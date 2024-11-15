Changing skies throughout the weekend with some blue sky, sunshine, clouds, and rain. Best to be prepared for all kinds of conditions.

Friday: To the north, west, and southwest, predominantly cloudy skies with generally light and occasional rain, which may be locally moderate in the midlands. Elsewhere, partly cloudy, tending to cloud from midday onwards with the probability of occasional showers in the afternoon. Light to moderate wind from the west, stronger in the northwest and southeast. Breezes to the northeast.

Saturday: Cloudy intervals, with predominantly cloudy skies in the west and south from midday onwards. Occasional light to moderate rainfall is likely, which may take the form of showers and with a low probability of being heavy at times, especially on the western and southern slopes during the second half of the day. Light to moderate wind from the west, increasing to moderate from the southwest in the morning, and with some strong intervals on peaks from midday onwards. Breezes to the northeast.

Sunday: Cloudy intervals with light to moderate rainfall that may take the form of showers. Moderate southwesterly wind, with some strong intervals in the midlands and on the summits.