TEJEDA 2-3 DECEMBER “SPECIAL CHRISTMAS” MARKET AND LIGHTS-ON EVENT

Saturday, 2 December 2023

Double event to enjoy in Tejeda on Saturday with Christmas lighting and a “Christmas Special” market

The opening of the Tejeda Agricultural and Craft Market “Christmas Special” at 18:00 in the Plaza de La Vaguada.

At 19:30 the Christmas Lighting will take place in the Plaza Mirador of the City Hall, with chocolate, an acoustic Christmas carol by Davinia Trujillo, accompanied by the municipal corporation, ending with a shower of confetti, cannon fire show, and cold fireworks!

from 20:00 – 21:00 a parade from Plaza Mirador to “El Motor” with a musical band, light show, and entertainment, ending in the Plaza de La Vaguada, where a 360 Video Photo Booth awaits.

Without leaving “La Vaguada” enjoy the Disney Songs of Charm and Christmas Show by the Alexia Rodríguez School of Artistic Education at 21:00, the “Christmas Special” performance with the Parranda Amigos de Tejeda at 21:30, and the final musical performance with ¡Qué Chimba! at 22:30.

Sunday, 3 December 2023

at 10:30 the opening of the Tejeda Agricultural and Artisan Craft Market “Christmas Special” in the Plaza de La Vaguada.

from 12:15-12:45 experience an African Percussion Parade, from “El Motor” to the Plaza de La Vaguada and from 12:45 initiation to African Dance.

For the little ones there are Children’s Workshops, in the Plaza de la Mujer:

• Who is who? Africa, our neighbor

11:15 -11:45 and again 12:45-13:15

• World map; We are community

12:00-12:30 and again 13:30-14:00

At 13:15 the “Mamáfrica Band” Musical Concert will close the Tejeda Agricultural and Craft Market at 14:00.

AGÜIMES 1-3 DECEMBER CHRISTMAS MARKET

The spirit of Christmas will invade the historic centre of Agüimes this Friday, Saturday and Sunday thanks to a new edition of the Christmas market, where lovers of items and products typical of this time of year will be able to make their purchases. The market will be installed in Plaza del Rosario and will have complementary activities, such as concerts and children’s shows.

The market will open its doors this Friday, December 1 from 17:00 to 21:00, on Saturday, it can be visited from 10:00 to 21:00, while on Sunday it will be open from 10:00 to 14:00

The parallel activities will begin on Friday at 18:00 with the show ‘The elf who dreams of stories’, which tells the story of Clicka, a little elf passionate about stories who will reveal the great secrets that the books in her library keep. After the performance, at 19:00, the violinist José Luis Montesdeoca and the pianist Pedro Santana will perform, who will liven up the environment with popular Christmas carols, family film classics, and instrumental versions of great current pop songs.

The little ones in the house will be able to continue enjoying on Saturday at 12:00 with ‘Los Musipops’, a show set in a Christmas workshop where the characters play and compose songs, transmitting such important values ​​as friendship or solidarity. Starting at 18:00, the Christmas clown show ‘Fun, fun, fun’, by Totó el Payaso, will take place. At 19:00 the ‘Christmas’ concert will be held by the Plátano Swing trio, who will delight with a review of the best Christmas songs, adapted to their characteristic swing sound.

The puppets will fill the Plaza del Rosario on Sunday, starting at 12:00, with the show ‘Belingo de la Navidad’. That same morning there will be face painting, bouncy castle, and balloon twisting workshops.

In addition to the scheduled shows, there will be two attractions of interest to family audiences. Throughout the weekend the “Train of Dreams” will circulate through the streets of the historic centre, in which children, young people, and adults will be able to enjoy a pleasant ride through the streets of the historic centre. In the Orlando Hernández House Museum, for its part, the Christmas House will be installed, which will open its doors on Friday from 17:00 to 20:00, on Saturday from 11:00 to 14:00 and from 17:00 to 20:00 and Sunday from 11:00 to 14:00.

TEROR 2-3 DECEMBER “CHRISTMAS ARTISAN FAIR”

Teror is hosting during the weekend of 2-3 December 2023, a Christmas Artisan market on Plaza del Pino and Calle Real, with the participation of around twenty stalls assorted with different craft modalities.

The fair will open on Saturday from 09:00 to 19:00 and will be energised with two workshops for children;’Clay Creations’ and ‘Handmade Bracelets’, from 11:00 to 13:00 and from 16:00 to 18:00.

The opening hours on Sunday, December 3 from 09:00 to 15:00.

Sunday is an excellent day to visit as the weekly Teror municipal market takes place as well at Plaza Sintes and is enlivened by a performance at 12:00 by Yeray Rodríguez

CASA DE LAS SEMILLAS, LAS PALMAS DE G.C. SUNDAY 3 & 17 DECEMBER

Christmas markets in Casa de las Semillas, at the back of the British club on two Sundays-

Opening hours on both days are from 10:00-18:00

Christmas cuisine, music, market, and plants, a lot f plants

1-3 December Xmas Market Real Club Náutico Gran Canaria

Friday 16:00-20:00, Saturday 11:00-20:00 and on Sunday 11:00-18:00

and not forgetting the markets in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria