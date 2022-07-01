Hello July and Hello Summer!

The summer months of July to September witness some of the most popular celebrations and the biggest traditional festivities and ‘romería’ pilgrimage offerings, on Gran Canaria.

In July, we have the Virgen del Carmen festivities in multiple locations, patron saint festivities in the name of Santiago Apóstol in Gáldar and San Bartolomé de Tirajana (This is also the Holy Year of ‘the Way of St. James’ on Gran Canaria ) and then there’s the Maspalomas Soul Festival towards the end of the month.

La Rama is in Agaete during August. The Fiestas del Pino, for the patron saint of Gran Canaria and the Fiesta del Charco, in La Aldea, in September, just to name a few of the biggest. Not forgetting all the other music festivals and concerts, bringing some most famous artists to the island including March Anthony and Pet Shop Boys.

This weekend will see history being made as Las Palmas de Gran Canaria celebrates its Carnival festivities in the summer season, for the first time. It’s the main Fataga Apricot festivalv weekend, just 20 minutes from the beaches of Maspalomas; experience a traditional Farmers’ Feast in San Mateo, as well as commercial street fair in the town of Ingenio, together with their Patron Saint San Pedro’s festivities coming to an end at the same time. Don’t forget to check The Canary Guide calendar for other events and festivities.

Upcoming local bank holidays:

Saturday 16 July, Mogán- Virgen del Carmen, the patron saint of sailors and fishermen.

Monday 25 July, Gáldar and San Bartolomé de Tirajana – patron saint festivities in honour of Santiago Apóstol, Saint James the Apostle

Tuesday 26 July, Gáldar – Festivities Santa Ana