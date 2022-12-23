From sunny Gran Canaria, we wish you all Feliz Navidad! Happy holidays! Merry Yuletime!
Local celebrations on the 24th and 25th are often low key and family oriented and it looks like the weather is going to be wonderful, at least until Monday, when a cold front looks set to move in over the archipelago, bringing with it some rain and even a chance of snow on top of Mount Teide.
This week there have been loads of wonderful seasonal goings-on all around Gran Canaria. Christmas lights across the island remind us that even though we might enjoy sunshine and warm weather, the holidays are just around the corner, with the arrival of the Wise Kings, the Magi, with the main gift giving days traditionally being January 5th & 6th in celebration of the Dia de Los Tres Reyes, Day of the Three Kings, 12th night, the epiphany. In anticipation of the big day many children will be writing their annual letters to give to the Kings’ pages when they arrive with much fanfare, and many camels, speed boats, helicopters and Cadillacs, among other forms of transport.
Welcome to the season of bearded strangers, with gifts, from some far-off land, entering your home in the dark… this week most foreign residents, however, celebrate their Yule-time dinners and get-togethers, preceded, for many, by the perennial search for such exotic delicacies as parsnips and Brussels sprouts. Of course here in Spain, and on the Canary Islands, December 25th is a day of quiet contemplation, though more and more Northern European and American traditions are making their way into the collective consciousness, with Santa becoming an ever larger cultural figure, meaning most children now get two sets of gifts.
Remember too, December 26th and January 6 are all public holidays so government buildings and banks will be closed. New Year 2023, 1 January falls on a Sunday.
The next Canary Guide #WeekendTips will be all about New Year and Reyes Magos! Check out TheCanaryGuide.com
MOGÁN 🎅
🎄Mogan Mall in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria
Christmas Market until 24 December
Opening hours: on Friday 10:00-22:00 and on Saturday 10:00-17:00
Christmas stocking workshop for kids on Friday 23 December between 17:00 – 20:00
🎄 BARBACOA, Europa Centre in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria
Christmas Market until 24 December between 18:00-22:00,
You can expect to find market stands with local handicrafts & productions, clothing, face paint, Raffle & Bingo, Santa’s Grotto, Mulled Wine & much more!!!
Santa visiting on 22 & 23 December 🎅
🎄Angry Birds Activity Park in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria
Check the full program for Christmas and get tickets from the AngryBirds website.
Mogán Town hall
LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA 🎅
CONCERTS & MARKETS IN LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA:
Friday 23 December – DiscoBolo Christmas Market and concert in Palacete Rodríguez Quegles
The second edition of the Christmas market at the hundred-year-old building. 18 local entrepreneurs from different sectors with stalls placed outside the house. The market expands horizons beyond music and does so with fashion, illustrations, accessories, ceramics, decoration and textiles, macramé, gastronomy and books.
Friday 23 December – The 35th Christmas Concert by Los Gofiones at Plaza de Santa Ana
The concert starts at 20:00 and is free entry until full capacity.
Friday 23 December – concert by La Parranda de guaguas municipales at 20:00 on Parque de San Telmo
Just after midnight at 00:30 Nochebuena concert by Olga Cerpa y Mestisay at Plaza del Pilar Nuevo.
19-24 December Artisan Market on Ramblas de Mesa y López from 09:00-21:00
🎄 Bélen de Arena, The Sand Nativity Scene on Las Canteras Beach
Gran Canaria’s biggest nativity sculpture, the sand art Belén de Arena 2022-20223 in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.
The opening hours are 10:00-22:00 every day, except 24 and 31 December and 5 January, the closing time is 20:00.
This is one of the main seasonal attractions in the capital, and for the island, and is open until January 9, 2023.
🎄 Shopping Centre Las Arenas
Christmas Train for kids
Schedule: Monday to Thursday 16:00-21:00, Friday 16:00-22:00 on Saturday and Sunday 10:00-22:00. From 23 December 10:00-22:00 except 24 & 31 December 10:00-20:00
Ice skate Rink (until 8 Jan)
Opening hours: Monday to Thursday 16:00-21:00, Friday 16:00-22:00 on Saturday 10:00-22:00, Sunday 10:00-21:00
From 23 December every day 10:00-22:00 except 24 & 31 Dece,ber 10:00-19:00 and on 25 December and 1 & 6 January 16:00-22:00
Artisan Sweet Stands
Opening hours: Monday to Sunday 10:00-22:00 except 24 & 31 December 10:00-20:00
GÁLDAR
🎄 The Gáldar Christmas market is located on Calle Fernando Guanarteme, next to the Sanctuary of Santiago, and will remain open from Monday to Thursday from 10:00 to 20:30, on Fridays and Saturdays, and on the eve of holidays from 10:00 to 00:00 and on Sundays and holidays from 10:00 to 22:00.
🎄 The 24th “Flower Week” in front of the Town Hall in Plaza De Santiago, calle Capitán Quesada and the surroundings
This spectacular exhibition can be visited until January 4 on Calle Capitán Quesada and nearby Plaza De Santiago.
🎄 The ice rink will be located on the field attached to the Juan Vega Mateos Sports Centre until January 5. You can reserve the ticket through the website entradas.galdar.es at a price of €5. Each show lasts thirty minutes and is open from 10:00 to 22:00 from Sunday to Monday and from 10:00 to 24:00 on Fridays and Saturdays.
Christmas Night in Gáldar on Friday, 23 December
Different parades, musical performances, concerts and visits to museums will take place from 17:00 to 03:00, as well as a Great Parade at 19:30 on Calle Drago and the Plaza from Santiago. The Plaza de Santiago will host the Christmas concert by the Canarian group Taburiente at 20:30, the ‘Hacia la raíz’ concert with Cristina Ramos and Benito Cabrera at 22:00, and at 00:00 the Armonía Show orchestra.
SANTA LUCÍA DE TIRAJANA 🎄
Friday 23 December, Children’s craft and puppet workshops between 17:00-20:00 on the pedestrian area of Avenida de Canarias.
Gran Canaria Big Band concert at 20:30 on Plaza de San Rafael.
INGENIO & GUÍA
Friday 23 December in Carrizal Parque Aromeros between 10:00-14:00 and in El Burrero between 17:00-20:00. Christmas workshops, music, elves, bouncy castles and Papá Noel.
Friday December 23, a spectacle to enjoy with the family “Around the World in 80 Days” (in Spanish) in Plaza de la Candelaria de Ingenio (tent) at 19:00.
Saturday 24 December in Calle Olof Palme between 10:00-14:00. Christmas workshops, music, elves, bouncy castles and Papá Noel
Mercado de Guía, the Guía Market celebrates its first anniversary this weekend between 22-24 December and celebrates it with music performances, raffles, bouncy castles and then some.
Due to the Christmas holidays, the Guía Market will also have special hours, opening from Thursdays, to facilitate all those who wish to make their purchases as well as enjoy all the offers of the Gastromercado until 12 at night every Thursday during the holidays. These new opening hours will continue on December 29 and January 5, Three Kings Eve.
This Friday, the Great Anniversary Draw will be held for the tickets distributed throughout December in the different stands; On this day, Mickey and Minnie will also visit their facilities, there will be children ‘s workshops, bouncy castles and you will be able to enjoy the Papagüevos de Guía, all from 11:00. On Saturday 24, at 12:30 the Santa Claus will also visit the Market so that the children can deliver their letters to him.