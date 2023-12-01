Jump to #WeekendTips
The first weekend of December, the first rains of winter, and the count down to Christmas has begun in earnest. Friday is World AIDS Day, a day of remembrance and the celebration of life down at the Yumbo in Playa del Inglés. There are more lights on events taking place around the island as well as Christmas Markets to enjoy. There is also the Mogán Avodacado Fair to explore in Arguineguín and a beach clean by the original Gran Canaria beach cleaners of Surf Canarias to join just to name a few. Remember that adverse weather conditions might cause any outdoor event to be postponed or cancelled, though most of the rain is expected to pass by the end of Saturday.
Next week we will also have two public bank holidays in Spain, Wednesday and Friday, leading to a extra long “bridge” weekend for many. Gran Canaria’s biggest nativity sculpture, the sand art Belen de Arena in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria on Las Canteras Beach will open perfectly just before, on the 5th of December, one of the main Christmas tourist attractions on Gran Canaria and certainly the most popular in the capital.
Upcoming events:
4-9 December • Beefeater Xmas Market Mesa y López 🎄🌟
5 December – 8 January • XVIII Bélen de Arena, Sand Nativity Las Canteras Beach, LPA 🎄🌟
5 December • Christmas Lights-on event Vega de San Mateo 🎄🌟
6-17 December • Fiestas Patronales de Santa Lucía y los Labradores
7 December • Arucas Christmas Lights-on event 🎄🌟
8 December • ‘Family Soul Band’ Christmas Concert at Faro de Maspalomas 🎄🌟
9 December • Anfi Mogán Open Water swimming competition
11 December • Mogán Christmas Lights-on event in Motor Grande, Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria 🎄🌟
13 December – 2 January • XXV Semana de las Flores, The Flower Week Gáldar
15 December • Christmas concert on Avenida de Gáldar in San Fernando de Maspalomas 🎄🌟
15-17 December • Christmas Market Vega de San Mateo 🎄🌟
16-17 December • Christmas Market Villa de Moya 🎄🌟
17 December • Orange Fair of Telde 🍊🍊
17 December • Romeria Los Labradores, Santa Lucía Casco
20 December • Christmas Concert Plaza de Santa Ana, Las Palmas de G.C. 🎄🌟
1 January • New Year concert Dunas viewpoint
2-5 January • Traditional Artisan Fair of San Telmo
Upcoming bank holidays:
Wednesday 6 December -Public Holiday in Spain, Day of the Spanish Constitution
Friday 8 December – Public Holiday in Spain, Immaculate Conception
Wednesday 13 December – Local Bank Holiday in Santa Lucía.
Monday 25 December – Public Holiday in Spain, Christmas
Check more information about the town hall’s Christmas program highlights on Gran Canaria as well as other events and festivities on our main calendar The Canary Guide website
December starts with rain around Gran Canaria and even some weather warnings. There is a silver or should it be said a sunny lining since as the weekend progresses, the weather will also improve.
Friday: Warnings in effect for likely heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms during the first half of the day.
Cloudy intervals with predominance of cloudy skies in the afternoon. Precipitation is expected that may locally be heavy and accompanied by storms during the first half of the day. Minimum temperatures rising in the east and with few changes to the west; maximums with few changes or decreases on northern slopes. Southwest wind decreasing to a weak westerly component from the early hours and tending to blow from the northeast in the afternoon.
Saturday: Cloudy intervals tending to cloudy in the afternoon. Probable occasional rains on the eastern slopes. Temperatures with few changes or a slight decrease in the eastern province. Moderate wind from the northeast turning to the east.
Sunday: Cloudy intervals, with some probability of light rains on the eastern slopes. Temperatures unchanged or slightly decreasing. Light wind from the east.
#GranCanariaWeather: PreAlerts for Thunderstorms, Wind and Heavy Rain in Places
#WeekendTips 1-3 December 2023
CHRISTMAS LIGHTS-ON EVENTS THIS FRIDAY AND SATURDAY 🎄🌟
FRIDAY 1 DECEMBER
The festive season officially starts this Friday in the municipality of Telde with the inauguration of the traditional Belén, the nativity scene, and the lights-on event.
⛲ To begin, Parque Arnao will host Christmas workshops dedicated to the little ones in the house from 17:00, to then receive a performance by Clown Magician.
At 18:30, with nightfall over the city, the Christmas Garden will be lit.
At 18:45 a parade of giant puppets will take place, which will be accompanied by a batucada, traveling through the streets from Arnao to the Plaza de San Gregorio.
At 19:45 the local delegation will inaugurate the Traditional Nativity Scene which, once again, carries the figures and statuettes of José Sánchez, who was the city’s nativity scene maker for more than 50 years.
At 20:00 it will be the turn of the musical performance by the San Juan de Arucas Polyphonic Choir 🎼, also at Plaza de San Gregorio, which will give way,
at 21:30 to the show “Te Regalo Una Rosa” “I give you a rose” – Tribute to Juan Luis Guerra.
SANTA MARIA DE GUÍA
At 19:30 Christmas lights-on event in front of the church Plaza Luján Pérez, followed by a Christmas concert by Los Gofiones on Plaza Grande
at 18:30 on Calle Nueva enlivened by the Children Choir and a group from the municipal folk music school
The highest altitude village on Gran Canaria, Artenara will switch on their Christmas lights on Friday on Plaza de Matias at 20:00
The main hub, the Santa Lucía Casco up in the mountains will switch on their Christmas lights in their municipal park. An event from 19:00-20:30.
SANTA CATALINA, A ROYAL HIDEAWAY HOTEL
The emblematic hotel is switching on the Christmas lights at 19:00 in front of the reception of the hotel, sharing a magical moment, accompanied by a gospel group and a glass of cava to toast to a wonderful Christmas. The hotel also invites you to collaborate with the Red Cross by donating a toy for the little ones.
SATURDAY 2 DECEMBER
TEJEDA
A double event to enjoy in Tejeda on Saturday with Christmas lighting and a market. The opening of the Tejeda Agricultural and Craft Market “Christmas Special” at 18:00 in the Plaza de La Vaguada. At 7:30 p.m. the Christmas Lighting will take place in the Plaza Mirador of the City Hall, with chocolate, an acoustic Christmas carol by Davinia Trujillo, accompanied by the municipal corporation, ending with a shower of confetti, cannon fire show, and cold fireworks! from 20:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. A Parade from Plaza Mirador to “El Motor” with a musical band, light show, and entertainment, ending in the Plaza de La Vaguada, where a 360 Video Photo Booth awaits.
Without leaving “La Vaguada” enjoy the Disney Songs of Charm and Christmas Show by the Alexia Rodríguez School of Artistic Education at 21:00, the “Christmas Special” performance with the Parranda Amigos de Tejeda at 21:30 and the final musical performance with ¡Qué Chimba! at 22:30.
LA ALDEA DE SAN NICOLAS
A double event to enjoy also in La Aldea de San Nicolás with the Christmas lights on as well as the monthly market of La Aldea.
Switch on the Christmas lights will take place in the Open Commercial Area at 19:30, where there will also be children’s entertainment, a guided tour of the museums, and live music with the Dandys del Swing and Facaracas.
from 17:00 to 23:00 enjoy the Monthly La Aldea Market and exhibition of crafts and accessories.
FIRGAS
at 20:00 Christmas lights-on event with hot chocolate 🎄🌟 and at 21:00 concert by Parchita Colorada on the municipal parking lot
CHRISTMAS MARKETS TO EXPLORE THIS WEEKEND ON GRAN CANARIA 🎄🌟
TEJEDA 2-3 DECEMBER “SPECIAL CHRISTMAS” MARKET AND LIGHTS-ON EVENT
Saturday, 2 December 2023
Double event to enjoy in Tejeda on Saturday with Christmas lighting and a “Christmas Special” market
The opening of the Tejeda Agricultural and Craft Market “Christmas Special” at 18:00 in the Plaza de La Vaguada.
At 19:30 the Christmas Lighting will take place in the Plaza Mirador of the City Hall, with chocolate, an acoustic Christmas carol by Davinia Trujillo, accompanied by the municipal corporation, ending with a shower of confetti, cannon fire show, and cold fireworks!
from 20:00 – 21:00 a parade from Plaza Mirador to “El Motor” with a musical band, light show, and entertainment, ending in the Plaza de La Vaguada, where a 360 Video Photo Booth awaits.
Without leaving “La Vaguada” enjoy the Disney Songs of Charm and Christmas Show by the Alexia Rodríguez School of Artistic Education at 21:00, the “Christmas Special” performance with the Parranda Amigos de Tejeda at 21:30, and the final musical performance with ¡Qué Chimba! at 22:30.
Sunday, 3 December 2023
at 10:30 the opening of the Tejeda Agricultural and Artisan Craft Market “Christmas Special” in the Plaza de La Vaguada.
from 12:15-12:45 experience an African Percussion Parade, from “El Motor” to the Plaza de La Vaguada and from 12:45 initiation to African Dance.
For the little ones there are Children’s Workshops, in the Plaza de la Mujer:
• Who is who? Africa, our neighbor
11:15 -11:45 and again 12:45-13:15
• World map; We are community
12:00-12:30 and again 13:30-14:00
At 13:15 the “Mamáfrica Band” Musical Concert will close the Tejeda Agricultural and Craft Market at 14:00.
AGÜIMES 1-3 DECEMBER CHRISTMAS MARKET
The spirit of Christmas will invade the historic centre of Agüimes this Friday, Saturday and Sunday thanks to a new edition of the Christmas market, where lovers of items and products typical of this time of year will be able to make their purchases. The market will be installed in Plaza del Rosario and will have complementary activities, such as concerts and children’s shows.
The market will open its doors this Friday, December 1 from 17:00 to 21:00, on Saturday, it can be visited from 10:00 to 21:00, while on Sunday it will be open from 10:00 to 14:00
The parallel activities will begin on Friday at 18:00 with the show ‘The elf who dreams of stories’, which tells the story of Clicka, a little elf passionate about stories who will reveal the great secrets that the books in her library keep. After the performance, at 19:00, the violinist José Luis Montesdeoca and the pianist Pedro Santana will perform, who will liven up the environment with popular Christmas carols, family film classics, and instrumental versions of great current pop songs.
The little ones in the house will be able to continue enjoying on Saturday at 12:00 with ‘Los Musipops’, a show set in a Christmas workshop where the characters play and compose songs, transmitting such important values as friendship or solidarity. Starting at 18:00, the Christmas clown show ‘Fun, fun, fun’, by Totó el Payaso, will take place. At 19:00 the ‘Christmas’ concert will be held by the Plátano Swing trio, who will delight with a review of the best Christmas songs, adapted to their characteristic swing sound.
The puppets will fill the Plaza del Rosario on Sunday, starting at 12:00, with the show ‘Belingo de la Navidad’. That same morning there will be face painting, bouncy castle, and balloon twisting workshops.
In addition to the scheduled shows, there will be two attractions of interest to family audiences. Throughout the weekend the “Train of Dreams” will circulate through the streets of the historic centre, in which children, young people, and adults will be able to enjoy a pleasant ride through the streets of the historic centre.
In the Orlando Hernández House Museum, for its part, the Christmas House will be installed, which will open its doors on Friday from 17:00 to 20:00, on Saturday from 11:00 to 14:00 and from 17:00 to 20:00 and Sunday from 11:00 to 14:00.
TEROR 2-3 DECEMBER “CHRISTMAS ARTISAN FAIR”
Teror is hosting during the weekend of 2-3 December 2023, a Christmas Artisan market on Plaza del Pino and Calle Real, with the participation of around twenty stalls assorted with different craft modalities.
The fair will open on Saturday from 09:00 to 19:00 and will be energised with two workshops for children;’Clay Creations’ and ‘Handmade Bracelets’, from 11:00 to 13:00 and from 16:00 to 18:00.
The opening hours on Sunday, December 3 from 09:00 to 15:00.
Sunday is an excellent day to visit as the weekly Teror municipal market takes place as well at Plaza Sintes and is enlivened by a performance at 12:00 by Yeray Rodríguez
CASA DE LAS SEMILLAS, LAS PALMAS DE G.C. SUNDAY 3 & 17 DECEMBER
Christmas markets in Casa de las Semillas, at the back of the British club on two Sundays-
Opening hours on both days are from 10:00-18:00
Christmas cuisine, music, market, and plants, a lot f plants
1-3 December Xmas Market Real Club Náutico Gran Canaria
Friday 16:00-20:00, Saturday 11:00-20:00 and on Sunday 11:00-18:00
and not forgetting the markets in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
CHRISTMAS WEEKEND IN LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA 🎄🌟
at 19:30 Christmas Carols @ Holy Trinity Church/Iglesia Anglicana. The Súbito Koral group will offer a repertoire of British Christmas carols. Free entry until full capacity
at 21:00 Vocal Siete “Punto y Seguios” concert at Plaza de Santo Domingo. Vocal Siete is a project that emerged in 2007, composed of seven musicians from different disciplines and a sound engineer. It is a group that develops all its musical production using the voice and the body itself, without the intervention of any other type of instrumentation.
SATURDAY 2 DECEMBER
1st City Market Santa Catalina between 10:00-20:00 (on Calle Luis Morote, from Parque Santa Catalina to Tomá Miller)
at 11:00 Children’s Party at Plaza Don Benito, Schamann.
at 12:00 Christmas Circus Parque Trini Borrull, Siete Palmas.
at 19:30 MLOU Gospel concert at Parque Infantil (C/República Dominicana).
at 21:00 MUSICANDO – series Thania Gil, «Viaje a través de mi voz» at José Antonio Ramos Auditorium in Parque Doramas
It will be the concert by the young Gran Canarian singer Thania Gil that will close the Musicando program of the year. Her vocal power has resonated throughout the Islands along with great song artists from the Canary Islands. The “Journey through my voice”, will also offer a musical journey through the different places in to which she has travelled, a crossroads of cultures between the Canary Islands and South America.
SUNDAY 3 DECEMBER
Triana Open Sunday Christmas Special (activities)
at 11:00 Children’s party at Plaza de la Argentina (next to the church Isabel de Hungria).
at 19:00 Salitre concert at Barrio Marinero de San Cristóbal.
ARGUINEGUÍN | AVOCADO FAIR MOGÁN | SUNDAY 3 DECEMBER
The VIII Avocado Fair will start at 09:00 with the participation of more than fifteen farmers in 12 stands that will be distributed in the 1,160 square meters of the permanent tent located in Pérez Galdós square. It is good to remember that the production volume has been affected by the constant heat waves that Mogán (and Gran Canaria) suffered throughout the summer, but at the fair, there will be more than 3,000 kilos of this green gold available. The predominant varieties Pinkerton, and the Guatemalan breed hybrids will be available for purchase at a price of 3 to 5 euros per kilo.
In Mogán, up to 22 varieties of this fruit are produced during the year and its cultivation occupies about 40 hectares, which makes it one of the main agricultural productions in the municipality along with mango, of which a ton will go on sale this Sunday along with another 1,000 kilos of oranges. There will also be papayas, limes, lemons, pitayas and guavas as well as other vegetables grown in the municipality.
Exceptionally in this edition and due to the climatic conditions that occurred on the island, in solidarity with farmers from other locations, the municipality of Telde was invited to promote its renowned orange, of which they will also celebrate their own fair on December 17.
In the tent, there will also be eight stalls selling other products such as cheeses, jams, Gran Canaria olive oil, fermented fruit, aloe vera, and honey products. Distributed in the square, there will be around twenty craft stalls and a restaurant with about 10 exhibitors in which there will be no shortage of creations with avocado and other quintessential Mogan products such as mango. Likewise, the offer will include wines from Gran Canaria, craft beer, ice cream, crepes, cocktails, and guarapo. All this is accompanied by live music with the El Mejunje and Cremita de Coco party.
SANTA LUCÍA CASCO | GASTRONOMIC DAYS OF SANTA LUCÍA OLIVE | 1-3 DECEMBER
Enjoy tapas, dishes, and breads between 1-3 December 2023 in the village of Santa Lucía, during the First Gastronomic Days of the Santa Lucía Olive, where the main protagonist is the locally grown olives.
You will also be able to taste natural olives and olives with mojo in a session that represents a significant milestone for our municipality, as Santa Lucía celebrates and highlights the importance of one of their most precious products. The Santa Lucía olive is not only a delicious fruit, but also a symbol rooted in their identity and local culture. This event not only highlights its exquisite flavour, but also its economic and social impact on our community.
Participating establisments: bakeires, bars and restaurants in the centre.
Benedicto Vega Mirador Sta Lucia
El Alpendre de Félix
el Guata Grill
Antonio Vega Castro
Panaderia artesanal López López
GÁLDAR | 1st ANIMAL WELFARE DAY | SATURDAY 2 DECEMBER
Plaza de Santiago de Gáldar will host the First Animal Welfare Day, I Jornada de Bienestar Animal from 09:00 to 14:00 on Saturday. The day will include children’s workshops, talks and demonstrations. Among the activities that will be offered are a puppet workshop and animal face painting as well as a pet catwalk, and training.
This meeting will also include a space for pet adoption and talks, with the aim of raising awareness about responsibility and pet ownership, informing about the new Animal Welfare Law and offering tools and advice on the care and feeding of cats, among many other activities.
The Day is organized by the Department of the area, directed by Antonio María Benítez Melián, in collaboration with the Department of Youth, the Red Cross, the Official College of Veterinarians of Las Palmas and the associations and companies Bombarderos MC Canarias, Animal Rescue with its president Jacob Déniz, 7 days 7 lives, Unipet Veterinary Clinic of San Isidro and Nokhoi Servicios Caninos.
YUMBO PLAYA DEL INGLÉS | WORLD AIDS DAY - REMEMBRANCE | FRIDAY 1 DECEMBER
On Friday, Yumbo, Maspalomas & GLAY proudly working with Legends GRAN Canaria; participating in remembrance for World AIDS Day, alongside the businesses of the Yumbo Square: Buddies Bar, Bar Meicker, The Copacabana, Maná 264, Divinity Karaoke Bar, Cheyennes Yumbo, Blue Havana Lounge Bar Maspalomas, Olive Tapas and Wine, Canary Tattoo
Raising Funds for Amigos Contra El Sida alongside Aula Dario Jaen, Checkpoint Canarias & Marikas Rurales in the Yumbo Main Plaza de La Diversidad Darío Jaén on #WorldAIDSDay
#UNAIDS & Communities Working Together
MOGÁN | BEACH CLEAN PLAYA "CALLAO" ARGUINEGUÍN | SATURDAY 2 DECEMBER
The 12th Beach Clean by Surf Canaries accompanied by Tipsy Hammock, Oceans4Life, and FRIENDS this Saturday, starting at 12:00
Get the trash off the beach and therefore out of the ocean, promote reduction in single use plastic consumption, have a great day out with fun people!
Beach Clean: 12:00 – 14:00
Food and Chill/Party time: 14:00 – 16:00
Important: Fill in the form to receive your free, delicious Tipsy Hammock lunch on the beach!
Sign up here/Apuntate aqui: BEACHCLEAN 2023