Summer is already upon us as we celebrate the first weekend of June. Festivities for John the Baptist and San Antonio de Padua are just getting starting. Patron Saint festivities in San Fernando de Maspalomas are coming to an end this weekend and the religious observances of Corpus Christi will see handmade “carpets” of salt in the streets celebrated this Sunday, worth a road trip to go to see.
There will be the start-of-month regular markets to enjoy this weekend as well as a Crafts and Artisan market in Agaete. The weather is looking pretty good for the imminent arrival of summer.
Upcoming events:
6 June • March Anthony Concert *ticketed event*
7-9 June • FIMAR, International Sea Fair LPA
7-8 June • Big Bang Vintage Market, LPA
7-16 June • Fiestas Patronales San Antonio El Chico – Mogán
8 June • The 25th Harvest Fair, ‘Feria de la Zafra’ in El Tablero, SBT
9 June • ‘Moya Dulce‘ Craft and Commercial Fair
10-16 June • Gáldar Pride
12-16 June • FISALDO – Outlet Sale @ INFECAR
13-16 June • Music Meets Tourism @ Yumbo – Playa del Inglés
22-23 June • Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria in Arucas
29 June • Collectables Fair in San Mateo
29 June – 7 July • Gran Canaria Windsurfing World Cup – Pozo Izguierdo
4 July • Granca Live Fest – headliner Robbie Williams *ticketed event*
5 July • Granca Live Fest – Headliner Black Eyed Pea *ticketed event*
5-27 July • Canarias Jazz & Más International Festival
12-21 July • Fiesta del Agua in Teror
19-21 July • Maspalomas Soul Festival
9-18 August • The 17th “Summer” Gran Canaria Artisan Craft Fair – Faro de Maspalomas
30 August • 21 September • Fiesta del Pino 2024 in Teror
10-13 October • Big Bang Vintage Festival LPA
11-13 October • The Long Walk Gran Canaria
4-10 November • Winter Pride Maspalomas
Upcoming bank holidays:
Thursday, 30 May • Public Holiday in the Canary Islands – Canary Islands’ Day, Día de Canarias 🇮🇨
Friday 7 June • Local bank holiday in Teror: Festividad del Sagrado Corazón de Jesús
Thursday 13 June • Local bank holiday in Mogán and Santa Brígida: Festividad de San Antonio
Monday 17 June • Local bank holiday in Moya: Festividad de San Antonio de Padua
Monday 24 June • Local bank holiday in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria: Commemoration of the Foundation of the City
Local bank holiday in Artenara, Arucas, Telde, Valsequillo: Festividad de San Juan
Friday 28 June • Local bank holiday in Agaete: Feast of Saint Peter the Apostle – Festividad San Pedro Apóstol
Tuesday 16 July • Local bank holiday in Mogán: Festividad de la Virgen del Carmen
Thursday 25 July • Local bank holiday in Gáldar: Feast of Santiago Apóstol- Festividad de Santiago Apóstol
Local bank holiday in San Bartolomé de Tirajana: Festividad de Santiago Apóstol.
An interesting weather forecast for the first weekend of June. Warm temperatures with a presence of a very light calima. Clouds and some strong northerly winds at some points around the island
Friday: To the north, a predominance of cloudy skies tending to cloudy intervals during the afternoon. Elsewhere, cloudy intervals decrease to slightly cloudy after midday. Temperatures with few changes, except for a slight rise in minimum temperatures in inland areas, especially on the southeast. The north wind will be occasionally strong on east and west slopes in the afternoon and late hours.
Saturday: On the north of the island cloudy intervals with cloudy skies predominating in the early hours. Other areas should be slightly cloudy to clear in general. Light calima at altitude. Temperatures with few changes or slightly rising. Wind with a northerly component is occasionally strong on eastern slopes during the central hours and in the afternoon.
Sunday: Again from the north of the island cloudy intervals with cloudy skies predominating in the early hours. Everywhere else, slightly cloudy to clear in general. Light haze at altitude, subsiding. Temperatures with few changes. Winds with a northerly component, more intense on eastern slopes during the central hours and in the afternoon.
FIESTAS MASPALOMAS 2024 | PATRON SAINT FESTIVITIES OF SAN FERNANDO | UNTIL 2 JUNE
The festivities of San Fernando de Maspalomas is celebrated this year with a very special commemoration, the 50th Anniversary of the school CEIP San Fernando de Maspalomas (better known as Maspalomas I). The importance of this educational centre lies in the fact that San Fernando is the origin of the residential part of the South of Gran Canaria, and a large part of today’s local society completed their first studies in this centre, which celebrated its first school year in 1973-1974.
⭐️ There is also a Fun Fair set up in the area
⭐️ Party space with DJs & chiringuitos, just next to the municipal swimming pool with party going on this Friday and Saturday until 4am
Friday 31 May:
at 18:00 Entertainment for kids with bouncy castles and workshops
at 19:30 IV Choreography Ballet Festival Carmen Cabrera at Plaza de San Fernando
at 23:00 The Big Festive “Glitter Party” with Supersónikka, Dj Jonay, and a special appearance of Oscar Martínez at Plaza de San Fernando.
Saturday 1 June: The Grand Fair of Fiestas de San Fernando
10:00-13:00 Children’s entertainment next to the Plaza de San Fernando
10:00-22:00 Market Area, next to the church
16:00-19:30 Salsa-Bachata performance
10:00-18:00 The 8th Encounter of the Young Climbers next to the Pabellón Municipal Victor Piranda Pérez
at 23:00 Tribute concert to Juan Luis Guerra and performances by La Sabrosa and Leyenda Joven at Plaza de San Fernando.
Sunday 2 June:
09:00-15:00 Exhibition of antique and modern cars with children’s activities, food trucks, a raffle and music in the parking lot of the municipal stadium.
at 21:00 Music spectacle by Cristina Ramos “Sólo Whitney” to end the 2024 festivities.
On Sunday, Corpus Christi is also celebrated. Young kids will get their first confirmation, people will gather in front of the San Fernando church plaza to confess and handmade salt carpets will decorate the area.
ARUCAS | PATRON SAINT FESTIVITIES & CORPUS CHRISTI
Arucas, famous for its rum distillery and towering dark stone gothic church, are celebrating Patron Saint festivities in honour of San Juan, John the Baptist in the municipality between 23 May – 6 July 2024.
Highlights:
Friday 31 May:
at 20:00 Pregón, proclamation at Plaza de San Juan.
Saturday 1 June:
11:00-21:00 Artisan, Trade and Traditions Fair in Parque de las Flores
21:00 Tribute to Fito y Fitipaldis at Plaza de San Juan
Sunday 2 June:
11:00-20:00 Artisan, Trade and Traditions Fair in Parque de las Flores
Folk Festival San Juan Bautista “Labrante Festival Piedra y Tradición” at Plaza de San Juan
at 11:00 workshops
at 12:00 Performances by traditional Canarian music groups Guadalupe, Miguel Gil and Argones
at 21:00 Representation of the traditional Canarian music group AF Labrante at Plaza de San Juan
SUNDAY 2 JUNE: Fiesta de la Alfombrada Corpus Christi
One of the most famous displays will be in Arucas on, near the north coast of the island.
From 07:00 to 16:00 the streets of Arucas surrounding the church will be decorated with handmade salt, flower and leaf carpets.
At 18:o0 a mass at the church, followed by the main religious procession.
“Corpus Christi is a special religious event celebrated in major towns and villages around the island, many of which will decorate their streets using colourful “carpets” of salt and dyed sawdust, flowers, and by building small altars. Communities have their own traditions when it comes to Corpus Christi.”
EVENTS IN LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA THIS WEEKEND
VEGUETA | CORPUS CHRISTI CARPETS AND PROCESSION | 1-2 JUNE
The Catholic community celebrates the Solemnity of Corpus Christi on Thursday, 30 May honouring the Holy #Eucharist.
In Canarian diocese, this solemnity moves to next Sunday, June 2. That day, a Eucharist and subsequent procession will take place through the streets of the historic centre, offering an opportunity to extend the celebration and experience this sacred mystery more deeply.
Saturday 1 June:
The making one of the most known “carpets” of salt and sawdust will start in the morning for the solemnity of Corpus Christi 2024. As usual, the Brotherhood #NazarenosdeVegueta will make two tapestries, the Cabildo’s carpet, and the Brotherhood’s own. Work on the carpets will begin at 08:00 in the Plaza de Santa Ana (in front of the Town Hall of the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria City Council).
“Virgen de los Reyes” are starting their carpet at 16:00 in the afternoon, and is located on Calle Doctor Chil, in front of the Museum Canario
Sunday 2 June:
at 19:00 The Cathedral of the Canary Islands hosts the celebration of Corpus Christi with the Solemn Eucharist, presided over by Bishop José Mazuelos, followed by a procession with the Blessed Sacrament.
LA CASA DE LAS SEMILLAS “ENGLISH MARKET” | SUNDAY 2 JUNE
The English Market, ‘Mercadillo Inglés’ every first weekend of each month in the magic garden of plants and their shop of pots, trinkets, tools and fashions at the British Club (C/ León y Castillo 278) in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria “La Casa de las Semillas”.
ON SUNDAY, 2 JUNE:
Between 10:00-18:00, enjoy a unique experience with a wide variety of stalls, from crafts and fashion to food and live music. Find hidden treasures, delight in irresistible flavours and immerse yourself in a festive atmosphere. There are also flowers, lots of flowers and plants (and butterflies!). Pet friendly!
“MUSICANDO” WITH PACO PERERA | SATURDAY 1 JUNE
The outstanding Canarian bassist on stage at the José Antonio Ramos Auditorium this Saturday offers a unique musical experience that fuses tradition and avant-garde 🎶
With deep roots in the identity and folklore tradition of the Canary Islands, Perera will immerse himself in the ancestral sounds of his land to project them towards innovation and experimentation.
⏰ at 21:00
📍 José Antonio Ramos Auditorium (Doramas Park)
🎫 Free entry until capacity is reached
SAN LORENZO | CORPUS CHRISTI | 2 JUNE
at 11:30 Solemnity of Corpus Christi. Eucharist in the church of Parroquia Matriz de San Lorenzo, followed by the procession of the Blessed Sacrament through the streets of the town.
BOOK FAIR, FERIA DEL LIBRO | PARQUE SAN TELMO | 29 MAY – 2 JUNE
The 36th Feria del Libro, The Book Fair Las Palmas de Gran Canaria between 29 May – 2 June 2024 in Parque San Telmo.
Bookstore tents, author signings, book presentations, and much more.
Opening hours: 10:30-14:00 and then 16:00-20:30
See the full program HERE! (in Spanish)
TEROR | CORPIS CHRISTI | SUNDAY 2 JUNE
Teror celebrates Corpus Christi on Sunday, 2 June 2024, with around forty traditional handmade carpets on the streets, made by neighbours, groups, and associations in the municipality. The neighbourhoods of Arbejales and El Palmar also celebrate Corpus Christi with carpets and a procession.
Sunday 2 June :
Teror maintains the tradition of making carpets and altars in the streets of the Casco de Teror through which the procession will pass after the mass. As is tradition, the 39 boys and girls who will make their First Communion on Thursday, 30 May in the Basilica of Teror, will participate in the Corpus Christi procession.
The Corpus Christi procession in the Casco de Teror will depart from the Basílica del Pino on Sunday after the 19:00 mass, and travel through the streets Herrería, Párroco Obispo Pozuelo, Camino del Castaño, Párroco Juan González, Riego and Real de la Plaza, where the carpets made with natural materials, flowers, salts and pigments will be located.
This will also mean street closures in the town centre
The Arbejales neighbourhood also celebrates Corpus Christi on Sunday, 2 June with carpets around the church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus; and El Palmar will do so on Saturday, 1 June in the parish of Nuestra Señora de las Nieves.
Arbejales:
The celebration of Corpus Christi will be on Sunday, June 2, with the making of the carpets and altars during the morning and the procession after the Eucharist at 18:00
El Palmar neighbourhood:
The celebration of Corpus Christi will take place on Saturday, June 1, with the procession after the Eucharist at 18:00 which will travel along the carpets (made during the morning) around the church
MOGÁN | CORPUS CHRISTI | SUNDAY 2 JUNE
MOGÁN | CORPUS CHRISTI – MOGÀN CASCO | SUNDAY 2 JUNE
The municipality of Mogán is celebrating the religious Corpus Christi with an eucharist at 19:00 in the church of San Antonio de Padua in Mogán Pueblo aka casco de Mogán. The religious procession will start after the church service via the hand made carpets that has been done, since at nine in the morning, in the plaza, and at the back of the sacristy.
AGAETE | CRAFTS AND LIVESTOCK FAIR | SATURDAY 1 JUNE
Feria de Artesanía y Ganado 2024 – Raíz y tradición’, Crafts and Livestock Fair in Agaete this Saturday, 1 June 2024. The event is part of the festivities in honour of St. Peter the Apostle in Valle de Agaete celebrated between 1 June – 13 July 2024.
The Fair 2024: “Roots and tradition” will be held in the Agaete Valley from 10:00-17:00 in the old Las Charcas football field, antiguo campo de Las Charcas.
During the first hours, you can enjoy different activities such as the Salto del Pastor (Sheppards’ leap, treashing and shearing. You can also participate and learn with the milking workshop, the cheese-making workshop, or a donkey ride. This agricultural revitalisation will be open until 16:00.
Canarian music and dancing will make its appearance at the fair starting at 12:00. La Parranda del Cañizo de Maspalomas, the Parranderos del Valle de Agaete, Los Labradores de Valleseco, and El Pajullo will provide the musical note.
SANTA MARÍA DE GUÍA | MERCADO DE GUÍA "DÍA DE CANARIAS" | SUNDAY 2 JUNE 🇮🇨
The Mercado de Guía celebrates Canary Islands Day on Sunday, 2 June 2024 with samples of traditional crafts, exhibitions, and workshops on native sports and folk music.
The Market of Guía joins the celebration of Canary Islands Day on Sunday, June 2, with an extensive program of activities linked to traditions, games, and native sports. There will also be a musical performance by the Lairaga del Norte Folklore Group.
The festive day takes place from 10:00 to 14:00 on the esplanade adjacent to the market building, in the parking area.
There will be samples of goat milking, sheep shearing, threshing, drag demonstration, and also donkey rides.
Throughout the morning there will be exhibitions and workshops on Canarian club fighting and, in addition, there will be a virtual reality activity, aimed especially at children.
VILLA DE MOYA | PATRON SAINT FESTIVITIES | 31 MAY - 22 JUNE
Villa de Moya, on the rugged north of the island, is celebrating patron saint’s festivities, in honour of Saint Anthony of Padua between 31 May-22 June 2024.
Highlights:
Friday 31 May:
at 20:00 Pregón, proclamation
Súbito Koral performance at Plaza Tomás Morales.
Lively street parade with Banda Guayedra and papahuevos ( big paper mache dolls)
at 22:00 performance by ‘Chicas Melodía’ at Plaza del Arbol Redondo
Saturday 1 June:
11:00-17:00 Family Festival with aquatic bouncy castles on the football field Garcia Hernández
at 20:00 Final of the Champions League 2024 on the big screen at Plaza Tomás Morales
at 22:00 Concert by ‘Tutto Durán’ on stage in Calle Miguel Hernández
at 23:30 Edwin Rivera and his orchestra on stage in Calle Miguel Hernández
Sunday 2 June:
08:00-13:00 Livestock Fair with exhibitions on the esplanade of La Fragata fairgrounds
at 18:00 Eucharist, followed by a religious procession
SANTA BRÍGIDA | FIESTAS SAN ANTONIO DE PADUA | 31 MAY - 13 JUNE
Santa Brígida is celebrating their Institutional festivities in honour of San Antonio de Padua between 31 May – 13 June 2024.
Highlights:
Friday 31 May:
at 20:00 Pregón, proclamation in the cultural centre
at 21:00 The inauguration of the XLVIII edition of the Florabrígida, ( an exhibition of flowers and plants until 13 June) in the municipal park, enlivened by a performance by Duo Pop-In (violin & guitar).
Saturday 1 June:
at 10:00 The CEIP Juan del Río Ayala school’s field will be transformed into an aquatic paradise with slides, entertainment and a foam party, reminding attendees to bring their swimsuits and towels.
At 20:00 The Plaza de la Iglesia will be filled with music with the Insular Folklore Encounter, where the Rumantela groups from Arucas, Guayadeque and the Santa Brígida Municipal Folklore School performed.
at 22:30 The first of the three San Antonio festivals will open with music from Armonía Show and a DJ in the Municipal Parking.
Sunday 2 June:
at 10:00 Sunday will begin again with the ‘Canary Islands to Play’ activity in El Galeón park, dedicated to families with babies and children. At the same time, the Family Aquatic Festival will continue at the CEIP Juan del Río Ayala.
at 11:00 An Insular Encounter of Music Bands in the Municipal Parking with the participation of the bands Ayonet de Santa Brígida, Guayedra de Agaete and the Music Band of Arucas.
at 18:30 The day will conclude with the solemn Corpus Christi Procession, travelling through the streets of the old town.
Florabrígida
The municipal park of Santa Brígida will be transformed into a garden of plants and flowers during the Florabrígida. From May 31 to June 13, the historic centre will be filled with colour in honor of San Antonio de Padua.
In addition, the balconies of several streets in the historic centre will be decorated with colourful flowers, creating a visual spectacle in every corner of the town.
On 9 June you can visit the Flower Market, which will be located under the pergolas on Calle Nueva. Between 9:00-15:00 visitors will be able to purchase plants, flowers and related products.
LA ALDEA | MARKET, CRAFTS AND ACCESSORIES | SATURDAY 1 JUNE
“La Aldea market, Mercadillo y muestra de artesanía y complementos La Aldea de San Nícolas is a lovely local market to visit in the westernmost municipality of the island, with local produce, artisans and music every first Saturday of each month.”
On Saturday, 1 June 2024 from 10:00-14:00
The Market, Crafts and Accessories in the Open Commercial Area of La Aldea de San Nicolás.
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA THIS WEEKEND
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00-14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.