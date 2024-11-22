Well, it is just over four weeks until the Christmas celebrations, so things are just going to get busier and busier as the season builds, even on Gran Canaria. Warm weather for the upcoming weekend with some interesting events to enjoy.
The south eastern municipality of Ingenio is the next to celebrate their Christmas lights-on event this weekend and there is a Motor and Commercial Fair taking place in El Carrizal. In Arguineguín, the Tuna and The Sea Fair seeks to look back to when this little village was populated only with fisher folk and in Vecindario, for those planning a party or a wedding or similar, there is the Events and Celebrations Fair to explore in the pedestrian area of Avenida de Canarias.
There are also some sporting events happening this weekend, the annual ARC Atlantic Rally for Cruises, and Pequeños Valiente children’s cancer association running an event in the capital. The best Spanish bodyboarders are meeting in the coast of Gáldar, just to name a few things happening over the next few days.
Spain’s biggest food drive “Operation Kilo” will also take place in supermarkets this weekend so please consider to make some extra purchases of non-perishable items if you are doing shopping and see boxes or trolleys with posters on your way out.
Upcoming events:
28 November • Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Christmas Lights-on event 🎄✨
29 November • Gáldar Christmas Lights-on event 🎄✨
29 November – 1 December • Christmas Market Vega de San Mateo 🎄✨
29 November 2024 – 7 January 2025 • Bélen de Arena Las Canteras – Sand Nativity Art 🎄✨
30 November – 1 December • KM.0 Fair Gran Canaria in Ingenio
30 November • Telde Christmas Lights-on event 🎄✨
30 November • Christmas Fair Holy Trinity Church Las Palmas 🎄✨
30 November • Lamb Festival Fontanales, Moya
30 November • Mogán Christmas Lights-on event in Arguineguín 🎄✨
4-8 December • The 40th Canary Islands Craft Fair – Faro de Maspalomas
5-8 December • Beefeeter Xmas Market Las Palmas 🎄✨
6-8 December • Big Bang Vintage Festival Holidayworld Maspalomas
7 December • Cumbre Vive in Artenara *** New date ***
14-15 December • Christmas Market Villa de Moya 🎄✨
15 December • Orange Fair Telde
8 February – 16 March • Carnival Las Palmas de Gran Canaria 2025 🎭🤡🦹♀️
1-2 March • European Cheese Fair in Firgas 🧀
6-16 March • Carnival Santa Lucía de Tirajana 2025 🎭🤡🦹♀️
18-30 March • Maspalomas International Carnival 2025 🎭🤡🦹♀️
24-27 April • Rally Islas Canarias 2025
18-20 July • Maspalomas Costa Canaria Soul Festival 2025
Upcoming bank holidays:
Friday 6 December • Public Holiday in Spain – Day of the Spanish Constitution, Día de la Constitución Española
Friday 13 December • Local bank holiday in Santa Lucía: Patron Saint festivities, Saint Lucy’s Day, Festividad de Santa Lucía
Wednesday 25 December • Public Holiday in Spain – Christmas, Natividad del Señor
The interesting weather continues on Gran Canaria. In general, warm days are ahead around the island with some lingering haze.
Friday:
Intervals of medium clouds during the early morning, tending to clear skies. Light haze, also affecting low levels. Temperatures with few changes, except for a slight decrease in maximum temperatures on northern coasts. On coasts, light to moderate wind predominantly from the east, turning to a northerly component from dusk. On peaks and midlands, moderate wind from the south.
Saturday:
Clear skies, except for intervals of high cloudiness and some intervals of low cloudiness on northern coasts. Light haze, easing throughout the day. Temperatures with few changes, except for slight decreases on coasts. On coasts, light wind with a predominance of breezes, with intervals of moderate in the northwest and southeast, being from the northwest during the first half and from the southwest in the second. On peaks and midlands, moderate wind from the south with intervals of strong in the peaks.
Sunday: Generally high cloudiness and with cloudy intervals in the northwest of Gran Canaria at the end of the day. Light haze still in the air. Temperatures are falling. Light to moderate wind from the south, increasing to strong from the southwest on summits and mid-mountains. Very strong gusts are likely on high summits, without ruling out that they may also occur in mid-mountains.
Alert for forest fire risk declared on Gran Canaria from Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. Lighting fire in open spaces, agricultural burning, fireworks and machinery that generates sparks, among others, are prohibited.
Prevention is in your hands. Act responsibly!
#WeekendTips 22-24 November 2024
ARGUINEGUÍN | FERIA DEL ATÚN E EL MAR DE MOGÁN | SATURDAY 23RD
The 7th Tuna and Sea Fair of Mogán, ‘Feria del Atún y el Mar de Mogán’ this Saturday in Plaza Pérez Galdós, Arguineguín from 12:00-23:30.
Products of the sea, especially fresh tuna, show-cooking, tastings, children’s games related to the marine environment, musical performances, and exhibitions.
One of the few fairs held in the municipality, this one highlights the fishing sector and specifically the work of the two Fishermen’s Guilds of the municipality, Arguineguín and Playa de Mogán, which house about 60 boats in which 200 fisherfolks’ from the municipality work, capturing by hand with rod and hook, one by one, maintaining the inherited techniques of their predecessors.
INGENIO | CHRISTMAS LIGHTS ON - EVENT | FRIDAY 22ND
The town of Ingenio is preparing to dazzle this Friday with a family Christmas lighting event full of spectacular activities. A magical experience to welcome the Christmas season in the area of El Ejido de Ingenio, from 17:00 to 22:00.
Live music, shows, children’s workshops, and games for the little ones…
Activities for the whole family will begin with a “Family Games” Playroom and children’s workshops that will take place before and after the lighting of the lights (from 17:00-18:30 and from 19:30-20:30), inviting girls and boys to create and play in a Christmas setting. From 17:00 to 18:30 enjoy street entertainment with Zapitto the clown and the magic workshop of Aníbal el Mago, who will also prepare attendees for the start of a charming parade, the “Ilumina” Family Parade, which will take place from 18:30.
At 19:00 p.m., the long-awaited lighting of the lights will take place, a moment full of excitement that will mark the official start of Christmas in Ingenio. Right after, at 19:15 Totó the Clown will arrive with his “La Circoneta,” which will make the audience laugh, while at 19:30 we will be able to enter “The Garden of the Elves that Tell Stories.”
The afternoon will continue with a performance at 20:30 by PICA PICA, who will present their show “Hola Caracola”. The day will close with a concert by the band Los 600 at 22:00 who will fill El Ejido with rhythm to end a magical afternoon.
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | LAS ARENAS - SHOPPING CENTRE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS-ON EVENT | FRIDAY 15TH
The long-awaited lighting of the Shopping centre Las Arenas Christmas tree and, like every Christmas, we look forward to celebrating with all of you the arrival of the best season of the year!
This Friday at 19:00, the Plaza de la Fuente will become the stage for a light show and incredible musical performances.
To kick off this very special time of year, we will have Roberto Herrera as the event’s presenter, and performances by the well-known singer Shaila Dúrcal and the Teldano artist Elías Uche, who will put the finishing touch to this event with their exclusive concerts.
Come and enjoy a free show for the whole family with which we will light up Christmas
ALISIOS SHOPPING CENTRE | CHRISTMAS PROGRAM 2024-25
🎁 Alisios Christmas Train: 14 November – 5 January
- Monday to Friday from 12:00 to 14:00 and from 17:00 to 21:00.
- Thursday, November 14, stop at the Information Point and hours from 12:00 to 14:00 and from 17:00 to 18:50 and from 19:15 to 21:00.
- Friday, November 15, stop at the Information Point and regular schedule.
- Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00 to 14:00 and from 17:00 to 21:00
- Saturday, November 16, from 11:00 to 14:00 and from 15:00 to 17:45
- As part of the Christmas tradition, on December 25 and January 1 the Christmas Train will rest so that everyone can enjoy the peace of these very special days.
🎁 Christmas workshops: 15 November – 5 January
- Friday from 17:00 to 20:00
- Saturdays from 12:00 to 14:00 and from 17:00 to 20:00.
- Sundays from 12:00 to 14:00
- Except Sundays 1, 8, 15 and 22 December: from 12:00 to 14:00 and from 17:00 to 19:00.
- As part of the Christmas tradition, there are no Christmas workshops on December 25th and January 1st so that everyone can enjoy the peace of these special days.
MOGAN MALL - CHRISTMAS PROGRAM 2024-25
Mogan Mall in the tourist resort of Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria started its calendar of events with switching-on the Christmas lights last Saturday.
This Saturday, 23 November enjoy a Musical show “Un Paseo Por Tus Sueños” starting at 18:30
CARRIZAL, INGENIO | MOTOR AND COMMERCIAL FAIR | 23-24 NOVEMBER
The 2024 Motor and Commercial Fair is held this Saturday and Sunday on Avenida Carlos V in Carrizal, Ingenio. The event will bring together vehicles, music, commercial, and solidarity stalls.
Avda. Carlos V de Carrizal is transformed into a paradise for lovers of motors and good shopping. ️
Opening hours:
Saturday: 10:00 – 20:00
Sunday: 10:00 – 15:00
Don’t miss the opportunity to see the latest models, enjoy activities for the whole family, and take advantage of the offers!
THE GREAT DONATE - OPERATION KILO: THE BIG COLLECTION - FOOD DRIVE | GRAN RECOGIDA DE ALIMENTOS | 22-24 NOVEMBER
The Food Banks of Spain are holding Operation Kilo this Friday, Saturday and Sunday in supermarkets inviting donations of non-perishable food items.
Operation Kilo is the primary food drive initiative, organised by the Food Bank of Spain in collaboration with Las Palmas Food Bank and a wide range of local organisations in solidarity with those most in need around the island.
Donation Boxes and volunteers will be prominent in shopping centres and supermarkets this coming Friday and Saturday also around Gran Canaria as well as on Sunday in many areas that have shops open, such as Mogán, Puerto Rico and Arguineguín.
Alcampo, Aldi, Carrefour, El Corte Ingles, Hiperdino, Lidl, Makro, Mercadona, Spar, Supermercados Padillas, Supermercados Bolaños, etc.
The campaign focuses on collecting as many basic non-perishable foods as possible from multiple shoppers at supermarkets over the days. The food, donated by anyone who cares to help, is collected thanks to the help of volunteers and the collaboration of the various supermarkets.
Once the food has been collected, it is sent to the main Las Palmas Food Bank warehouse, from where it is distributed to people in need through several charitable associations, such as #TheFoodProject in Arguineguín.
“In particular look out for the volunteers and collection boxes during these dates at the entrances to major supermarkets in your area. “
MASPALOMAS | ENCUENTRO VECINAL - NEIGHBOURHOOD MEETING | SUNDAY 24TH
This Sunday, The Maspalomas Urban Park, Parque Urbano del Sur will host the 13th Neighbourhood Meeting, XIII Encuentro Vecinal
Between 10:00-17:00 a day full of activities and shows for the whole family, organised by the Department of Citizen Participation of the San Bartolomé de Tirajana Town Hall. In this edition, the Neighbourhood Meeting introduces as a novelty a round table discussion that will feature the participation of the town’s neighbourhood associations. This space, moderated by the Councillor for Citizen Participation, Ruymán Cardoso, will take place at 11:30 and will address key issues for the future of citizen participation in the town.
The Day will offer a varied program that will include musical performances, workshops, games for all ages, and entertainment spaces. For this reason, attractions for all ages will be installed such as inflatables, human table football, a go-kart circuit, and a climbing wall, which will be open from 11:00 to 17:00. In addition, workshops and traditional games will be offered such as yoga, crafts, juggling, gymkhanas and a zanga tournament. There will be no shortage of shows such as performances by the batucada “Castillerinhos” and the Maspalomas Artistic Skating Club; or live music with the group ‘Cuenta Atrás’ or DJ music, starting at 15:00.
The debate to determine “Actions to improve the Department of Citizen Participation” will open at 11:30, where associations will be able to propose ideas that contribute to strengthening the services and scope of this municipal area. Among the points to be discussed, the recovery of abandoned public spaces will be addressed, where citizen initiatives will be explored to revitalize unused spaces, promoting their transformation into meeting places and community activity. In addition, examples and ideas of projects led by residents that can be developed in public spaces and that allow for enriching the leisure and recreation of the municipality will be presented.
EL TABLERO DE MASPALOMAS | CRAFT MARKET @ CC EL TABLERO |
The shopping centre El Tablero, on the other side of GC-1, is hosting again a Craft Market on Saturday, 23 November 2024. starting at 10:00
VECINDARIO EVENTS AND CELEBRATIONS FAIR | 22-23 NOVEMBER
The Vecindario Events and Celebrations Fair, Feria de Eventos y Celebraciones, this Friday and Saturday. Enjoy a fair full of inspiration, ideas, and proposals to make your events unforgettable moments. From decoration and catering to photography and organization, you will find everything you need for your next celebrations, gathered in one place.
📍 Location: Plaza de los Algodoneros and pedestrian area of Avenida de Canarias
Support the local entrepreneurs while discovering the best options for weddings, birthdays, corporate events, and much more. Don’t miss this meeting full of creativity and passion!
Opening hours:
On Friday: 16:00- 22:00
Saturday: 10:00-22:00
Activities for all tastes:
Workshops for adults: learn about lettering, floral decoration, cocktails, and more.
Children’s entertainment: clowns, workshops for children and dance shows for the little ones.
VecindArt Fashion Show: a spectacular fashion catwalk that will close the fair on Saturday at 20:00 in the Plaza de los Algodoneros.
Parades, live music, and dance performances to enjoy with the family.
📲 Registration for workshops open through WhatsApp and email. Check more details in the program and secure your place.
TELDE | FIESTAS SAN GREGORIO TAUMATURGO 2024
Telde has been celebrating festivities in honour of San Gregorio Taumaturgo, the co-patron saint of the city and this weekend will see the last of the events.
Church of San Gregorio Taumaturgo. A neo-classical church built by Diego Nicolas Eduardo, located in the square of the same name. A large number of neoclassical altarpieces inside – the works of Arencibia Gil – contain an important legacy of sculptures, including the figure of San Gregorio Taumaturgo by Jose Lujan Perez.
Saturday 23 November:
10:00 Telde Gymkana Express in the Comercial area of San Gregorio ( healthy excersises)
19:30 II Memorial Artura García Quintana – Murgas Meeting at Plaza de San Gregorio
00:30 Son de la Isla concert atPlaza de San Gregorio
Sunday 24 November:
09:00 XXXII Popular Running race Paco Artiles
12:15 Trophies for the race at Plaza de San Gregorio
13:00 Reina de Sal concert at Plaza de San Gregorio
GÁLDAR | SPANISH BODYBOARD CHAMPIONSHIP | 22-24 NOVEMBER
The 2024 Spanish Bodyboard Championship is held, once again, on the emblematic wave of La Guancha, in Gáldar between 22-24 November 2024. The Spanish Surfing Federation, the Canary Islands Surfing Federation, and the Gáldar City Council are organising the Spanish Bodyboard Championship for the seventh consecutive year, which will be held, due to its consistency and quality, at the peak of La Guancha, located on Avenida de El Agujero.
This is a qualifying event for the 100% Bodyboard national circuit and the Canary Islands circuit in its third event. The countdown begins for an event marked in red for many Canarian and peninsular athletes.
The Spanish Bodyboard Championship is competed in the following categories: Master, Kneeboard, Open Men, Open Women, Under 18 Men, Under 18 Women, Under 16, Under 14 and Under 12.
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | ARC - ATLANTIC RALLY FOR CRUISERS | SUNDAY 24TH
The Atlantic Rally for Cruisers regatta, the ARC, a classic on the nautical agenda of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, prepares sails for its new edition, number 39, at the capital’s sports pier. Two nautical rallies link Gran Canaria and its capital with the Caribbean every November. The fleet of this nautical event, organized by the British company World Cruising Club, renews its commitment to the city and its annual Atlantic adventure at a time of year favourable for sailing from the Canary Islands.
The first one, ARC Plus took off already on Sunday, 10th November.
This Sunday 24 November: ARC
A fleet of 142 ships will begin its Atlantic adventure by sailing direct to St Lucia, spending 18-21 days at sea on the classic trade wind route.
12:30 Multihulls
12:45 Racing Divisions
13:00 Cruising Divisions
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | PEQUENO VALIENTE RAINBOW FAMILY GRAN CANARIA RACE | SUNDAY 24TH 🌈
This Sunday, the Rainbow Family Race Gran Canaria in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria! The charity event will fill Plaza Stagno with colour (as in holi colour powder) and 500 participants.
09:00/ 09:3: Opening of the activities area and the start of the activities (workshops, expo, bouncy castles, and more).
11:00: Rainbow Kids Race (500 metres).
11:30: Rainbow Family Fun Run (2 km).
Until 14:30: Music, games, and fun at the Rainbow Fest Family. 🎶🎈
Funds raised will help cover the needs of children with cancer thanks to the Asociación Pequeño Valiente. 💛🎗️
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH THIS WEEKEND
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00-14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.
• This Sunday, the very popular biweekly Sunday farmers’ Market, ‘Mercado Agrícola y ganadero de San Fernando‘.
The Maspalomas Farmers’ Market is held (from Sunday, 21 July) in the courtyard of the covered court of the Marcial Franco School, located next to the Maspalomas Municipal Stadium. The choice of this new space is temporary and provisional
A chance to purchase fresh, locally-grown food and value-added produce directly from growers or producers — an authentic retail experience from 08:00-13:30.