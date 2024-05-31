An interesting weather forecast for the first weekend of June. Warm temperatures with a presence of a very light calima. Clouds and some strong northerly winds at some points around the island

Friday: To the north, a predominance of cloudy skies tending to cloudy intervals during the afternoon. Elsewhere, cloudy intervals decrease to slightly cloudy after midday. Temperatures with few changes, except for a slight rise in minimum temperatures in inland areas, especially on the southeast. The north wind will be occasionally strong on east and west slopes in the afternoon and late hours.

Saturday: On the north of the island cloudy intervals with cloudy skies predominating in the early hours. Other areas should be slightly cloudy to clear in general. Light calima at altitude. Temperatures with few changes or slightly rising. Wind with a northerly component is occasionally strong on eastern slopes during the central hours and in the afternoon.

Sunday: Again from the north of the island cloudy intervals with cloudy skies predominating in the early hours. Everywhere else, slightly cloudy to clear in general. Light haze at altitude, subsiding. Temperatures with few changes. Winds with a northerly component, more intense on eastern slopes during the central hours and in the afternoon.