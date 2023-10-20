The biggest show in the world of bodyboarding, the Gran Canaria Frontón King 12-28 October 2023 in Gáldar. 128 athletes from 19 countries will once again compete in the Bodyboard World Championship at Frontón King 2023, the most anticipated event of the year.

In its eleventh edition, the benchmark event on the international scene of professional bodyboarding and belonging to the IBC Bodyboarding World Tour lands on Gran Canaria to crown the world champions in the Men and Pro Junior Men categories. From October 12 to 27, all fans and lovers of waves have a must-see date to enjoy the most radical maneuvers on a bodyboard.

This edition will once again feature the best riders on the planet, guaranteeing an unparalleled show in one of the best waves in the world for bodyboarding, El Frontón. The Gran Canaria Frontón King 2023 closes the IBC Bodyboarding World Tour calendar again with the excitement of meeting the world champions in the Men and Pro Junior Men categories. In the men’s category, riders Tanner McDaniels from Hawaii and Frenchman Pierre Louis Costes arrive on Gran Canaria as the only candidates for the world winding. In Pro Junior Men, the Canarian Jorge Hernández, current world champion of the category, must defend his title against the Peruvian Maycol Yancce who arrives again in Gáldar to fight for the crown of the best youth player in international bodyboarding. The foreign participation will be joined by the most established local riders in the El Frontón wave, such as Jonathan Vega, Dailos Rodríguez and Aitor Ojeda, among others.

The Gran Canaria Frontón King maintains its extensive deployment in terms of dissemination, with live streaming that for the first time will have a live aquatic camera, daily summaries and all the information and news that can be followed on its official channels and social networks. The competition is also accompanied by a varied recreational offer with restaurant areas, markets, concerts and its closing, with a great final party on October 28 at the event facilities. Another edition that will once again reward the most spectacular aerial maneuver of the championship with the Red Bull Banana Challenge. The Gran Canaria Frontón King Pro 2023 belongs to the IBC Bodyboarding World Tour.

No competition on Friday 20 October but Live Music is on.

This year, in addition to the exciting bodyboard competitions, there is also music to enjoy, from local artists to international guests. 🎵