Based on one of the main arterial routes in and out of the capital, opposite the La Bellena Centro Comercial, in the industrial zone known as Miller Bajo, on Calle Alfredo Martín Reyes, nº4 by a team of 26, of which 25 were hired through a Service Canario de Empleo (SCE) program, with which ALDI has been collaborating over recent months.

The Telde store is located on the Concejal Juan Rodríguez Betancourt roundabout in the Las Rubiesas industrial zone where 20 people will work, 19 of which have also been employed through ALDI’s collaboration with the SCE.

The Albrecht family discount chain, which has more than 360 stores throughout Spain, was founded in 1946 by Karl and Theo Albrecht, when they took over their mother’s grocery store in Essen, which had been run by the family since 1913 when journeyman baker Karl Albrecht had started trading in baked goods, and a year later his wife opened the first grocery store in Essen-Schonnebeck. By 1960 the company had been split in to two, Nord and Sud, and by 1962 they had introduced the name Aldi (a syllabic abbreviation for Albrecht Diskont). The premise on which they grew the business was very clear: if you know your customer you will always be able to give them what they need at the best price. Post WWII Germany was a complex environment in which to operate, but the Albrechts adapted their pricing to the economic reality of the time and made a commitment to their neighbours to ensure that the communities they served always had their basic needs met, at the best quality that could be afforded. The ethic has served them well as the company has expanded throughout Germany, Europe, the US and Australia, with both company groups employing a total of more than 250,000 people worldwide, 77,000 of which are part of the Aldi Nord group of companies in Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Holland, Denmark, Poland, France and Portugal, and across Spain.

This two new stores have commercial areas of more than 1,200 m2, the slightly larger one being in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria for the moment. Both have more than 100 parking spaces each available for customers, including three recharging points for electric vehicles in the capital and two in the Telde store.

They have also adopted solar panels to generate energy for consumption by the stores, equipping the establishments with low-energy LED lighting and automation technologies that aim to avoid product losses, due to breakdowns, and improve the operation of lighting and air conditioning. The facilities also use CO2 as refrigerant gas, which, say the company, is a more sustainable and efficient alternative to other options available on the market.

At the inauguration of the capital’s Miller Bajo store, ALDI Expansion Director in the Canary Islands, Jesús García, pointed out to Mayor Augusto Hidalgo, attending the inauguration, that 20% of the supermarket stock in the capital of Gran Canaria, “will be from local suppliers, with more than 330 items of Canarian origin, such as fresh produce, dairy products, beverages, frozen foods and cosmetics, from a total of 60 producers in the Archipelago”. García said “we want to become the weekly purchase option for people from Las Palmas and the province’s residents”.

Mayor Hidalgo emphasised the “commitment of this company to Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, as well as the boost to the economy and the growth of employment that the opening of this new centre represents for the city, which has registered the best levels of employability in the last 15 years despite the context of the pandemic and the difficulties that this has caused for the commercial fabric and public management”. The mayor enjoyed mingling with shoppers and finding out more about several of the items on offer, including fresh produce sourced from the island, kitchenware and confectionary made here on the islands, featuring well-known brands like Tirma.

Víctor Asensio, Director of Fresh Produce for ALDI Spain, said during the inauguration of the Telde store that 80% of ALDI’s offer is of national origin, “which shows that we are committed to local products to supply our stores”.

The Telde supermarket also serves as an ALDI training store to welcome new arrivals to the company so that they can familiarise themselves with the products, processes and usual dynamics of an ALDI supermarket. As well as this one at Cruce de Melenara, there is another training store in the Tenerife municipality of Arafo. Two other stores were opened today on Tenerife too, as part of the expansion plan that ALDI is developing throughout the Canary Islands, specifically in San Cristóbal de La Laguna and in Arafo. Next month the company will open another three stores on Tenerife. With future plans already being discussed for further openings.

These four ALDIs, opened today, offer residents of the islands new choice as to where they can do their weekly shop, with quality products promised at the lowest possible price. ALDI has hired more than 80 people on the islands so far and by the end of the year, will have generated more than 240 jobs in the region, including office staff, stores and the logistics platform put into operation last May, in Arinaga.

100 or so products currently on offer can be identified with the ‘Soy canario’ brand, a label created especially by ALDI to guarantee customers that these products are made on the Canary Islands or have originated from the islands.

