organic Meeting Point
This Sunday, ‘Eco Mercado’ by Organic Meeting Point in Las Palmas with Tao Club & Gardens hosting another edition of the healthy and sustainable lifestyle market. This is the perfect chance to get to know some of the local natural brands and small businesses committed to the health and the environment on the island.
The market, from 11:00-19:00, includes product exhibitors covering many sectors involved in the ecological world, from organic food and drinks, fashion, cleaning, recycled crafts, renewable energy to ecological agriculture.
Enjoy a gorgeous vege lunch. For the little ones in the family, a chance to meet a princess and a mermaid from 12:00-15:00 and Children’s activities by ‘My Nanny’
Saturday 11 June, Artenara
Mercado Agrícola y Ganadero
The island’s highest altitude mountain village, Artenara, holds an agricultural and farmers market on Saturday from 09:00-15:00 in the picturesque Plaza de San Matias.
It really is a lovely car ride to go to see some of the most impossibly beautiful places on Gran Canaria and a trip up to the summits. This market is held on the second Saturday of every month.
“The municipal village of Artenara is located 1,270 metres above sea- level and has a most charming small community atmosphere. Here you can enjoy the epic mountain landscapes at the heart of Gran Canaria. Visit the viewpoint Unamuno and the interesting little Ethnographic Museum of “Cave Houses“”
Saturday 11 June, Arucas
Mercado Agrícola de Arucas
This popular farmers’ market takes place every fortnight in the facilities of the Cabildo’s Agricultural (Experimental) Farm, located next to the turn off to Arucas from the main GC-2, on the north coast of Gran Canaria. […Click here for the map location…] The market of exhibitors (farmers and ranchers) who sell their produce direct to the consumer aim to lower costs and more directly benefit the producer. From 09:00-13:30
The Arucas Agricultural and Livestock Market began in June 2008, on the initiative of COAG (Coordinator of Organisations of Farmers and Cattle Ranchers) and the Federation of Cattlemen of Gran Canaria (FedeGran), later moving to the Cabildo de Gran Canaria who now promote the current market.
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA
Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
On Saturday San Fernando de Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, outside the Municipal Market, located on Avenida Alejandro del Castillo, with bargains for bargain hunters. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas, the main ‘Maspalomas market’ is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
On Saturday in Arguineguín, a second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range preloved treasures to be found and discovered.
On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, is on from 08:00 to 14:00 in the main carpark of the Municipal Market, in San Fernando.
This Sunday, the biweekly El Mercado Agrícola de San Fernando de Maspalomas. This Farmers Market is held in the urban center of the area from which it receives the name, just where there is a large esplanade between three unmistakable points; the Municipal Stadium, the Center and the current Municipal Offices of Maspalomas. 08:00 – 13:30.
LIVE MUSIC THIS WEEKEND!
SATURDAY 11 JUNE, LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA
NON TRUBADA “AZUL” – MUSICANDO
The ‘Musicando’- concert series continues this weekend in Parque Doramas and at Auditorio José Antonio Ramos at 21:00. All these concerts are free to attend until capacity is reached.
This Saturday, it will be the turn of the folk music group ‘Non Trubada’. Its members, who come from both traditional and popular, classical, ethnic or folk music, are Carlos Marrero (violin and percussion), Fermín Rodríguez (electric and acoustic guitars, timple and percussion), Carolina Marrero (cross flute and recorder), Luis López (mandolin, lute, bouzouki and voice) and Samuel Pérez (keyboards, accordion and harp), accompanied by Carlos Meneses (bass) and Héctor Salazar (drums and percussion).
10-12 June, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
Fiestas Fundacionales Las Palmas de Gran Canaria 2022
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria is celebrating the 544th Anniversary of the city’s founding with a wide program of cultural activities and open-air shows. This weekend there are plenty of concerts to enjoy. Here are all the free concerts to enjoy this weekend in the capital, free entry until capacity full.
On Friday
– ‘Naifest’, the 3rd Meeting of Popular music at Plaza de Santa Ana, starting at 21:00 with Laura Martel (timple), with Misael Jordán (guitar) and Luz Mila Valerón (voice), Jurria Guanil (salto del pastor canario), Parranda El Pajullo and Araguaney.
– ‘Vereda tropical’ Olga Cerpa y la Banda Sinfónica Municipal de Las Palmas de Gran Canaria at Plaza del Pilar at 21:00.
On Saturday
– Musicando. Non Trubada: «Azul» in Auditorio José Antonio Ramos in Parque Doramas at 21:00
– ‘Naifest’, the 3rd Meeting of Popular music at Plaza de Santa Ana at 21:00. Althay Páez (timple), con David Pablos (guitar) and José Ángel Suárez Rodríguez (voice), Bejeque y La parranda de Teror.
– ‘Vereda tropical’, Olga Cerpa y la Banda Sinfónica Municipal de Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. Parque de la Mayordomíain Tamaraceite at 21:00
On Sunday
– La banda de los piojillos. Music for the whole family at Auditorio José Antonio Ramos in Parque Doramas at 12:00
«’Vereda tropical’. Olga Cerpa y la Banda Sinfónica Municipal de Las Palmas de Gran Canaria in Parque de Las Rehoyas at 12:00
10-11 JUNE, GÁLDAR
FESTIVAL LA GUANCHA 2022
The Festival Guancha, through music, wants to highlight the extraordinary archaeological heritage of this ancient pre-Hispanic royal capital of the island. This is a free outdoor music festival in a privileged environment. The Archaeological Ensemble of La Guancha was declared a Historic Monument in 1949. After the last two years, in which the La Guancha Festival had had to be included in the programming of the Major Festivals of Santiago due to the restrictions derived from the pandemic, this historic festival returns on Saturday and Sunday 10-11 June, with space again in the cultural program of the municipality of Gáldar in the ‘La Quinta’ cultural site. The program includes a large number of artists that cover various musical genres with the intention of catering to the tastes of all ages.
On Friday, at 21:00, the urban genre of the singer from Gran Canaria ‘Marcelo Mellino’, to continue at 22:00 with Tenerife singer ‘El Ima’. At 23:00 ‘Chema Rivas’ will take the stage, continuing at midnight with ‘Henry Méndez’, and ending this first day with ‘Lennis Rodríguez’ starting at 01:00 a.m.
Saturday is reserved for Latin sounds, at 21:00 ‘Aseres’. The Argentine singer-songwriter ‘Coti’ will take the stage at 22:30 and at midnight, the Puerto Rican artist ‘Edwin Rivera’ returns to Gáldar. The festival will end with a performance by the Tenerife orchestra ‘La Sabrosa’, which will begin at 01:30 am.
“This historic festival, which celebrates its 24th edition, vindicates the heritage value of the La Guancha site, the first protected archaeological site in the Canary Islands since 1949, where the City Council is currently building its Interpretation Centre after more than forty years of lawsuits. Throughout its nearly quarter of a century of existence, artists and groups recognised at a regional and national level have passed through it and it has evolved hand in hand with the musical tastes of the moment but maintaining its essence of making citizens aware of the heritage value of one of the main sites of the Canary Islands.”
Saturday 11 June, Villa de Moya
Festival San Antonio Suena
As part of the Patron Saint festivities in honour of San Antonio de Padua in Moya, this Saturday, the ‘San Antonio Suena’ Festival with tributes to Juan Luis Guerra and Joaquín Sabina and the concerts of Los 600 and Aseres, with Juan Carlos Santomé and Jaime Falcón.
Music starts at 18:00 on the stage set up on Calle Miguel Hernández.
MULLIGAN’S PLAYA DEL INGLÉS
Would you like to list your LIVE music events on The Canary Guide? It’s easy to begin, with #WeekendTips, just send us your latest publicity poster!
We offer a range of simple effective ways for you to really get the word out and publicise your gigs and events with us.
Get in touch if you’d like to find out more: Listings@TheCanaryGuide.com or WhatsApp the team on 643276724
If you are a performer, get in touch with us here too, we offer (limited) free listings to professionals who are willing to work with us on our various projects to help inform Gran Canaria about the very best entertainment out there… could that be you?