The Parque Urbano del Sur will host the first Maspaterror show-tent this weekend, a recreational activity organized by the Youth Department of the San Bartolomé de Tirajana Town Council to celebrate Halloween 2023 from an educational and awareness-raising perspective on climate change.

The activity, of a participatory nature, takes place this Friday and Saturday from 18:00 to 22:30 for those over 12 years old; and on Sunday, in a morning session, from 10:00 to 14:00, for children between 8 and 12 years old accompanied by an adult, and also for the general public.

Maspaterror offers a surprising and terrifying stage set up in five rooms inside the 250-m2 tent. Fifty young people from Castillo del Romeral, San Fernando, and El Tablero have actively participated in its conception and preparation, and they will also act in the activity as “figures of fear.” During the last three weeks, they have been involved in the creative workshops on characterisation, set design, and making the costumes with which they will participate in the show.

Tickets to this tent of terror are free but must be electronically reserved through https://entradas.tureservaonline.es/events/maspaterror-maspalomas. There are already more than 770 tickets that have been reserved. Access to the show has been set in passes every 15 minutes and in groups of only 8 people so as not to interfere with the participatory development of the activity. The access will be carried out in strict order of arrival according to the time booked on the ticket.

The organisation warns that the show is not recommended for people with recent surgical interventions, pregnant women and people with epilepsy or other sensitive pathologies. Once the tour has started, those who need to leave the venue early due to illness or health reasons will have to say the code word ‘Chicago‘ to be properly attended to.

No smoking, eating, or drinking in the entrance queue and inside the tent, and the use of mobile phones or electronic devices is prohibited inside.

You need to reserve your ticket (free) HERE!

On Friday and Saturday: 18:00-22:30

On Sunday 10:00-14:00

Duration: approx. 15 minutes

