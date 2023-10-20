Autumn has finally arrived on Gran Canaria, a little later than expected, and the first really rainy days of the season are here. There are many different kinds of festivities and events to enjoy this weekend, including a romería pilgrimage offering, an electric vehicle (EV) show, high energy performances as part of Masdanza and a Bio Market to enjoy in the capital Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. Remember that weather conditions might cause any outdoor event to be postponed or changed.
‘Maspaterror’, a halloween related event, is open to enjoy in Parque del Sur de Maspalomas, but you need to reserve your free tickets online. Vecindario is celebrating their Patron Saint festivities, and there is a Wine&Tapas night in Telde enlivened by music. There will also be the traditional Rocío Pilgrimage (Andalucian tradition) and a floral offering to the Virgen del Pino to experience in Teror, perfect to double up with the weekly market there. The hidden little enclave of Veneguera, in Mogán, is celebrating their yearly Cultural event. Here are our top picks of free events and festivities on Gran Canaria this weekend.
Upcoming events:
27-28 October • 50º Maspalomas Rally
28 October • Fair of Traditions in Artenara
28 October • Teror Rural Day
31 October • Noche de Finaos / Halloween
3-5 November • Arucas is Art
6-12 November • Winter Pride Maspalomas
9-12 November • WOMAD Festival in LPA
10-12 November • Feria del Sureste, Cruce de Arinaga
6-17 December • Fiestas Patronales de Santa Lucía y los Labradores
Upcoming bank holidays:
Tuesday 24 October – local bank holiday in Santa Lucía, Festividad de San Rafael
Wednesday 1 November – Public Holiday in Spain, Todos los Santos, All Saints’ Day
Friday 17 November – local bank holiday in Telde, Festividad de San Gregorio Taumaturgo
Wednesday 6 December -Public Holiday in Spain, Day of the Spanish Constitution
Friday 8 December – Public Holiday in Spain, Immaculate Conception
Wednesday 13 December – Local Bank Holiday in Santa Lucía.
Monday 25 December – Public Holiday in Spain, Christmas
Maximum temperatures will stay below 30º Celcius during the day in the shade, rain is forecasted. Finally more normal Autumn days ahead.
#GranCanariaWeather: Canary Islands to Experience Significant Changes, Says AEMET
#WeekendTips 20-22 October 2023
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | FIESTAS DE LA NAVAL | 6-23 OCTOBER
Last days of this year’s festivities in La Isleta!
In La Isleta, the oldest neighbourhood of the main port and beach area of the capital, celebrations are held every October to honour Our Lady of La Luz, patron of the Port and protector of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. The festivities initially commemorated the island victory over the ill-fated attack by the British pirates Francis Drake and John Hawkins in October 1595. This year they have been celebrated between 6-23 October 2023.
The victory against the British privateer Sir Francis Drake gave rise to the celebration of La Naval, making this event and its Pilgrimage “one of the oldest on the island and possibly in the Canary Islands”, and has been commemorated in the Hermitage of La Luz since at least 1600.
Friday 20 October:
at 20:00 Festival Fiestas de La Luz at Plaza de Ntra. Sra. de la Luz. The spectacle by the A.F Buchito de Café together with other Canarian folk groups recreates Canarian customs.
Saturday 21 October:
at 18:00 Romería, the traditional pilgrimage offering of the Light, from Parque Santa Catalina to La Isleta.
at 22:00 Late night fiesta with Leyenda Joven at the plaza
at 23:00 Night of Taifa and Parrandra in the surroundings of Calle Tenerife.
Sunday 22 October:
at 18:00 solemn eucharist
at 19:00 procession of the venerated image of Our Lady of the Light, accompanied by the civil and military authorities. Upon the arrival of the procession to La Puntilla, a spectacular fireworks display.
route: Pérez Muños-Juan Rejón-Albareda-Gomera- Avda Las Canteras-La Naval- Pérez Muños.
VECINDARIO | FIESTAS SAN RAFAEL | 14-29 OCTOBER
Festivities in honour of San Rafael, the Archangel in Vecindario, in the municipality of Santa Lucía de Tirjana, start this Saturday and will go on until 29 October. This is a festival to celebrate this multicultural city, its traditions, and culture.
There is also a large funfair “Los Cochitos” set up for the duration of the festivities.
Opening hours: from Monday to Thursday 18:00-23:00 and on Friday to Sunday and the night before Feast Day from 18:00 until the end of events:
Next Tuesday 24 October is also local bank holiday in the municipality of Santa Lucía de Tirajana
Highlights for this weekend:
On Friday:
at 22:00 “Cover Night” with Deep Rider, El Último que cierre, Minoría Absoluta, Tribute to Extremoduro in the Fairground/Recinto Ferial.
On Saturday:
at 21:00 concert by Melomana and K-Narias at the fairground
at 23:30 Verbena Night, lively party enlivened by Armonía Show and Estrella Latina Recinto Ferial
On Sunday:
10:30-13:00 Foam Party and aquatic bouncy castles at Plaza de Los Algodoneros.
at 19:30 Urban Festival with local Hip Hop groups in the Recinto Ferial.
at 20:00 Spectacle “Mujeres del Ayer” (Yesterday’s Women) at Plaza de San Rafael.
at 21:30 performance by Grison beatbox from the Resistencia – Recinto Ferial.
MASPALOMAS | MASPATERROR | 20-22 OCTOBER
Maspalomas succumbs to the terror of climate change with MASPATERROR from Friday to Sunday in Parque Urbano del Sur.
You need to reserve your ticket (free) HERE!
On Friday and Saturday: 18:00-22:30
On Sunday 10:00-14:00
Duration: approx. 15 minutes
The Parque Urbano del Sur will host the first Maspaterror show-tent this weekend, a recreational activity organised by the Youth Department of the San Bartolomé de Tirajana City Council to celebrate Halloween 2023 from an educational and awareness-raising perspective on climate change.
The activity, of a participatory nature, will take place this Friday and Saturday from 18:00 to 22:30 for those over 12 years old; and on Sunday, in a morning session, from 10:00 to 14:00, for children between 8 and 12 years old accompanied by an adult, and also for the general public.
Maspaterror will offer a surprising and terrifying stage set up in five rooms set up inside the 250-meter tent. Fifty young people from Castillo del Romeral, San Fernando, and El Tablero have actively participated in its conception and preparation, and they will also act in the activity as “figures of fear.” During the last three weeks, they have been actively involved in the creative workshops on characterisation, set design, and making the costumes with which they will participate in the show.
Tickets to this tent of terror are free but must be electronically reserved through https://entradas.tureservaonline.es/events/maspaterror-maspalomas. There are already more than 770 tickets that have been reserved. Access to the show has been set in passes every 15 minutes and in groups of only 8 people so as not to interfere with the participatory development of the activity. The access will be carried out in strict order of arrival according to the time booked in the ticket.
The organisation warns that the show is not recommended for people with recent surgical interventions, pregnant women and people with epilepsy or other sensitive pathologies. Once the tour has started, those who need to leave the venue early due to illness or health reasons will have to say the code word ‘Chicago’ to be properly attended to.
No smoking, eating, or drinking in the entrance queue and inside the tent, and the use of mobile phones or electronic devices is prohibited inside.
TELDE | NIGHT OF TAPAS, WINE AND CULTURE | FRIDAY 20 OCTOBER
A great night of Tapas, wine, and culture to be enjoyed again in Telde at Plaza de San Juan. The night will begin at 20:00 and it will be enlivened by concerts of Mondo Ruido, Los Coquillos and Los 600.
INFECAR, LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | MOVELEC | 21-22 OCTOBER
INFECAR Feria de Gran Canaria will be the epicenter of Movelec, the Canary Islands Electric Vehicle Show between 20-22 October 2023. This event will allow us to learn about the world of automobiles, exploring the latest developments in technology and sustainable mobility. From the most efficient vehicles to the most advanced mobility solutions, Movelec will be a showcase of innovation and excellence in the automotive industry.
The largest electric vehicle exhibition in the Canary Islands aims to provide the public with the latest innovations in the electric mobility industry, as well as:
Raise awareness about the environmental and cost-saving advantages of using electric vehicles.
Promote incentives for electric vehicle purchases and encourage their use.
Highlight the importance of having CO2 emission-free communities and improving noise levels, promoting the concept of an eco-island
The 7th Canary Islands Electric Vehicle Show will offer in the same space the latest news on electric vehicles, electric bicycles, electric motorcycles, extended range electric vehicles, electric vehicle carsharing companies, a network of workshops and technical services, renewable energy generating companies for feed the charging points of electric mobility vehicles, with the aim of promoting the electric mobility industry, efficiency, comfort, and habitability of cities.
Opening hours:
Friday 16:00-20:00,
Saturday 10:30-20:00
Sunday 10:30-15:00
Tickets
General ticket €2 (you can book your ticket online with easy entry)
Free entry with DARTE
TEROR | ROMERÍA DEL ROCÍO | SUNDAY 22 OCTOBER
Teror celebrates the traditional Pilgrimage of Rocío this Sunday and a flower offering to the Virgen del Pino
On Sunday, the traditional Rocío Pilgrimage and floral offering to the Virgen del Pino (patron saint of Gran Canaria) will take place in Teror, which will depart at 11:00 from the Dominican convent, San Matías, to the Basilica del Pino carrying the “Sin Pecado” (sinless) cart and accompanied by the music and dancing of the rocaeras.
12:00 a meeting will take place at the Puente del Pino and at 13:00 the Rociera Mass sung by the Royal Brotherhood Choir and the floral offering to the Virgen del Pino will be held in the Basílica del Pino.
For more than 40 years, the Royal Brotherhood of Nuestra Señora del Rocío in Las Palmas have returned to make an annual pilgrimage to the Virgen del Pino with a program of events that begins on Saturday, October 21 with the Prayer of the Holy Rosary in the chapel of the Las Dominicas convent at 20:00. Teror dresses up to live this great Pilgrimage in Andalusian traditions and clothing, flowing dresses and Canarian styles also join.
VENEGUERA, MOGÁN |ETHNIC CULTURAL FESTIVAL | SATURDAY 21 OCTOBER
This Saturday, the secluded village of Veneguera will once again bring together leisure, cultural, and ethnographic activities for the whole family, as well as an artisan craft fair, a gastronomic area, and concerts by artists and groups from the archipelago such as Macaronesia, Fran Baraja, Wos Las Palmas, Aitor Cruz and Los 600. The Festival’s poster stars the renowned ‘flamenco chill’ band Chambao, which is celebrating its return with new work after a five-year break.
The Veneguera Ethnic Cultural Festival will take place in the facilities of the neighbourhood’s Football Field, which will have differentiated spaces. From 11:00 to 18:00 you can enjoy the craft and gastronomy stalls where you will find, among others, traditional Canarian clothing, sweets, pottery, carved wood pieces, and costume jewelry.
These stands will be complemented by the gastronomic area where different preparations and drinks will be offered. There will also be a playroom and a baby playroom, a play park with conventional and aquatic inflatables, as well as various workshops for the little ones, which will also feature a puppet show by the ‘Cancionero Isleño’ company.
In parallel, from 12:00 live music will begin to play from the large stage that will be installed for the occasion. The first to play will be the group Macaronesia, which will delight you with pop-rock versions from the 80s to the present. These will be followed by the Aruquen party ‘Ende Cuando No Salimos’, the group of the unique Tenerife singer-songwriter Fran Baraja, a session with DJ Aitor Cruz, the Gran Canarian artist Wos Las Palmas and the rock and roll and pop band Los 600.
The Veneguera Ethnic Cultural Festival ends in style with the concert of the Malaga group Chambao, who is touring the country with their new album ‘En la crest del Ahora’. The band, with composer and vocalist La Mari, will also delight you with hits such as ‘Ahí estás tú’, ‘Pokito a Poko’, and ‘Papeles Mojados’.
The Veneguera Ethnic Cultural Festival promotes the value of culture and traditions as well as respect for the environment. For the latter, in addition to workshops and activities, recycling containers will be installed, drinks will be served in biodegradable glasses and the use of public transport will be encouraged to attend the event with the collaboration of Global, which will make available a special service that will unite frequently the neighborhoods of Playa de Mogán and Veneguera.
VILLA DE MOYA | FIESTAS SAN JUDAS TADEO | 19-31 OCTOBER 2023
Villa de Moya is celebrating their co-patron festivities in honour of San Judas Tadeo in October and does so in style although with some changes and a great novelty in his traditional events. The tapas route has been postponed and will take place on the third weekend of November.
Highlights:
On Friday 20 October:
at 20:30 Concert by the Gran Canaria Big Band in the Municipal Amphitheater.
On Saturday 21 October:
10:00-14:00 & 16:00-20:00 Highline exhibition and Slackline workshops will take place in the Plaza de La Candelaria.
at 19:30 The VIII Meeting of Dancers ‘Faustino Nuez Moreno’. Villa de Moya seeks to keep alive and publicise the cultural traditions of the island in the municipal Amphitheater of Pico Lomito.
On Sunday:
10:00-14:00 Highline exhibition and Slackline workshops will take place in the Plaza de La Candelaria.
at 12:00 It will be the turn of the little ones with the IV Children’s Folk Festival in the Pico Lomito Municipal Amphitheater.
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | BIO MARKET | SUNDAY 22 OCTOBER
Bio Market at Anatura, La casa de las Semillas on Sunday 22 October 2023, in the butterfly garden at the back of the British club, in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.
Discover the many brands of natural cosmetics, local arts, and crafts, handmade jewellery, artisanal, vegan, and gluten-free pastries. Make your weekly purchase of organic fruits and vegetables. Enjoy workshops, music, and activities for children.
Pets are welcome and admission is free
From 10:30-18:00
Bio Market by Organic Meeting Point & La casa de las Semillas
VECINDARIO AGRICULTURAL MARKET | SATURDAY 21 OCTOBER
The biweekly Saturday Agricultural Market in Vecindario, MERCADO AGRÍCOLA DE VECINDARIO, still takes place on the main street at the Plaza de Los Algodoneros (next to the Hotel Avenida de Canarias ) 🍉🌼🥔🥑🍌 Get the best seasonal fruit and vegetables, bread, flowers and much more, straight from the local farmers and producers.
From 08:30 – 13:30 Plaza de Los Algodoneros
“It is also the perfect opportunity to explore the kilometres-long main street of this neighbourhood, Avenida de Canarias.”
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.
• This Sunday, the biweeklylittle farmers’ and Artisan Market of Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria in the morning.
AGAETE | 5TH ECO RALLY GRAN CANARIA | 20-22 OCTOBER 2023
The V edition of the Eco Rally Gran Canaria, organised by the Azuatil Sports Club will take place this weekend in the sixth round and penultimate round of the Spanish Alternative Energy Championship. A big week of sustainable mobility on the island of Gran Canaria, with two very important events, one of them the V edition of the Eco Rally Gran Canaria, valid test for the Spanish Alternative Energy Championship (CEEA).
This year’s edition of the Eco Rally Gran Canaria has three key points in its program, which apart from its regularity route, focus the attention of participants and fans, three points, which in a few kilometers will give a special highlight to this edition.
Sports motorsport could not be outside of Sustainable Mobility, so the birth of the Eco Rally is a decided commitment for the teams and brands to become more involved every day in this type of events, which marks the path of a more committed to the environment.
Secret Route: The V Eco Rally Gran Canaria will take place over more than 240 kilometers of the island’s impressive roads, of which 166 kilometers are regular, divided into nine sections, which will cover 13 municipalities.
See the full program HERE! (in Spanish)
ON FRIDAY:
at 20:30-21:15 Ceremonial start will take place from the starting podium at 20:30, located in Plaza Norte at Gran Canaria Arena, and attendance will be mandatory for all pilots, co-drivers with their vehicle registered in the test.
ON SATURDAY: THE MAIN RALLY DAY
at 09:15 Start of the first participants from the Commercial centre Alisios parking lot
at 11:00 Regrouping in front of the Church of La Concepción, Agaete
at 20:55 last arrivals back to the Commercial centre Alisios parking lot
ON SUNDAY:
at 09:00 start from CC Alisios
at 10:20 Arrival 1st Participants, All Categories (Visit INFECAR, MOVELEC)
at 13:00 Departure 1st Participants All Categories from INFECAR (Arrival Ceremony)
at 13:20 1st Participants Arrival in all Categories to the Plaza Norte Gran Canaria Arena -> Arrival Ceremony – End Eco Rallye at 13:45 with Trophy ceremony.
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | 10º BINTER NIGHTRUN | SATURDAY 21 OCTOBER
The Binter NightRun Las Palmas de Gran Canaria is one of the most consolidated running events and the only one that offers 4 distances in the urban city setting, adapted to each level and amount of fun.
From the Green Mile -distance, 100% of the proceeds will go to the Las Palmas Food Bank organisation, which for more than twenty years has provided food assistance to the neediest households.
“When there is a running competition taking place in the city it also means road closures in the area during the race.”
There will also be a concert to enjoy by Tabaibaband at 20:30
Starting times from Fuente Luminosa:
Milla Verde: at 19:30
5K: at 20:00
10K: at 20:45
MM (half marathon): at 20:45
GÁLDAR | GRAN CANARIA FRONTÓN KING | 12-27 OCTOBER
The biggest show in the world of bodyboarding, the Gran Canaria Frontón King 12-28 October 2023 in Gáldar. 128 athletes from 19 countries will once again compete in the Bodyboard World Championship at Frontón King 2023, the most anticipated event of the year.
In its eleventh edition, the benchmark event on the international scene of professional bodyboarding and belonging to the IBC Bodyboarding World Tour lands on Gran Canaria to crown the world champions in the Men and Pro Junior Men categories. From October 12 to 27, all fans and lovers of waves have a must-see date to enjoy the most radical maneuvers on a bodyboard.
This edition will once again feature the best riders on the planet, guaranteeing an unparalleled show in one of the best waves in the world for bodyboarding, El Frontón. The Gran Canaria Frontón King 2023 closes the IBC Bodyboarding World Tour calendar again with the excitement of meeting the world champions in the Men and Pro Junior Men categories. In the men’s category, riders Tanner McDaniels from Hawaii and Frenchman Pierre Louis Costes arrive on Gran Canaria as the only candidates for the world winding. In Pro Junior Men, the Canarian Jorge Hernández, current world champion of the category, must defend his title against the Peruvian Maycol Yancce who arrives again in Gáldar to fight for the crown of the best youth player in international bodyboarding. The foreign participation will be joined by the most established local riders in the El Frontón wave, such as Jonathan Vega, Dailos Rodríguez and Aitor Ojeda, among others.
The Gran Canaria Frontón King maintains its extensive deployment in terms of dissemination, with live streaming that for the first time will have a live aquatic camera, daily summaries and all the information and news that can be followed on its official channels and social networks. The competition is also accompanied by a varied recreational offer with restaurant areas, markets, concerts and its closing, with a great final party on October 28 at the event facilities. Another edition that will once again reward the most spectacular aerial maneuver of the championship with the Red Bull Banana Challenge. The Gran Canaria Frontón King Pro 2023 belongs to the IBC Bodyboarding World Tour.
No competition on Friday 20 October but Live Music is on.
This year, in addition to the exciting bodyboard competitions, there is also music to enjoy, from local artists to international guests. 🎵
OCTOBER ORIONIDS METEOR SHOWER
The Orionids are active every year in October, usually peaking around 20-21 October. At its peak, up to 20 meteors are visible every hour. The Orionid meteor shower is the second meteor shower created by Comet Halley. Orionids are named after Orion, because the meteors seem to emerge or radiate from the same area in the sky as the constellation.
The year 2023 will not be a good one for the observation of the Orionids since their maximum will coincide with the crescent Moon on October 22.The maximum activity is expected to occur on the night of October 21-22. The Moon will complicate the observation of the Orionids at the beginning of the night, but it will soon disappear over the horizon allowing the meteors to be seen for most of the night.
The Orionid meteors are fragments of comet 1/P Halley. Halley’s Comet orbits the Sun every 76 years and was last seen from Earth in 1986. Like every year around this time, the Earth passes through a ring populated with the fragments from Halley’s comet. When one of these fragments (or meteoroids) comes into contact with the Earth’s atmosphere, it is burnt by friction with the air, creating the luminous glow that we know as a meteor or shooting star. Halley’s comet is also the origin of another meteor shower, the eta Aquarids, which have their maximum around May 6.
Meteor showers seem to arise from a single point, the so-called radiant. The Orionids are named like this because their radiant is located in the famous constellation of Orion, which begins to be visible around midnight towards the east.
*** Information from Time&Date and IGN.es ***