Jump to #WeekendTips
Hello October! A tremendous start to the last quarter of the year with a packed weekend ahead. There are Patron saints’ fiestas with pilgrimage offerings, religious processions and fireworks, an apple festival, a dance festival, multiple fairs and monthly markets, music festivals and much more to enjoy and explore on Gran Canaria.
Our weekend list includes multiple different events in the capital, and on the coast of Arucas they are celebrating the Cangrejo Festival. Patron Saints’ festivities are in Agüimes and Valleseco just to name just two. There are also Culture and Traditions to discover in Veneguera, Mogán and the island’s biggest patchwork fair is on in Vega de San Mateo. Monthly markets are again happening in Tejeda and La Aldea. Here are just our top pick for this weekend, there is plenty more to discover … always…
Check more events on TheCanaryGuide calender
Upcoming events:
3-27 October • Masdanza 2024
10-13 October • Big Bang Vintage Festival – LPA
11-13 October • The Long Walk Gran Canaria 2024
12-26 October • Gran Canaria Frontón King – Gáldar
18-20 October • Movelec 2024 – INFECAR
19-20 October • Km0 Fair Gran Canaria – Santa Brígida
20 October • Artisan and Gastronomy Fair – Tunte
4-10 November • Winter Pride Maspalomas
8-10 November • Feria del Sureste – Vecindario
7 February – 5 March • Carnival Las Palmas de Gran Canaria 2025
6-16 March • Carnival Santa Lucía de Tirajana 2025
18-30 March • Maspalomas International Carnival 2025
Upcoming bank holidays:
Monday 7 October • Local bank holiday in Agüimes: Festividad de Nuestra Señora del Rosario
Saturday 12 October • Public Holiday in Spain – Fiesta Nacional de España, Día de la Hispanidad
Thursday 24 October • Local bank holiday in Santa Lucía: Festividad de San Rafael
Friday, 1 November • Public Holiday in Spain – All Saints’ Day, All Hallows Day, Halloween, Todos los Santos
Friday 6 December • Public Holiday in Spain – Day of the Spanish Constitution, Día de la Constitución Española
Friday 13 December • Local bank holiday in Santa Lucía: Patron Saint festivities, Saint Lucy’s Day, Festividad de Santa Lucía
Wednesday 25 December • Public Holiday in Spain – Christmas, Natividad del Señor
It is going to be an excitingly warm first weekend of October on Gran Canaria. It will be hotter on Friday particularly in the south but the temperatures will see a drop as the weekend progresses. Some coastal winds expected along the southwest coast and moderate northeasterly winds are possible on Friday.
VALLESECO | FIESTAS DE LA ENCARNACIÓN Y LA MANZANA | UNTIL 13 OCTOBER
On the first Sunday of October, this year on October 6, the other great celebration of the municipality takes place in honour of Our Lady of the Incarnation. It is also the Apple Festival to which the neighbours come on pilgrimage with their carts from all the surrounding neighbourhoods dressed in their typical Canarian traditional costumes to offer to “the Virgin” produce of the land on the Saturday before the main day.
In 2011, this festival was declared a Festival of Regional Tourist Interest by the Government of the Canary Islands, hence, a list of activities has been devised to promote this municipality of the island’s medians every year.
The apple is the quintessential symbol of Valleseco. The French or Canadian pippin stands out for its quality and peculiar sweet and sour flavor.
It was introduced back in 1858 by the then-mayor, who decided to recover the vacant lands of the municipality with fruit trees. Currently, the Valleseco apple serves as the basis for the production of Gran Valle Cider. In addition, it gives its name to a festival, that of the Apple, in which, among other events, a massive pilgrimage is celebrated on the eve of the main festival; a craft fair in which various artisans from the municipality exhibit and show their work to the public, ranging from carpenters, ceramists, leather and stone craftsmen, basket makers to weavers, traditional costume tailor or woodcarver; a competition of dishes made with apples and tastings of cider and other products related to this fruit.
This Weekend:
Saturday 5 October:
at 18:30 The 50th Anniversary of the Romería, pilgrimage offering (in its current form)
at 22:30 Zumba exhibition
at 23:00 Verbena, a lively festive street party with the bands Larga and Mecanika by Tamarindos
at 00:00 Fireworks spectacle
Sunday 6 October: The main festive Day of the Apple Festival centred around the church of San Vicente Ferrer
at 10:00 Artisan Craft Stalls in the surroundings of Plaza Municipal. There will also be a stall to sell apples and cider from 10:30
at 12:00 Religious Function in Honour of Our Lady of the Incarnation, followed by a procession through the streets.
at 14:00 Popular Food: “Fabada” in the Plaza Municipal. Price: €3
at 14:00 Concerts in the Plaza Municipal: Las Chicas Melodía, Kalima Limón and Los Lola.
at 16:00 Children’s Fiesta with bouncy castles in the surrounding area of Plaza Municipal.
at 20:00 Night of humour with Kike Perez in the Plaza Municipal.
AGÜIMES | FIESTAS DEL ROSARIO - PATRON SAINT FESTIVITIES | UNTIL 14 OCTOBER
Monday 7 October is also a local bank holiday in the municipality
Highlights this weekend:
On Friday:
at 22:30 Noche Joven at Plaza del Rosario with ‘Paradise’ a tribute to Coldplay, St. Pedro, and Dj Antonio Boada
On Saturday:
at 10:00 Canarian wrestling championship (Copa Cabildo de Gran Canaria) at Plaza del Rosario
at 18:30 Romería, pilgrimage offering from the municipal swimming pool to the church (San Sebastián)
at 23:00 lively festive street party at Plaza del Rosario with Armonía Show, Grupo Aguaje, and Línea DJ
at 23:00 Baile de Taifa, traditional Canarian music and dancing at Plaza San Antón.
On Sunday, 6 October:
From 10:00 Livestock Fair next to Plaza Teatro Auditorio
at 11:30 Solemn Eucharist, followed by a livestock procession in front of the image on the temple door.
Religious procession with the images of Virgen del Rosario, Santo Domingo de Guzmán, and San Vicente Ferrer accompanied by music groups and people. Local women will be wearing traditional Canarian white headscars.
at 17:00 Encounter of island Canarian music groups at Plaza del Rosario
at 19:00 Batalla de Flores, literally a flower battle
at 20:00 Los Granjeros concert.
On Monday: Feast Day
at 06:00 Rosario de la Aurora through the streets and the celebration of Eucharist.
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. AND MASPALOMAS | "MASDANZA", the 29th International Contemporary Dance Festival of the Canary Islands
This weekend:
On Friday, 4 October: Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
– DANCE IN OPEN SPACE – PLAZA DE LA PUNTILLA – FROM 18:00 *** FREE ACCESS***
- SOLOS EN EL JARDÍN (15’) Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain.
NATALIA MEDINA CÍA DE DANZA Created & Performed by> Vanessa Medina & Adex Alonso.
- EN CUCLILLAS (12’30’’) Málaga, España / Malaga, Spain.
CÍA COLECTIVO PREMOHS Created by> Colectivo Premohs. Performed by> Paloma Ramos Narváez, Isaac Suárez Jimenez, Antonio León Moreno and Marta Reguera Varela.
- DÉRIVE (15’) Pamplona, España / Pamplona, Spain
RIART COMPANY Created & Performed by> Rafa Arenas e Idoia Rodriguez
- LITANIA (15’) Milán, Italia / Milan, Italy
DANCEHAUSpiù Created by> Matteo Bittante. Performed by> Andrea Piras, Giovanni Fasser, Ilaria Malin, Nicolò Castagni
– TEATRO GUINIGUADA / GUINIGUADA THEATRE – at 20:00 *** TICKET***
- IN DIESEM MOMENT (15’) Gran Canaria, Spain – Berlin, Germany
CÍA SONIA RODRÍGUEZ Created by> Sonia Rodríguez. Performed by> Sonia Rodriguez & Pablo Von Sternenfels
- MIGRANT (15’) Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain. Created & Performed by> Celeste Ayus Motta
- TU YO AWITA Y CHIRIMOYA (15’) Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain
WETTRIBUTE Created by> Wettribute. Performed by> Daniel Fernández & Andrea Pérez
- THE ONE(S) WHO NEVER LIVED (15’) Montreal, Canada – Tenerife, Spain
Created by> Jason Martín. Performed by> Jason Martin & Emiliana Battista
On Saturday, 5 October: Maspalomas and in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
– MASDANZA DUNAS – MIRADOR DE LAS DUNAS DE MASPALOMAS / THE MASPALOMAS DUNES VIEWPOINT – FROM 18:00 ***FREE ACCESS**
- MUR (14’30’’) Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain. Created & Performed by> Cris Marin & Raquel Jara
- EN CUCLILLAS (12’30’’) Malaga, Spain.
COLECTIVO PREMOHS Created by> Colectivo Premohs. Performed by> Paloma Ramos Narváez, Isaac Suárez Jimenez, Antonio León Moreno & Alejandra López.
- DÉRIVE (15’) Pamplona, Spain
RIART COMPANY Created & Performed by> Rafa Arenas e Idoia Rodriguez
- LITANIA (15’) Milan, Italy
DANCEHAUSpiù Created by> Matteo Bittante. Performed by> Andrea Piras, Giovanni Fasser, Ilaria Malin & Nicolò Castagni
———————————————-
– MASDANZA ELLAS – TEATRO GUINIGUADA / GUINIGUADA THEATRE – AT 20:00 *** TICKET***
- WAMI (13’) Apulia, Italia / Puglia, Italy. Created & Performed by > Nunzia Picciallo
- POSTPONED (16’05’’) Daegu city, South Korea. Created & Performed by > Seo Jeong Bin
- NO WHERE TO TURN (11’) Hong Kong, China. Created by > JI Jie. Performed by > JI Jie & Zhang Qiangyi
- MACARENA (15’) Alicante, Spain. Created by> Sandra Egido Ibáñez, Lookatthingsdifferent, Carla Cervantes Caro, Alba Duque & Mónica Figueras. Performed by> Sandra Egido Ibáñez
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | COLLECTABLES FAIR | SATURDAY 5 OCTOBER
The fair will be open from 10:00 to 18:00 in Plaza de Santo Domingo and you can see various types of collections such as: philatelics (stamp collections), numismatics (coins & medals), toys, key rings, coca cola paraphernalia, Star Wars memorabilia, film props, autographs, kinder toys, old portable nintendo consoles, currency, tin toys, figures, marine and antique items, militaria and many other items of rare objet d’art…
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | LAS FIESTAS DEL PILAR 2024 | 3-13 OCTOBER
This weekend:
Thursday, 3 October:
at 18:00 a parade of the Sres. Papagüevos de Guanarteme, which will travel through the main streets of the neighbourhood.
at 20:30 in the Plaza del Pilar, the celebrations will officially begin with the Pregón de Inmaculada Medina, and after,at 21:00 there will be the concert of La Trova, which celebrates its 20th anniversary.
Friday, 4 October
at 21:00 the Gala to Select the Queen of the Fiestas del Pilar and Miss Guanarteme 2024, presented by Wendy Fuentes and Iban Padrón and with a performance by Aduén Amaya – Bamboleo to close the evening.
Saturday, 5 October
at 11:00 a children’s party, which will include water slides and a big foam party
at 20:00 the Gala to Select the Children’s Queen and Junior Queen of the Fiestas del Pilar 2024
at 22:00 a tribute concert to Selena, which will be followed by the Chicas Melodía Concert.
Sunday, 6 October
at 13:00 the Plaza del Pilar will vibrate with the La Mekanica by Tamarindos orchestra concert
at 20:30 the Gala for the Election of La Lady and Grand Lady El Pilar 2024, presented by Cataysa Mogollón and Rubén Dizá.
Highlights of events still to come…
Friday, 11 October:
at 18:00 the traditional Romería Ofrenda a Nuestra Señora del Pilar, a pilgrimage offering through the main streets of the neighbourhood.
at 22:00 in the Plaza del Pilar enjoy the performance of the Grupo La Polvajera.
at 00:00 the Papagüevos will invite the neighbours to enjoy the fireworks at Las Canteras Beach with a little street parade, and the day will end with the party by Armonía Show.
Saturday, 12 October:
at 13:00 the religious procession will take place after the singing of Ave María.
at 14:30 The afternoon will continue with the performance of the Leyenda Joven Group
at 21:00 the El Pilar 2024 Drag Queen Election Gala, presented by Tomás Galván and Drag Sethlas, with a special performance by Rebeca and a concert by Salvapantallas
Sunday 13 October:
at 12:00 the 19th edition of the Encuentro de los Srs. Papagüevos, followed by a great popular paella at 13:00 and the Tacones Rojos concert at 13:30 and the day will conclude with a great concert by El Vega Life.
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | MERCADILLO INGLÉS - THE ENGLISH MARKET | SUNDAY 6 OCTOBER
Between 10:00-18:00, enjoy a unique experience with a wide variety of stalls, from crafts and fashion to food and live music. There are also flowers, lots of flowers and plants (and butterflies!).
Entrance is free and also pet friendly
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | FIESTA DEL JARDIN - HOLY TRINITY CHURCH | SATURDAY 5 OCTOBER
11:00-16:00 The British Church autumn garden fair in Ciudad Jardin, Holy Trinity Church Las Palmas, they have one in spring too.
A giggle of a village fete type affair filled with plenty of foreign residents, native isleños, old colonials, the adventurous and the faithful, the lost and the found, and a very lovely day out, hosted by Fr. David Brown and the diligent pixies of the Anglican Church, in the old British merchant quarter, just round the corner from The British Club/ El Club Inglés, where you will also find Anatura, La casa de las Semillas garden centre filled with butterflies and good wine
ARUCAS | CANGREJO FEST | 5-6 OCTOBER
Two days of pura vida on Avenida los Charcones and in El Puertillo
SBT | FIESTAS CASTILLO DEL ROMERAL | UNTIL 6 OCTOBER
These festivities, with the collaboration of the Department of Celebrations and Events and organised by the festival committee of the fishing town, promise to offer residents a varied program of popular and religious events, especially after celebrating its first centenary: celebrating a very special milestone: 100 years of festivities in whose organization the residents have worked to create a program for all audiences.
Last weekend of festivities:
The festivities will culminate with a weekend full of events that will liven up the neighbourhood. On Saturday 5th, starting at 3:00 pm, there will be a procession and boat ride with a barbecue afterwards, and at night, the main protagonist will be music with a street party full of rhythm. The day will end with a fireworks display that will fill the sky with vibrant colours. Sunday will end with a chocolate breakfast with churros after the Diana Floreada procession with the Banda Isleña through the town, the traditional mass and procession and finally, the performances of the Grupo Que Chimba, Dj Yediel and Pedro Afonso and Juanillo el Canario.
Friday 4 October:
at 19:00 Salsa workshop
23:00-01:00 Leyenda Joven music group
01:00-03:00 Orchestra Armonía Show
Saturday 5 October:
at 12:00 ringing of the bells.
at 15:00 procession from the church accompanied by the image of Virgen del Carmen to the pier to start the maritime procession.
around 16:00 Upon its return a popular barbeque on the beach.
Later, a festive party with Grupo Mallombe, Star Music and Furia Joven orchestras
00:00 Fireworks by the natural pools
Sunday 6 October:
at 04:30 Diana Floreada with Banda Islena
at 05:30 chocolate and churros
at 12:00 ringing of the bells and solemn mass, followed by a religious procession with the images.
at 15:30 festive party with Que Chimba, Dj Yediel and Pedro Afonso and Juanillo El Canario
VALSEQUILLO | FIESTAS Y FERIA DE SAN MIGUEL | UNTIL 6 OCTOBER
This weekend: the second edition of the Fest&Vals “El Latinazo”. On Saturday the most anticipated Latin party of the year will take place, which will begin with Aduén Amaya and his team, the group Bamboleo, followed by the tribute to Juan Luis Guerra and will end with performances by Tonny Tun Tun, Armonía Show, the Aseres and a DJ. A program that extends until October 6th that includes countless activities and every day there will be events in the town to enjoy the patron saint festivities.
An evening that had begun in the afternoon with children’s activities and a parade with kites and a band by the Tembrujo company and ended with a concert by the group Los 600 that had all the residents who came to Valsequillo dancing until midnight.
On Friday 4 October:
at 20:00 Authentic Canarian music at Plaza Tifaritti
Saturday 5 October: Fest&Vals – el Latinazo *** Tickets €12 ***
From 18:00 The Latinazo FestiVals, an unforgettable night of music, dancing and fun in the municipal parking lot
*Master Class* for true dance enthusiasts.
🔹* Aduén Amaya with Bamboleo in concert* – the group that will make your senses vibrate.
🔹 *Tribute to Juan Luís Guerra* – a tribute to the king of bachata.
🔹 * Viviendo, a tribute to Marc Anthony*
🔹 And don’t miss the great *Tony Tun Tun* live!
🔹 The party continues with the incredible *Orquesta Armonía Show* and the sensational group *Aseres*.
🔹 In addition, the whole night will be animated by *DJ Ulises A
Sunday 6 October: Fiesta de la Virgen
at 12:15 Civil-religious procession with the image of Virgen de Fátima through the streets
at 14:00 End of festivities party starts at Plaza Tifaritti with children’s activities and a day time street festivities enlivened by Paco Guedes.
SAN MATEO | THE 11th REGIONAL PATCHWORK FAIR | 4-5 OCTOBER
Friday 4 September:
The fair is open from 10:00 to 20:00 and workshops in the morning and afternoon.
at 20:30 fashion show-contest
at 21:30 Tacones Rojos concert
Saturday 5 September:
The fair is open from 10:00 to 20:00
Workshops in the morning and afternoon
Enjoy a weekend full of activities at a fair that serves as a meeting place for people from all over the Canary Islands and even the peninsula.
Visit the weekly weekend market !
MOGÁN | 33rd VENEGUERA ENCOUNTER | SATURDAY 5 OCTOBER
The main activities will take place between 11:00 and 20:00 in the plaza and La Cardonera. Craft stalls and local restaurants will be interspersed with live music from the archipelago groups Proyecto Son, Guagua Band, Apolo and the Gran Canaria Reggae Foundation. There will be a large number of free workshops and exhibitions such as Salto del Pastor (Sheppards’ Leap), Canarian whistling, pottery, stones, pintaderas and Canarian dishes, among many others. In short, activities that invite us to immerse in Canarian essence and identity.
The Veneguera Encounter is also an event that the whole family can enjoy. With children and young people in mind, both in the neighbourhood’s Sociocultural Centre and in the square next to it there will be a large children’s and youth play centre with psychomotor activities, artistic skills and traditional games.
The Veneguera Football Field will host the concert, which will begin at around 20:30.
The first to perform will be timple player Althay Páez, who has several albums under his belt and has taken our sound around the world, and will delight with his virtuosity on one of the oldest stages in the Canary Islands, that of Veneguera.
They will be followed by the folk music group Non Trubada, well known among the faithful of the Veneguera Meeting, as they participated in the 2005 edition and the twenty-fifth anniversary celebrated in 2014.
Mr. Kilombo will close this edition of the Encuentro Veneguera. The band, led by Madrid native Miki Ramírez, will bring their own mix of styles such as reggae, ska and rock, among others. This fusion, the result of his training at the University of Havana and his journey around the world as Macacaco’s guitarist for 8 years, will be the best finishing touch to an evening that will also feature DJ Cholo.
🔸The bus company Global is collaborating with a service that will connect the neighbourhoods of Playa de Mogán and Veneguera more frequently for the occasion.
🔸There will be no camping. However, people who wish to spend the night in Veneguera will have a space available for this purpose. This area can be used exclusively for spending the night as camping is not permitted.
LA ALDEA MARKET | SATURDAY 5 OCTOBER
La Aldea de San Nicolás celebrates on Saturday 5 October 2024 a new edition of their agricultural market and the exhibition of crafts and accessories from 10:00 to 14:00. This time with a theme related to World Tourism Day.
🔸 The Market will also have children’s entertainment from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.,
with a musical performance by the group ‘El Último que Cierre’, which will begin at 12:00, and with visits to the Canary Islands Foundation Community Project museum network
The La Aldea Market, Crafts and Accessories is a lovely local market to visit in the westernmost municipality of the island, with local produce, artisans, and music on offer every first Saturday of each month.
“A perfect time to also visit the coast and the newly renovated beach promenade and visit the fabulous viewpoint del Balcón, the “Dragon’s tail!”
TEJEDA AGRICULTURAL AND CRAFT MARKET | SUNDAY 6 OCTOBER
On Sunday, 6 October Agricultural and Craft Market with 30 stalls, from 10:00-14:30 at the Plaza de la Vaguada.
The theme will be “Flamenco Party – Sevillanas and Rumbas”, with a Ballet Workshop taught by Laura Heredia, who will also dedicate an exhibition dance to us, then we will have a performance by the Mariño Brothers, Ranyer and Daniela, and finally a closing party with a farewell with Sevillanas.
There will be a raffle among all those who make purchases at the market stalls, which on this occasion will be 30 stands with a diverse variety in which we can find cheeses, honey, wines, … various crafts, jewelry, and accessories, … flowers, plants, cosmetics and Food Trucks.
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH THIS WEEKEND
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00-14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.
SPORTING EVENTS THIS WEEKEND
LPA City Race has two orienteering races of different categories + women’s race, in which the participants will learn about the singularities of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, under an ideal climate for outdoor sports.
LPA City Race each test has routes of different levels of difficulty, from the family-promotion category, for those who are just starting out in this sport for the first time and with a minimum requirement of technical knowledge, to the competitive categories in the different age groups (from schoolchildren to veterans).
5 October: Mixed middle-distance race. Approximately 30-45 min race.
6 October: Urban long race + Women’s Race. Approximately 45-70 min race.
It will be run with updated maps, on unbreakable and waterproof paper, with electronic clamps (which the organisation makes available to runners) and live results through our digital platform.
XXI SUBIDA A LA PASADILLA | INGENIO | SATURDAY 5 OCTOBER
The XXI edition of the La Pasadilla Hill Climb, a race valid for the Las Palmas Mountain Championship will take place this Saturday in the town of Ingenio.
The test will start with the administrative and technical checks at 07:00 in Plaza Adolfo Suárez and in the Federico García Lorca Cultural Centre. The convoy will leave for the GC-120 at 10:00, to begin the test at 10:30 with the first training run after which the cars will go down and back up three times. The entire section will close to traffic at 09:00.