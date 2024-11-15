Here we go, the Christmas season on Gran Canaria starts this weekend with the first seasonal events, and the Xmas Lights are switched on in towns and shopping centres. Events and activities will continue all the way up to 6 January, when their Majesties, The Three Kings (aka Wise Men) are celebrated on the Epiphany, their special Day. The weather however is not looking so high-spirited over the next few days as some rain is in the forecast, though south will likely miss the worst of it, as usual.
The weekend highlights includes the main events of the co-patronal festivities in honour of San Gregorio Taumaturgo in Telde. There is a “Black Friday” concert to enjoy in El Tablero. Many vintage motorcycles are heading to Villa de Moya this weekend with Viejas Glorias. Gran Canaria Historic Rally takes place, which will also mean road closures during the stages.
“It is good to remember that any adverse weather condition may cause any outdoor events to be postponed or cancelled”
Check even more events on TheCanaryGuide calender
Upcoming events:
22 November Ingenio Christmas Lights-on events 🎄✨
23 November • The 7th Tuna and Sea Fair of Mogán – Arguineguín
28 November • Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Christmas Lights-on event 🎄✨
29 November – 1 December • Christmas Market San Mateo 🎄✨
29 November 2024 – 7 January 2025 • Bélen de Arena Las Canteras – Sand Nativity Art 🎄✨
30 November – 1 December • KM.0 Fair Gran Canaria in Ingenio
4-8 December • The 40th Canary Islands Craft Fair – Faro de Maspalomas
6-8 December • Big Bang Vintage Festival Holidayworld Maspalomas
7 December • Cumbre Vive in Artenara *** New date ***
15 December • Orange Fair Telde
8 February – 16 March • Carnival Las Palmas de Gran Canaria 2025 🎭🤡🦹♀️
1-2 March • European Cheese Fair in Firgas 🧀
6-16 March • Carnival Santa Lucía de Tirajana 2025 🎭🤡🦹♀️
18-30 March • Maspalomas International Carnival 2025 🎭🤡🦹♀️
18-20 July • Maspalomas Costa Canaria Soul Festival 2025
Upcoming bank holidays:
Friday 6 December • Public Holiday in Spain – Day of the Spanish Constitution, Día de la Constitución Española
Friday 13 December • Local bank holiday in Santa Lucía: Patron Saint festivities, Saint Lucy’s Day, Festividad de Santa Lucía
Wednesday 25 December • Public Holiday in Spain – Christmas, Natividad del Señor
Changing skies throughout the weekend with some blue sky, sunshine, clouds, and rain. Best to be prepared for all kinds of conditions.
Friday: To the north, west, and southwest, predominantly cloudy skies with generally light and occasional rain, which may be locally moderate in the midlands. Elsewhere, partly cloudy, tending to cloud from midday onwards with the probability of occasional showers in the afternoon. Light to moderate wind from the west, stronger in the northwest and southeast. Breezes to the northeast.
Saturday: Cloudy intervals, with predominantly cloudy skies in the west and south from midday onwards. Occasional light to moderate rainfall is likely, which may take the form of showers and with a low probability of being heavy at times, especially on the western and southern slopes during the second half of the day. Light to moderate wind from the west, increasing to moderate from the southwest in the morning, and with some strong intervals on peaks from midday onwards. Breezes to the northeast.
Sunday: Cloudy intervals with light to moderate rainfall that may take the form of showers. Moderate southwesterly wind, with some strong intervals in the midlands and on the summits.
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | LAS ARENAS - SHOPPING CENTRE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS-ON EVENT | FRIDAY 15TH
The long-awaited lighting of the Shopping centre Las Arenas Christmas tree and, like every Christmas, we look forward to celebrating with all of you the arrival of the best season of the year!
This Friday at 19:00, the Plaza de la Fuente will become the stage for a light show and incredible musical performances.
To kick off this very special time of year, we will have Roberto Herrera as the event’s presenter, and performances by the well-known singer Shaila Dúrcal and the Teldano artist Elías Uche, who will put the finishing touch to this event with their exclusive concerts.
Come and enjoy a free show for the whole family with which we will light up Christmas
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | SHOPPING CENTRE LA BALLENA CHRISTMAS LIGHTS-ON EVENT | SATURDAY 16TH
The shopping centre La Ballena in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria will be filled with magic and joy to officially welcome Christmas on Saturday, 16 November 2024.
Experience a magical afternoon full of activities for the whole family.
Starting at 18:00 enjoy …
✨Christmas parade
Let yourself be carried away by the animation, colour, and Christmas spirit as you tour the center in our fun parade.
🌲 Tree show and lighting
The most special moment of the afternoon: join us to light up the Christmas tree in an event full of light and excitement.
🎶 Live music
Vibrate to the rhythm of live music and make this day an unforgettable experience.
☕ Hot chocolate for everyone
Enjoy a delicious warm chocolate (while supplies last) to add sweetness to this magical night.
ALISIOS SHOPPING CENTRE | CHRISTMAS EVENTS & ACTIVITIES | 15-16 NOVEMBER
🎁 Friday 15 November: at 19:00 An incredible show with the grumpiest character of Christmas.
🎁 Saturday 16 November: at 18:00 The Great Fantasy Film Parade 🚀
🎁 Alisios Christmas Train: 14 November – 5 January
- Monday to Friday from 12:00 to 14:00 and from 17:00 to 21:00.
- Thursday, November 14, stop at the Information Point and hours from 12:00 to 14:00 and from 17:00 to 18:50 and from 19:15 to 21:00.
- Friday, November 15, stop at the Information Point and regular schedule.
- Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00 to 14:00 and from 17:00 to 21:00
- Saturday, November 16, from 11:00 to 14:00 and from 15:00 to 17:45
-
- As part of the Christmas tradition, on December 25 and January 1 the Christmas Train will rest so that everyone can enjoy the peace of these very special days.
🎁 Christmas workshops: 15 November – 5 January
- Friday from 17:00 to 20:00
- Saturdays from 12:00 to 14:00 and from 17:00 to 20:00.
- Sundays from 12:00 to 14:00
- Except Sundays 1, 8, 15 and 22 December: from 12:00 to 14:00 and from 17:00 to 19:00.
- As part of the Christmas tradition, there are no Christmas workshops on December 25th and January 1st so that everyone can enjoy the peace of these special days.
MOGAN MALL - CHRISTMAS LIGHTS-ON EVENT | SATURDAY 16TH
Mogan Mall in the tourist resort of Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria will start their calendar of events with switching-on the Christmas lights this Saturday.
Enjoy the Christmas lights switch-on with a magical show that will leave you breathless 🎶✨
at 18:00 in the Central Plaza experience the magic of Christmas in every corner.
CRUCE DE ARINAGA | AGÜIMES CHRISTMAS LIGHTS-ON EVENT | SATURDAY 16TH
✨ Cruce de Arinaga will host this Saturday, the symbolic switching on of the Christmas lights for the municipality of Agüimes. The event, which will take place from 19:30, includes a “parade of light” along Avenida de Ansite and a musical performance by the group La Trova in the Plaza Primero de Mayo, the place chosen for the mayor to press the switch that will bring light to the decorations installed in the main streets and squares of the municipality.
The event will begin with the Fiesta de la Luz, a lively and dazzling parade that will run along the entire Avenida de Ansite, from the Beñesmén school to the Primero de Mayo square. There, at 20:30, the mayor of Agüimes, Óscar Hernández, will press the button that will turn on the Christmas lights for the entire municipality. Next, the musical show entitled Magical Christmas will take place in the same square, presented by Kiko Barroso and starring the group La Trova, who will perform Christmas carols from all times and for all tastes.
EL TABLERO | BLACK FRIDAY CONCERT | FRIDAY 15TH
This Friday the Plaza de El Tablero will be filled with good music, with the aim to generate a greater impact within the awareness campaign to encourage shopping in the local small businesses.
From 17:00 in Plaza de El Tablero enjoy food trucks, children’s activities, a small market, photocall areas, and performances by one of the most famous cover bands on the island, Los 600 as well as Yessy Rivera, Danienverso, and Tabaiba.
TELDE | FIESTAS SAN GREGORIO TAUMATURGO 2024
The main feast day is on the 17th of November. In the past the festivities were held that day in Los Llanos de Jaraquemada, what used to be the farming and craft centre of the city, now a shopping area. This fiesta is a fine example of leisure activities combined with the recovery of long-standing traditions like the livestock fair, one of the largest on Gran Canaria.
Church of San Gregorio Taumaturgo. A neo-classical church built by Diego Nicolas Eduardo, located in the square of the same name. A large number of neoclassical altarpieces inside – the works of Arencibia Gil – contain an important legacy of sculptures, including the figure of San Gregorio Taumaturgo by Jose Lujan Perez.
Highlights:
Friday 15 November:
at 10:00 Inauguration of ‘La Recova‘ at Plaza de San Gregorio. A fair where you can taste and buy typical products of the land, like cheese, olives, bread, sweets as well as artisan crafts stalls.
10:00-20:00 The 2nd Commercial Fair
17:00-19:00 Fund play area for kids at Parque Franchy Roca
20:00 Canarian music at Plaza de San Gregorio
22:00 Deezan – improvised Kilombo at Ramblas Pedro Lezcano Montalvo
23:30 Verbena, a festive street party enlivened by Leyenda Joven at Ramblas Pedro Lezcano Montalco
01:30 DJ Suárez at the same place
Saturday 16 November:
10:00-20:00 The 2nd Commercial Fair in San Gregorio
at 10:00 ‘La Revoca’ opens
at 19:00 Romería, traditional Pilgrimage offering from La Barranquera to Plaza de San Gregorio
22:00 Canarian Music at Plaza de San Gregorio
22:00 DJ Promaster at Ramblas Pedro Lezcano Montalvo, at 00:00 Chromatic spectacle and festivities continue at 01:00 with Armonía Show
Sunday 17 November: Feast Day
08:00 Diana floreada at Parque Franchy Roca
09:00 Livestock Fair at Ramblas Pedro Lezcano Montalvo
09:00 Traditional Games at Plaza de San Gregorio
at 10:00 La Recova continue
10:00-20:00 The 2nd Commercial Fair
10:00-14:00 and 16:00-19:00 Fun play area for kids at Parque Franchy Roca
10:30 Exhibition of Canarian dog breed “Presa” at Ramblas Pedro Lezcano Montalvo
11:00 Stick fighting exhibition at Plaza de San Gregorio
12:00 livestock and presa dogs will honour the saint and will walk in front of the saint at Plaza de San Gregorio
14:00 tasting of the traditional potaje canario dish at Plaza de San Gregorio enlivened by music
19:00 Solemn eucharist followed by a religious procession with the image.
TELDE | SAN GREGORIO COMMERCIAL FAIR | 15-17 NOVEMBER
The Trade Fair of the ZCA San Gregorio is held from Friday to Sunday in the open Commercial Zone (Calle Poeta Fernando González). 🎶 Don’t miss this event full of activities for the whole family!
This is part of the co-patron saint festivities of San Gregorio Taumaturgo.
Opening hours:
Friday 11:00 – 20:00
Saturday 10:00 – 20:00
Sunday 17 👉 10:00 – 14:00
🎈 Activities for dynamization, workshops for children, animated characters and many more SURPRISES!!!
🛍️ Enjoy a wide variety of shops
👗 Textiles
🎁 Gifts
💅 Cosmetics
🍲 Food
🌞 Wellness and much more… with inflatables and live music!
ARGUINEGUÌN, MOGÁN | CHILDREN´S DAY FESTIVITY | SATURDAY 16TH
Día Internacional de la Infancia – World Children’s Day
On Saturday 16 November, the Pérez Galdós square in Arguineguìn will be transformed from 11:30 to 17:30 into a fun-filled space with workshops, a road circuit for boys and girls, inflatables of all kinds and animated characters. In addition to all this, there will be a flashmob and the presence of stilt walkers, a performance by the Magician Fernando and a storytelling session. In addition, there will be a play area for children up to 3 years old and food will be offered.
Free access and completely free of charge.
“International Children’s Day is officially marked on the calendar on November 20, as it commemorates the approval on that same day but in 1989 by the UN General Assembly of the Declaration of the Rights of the Child, as well as the final text of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, compliance with which is mandatory for all countries that have signed it.”
VILLA DE MOYA | VIAJES GLORIAS - MOTORCYCLE FESTIVAL | 15-17 NOVEMBER
The largest gathering of classic motorcycles in the Canary Islands will celebrate its XXXII edition this weekend in Villa de Moya. The 32nd Viejas Glorias is a weekend full of activities, an event that is aimed at all lovers of motorcycle, classic, and vintage cars, a weekend in which the roars of motorcycles will be heard more than ever throughout the municipality.
It is an exhibition with motorcycles and bikers focused on heritage, culture and collecting, and a multitude of activities for motorcycles with a Biker Show, contests, exhibitions, the motorcycle families, the Harleys, the Vespas, and much more, a festival of mixed emotions to live the motorcycle in one of the best concentrations of these characteristics that are organised in southern Europe. Enjoy classic cars and motorbikes, live concerts, vintage stands, and many more surprises that will transport you to another era. It’s the perfect opportunity to share your passion for classic cars and meet other enthusiasts.
This year, dozens of exhibitors will meet in Villa de Moya at a dynamic and commercial fair, an epicentre for collectors, restorers, enthusiasts, and fans at the end of the year. A large exhibition area will present restored pieces by craftsmen and collectors, as well as a varied range of products for the two-wheeled segment: spare parts, miniatures, vintage objects, textiles, and more. Viejas Glorias Canarias will offer a universe dedicated to classic vehicles, ensuring a weekend of enjoyment for all attendees.
🛵 “parade of honor” on Sunday, from 10:45 to 11:30, with coloured flares, sirens, and flag corridors. This is the moment for all clubs to receive their minutes of glory at Viejas Glorias 2024.
🛵 Tribute to fallen bikers: Every year, the Moto Club Las Palmas Roque Nublo creates a special ceremony in memory of fellow bikers who are no longer with us. This year, the tribute will be held on Saturday, November 16 at 20:00, with an emotional display of light, sound, and creativity to honor their memory.
Program:
Friday, November 15th
10:00 Reception and fair setup – Pico Lomito Park
18:00 Official opening and photographic exhibition of the I Rally of Gran Canaria at the Casa de la Música
17:30 to 19:00 Administrative checks of the XX Rally Viejas Glorias
19:30 Rockin & Festival Concert – Tony and The Jumpers
20:00 Tribute to the classic and vintage Mini on Juan Delgado Street
21:00 Safety talk and briefing of the XX Rally Viejas Glorias – Casa de la Cultura Amphitheater
Saturday, November 16th
08:30 Closed park for the XX Rally Viejas Glorias Canarias – Paseo Doramas
09:00 Concentration and expo of the classic Mini and Mini Corner at the Casa de la Cultura Gallery
10:00 Departure of the XX Rally Viejas Glorias Canarias
11:00 Retro Fair and Old Glories exhibitions
11:30 IX Bike Show VG Competition
11:45 HOG Las Palmas Reception
12:15 Rockin’ Concert & Festival “The HillRockers”
12:45 5th Vespasión Canarias 2025 Meeting – Vespa Fáter
13:00 Tribute to legends of sport and motorcyclists from the Canary Islands
13:15 Rockin & Festival Concert – Mrs. Troupe Cover`s Band
14:00 Jury’s decision of the IX Bike Show VG
17:30 Talk about the history of the Mini by Manuel Socorro – House of Culture
20:00 19th Tribute to Fallen Bikers
Sunday, November 17th
08:00 Opening of the Old Glories Fair
08:30 Jewels Walk
10:00 Reception from the Glorias
11:00 March 70 Canary Islands. Km13
11:45 Presentation of March 70 Canary Islands 2025
12:00 Jury’s decision on awards for participants and stands
13:00 Rockin & Festival Concert – The Moon Rocker
14:00 Rockin’ Saxophone Concert & Festival – Alejandro del Castillo
15:00 Rockin & Festival Concert – The Moon Rocker
15:30 Closing of the event
GRAN CANARIA HISTORIC RALLY | 15-16 NOVEMBER
Gran Canaria Historic Rally between 15-16 November 2024 with headquarters in Vecindario, Santa Luciá de Tirajana
The #GranCanariaHistoricRallye kicks off on Friday at 21:00 with a high-impact first stage: SS1 of this 11th edition will be an urban night stage, designed to get the most out of each team under the city lights. Get ready for a spectacular start. 🏁
9 Sections (5 different) | 90 Timed kilometers | 200 Total kilometers 2 Stage / 4 Sections
“When there is a rally going on, it also mean road closures during the stages”
Friday:
21:00 TC1 Santa Lucia de Tirajana
Saturday:
09:25 La Era – Los Cuchillos TC2
09:45 Las Vallas – Santa Lucía TC3
10:25 Fataga – San Fernando TC4
12:55 La Era – Los Cuchillos TC5
13:15 Las Vallas – Santa Lucía TC6
13:55 Fataga – San Fernando TC7
16:55 La Era – Santa Lucía TC8
17:45 Fataga – San Fernando TC9
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | 2ND HAND MARKET - CASA DE LAS SEMILLAS | SUNDAY 17TH
Discover unique treasures at incredible prices at the second-hand market of Anatura, La casa de las Semillas on León y Castillo 274 (at the back of the British Club) in the capital.! 🌟 Give a new life to what you’re looking for, support responsible consumption and find special pieces.
Date: Sunday 17 November 2024
Opening hours: 10:00-17:00
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH THIS WEEKEND
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00-14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.
• This Sunday, the very popular biweekly Sunday farmers’ Market, ‘Mercado Agrícola y ganadero de San Fernando‘.
The Maspalomas Farmers’ Market is held (from Sunday, 21 July) in the courtyard of the covered court of the Marcial Franco School, located next to the Maspalomas Municipal Stadium. The choice of this new space is temporary and provisional. A chance to purchase fresh, locally-grown food and value-added produce directly from growers or producers — an authentic retail experience from 08:00-13:30.