The south eastern municipality of Ingenio is the next to celebrate their Christmas lights-on event this weekend and there is a Motor and Commercial Fair taking place in El Carrizal. In Arguineguín, the Tuna and The Sea Fair seeks to look back to when this little village was populated only with fisher folk and in Vecindario, for those planning a party or a wedding or similar, there is the Events and Celebrations Fair to explore in the pedestrian area of Avenida de Canarias.

There are also some sporting events happening this weekend, the annual ARC Atlantic Rally for Cruises, and Pequeños Valiente children’s cancer association running an event in the capital. The best Spanish bodyboarders are meeting in the coast of Gáldar, just to name a few things happening over the next few days.

Spain’s biggest food drive “Operation Kilo” will also take place in supermarkets this weekend so please consider to make some extra purchases of non-perishable items if you are doing shopping and see boxes or trolleys with posters on your way out.