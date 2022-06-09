It’s the second weekend of June and midsummer night, San Juan, is fast approaching, Mogán are celebrating their patron Saint San Antonio.

Gran Canaria keeps on giving with ever more patronal summer fiestas being celebrated around the island. There are carnival celebrations in Maspalomas and the island’s second city, Telde. In the capital, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, there is the Eco market by Organic Meeting Point as well as Foundational festivities offering a multitude of free concerts to enjoy over the weekend.

FISALDO fair at INFECAR, the biggest outlet shopping experience is on and for a real culture burst, check out the talented Brit with a brush, Edward Bowness, whose art exhibition in Gáldar offers a perfect reason to visit this ancient pre-hispanic native Royal Capital and of course all the fun and flair of the many markets and fairs to enjoy.

Here are just some of our top picks for the weekend ahead and there are plenty more to check from The Canary Guide Calendar.