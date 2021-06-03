Canary Islands region were quietly hopeful of summer chances as UK press reported no new Green List countries

Boris Johnson’s Ministers today made their decisions based on that risk assessment, alongside other public health considerations, in what is still a developing situation.

The full announcement for the first travel list update was confirmed this afternoon.

While many have been holding their breath, hoping that the new list may soon include popular destinations like Spain, the United Arab Emirates, the USA, Italy, Cyprus and Greece, as well as Moldova, Bulgaria and Canada, reports confirm now that this will not happen this time round.

The Canary Islands however still had some reason to be quietly hopeful, based on the extraordinary amount of work that has gone into keeping infection rates low, updating and improving regional tourism legislation, and through the direct back channelling that has occurred between Canary Islands Tourism Minister, Yaiza Castilla and her counterparts in London, circumventing much of the grindingly slow communications between the UK and the Spanish Central Government in Madrid.

Portugal, the only major UK tourism destination that was cleared for travel, has been recategorised onto the amber list, which leaving Iceland as the only remaining country on the green list that is accepting UK tourists, along with Gibraltar.