Well, it’s the last weekend of 2024 and New Year’s celebrations are upon us! Happy New Year 2025!
Wondering what happens for New Year on our sub-tropical winter-sunshine island?
There will be celebrations for the start of 2025 across Gran Canaria at most bars and restaurants, with several fireworks displays on offer, the biggest and most popular of which include Las Canteras, the main beach in the capital, and in the south, Anfi Beach, The Faro de Maspalomas lighthouse (where many of the hotels have lavish parties and compete for the biggest displays) and Playa del Inglés. Whatever you do, don’t forget to bring some traditional Spanish flavour to your party, by eating your 12 grapes at midnight! Each one for luck at the toll of the midnight bells to ring in the new year.
Here are just some of the many events planned by the island’s larger towns and continuing into next week. Some municipalities are celebrating New Year as a daytime party and some even a few days early this weekend, so that the whole family can enjoy the festivities together.
The Canary Guide #Weekendtips wishes you and your family Happy New Year!
Check even more events on TheCanaryGuide calender
Upcoming bank holidays:
Wednesday 1 January – Public Holiday in Spain
Monday, 6 January – Public Holiday in Spain: The Epiphany of the Lord/Epifanía del Señor/Reyes Magos
A very promising weather forecast for the rest of the year. No significant adverse weather conditions are predicted or anything else too bad. Sunshine and clouds and occasional nighttime/early morning drizzle. Daytime temperatures stays at 20-22°C in the shade in many places on Gran Canaria.
The snow level is expected to drop significantly as the year comes to an end and at the moment the level is again at 1600 metres for next Tuesday and Wednesday. Tenerife and La Palmas got their white Christmas, let see if we can have a white New Year!
Friday: Partly cloudy, intensifying during the central hours, scattered and occasional showers are not ruled out in inland areas. Light calima. Temperatures with little change or slightly decreasing. Light wind from a variable direction tending to north in the afternoon.
Saturday: Clear sky with intervals of low clouds in the north in the early hours, when drizzle is not ruled out. Light haze, more significant in midlands. Temperatures with little change or slightly rising in areas facing south and west. Wind from east to northeast with strong intervals on southeast and northwest slopes.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and light haze. Temperatures with little change or slightly decreasing. Wind from the east
Monday: Partly cloudy to clear with intervals of high clouds. Light haze. Temperatures with little change or slightly decreasing. Wind from the east.
LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA | CHRISTMAS PROGRAM TOWN HALL | UNTIL 5 JANUARY
More than 50 public activities, light shows, music, markets, and, even, a skating rink will bring Christmas to Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. One of the main novelties will be the light shows in emblematic places such as Santa Ana, Mesa y Lopez, Triana, and Las Canteras, in addition to the New Year’s celebration in the Plaza de la Música. This Christmas includes other premieres, such as the Christmas market, the funfair, and the ice skating rink in the Santa Catalina area. This designated spot will also host countless children’s workshops, theatrical performances, and musical events.
Highlights for the upcoming days:
🎄 Until 5 January: Fun Fair, Christmas Market, and Ice Skating Ring in Parque Santa Catalina and Plaza de Canarias 🎡🎠
Opening hours:
Monday to Friday: 16:30-23:00
Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays (1 Jan): 12:00-23:00
(Closed 31 December)
The Christmas market, the gastronomic area, the skating rink, and the Fun Fair are waiting for you, as long as the weather permits.
🎄 Activities and concerts at the stage back of Santa Catalina:
Friday 27 December:
17:30 Raindeer confetti workshop | 21:00 Que Chimba concert
Saturday 28 December:
12:00 Ornament workshop | Street musicians from 17:00 in three phases of 45 minutes in the surroundings of Plaza de la Canarias | 17:30 ‘Space Mision’ family scientific show
Sunday 29 December:
12:oo Royal pages
20:00 The Traditional Christmas concert by La Trova *** New Date
🎄 Until 5 January Christmas Market El Corte Inglés on La Rambla de Mesa y López
Opening hours: 12:00-21:30 (restauration until 23:00)
🎊🎇🍾🧨 31ST DECEMBER – NEW YEAR PARTY AT PLAZA DE LA MÚSICA 🎊🎇🍾🧨
22:00-05:30 Enjoy a New Year party with music and fireworks.
Que Chimba, Ray López, Línea DJ, Orhestra Banda Larga and Mekánica by Tamarindos
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | BELEN DE ARENA - SAND NATIVITY LAS CANTERAS BEACH | UNTIL 7 JANUARY
The 19th Edition of the traditional and ephemeral BELÉN DE ARENA, Sand Art Nativity scene runs until 7 January 2025 on Las Canteras Beach (La Puntilla end).
Visiting hours are between 10:00 to 22:00, except on December 24th and 31st and January 5th, from 10:00 to 20:00.
This year the beloved Sand Nativity pays tribute to the city’s neighbourhoods and promises, as always, to be an international benchmark. With renowned sculptors from around the world.
In addition, a special focus is on charitable work. All donations collected will go to Las Palmas’ soup kitchens, which do a commendable job. Last year €16,000 was raised and with your help this year it will be even more!
“This is Gran Canaria’s biggest nativity scene exhibition is one of the main seasonal attractions in the capital,
and for the island and a must-visit every year.”
INFECAR | PLANETA GRAN CANARIA | UNTIL 4 JAN
The Children’s Festival, promoted by the Cabildo de Gran Canaria and organised by INFECAR. An outstanding daytime event with a multitude of different activities for children of all ages, focused towards the ages 0 – 12 years. Planeta Gran Canaria is a festival to enjoy with the family. This year marks its 24th edition, maintaining a great recreational-educational offer in which all activities are designed for family enjoyment and entertainment. Fantasy, fun, and learning characterise a leisure proposal where inclusion also has a place, with options adapted for children and young people with ASD or other special needs
Different pavilions offering more than 10,000 m2 dedicated to children and more than 40 different activities in what is undoubtedly the most important space on the island to enjoy family plans during the Christmas holiday period, especially for the little ones.
Open: 26 December 2024 – 4 January 2025
Opening hours: 10:00-20:30, except on 1st of January 16:00-20:30 (December 31 CLOSED)
Tickets, which range from 3.50 to 5 euros, allow you to enjoy the whole day and can be purchased at the box office or on the website planetagrancanaria.es, where you can also consult the full program in detail. Children under three years of age, unemployed people, pensioners, and people with disabilities can attend for free.
Activities for all ages
Planeta Desafío, one of the six major themed areas of the festival, offers outdoor activities with options for children aged 3 and up: trampolines, bumper cars and adrenaline-boosting rides; as well as more dynamic options such as the American track, paintball and traffic circuit, which combine adventure and learning.
In Pavilion 5, the Planeta Diversión activities combine enjoyment and creativity for boys and girls aged 3 to 12. The inflatables, such as La Barredora, El Castillo, Personajes Divertidos, Ludoteca Gigante and Rocadrome, offer jumps and excitement for different ages. The workshops include the creation of slime, decorative pompoms, paper crafts and Christmas desserts, ideal for developing artistic, manual and culinary skills.
And since a festival like this cannot be without adventures, Pavilion 6 – Planeta Aventura – is reserved for activities that are perfect for enjoying with the family: the Giant Games Playroom offers intergenerational fun in a space free of obstacles, while the interactive show ‘The Adventures of Acce and Sible’ encourages singing, jumping and laughing together. In addition, the scientific escape room organised by the DISA Foundation combines challenges and learning about renewable energies, and Isola presents the fun ‘Extraordinary Nuts Factory’. Finally, the ‘I Believe in Me with You’ experience encourages connection and shared enjoyment in an unforgettable activity.
Planeta Recreo, located on the top floor of Pavilion 7, is reserved for activities that combine creativity, fun and sport for different ages, as well as face painting, lettering, character and hama beads workshops, which allow children to develop their imagination and creative skills, while the puppet theatre offers a unique show along with the possibility of creating their own characters. The bike circuits teach traffic rules in a fun way, and in total football, children and adults can enjoy exciting matches and virtual experiences.
And at the top of that same pavilion, the stairs lead to Planeta Digital to offer a play area for boys and girls from 7 to 12 years old, who want to explore video games and develop digital skills. And there is also a Planeta Recreo for the little ones; Pequelandia and the ball pool are ideal spaces to play and stimulate motor skills, and Cancionero Isleño combines shows and workshops, bringing them closer to the songs and legends of the Canary Islands.
Finally, the Gran Canaria Congress Palace will host cultural activities ideal for the whole family, the Planet of Light and Color. The musical theatre ‘El Secreto de Polichinela’ offers a fun Italian comedy with masks and tricks; the parade ‘El Circo de las Ilusiones’ fills the streets with the joy of a classic circus show; and the family theatre ‘El Príncipe Hamlet’ invites you to take part in a story full of dance and music while a lost kingdom is recovered.
A unique visit, inclusive measures, and a restaurant area
In addition, Planeta Gran Canaria will receive a very special visit this year, that of the popular YouTuber Timba Vk from the group Los Compas who, accompanied by his friend Mondongo, will hold an entertaining meeting with his fans on January 3 and 4, at 12 noon.
The festival, which incorporates measures to adapt its offer to the needs of children and young people with General Development Disorder (ASD) or other special care, will be open until January 4, from 10:00 to 20:30, except on January 1, when it will only be open in the afternoon, and on December 31, when it will be closed. It also has a varied gastronomic offer, made up of cafes and food trucks.
SAN SILVESTRE LPGC- CHARITY RUNNING RACE | TUESDAY 31ST
The most multitudinous charity race of the year, the 22nd San Silvestre 2024, returns to Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, next Tuesday, to take over its streets with its overwhelming energy and its caring heart, in what will be a great green wave of runners celebrating together the end of the year and welcoming 2025 in style.
The San Silvestre LPGC 2024 brings together participants atleast from 44 nationalities, representing the five continents! Participants from countries such as Germany, Austria, Algeria, Australia, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Chile, Japan, India, Nigeria, and Venezuela, among many others, will be on the starting line. In addition to the representation of different autonomous communities of Spain and all the Canary Islands.
The most epic route to say goodbye to the year! This year to route goes back to the spectacular Avenida Marítima, a journey full of unique views for you to enjoy every step! Starting point at C/ León y Castillo with C/ Alejandro Hidalgo, heading north. enjoy the views of Avenida Marítima! This year, this iconic avenue is brought back to life, and in the opposite direction to traffic! Running to the Muelle de Las Palmas, and then continue through the Guaguas de San Telmo station and take Calle Rafael Cabrera. Turning to Francisco Gourié to reach San Telmo Park. Facing the final stretch and cross the FINISH LINE on C/ León y Castillo, near Parque Doramas.
More than 110 dogs are already part of San Silvestre LPGC 2024. 🐶
🐕 The furry ones will have their own special space in the final starting box, ensuring they can enjoy the 6km course in complete safety.
15:00 – Welcome to the participants.
15:45 – Opening of the area Kids.
16:00 – San Silvestre Kids! 🏃♂️🏃♀️
17:00 – San Silvestre LPGC begins!
“WHEN THERE IS A SPORTING EVENT TAKING PLACES IT ALSO MEAN ROAD CLOSURES AND PARKING RESTRICTIONS IN THE AREA”
SHOPPING CENTRE LAS ARENAS | CHRISTMAS ACTIVITIES & EVENTS 🎅
Highlights for the seasonal activities in one of the popular shopping centre in the capital, CC Las Arenas
LAS ARENAS MARKET: CHRISTMAS EDITION 🎁🍬 🛍️
🎄 until 5 January: The Christmas market that will make you experience the magic of Christmas like never before.
Handcrafted sweets, Local products from Canarian entrepreneurs, Exclusive gifts and a festive atmosphere full of surprises to enjoy in good company.
Opening hours: from 11:00 to 21:00 (except December 31st, when it will be until 18:00)
Location: Plaza de la Fuente, next to the Las Arenas Christmas tree.
The market will be closed on 01/01!
You can also enjoy the incredible Christmas ride on the Christmas Train with your family and the little ones, in Plaza de la Fuente. Price: €2 per person.
Opening hours:
From 23 December, every day from 10:00-22:00
*December 31: from 10:00-20:00
*January 1 and 6: from 16:00-22:00
*January 5 and 7 from 10:00-22:00
ICE SKATING RINK ❄️⛸
Spend a special day with family and friends. From November 27th to January 12th you can come and skate on the rink you will find in the 📍 Carpa de Planta Terraza.
The entrance fee is €6 + €1 for gloves. Gloves are mandatory, but you can bring them from home. It will only be available until January 12th, don’t forget to check the schedules so you don’t miss anything!
*Access to the rink depends on the capacity limit and box office hours may vary depending on attendance.
Opening hours: 10:00-22:00
ALISIOS SHOPPING CENTRE | CHRISTMAS PROGRAM 2024-25
Lovely Little artisan Christmas market by the information point until 5 January. Open in the mornings and evenings during the weekends
🎁 Alisios Christmas Train: until 5 January
- Monday to Friday from 12:00 to 14:00 and from 17:00 to 21:00
- Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00 to 14:00 and from 17:00 to 21:00
- As part of the Christmas tradition, on December 25 and January 1 the Christmas Train will rest so that everyone can enjoy the peace of these very special days.
🎁 Christmas workshops: until 5 January
- Friday from 17:00 to 20:00
- Saturdays from 12:00 to 14:00 and from 17:00 to 20:00.
- Sundays from 12:00 to 14:00
- As part of the Christmas tradition, there are no Christmas workshops on December 25th and January 1st so that everyone can enjoy the peace of these special days.
SAN BARTOLOMÉ DE TIRAJANA | TOWN HALL CHRISTMAS PROGRAM, NEW YEAR PARTIES
This year one of the main Christmas program features takes place in Parque del Sur but there are plenty of other events taking place in the municipality over the holidays
FRIDAY 27TH | EL PAJAR | CHRISTMAS PARTY
There is a Xmas Party to enjoy in the little coastal neighbourhood of El Pajar This Friday!
17:30 Bouncycastle, food trucks
20:30 Lively street party
SATURDAY 28TH | EL TABLERO | SOLIDARITY PARADE & PRE-NEW YEAR PARTY
There is a solidarity street parade from 18:00-21:00 in the El Tablero neighbourhood this Saturday, collecting non-perishable food, hygiene items and toys during the parade. The route starts from Plaza de la Inglesia (from the church), travelling via calle Venezuela, calle Puerto Rico, calle Brasil, Avenida Las Américas and back to Plaza de la Inglesia.
🎉🔔 Pre New Year’s Eve Chimes in El Tablero! 🔔🎉
From 21:00 Bring the year to a close in advance at the Plaza de El Tablero with a night full of music, fun and a good atmosphere! 🎶🥳
🎤🎶Performances by: Tribute to El Canto del Loco, Poco Band and Ochentour
🍔 Foodtrucks to enjoy the food while celebrating
✨ Come with family and friends and let’s experience a magical night full of music and partying before the official bells ring! ✨
SUNDAY 29TH | “KIDSMAS” | PLAYA DEL INGLÉS
✨🎉 This Sunday, the “KidsMas” Children’s New Year chimes party! 🎉✨
10:00-15:00 Enjoy a magical day in Anexo II of Playa del Inglés and say goodbye to the year with your family to the rhythm of fun, creativity, and music.
🎶 Shows, workshops, and lots of fun:
Special animation show, Bells with DJ to welcome 2025, “Magical Moments” show, and Kids Rock History concert.
🎨 In addition, we will have super fun workshops:
Face painting, scalextric, decorate your tote bag, sustainable juggling sticks, magic workshop.
🎈 There will be no shortage of traditional inflatables and games so you can enjoy an unforgettable experience with the whole family.
27-31 DEC | YUMBO SHOPPING CENTRE | NEW YEAR FREEDOM FESTIVAL
Free galas and concerts to enjoy in the evenings in the Yumbo Shopping centre in Playa del Inglés
Friday 27th:
21:00 – People Party with Pop music & hits with Drag Queens and Go-Go dancers
23:00 – Together Party desde Lisboa with DJ Melques Viber and San Keryton
Saturday 28th:
20:00 – Welcome Music with Drag Queens and Go-Go dancers.
21:00 – Saturday Night Live by Maspalomas Costa Canaria. Presented by Rubén Dizá and Jia Miles. Artists: Rubén Dizá, Genene, Matt Terry
23:00 – Xcape Party from Sweden. DJ Simone Novembre (Sweden) and Iván Pequeño (Madrid)
Sunday 29th:
20:00 – Welcome Music with Drag Queens and Go-Go dancers
21:00 – Sunday Night Live by ABSOLUT. Presented by Rubén Dizá and Jia Miles. Artists: Jia Miles, Kimy Touw, Gio Box, Nebulossa
23:00 – Party «The House of Flowers» with DJs Esteban López and José Lagares
Monday 30th:
20:00 – Welcome Music with Drag Queens and Go-Go dancers.
21:00 – Monday Night Live by Coca Cola. Presented by Rubén Dizá and Jia Miles. Artists: Thania Gil, Cristina Ramos and Soraya
23:00 – El Mozo desde Colombia «Boxing Party» with DJs Infantte (Colombia), and Edd (Colombia)
🎊🎇🍾🧨 TUESDAY 31ST: NEW YEAR PARTIES 🎊🎇🍾🧨
PLAYA DEL INGLÉS:
New Year’s Eve at the Yumbo
The New Year’s Eve Gala in Plaza del Yumbo from 21:00-05:00. The Canarian artists, Rubén Dizá and Jia Miles, will present the event in 3 languages and, as is traditional in Spain, before midnight, they will invite the public to a countdown with virtual chimes and celebrate the arrival of 2025, in a festive and free atmosphere.
Special program to bid farewell to 2024 and welcome 2025 at three strategic points in the municipality: San Fernando Park, Castillo del Romeral and Tunte. These celebrations aim to bring this festival closer to the different neighbourhoods, ensuring that all residents can enjoy an unforgettable night.
Dancing, enjoying a family atmosphere, sharing with neighbours and offering the possibility of avoiding long journeys.
PARQUE SAN FERNANDO
The party in San Fernando Park will start at 00:15 and will last until 05:30. The event, inspired by a vibrant neon atmosphere, will feature a spectacular musical program that includes DJ Event Music from 00:15 to 01:00, Grupo Bamboleo from 01:00 to 02:30, DJ Promaster from 02:30 to 03:30, Orquesta Banda Larga from 03:30 to 04:30 and DJ Valdi, the official DJ of “El Hormiguero”, from 04:30 to 05:30; the event will be presented by Dani Calero. In addition to the music, attendees will be able to enjoy a themed photocall with a giant radio cassette player, an impressive 10-metre LED tunnel and a beauty party with glitter makeup and neon effects. To close the night, there will be a churros and chocolate stand from 04:00 to 05:30.
TUNTE
The celebrations will begin early with children’s activities, including inflatables, from 17:00 to 19:00. In the evening, the musical program will include Grupo Mallombe from 23:00 to 01:00, D’Music from 01:00 to 03:00, and Pronova DJ from 03:00 to 04:00. This day promises to be an unforgettable experience for the whole family, combining tradition and modernity in a festive and safe environment.
CASTILLO DEL ROMERAL
Music will take centre stage from midnight to 04:30, with performances by Orquesta Star Music from 00:00 to 02:00, and Grupo Mallombe from 02:00 to 04:30
at 18:30 New Year concert by Olga Cerpa with the music group Mestisay at Dunas Viewpoint, Mirador de las Dunas
MASPALOMAS | 'CHRISTMAS OF THE WORLD | PARQUE DEL SUR | UNTIL 4 JANUAR
Featuring a 200 m² skating rink and a themed route to explore the Christmas traditions of Germany, England, Italy, Spain, the United States, France, and Finland. Visitors will be able to enjoy a mini train that will travel through the park and the strategically placed Christmas decorations, as well as daily parades with Christmas characters represented by dancers, circus artists, and giant dolls. For the little ones, there will be a photo wall with children’s characters such as Mickey, Minnie, Sonic, Mario Bros and Disney princesses.
Face-painting: Every Day 17:00 – 21:00 (*Closed 1 Jan)
Christmas Market: 17:00-22:00*Saturday and Sundays (28,29 DEC and 4 JAN) 11:00-14:00 and then again from 17:00-22:00* 31 December 11:00-14:00
Food Trucks: Monday to Thursday 17:00 – 00:00. Friday and Saturday 17:00-01:00 and Sundays 17:00-00:00
Friday 27 December:
18:00-20:00 a chance to take photos with favourite children’s characters
17:00 Coco and Pepe Show
18:00 Circus Royal
21:30 Reina de Sal
at 19:00 “The magic of Christmas arrives with Santa Claus!” Show
🎄🎶 the Parque del Sur Auditorium will be filled with magic and excitement with one of the most anticipated Christmas events in the world. 🌟💃 The best local dance, ballet and dance groups will bring to life a unique show, full of art and Christmas spirit.
Saturday 28 December:
12:00-14:00 & 18:00-20:00 a chance to take photos with favourite children’s characters
11:00 Meeting of Pets
18:00 New Line Circus
19:00 Maspalomas Talent Show
21:30 DJ Yediel
Sunday 29 December:
12:00-14:00 & 18:00-20:00 a chance to take photos with favourite children’s characters18:00 Anibal, the magician
10:00 & 220:00 La Urbana
19:30 Apolo
Monday 30 December:
18:00-20:00 a chance to take photos with favourite children’s characters
18:00 Tadeo, the clown show
19:00 Radio Vocal 7
21:30 Ambient music
Tuesday 31 December:
12:00-14:00 a chance to take photos with favourite children’s characters
11:00-14:00 Activities
MOGÁN TOWN HALL CHRISTMAS PROGRAM 2024-25
More than 50 free events make up the Christmas program that will reach the neighbourhoods of Mogán from 30 November to the eve of Three Kings’ Day.
Highlights:
Saturday 28 December:
17:00 “Una Aventura entre dinosaurios” show at Plaza de las Gañanias – Playa de Mogán
19:00 Christmas workshops and bouncy castles on Avda Los Marrero – Playa de Mogán
Monday 30 December:
From 21:00 Christmas Market in parque Nicolás Quesada in Mogán Pueblo and later at 21:00 concert by Los Salvapantallas and alter enlivened by DJ Promaster
🎊🎇🍾🧨 Tuesday 31 December – NEW YEAR PARTIES 🎊🎇🍾🧨
11:00-15:00 The 1st Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria Pre-New Year Party on the beach, and it’s is hosted by one and only Robbie McMillen from The Piccadilly’s Music Bar
00:10-04:00 Plaza Dr. Pedro Betancor León – Playa de Mogán with Haché Tamarindo and Grupo Arena
00:30-05:00 Plaza Pérez Galdós – Arguineguín with Grupo Arena, and DJs Juanjo and Promaster
23:00-05:00 Plaza Sarmeinto y Coto – Mogán Pueblo with Que Chimba, DJ Promaster and Leyenda Joven
MOGAN MALL - CHRISTMAS PROGRAM 2024-25
Mogan Mall, in the tourist resort of Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria, started their calendar of events with switching-on the Christmas lights. 🎩✨
20-29 December Christmas Market – Magic Village
Opening hours: 17:00-21:00
Friday 27 December: 18:30 Children’s Christmas Carols || Saturday 28 December: 19:00 Xmas concert || Sunday 29 December: 18:00 Visit of the Señor M || Monday 30 December: 18:30 Gospel Choir
GÁLDAR CHRISTMAS PROGRAM + FLOWER WEEK & NEW YEAR
Magic of Christmas can be found in Gáldar. The beautiful lights and decorations with the popular Flower Week, this old Royal City is worth the visit.
Until 5 January: Christmas market
The market is held again on Calle Fernando Guanarteme, next to the Temple Sanctuary of Santiago. Seven wooden cabins as well as two food trucks will beautify the space and increase the wide commercial offer of the municipality on these dates.
Opening hours: 12:00 to 22:00
**Fridays and Saturdays until 00:00 (27 & 28 December, as well as 4, 5 January)
Closed on 1 January
The food court will be open from 17:00 to 00:00 and on New Year’s Eve it will be open until 05:00
Highlights:
Friday 27 December:
19:30 Children’s Parade
21:00 Special Christmas concert by La Trova at Plaza de Santiago
Saturday 28 December:
19:00 Christmas Show by the Gospel choir MLOU at Plaza de Los Faycanes
23:00 Lively festive street party with orchestra New Sabrosa with their show ‘El regreso’, a tribute to José Santana, followed by DJ Aytami.
🎊🎇🍾🧨 Tuesday 31 December: NEW YEAR PARTY 🎊🎇🍾🧨
23:00 Plaza de Santiago is the epi centre. Chimes and fireworks and the night is enlivened by Pepe Benavente, K-Narias, Sonia y Selena, Acuarela and DJ Promaster
** MUST SEE ***
The 26th Flower Week 11 December – 2 January
A floral and artistic exhibition that fills Calle Capitán Quesada and the area around Plaza de Santiago with colour and beauty and has become one of the town’s biggest attractions at this time of year.
The ice rink is located again next to the Juan Vega Mateos Sports Centre. This space, together with the traditional Municipal Nativity Scene located in the Town Hall, the work of José Luis Tacoronte García, was inaugurated on Friday night, 29 November. The Municipal Nativity Scene is part of the Ángel Valencia Candelaria Nativity Scene Route, which includes fourteen others.
Weekends offer a wide range of cultural and festive activities in the city. Tickets for the various paid events can be purchased through entradas.galdar.es.
VALSEQUILLO | EARLY NEW YEAR FESTIVITIES THIS WEEKEND
A chance to celebrate early New Year festivities in Valsequillo this weekend.
Saturday 28 December:
from 21:30 enjoy a magical night with live music and at midnight New Year chimes with a firework show to welcome New Year a touch early…
festivities will continue to wee hours.
Sunday 29 December: Family New Year festivities with games, workshops, activities and much more, starting at 11:00
AGAETE | FIESTAS CONCEPTION & CHRISTMAS
Agaete is celebrating the Patron Saint festivities in honour of Our Lady of Conception, Nuestra Señora de La Concepción. The festivities continue in Christmas Spirit until 5 January 2025.
Saturday 28 December:
🎉 Agaete is celebrating “Las Campanadas”, chimes on the occasion of the 10th edition of the San Silvestre del Noroeste running race!
Starting at 12:00, the Plaza de la Constitución will be filled with live music, DJ, party favours, and the best atmosphere. An unmissable party for all ages!
In addition, town hall is motivating you with a solidarity initiative: bring a new toy or make a financial support and you will receive a party kit and a bracelet to join the chimes.
📍 PLAZA DE LA CONSTITUCIÓN
See you in Agaete to celebrate the chimes and San Silvestre together!
Monday 30 December:
20:00 Baroque music concert in the church of Concepción
🎊🎇🍾🧨 Tuesday 31st December: New Year Party 🎊🎇🍾🧨
23:30 Plaza de la constitución with La Mekánica by Tamarindos, DJ Oscar Martinez and Armonía Show
SANTA LUCÍA DE TIRAJANA CHRISTMAS PROGRAM
Discover the program of activities that Santa Lucía de Tirajana have prepared for all families. It’s already Christmas at Santa Lucía de Tirajana “Aires de esperanza y magia”.
Come and enjoy Christmas with the little ones in the house!
Highlights:
Saturday 28 December:
11:00-14:00 Children’s Party on the pedestrian area of Avenida de Canarias
Sunday 29 December:
11:00-14:00 workshops for kids on avenida de Canarias and Plaza de Los Algodoneros
17:00 & 18:00 Pepón, the clown show on Avenida de Canarias no 23
19:00 Chidlren Show at Plaza de los Algodoneros
Tuesday 31 December:
from 10:00 Celebrate Daytime New Year festivities at Plaza de los Algodoneros with workshops at 12:00, announcing street parade and chimes for the sun
NEW YEAR PARTY
Traditionally Santa Lucia celebrates New Year with a big Party in La Karpa de Vecindario with the capacity of 6000 people.
This is a ticket party (00:30-06:00) and always has sold out. Tickets cost €5 and is limited to 4 per person. Only over 18
AGÜIMES | CHRISTMAS PROGRAM AND NEW YEAR
The municipality of Agüimes celebrates the New Year in advance this Saturday with a family party.
Saturday 28 December:
from 20:00 – Say goodbye to the year in advance at a family party, starting at 20:00 at the Fairgrounds, located at Cruce de Arinaga. The party will feature performances by Los Lola, Los Salvapantallas, the singer Paco Guedes and the DJ Ulises Acosta. After the musical evening, at 00:00, the year will be said goodbye with a symbolic countdown.
That same afternoon, starting at 16:00, at the Fairgrounds there will be children’s activities within the framework of The Christmas Route, a program of workshops, games and performances that during the Christmas holidays stops in all the towns of Agüimes. The event, which will be attended by the Royal Page, will feature acrobats from the MSB Circus School, who will delight with the show Petit circus, and Totó the Clown, who will present his circus show La circoneta.
Tuesday 31 December:
23:00 New Year’s Eve party in the Plaza del Rosario with music by DJ Antonio Boada and the group Aseres.
00:30 After the twelve chimes, the big New Year’s party will begin at the Fairgrounds with performances by Los 600, Star Music, and DJs Óscar Martínez, Ray López, and Nichel. Tickets, priced at 5 euros, can be purchased through the portal tureservaonline.es .
LA ALDEA DE SAN NICOLÁS | NEW YEAR
Tuesday, 31 December:
New Year’s Eve festivities starts with the celebration of the San Silvestre Aldeana Popular Race, which will start at 17:00 from Plaza La Alameda.
In the evening, La Aldea will bid farewell to the year with a Grand New Year’s Eve Party that will include a fireworks display, a street party, and the participation of the Panamaribe Orchestra.
Fun starts at 22:30 in Plaza La Alameda.
GUÍA | CHRISTMAS PROGRAM
Saturday 28 December
from 10:00 The Guia Manga Fest at Plaza Grande and surroundings
21:00-04:00 Recréate Guía Music Festival at Plaza Grande with performances from El Último que Cierre, Aseres, tribute to Manny Manuel, Grupo Bomba
Sunday 29 December
20:00 Christmas Classic concert at Plaza Grande
Monday 30 December:
20:00 Family Disney Show at Plaza Grande
Tuesday 31 December: New Year Party from 23:00 at Plaza Grande with the church bells.
ARUCAS CHRISTMAS PROGRAM
Highlights of the Arucas Christmas program 2024-25:
Enjoy the Christmas Train, concerts, activities, and much more
21:00 ‘Special Christmas’ concert by Pedro Manuel Afonso at Plaza de San Juan
17:00 Mary Poppins in the magical library of Cuentópolis – a show at Plaza de San Juan
Tuesday 31 December:
from 10:30 Family New Year Party in the old town of Arucas with workshops and music
12:00 Family Show at plaza de San Juan “Elves and “The mystery of lost dreams”. Say goodbye to the year and welcome 2025 and bring your 12 grapes.
Concerts at Calle León y Castillo: 18:00 Señor Natilla and at 20:00 Playa Coco
New Year Party from 22:00 at plaza de San Juan and fireworks at midnight. Party continues with Djake on calle León y Castillo
Wednesday 1 January:
at 20:15 Christmas Magic concert by La Trova at Plaza de San Juan
🚂 Christmas Train: 21 December – 4 January 🚂
Times: 11:00-14:00 and then 18:00-21:00
Except: 31 December only in the morning and then 1st of Jan only in the afternoon
DAYTIME NEW YEAR PARTIES AND FESTIVITIES ON GRAN CANARIA | TUESDAY 31ST
Daytime New Year festivities are perfect for families and early birds and there are plenty to enjoy this year again
TEROR
🎊🎇🍾🧨 Tuesday, 31 December: “NEW YEAR’S EVE BY DAY” PARTY 🎊🎇🍾🧨
Plaza del Pino and González Díaz Boulevard
> 14:00 Performance by ‘Las Ladys’. Plaza del Pino.
> 16:00 Performance by ‘Armonía Show. ‘ Plaza del Pino.
> 18:00 Bells. With Israel Acevedo. Plaza del Pino.
> 18:15 DJ Juanjo. Boulevard.
VILLA DE MOYA
Villa de Moya is also celebrating only Daytime festivities on Tuesday
Celebrate with the family on Calle Miguel Hernández:
From 12:00 onwards, there are children’s activities.
15:30 Musical performance “I give you a rose” – Tribute to Juan Luis Guerra.
17:30 Musical performance by Los 600.
19:00 Chimes/ New Year bells
19:30 Musical performance by Aseres.
Entertainment by DJ Ulises Acosta.
ARUCAS
Arucas is celebrating New Year’s Eve, both during the daytime as well as at night.
Tuesday 31 December:
from 10:30 Family New Year Party in the old town of Arucas with workshops and music
12:00 Family Show at plaza de San Juan “Elves and “The mystery of lost dreams”. Say goodbye to the year and welcome 2025 and bring your 12 grapes.
Concerts at Calle León y Castillo: 18:00 Señor Natilla and at 20:00 Playa Coco
VECINDARIO, SANTA LUCÍA
from 10:00 Celebrate Daytime New Year festivities at Plaza de los Algodoneros in Vecindario with workshops at 12:00, announcing street parade and chimes for the sun
PUERTO RICO DE GRAN CANARIA, MOGÁN
From 11:00-15:00 The 1st Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria Pre-New Year Party on the beach.
This Daytime beach party is hosted by one and only Robbie McMillen from The Piccadilly’s Music Bar
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH THIS WEEKEND
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00-14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.