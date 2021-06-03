Select Page

Canary Islands Tourism invests €1.4 million for renewal of El Perchel beach in Arguineguin, Mogán

The Canary Islands Ministry for Tourism, Industry and Commerce, led by Yaiza Castilla, has awarded a subsidy of €1,469,268 to the municipality Mogán to remodel El Perchel beach, located in Arguineguín and the provision of complementary services.


The project focuses on the remodelling and expansion of the transit area of the promenade and the establishment of new defined leisure and recreation areas, such as a children’s playground, shaded areas and terraces, a grandstand and a sports area, as well as a space for catering and sun bathing. Likewise, new accesses to the beach area are planned along with a parking area.

Among the actions, worth mentioning is the incorporation of a natural seawater pool, which will be filled by the tides and the planting of new palm trees of a species adapted to the marine environment, as well as street lamps and street furniture throughout the entire promenade, including foot washing units, benches, watchtowers and litter bins.

The works also include a rescue area and other beach services, basic services (electrical, plumbing and sanitation) and corresponding sanitary equipment.

The Minister in charge of regional tourism, Yaiza Castilla, highlighted that this is part of the investments that “the Government of the Canary Islands is carrying out to promote, improve and guarantee the quality of the island’s tourism offer, collaborating with local entities to enable more attractive infrastructure and public spaces that have more interest for visitors“.

The budget allocated from the Tourism Ministry for beach rehabilitation works represents 76.32% of the total cost of the work, while the rest will be paid by the Mogán Town Council through its own funds. The project must be executed before December 31 of next year, considering the possibility that one hundred percent of the subsidised activity may be subcontracted. In addition, the Ministry of Tourism provides for a maximum period of four months from the date of completion of the execution of the work to justify the works


