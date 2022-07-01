The summer months of July to September witness some of the most popular celebrations and the biggest traditional festivities and ‘romería’ pilgrimage offerings, on Gran Canaria.
In July, we have the Virgen del Carmen festivities in multiple locations, patron saint festivities in the name of Santiago Apóstol in Gáldar and San Bartolomé de Tirajana (This is also the Holy Year of ‘the Way of St. James’ on Gran Canaria ) and then there’s the Maspalomas Soul Festival towards the end of the month.
La Rama is in Agaete during August. The Fiestas del Pino, for the patron saint of Gran Canaria and the Fiesta del Charco, in La Aldea, in September, just to name a few of the biggest. Not forgetting all the other music festivals and concerts, bringing some most famous artists to the island including March Anthony and Pet Shop Boys.
This weekend will see history being made as Las Palmas de Gran Canaria celebrates its Carnival festivities in the summer season, for the first time. It’s the main Fataga Apricot festivalv weekend, just 20 minutes from the beaches of Maspalomas; experience a traditional Farmers’ Feast in San Mateo, as well as commercial street fair in the town of Ingenio, together with their Patron Saint San Pedro’s festivities coming to an end at the same time. Don’t forget to check The Canary Guide calendar for other events and festivities.
Saturday 16 July, Mogán- Virgen del Carmen, the patron saint of sailors and fishermen.
Monday 25 July, Gáldar and San Bartolomé de Tirajana – patron saint festivities in honour of Santiago Apóstol, Saint James the Apostle
Tuesday 26 July, Gáldar – Festivities Santa Ana
Fiestas del Carmen Arguineguín 8-17 July
540th Fiestas Mayores de Santiago in Gáldar 8-27 July
Pet Shop Boys – Concert 16 July – Gran Canaria Arena
Romeria, Virgen del Carmen La Isleta (Las Palmas de Gran Canaria) 23 July
Maspalomas Soul Festival 29-31 July
Spanish State Meteorological Agency, AEMET, forecast a weekend of warm weather and sunshine and some possible morning clouds in the southern resorts of Mogán and Maspalomas. With a UV index of around 11 and temperatures in the shade staying around the upper 20s, sea breezes from the south will put next week in to the low 30s and climbing.
It is good to remember that the weather can occasionally be quite changeable, and hard to predict, even just a short distance inland from the usually sunnier coastal weather on the south, other things can happen.
Throughout the weekend in the south, day time should have clear skies, according to the weather forecast, and the north of the island will experience more prominent cloud cover, and the possibility of rain.
• 1-3 July, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
• Summer Carnival 2022
Three days of intense celebrations, concerts, and parades as the Carnival of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria takes place in the summer season, for the first time in history. This is the second part of the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria 2022 carnival celebrations, this weekend. The theme this year is “La Tierra”, The Earth.
On Friday
-The Winner’s parade at 19:00
A parade of all the gala winners; the Queen, the drag queen, and all the Carnival groups from Castillo de La Luz (Castle of Light) to the commercial area of Mesa y Lòpez.
-Music by Kilian Viera, Toni Bob and Línea DJ on stage at Plaza de España at 21:30 and
-Latin Carnival at 22:00 on stage at Estadio Insular
On Saturday, The Grand Parade, La Gran Cabalgata at 17:00
The Carnival Parade from Castillo de La Luz to Parque de San Telmo
On Sunday,
-Batucarnival at 12:00. A lively street parade with rhythmic groups and the beat of sambas percussive style touring the boulevards of Mesa y López.
-Day Time Carnival 13:00-20:00, ‘Carnival de día‘ with four stages set up in the city offering music in different formats, and styles, from 13:00 to 20:00. Plaza de España, Parque Santa Catalina (the main carnival stage), Plaza de la Musica (next to the Alfredo Kraus Auditorium) and Estadio Insular.
-The Burial of the Sardine at 20:00 and fireworks at 21:30. The burial procession for the Sardine, from Parque Santa Catalina to Playa de Las Canteras.
“Carnival celebrations also mean road closures, in the capital, during the whole weekend”
The picturesque village of Fataga in the municipality of San Bartolome de Tirajana is just 25 minutes drive inland from Maspalomas. They have been celebrating their apricot festival since last weekend and festivities come to an end this Sunday.
On Saturday evening, the Gran Romería pilgrimage offering processes through the streets of this most beautiful little mountain village. Starting at 19:00 from the cemetery, heading towards Plaza de Fataga, with Canarian folk dancing and music, traditional costumes, and carts full of offerings. In the main church square, a Verbena, street party into the early hours of Sunday morning.
• 2-3 July, Vega de San Mateo
• Fiesta del Agricultor y Feria de Artesania
This is a very traditional “Farmer’s Feast” and Artisan Craft Fair in Vega de San Mateo at the Plaza del Mercado, Plaza de la Solidaridad (the new square) on Saturday and Sunday from 10:00.
Enjoy an authentic experience in this authentic rural mountain market town, where you will find tastings of traditional produce, folkloric performances, demonstrations of traditional activities, alongside the usual weekly market etc., for all those who want to experience this very traditional festival in San Mateo.
Artisanal craft Fair, Feria de Artesania on Saturday 10:00-20:00 and on Sunday 10:00-16:00
• 2-3 July, Santa Brigida
• Recreación Histórica de la Batalla de El Batán de 1599
The 4th edition of the Historical Reenactment of the Battle of El Batán is to be held at the Finca El Galeón, the infrastructure for public use in the municipality of Santa Brígida. El Batán in 1599, witnessed the population of the island, including natives and colonial settlers, supported by a handful of militiamen, fighting alongside the military authorities of the time, managing to repel an attack on the island by the Dutch fleet, commanded by Vice-Admiral Pieter Van der Does, known more as a pirate around these parts.
A festive atmosphere with a show around what life was like at the end of the 16th century on Gran Canaria.
anyone can participate, either as a spectator or as an extra, wearing costumes, and demonstrating livelihoods and music of time.
members of the public can visit the camp on Saturday from 10:30-13:00, where an exhibition of historical clothes, renaissance dancing and micro scenes will be there to educate and surprise.
At 12:00 there is a finger puppet show.
Afternoon visits to the camp 16:00-19:00, with workshops and renaissance dancing
Camp visits continue on Sunday 1o:30-13:30 and at 11:30 there is a talk by Alex Hansen a scholar of the geographic environment of Gran Canaria at the time of the invasion.
12:30 recital.
13:00 finger puppet show
“On June 25, 1599, a Dutch fleet attacked Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, taking it on the third day. Its people had to take refuge inland, and Santa Brígida was the capital of the island for a few days. Until a few brave and resourceful men made the invaders retreat. Come see a sample of life at the time, and eat something to recover”
• 2-3 July, Ingenio
• La Feria de Comercios
The Trade Fair of Ingenio is held this Saturday and Sunday in the Plaza de la Candelaria. Street shopping, children’s activities, live music and many other surprises. An event for all audiences that will help local businesses to go out on the street and that, in addition, offers animation and activities for children.
Saturday 10:00-21:00 and on Sunday 10:00-14:00
A perfect festive time to visit Ingenio as they celebrate the Patron Saints’ festivities in honour of San Pedro and San Pablo, continuing until this Sunday 3 July 2022
• Saturday 2 July, Artenara
• 3º Aniversario del nombramiento del Paisaje Cultural Risco Cáido y Montañas Sagradas por la UNESCO
The 3rd Anniversary celebration in Artenara this Saturday when Risco Caído and the Sacred Mountains of Gran Canaria was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. A day filled with tradition, culture, musical performances, children’s activities, artisans, gastronomy and much more.
Starting at 12:00 on Plaza de San Matias.
In July 2019, the UNESCO World Heritage Committee added Risco Caído and the Sacred Mountains of Gran Canaria Cultural Landscape to its List of World Heritage Sites in recognition of the ancient society of the Canary Islands, the roots of which stem from the population of North Africa and which managed to develop its own culture in complete isolation for more than 1,500 years.
The archaeological sites contained within the Risco Caído landscape reflect the culture of the ancient peoples of the island, a unique process of evolution undergone by the Amazigh people from North Africa who lived in isolation until they were conquered by the Crown of Castile in the 15th Century. The volcanic crater of Caldera de Tejeda watches over this area, which exists within the municipalities of Artenara, Tejeda, Agaete and Galdar.
• 2-3 July, San Isidro de Teror
• Fiestas patronales en honor a San Isidro Labrador y Santa Mª de la Cabeza.
The neighbourhood of San Isidro in the municipality of Teror is celebrating their patron saint festivities from June 25 to July 10 in honour of San Isidro Labrador and Santa Mª de la Cabeza.
The main days of the festivities take place this weekend.
On Saturday Romería, the pilgrimage offering at 19:00. After the pilgrimage traditional music and dancing in front of the hermitage. At 22:00 more modern festive mood with Leyenda Joven and DJ Promaster and then fireworks at midnight.
Sunday is the main day of festivities
Cattle Fair at 10:00. There is also a church service at 12:00, followed by a religious procession with the images of the saint
SPORTING EVENTS THIS WEEKEND
• Saturday 2 July, Telde
• 46º Rallye Ciudad de Telde
The 46th edition of City of Telde Rally is on this Saturday. It will have a 3 x 3 (three timed sections, to be repeated three times) with a total of 66.3km against the clock. The test is valid for the BP Las Palmas Asphalt Rally Championship. The Arnao area (Avda. del Cabildo) will be the epicenter of the event on Saturday.
Stages: Cruz de Jerez – Malfú (8.3 km. ) / Ingenio – La Pasadilla (8.4 km.) / Cazadores – Los Picos (10.3 km.)
“When there is a rally going on it will also mean road closures during the stages”
• Saturday 2 July, Mogán
• La Traiña Trail Costa Mogán
It is going to be a busy Saturday in Arguineguín.
La Traiña Trail Costa Mogán returns to the calendar of sporting events, in the southern municipality, this Saturday and does so with new features.
The seventh edition of this event, organised by the Club Veredas Atauro will feature a 9-kilometre race, which can be run in the conventional manner and, for the first time, in a ‘family’ format, that is, as a pair made up of an adult and a minor between 10 and 14 years old. There will also be distances of 15, 27 and 42 kilometres, into which a hiking route is incorporated.
The Traiña Trail Costa Mogán registered more than 1,000 participants in 2019 and, after a two-year break, the nighttime running competition is back with all its modalities, including new ones such as the 9 kilometres ‘Traiña Trail Familiar’ and the ‘Traiña Trail Senderismo’, consisting of 8 kilometres. The shortest distance race, increases to 9 kilometres (from 8), then there will be a 15 kilometre race, and a 27 kilometre distance (up from 24km).
The start line is from the Plaza Negra (market/parking area) in Arguineguín and, for the first time, the finish line will be at the Plaza Pérez Galdós, in front of the church. The 42-kilometre marathon, changes its itinerary to start from Las Marañuelas beach. The participants in which will leave at 17:30.
• Saturday 2 July, La Aldea de San Nícolas
• Mercadillo y muestra de artesanía y complementos
La Aldea market is a lovely local market to visit in the westernmost municipality of the island, with local produce, artisans and music every first Saturday of each month.
On Saturday, 2 July from 09:00 to 14:00 you can enjoy various activities and an interesting day out on the west of the island.
Children’s entertainment will be from 11:00 with various activities.
The living museums of the Community Development Project will be open to the public, which has guided tours, people interested in enjoying them must register in advance on 928 89 06 91.
The market will be enlivened by ambient music.
MARKETS ON THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA
Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
On Saturday San Fernando de Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, outside the Municipal Market, located on Avenida Alejandro del Castillo, with bargains for bargain hunters. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas, the main ‘Maspalomas market’ is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
On Saturday in Arguineguín, a second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range preloved treasures to be found and discovered.
On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, is on from 08:00 to 14:00 in the main carpark of the Municipal Market, in San Fernando.
Saturday 2 July, Vecindario
Mercado Agrícola de Vecindario
The biweekly Saturday Agricultural Market in Vecindario still takes place on the main street at the Plaza de Los Algodoneros (next to the Hotel Avenida de Canarias ) 🍉🌼🥔🥑🍌 Get the best seasonal fruit and vegetables, bread, flowers and much more, straight from the local farmers and producers.
From 08:30 – 13:30 Plaza de Los Algodoneros
“It is also the perfect opportunity to explore the kilometres-long main street of this neighbourhood, Avenida de Canarias.”
1-3 July, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
Canteras Street Market
“Canteras Street Market” trade fair between 26 June – 17 July 2022 on Avenida de las Canteras in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, from calle Tenerife up to calle Padre Cueto.
The fair is open every day from 10:00 to 20:00 with a total of 70 stalls and where you will find fashion, accessories, literature, decoration, food, cosmetics, perfumes, crafts, toys, jewelry, antiques, swimwear, sportswear and much more.
The Puerto Canteras Open Commercial Zone (ZCA) puts on offer the natural attractions of the area, enhanced by various items sold in a pleasant environment. This forms part of a revitalisation plan, within the commercial area marking the start of a street sales campaign.
LIVE MUSIC THIS WEEKEND!
HARD ROCK CAFE GRAN CANARIA
Live music starts at 21:00
On Friday, Queen Tribute by Miracle
On Saturday, Rock Classic Night, by Crossfire
2-3 July, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
Traditional music and dance
On Sunday in Pueblo Canario group ‘Roque Nublo’ at 11:00
THE CHAMPIONS
On Friday at Mulligan’s at 21:30
KELLY MARLOW
The astounding US Rock sensation, now a local star on Gran Canaria, playing out to an international audience and live across the airwaves.
On Friday at Nirvana Bar in Arguineguín, Ancora Centre at 21:00
On Saturday at Rockabella – Playa del Inglés 18:00-21:00 and later at the Shamrock at 22:30
On Sunday at The Shamrock in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria at 22:30
MULLIGAN’S PLAYA DEL INGLES
