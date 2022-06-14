ALDI, one of the main supermarket chains in Spain, with a business model based on discounts, this Tuesday opened the doors of its first logistics platform in the Canary Islands. The logistics centre, located in the Arinaga Industrial Park, on Gran Canaria, is already operational and will supply the first stores to be opened by the company on the islands.

The Managing Director of ALDI in the Canary Islands, Carmen Toubes, offered the details of this new logistics centre’s operation, the 5th that the company has in Spain. With an operating area of ​​more than 26,000m2, the distribution hub “will allow us to expand ALDI on the islands in the coming months,” she said.

It is a modern and innovative facility that will help the Canary Islands to continue to be at the logistical forefront, both for its capacity and operations, and for sustainability. In fact, ALDI is working to make this facility the first logistics centre in the region to have the BREEAM sustainability and energy efficiency certificate with the “excellent” rating. This certificate guarantees not only sustainable construction, but also the reduction of its impact on the environment, and the comfort and health of those who work in or use the building.

ALDI focuses its activity on offering high quality products at “the best price”, which it obtains by buying from the best local, state and international suppliers, and through its own brands, such as El Mercado, El Horno, Special, La Tabla, Esselt, Milsani, GutBio , Biocura or Mildeen, among others.

ALDI will open the first stores in the Canary Islands on July 13

During the event, Carmen Toubes announced the opening of the first four stores in the archipelago on July 13, two of them will be on Tenerife and two on Gran Canaria. Specifically, the first ALDI supermarkets on the island of Tenerife are to be located in Los Rodeos, in the municipality of San Cristóbal de La Laguna, and in El Carretón, in the town of Arafo.

On Gran Canaria, the stores are located in the Miller Bajo area, in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, and in the Cruce de Melenara, in the municipality of Telde.

Carmen Toubes also anticipates the next opening of another three stores in August, on Tenerife, and a last one in Puerto del Rosario, in Fuerteventura, which will take place this September.

“We are very happy to announce these plans because our presence is very clearly accompanied by the generation of local employment, both direct and indirect,” said the Managing Director at the event. In fact, by the end of the year ALDI will have generated more than 240 jobs in the region, including office, store and logistics platform personnel. The company entered the Spanish market in 2002 and currently has more than 360 stores and nearly 6,000 employees

In addition to taking a tour of the facilities, attendees were able to enjoy a cooking show by the Canarian chef Lolo Román, Best Canarian Chef in the world (2019). At the exhibition, Román prepared typical Canarian dishes with products marketed by ALDI, such as bananas, mangoes, papayas and potatoes.

20% of ALDI’s assortment in the Canary Islands will be from suppliers on the islands. The company’s new supermarkets in the archipelago will have nearly 330 items of Canarian origin, including fresh products, dairy products, beverages, frozen foods and cosmetics, among others, from more than 40 Canarian producers.

