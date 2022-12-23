From sunny Gran Canaria, we wish you all Feliz Navidad! Happy holidays! Merry Yuletime!

Local celebrations on the 24th and 25th are often low key and family oriented and it looks like the weather is going to be wonderful, at least until Monday, when a cold front looks set to move in over the archipelago, bringing with it some rain and even a chance of snow on top of Mount Teide.

This week there have been loads of wonderful seasonal goings-on all around Gran Canaria. Christmas lights across the island remind us that even though we might enjoy sunshine and warm weather, the holidays are just around the corner, with the arrival of the Wise Kings, the Magi, with the main gift giving days traditionally being January 5th & 6th in celebration of the Dia de Los Tres Reyes, Day of the Three Kings, 12th night, the epiphany. In anticipation of the big day many children will be writing their annual letters to give to the Kings’ pages when they arrive with much fanfare, and many camels, speed boats, helicopters and Cadillacs, among other forms of transport.

Welcome to the season of bearded strangers, with gifts, from some far-off land, entering your home in the dark… this week most foreign residents, however, celebrate their Yule-time dinners and get-togethers, preceded, for many, by the perennial search for such exotic delicacies as parsnips and Brussels sprouts. Of course here in Spain, and on the Canary Islands, December 25th is a day of quiet contemplation, though more and more Northern European and American traditions are making their way into the collective consciousness, with Santa becoming an ever larger cultural figure, meaning most children now get two sets of gifts.

Remember too, December 26th and January 6 are all public holidays so government buildings and banks will be closed. New Year 2023, 1 January falls on a Sunday.

The next Canary Guide #WeekendTips will be all about New Year and Reyes Magos! Check out TheCanaryGuide.com