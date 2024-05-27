#DíadeCanarias – The Canary Islands’ Day
Canary Islands Day, 30 MAY is an annual bank holiday throughout the archipelago. It’s good to remember that government offices, banks, and many local shops etc. will be closed.
On the 30th of May 1983 The Canary Islands officially became an Autonomous National Region of Spain when The Government of The Canary Islands Parliament sat for the first time. The day has been marked ever since by all municipal town halls, on all 8 islands, in each of the two provinces that make up the archipelago, as the official day for celebration of all things Canarian.
You can expect nearly every town or village to have some sort of public event happening on Thursday, some including Wednesday and even the weekend, with locals dressed in traditional post-conquest clothing and performing folk dances as well as tastings of local produce among other attractions. You might have already seen the shopping centres and shops having loads of Canarian products to sell.
Of course, as tourism has long been the main focus of the economy here you’ll also find representations of traditional foodstuffs like gofio, potatoes, cheeses, mangoes, avocados, ropa vieja, almonds, wines, rum, honey rum, mojos rojo and verde and many items besides on display in hotels and tourist information centres
This is truly a celebration. Here we list just the tip of the iceberg, with a taste of the options for events that will be taking place to celebrate this Canaries’ Day and this week ahead.
LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA | 29-30 MAY
Wednesday 29 May
⭐️ ‘CANARIONA’. The Cabildo de Gran Canaria celebrates Canarian Day with an event named ‘Canariona’ on Wednesday, at Plaza de Santa Ana from 18:30-01:00, free entry.
18:30 – 19:30 101 Brass Band
19:30 – 20:30 Araguaney
20:30 – 21:30 Kike Pérez
21:30 – 22:30 Braulio
22:30 – 22:45 LAJALADA
22:45 – 23:45 Sara Socas
23:45 – 0:00 LAJALADA
0:00 – 1:00 La Pantera
⭐️ Taifa Dance in Guanarteme
in the Plaza del Pilar in Guanarteme, there is a large Taifa Dance to celebrate Canary Islands Day. Highlighting traditional music, dance, clothing and gastronomy, the event will take place between 21:00 and 23:00 and is animated by the folklore groups Entre Amigos and Roque Nublo, together with the Dragos y Laurel Association.
That same day the Plaza del Pilar will be decorated with ventorrillos, flags, and lanterns and tables will be set up to be able to taste typical Canary Islands products at popular prices.
THURSDAY 30 MAY
⭐️PASEO CANARIO
XIV Paseo Canario is organised by Real Club Victoria in collaboration with the Canary Islands Goverment, Cabildo and the town hall of the capital.
at 12:00 25 carts, parrandas, folk groups, and pilgrims will start from Parque de Santa Catalina.
Route: Parque Santa Catalina – Luis Morote – Sagasta – Agustin Millares Sall – Plaza de La Luz
⭐️Craft market in Santa Catalina Park
between 10:00 and 20:00, a market with 17 craft stalls will be set up around the sculpture of Lolita Pluma, in Santa Catalina Park and seven other food stalls. In this same area, there will be a folkloric performance by the Parranda Aythamy, at 12:00.
GÁLDAR | FIESTA DE LA LANA - WOOL FESTIVAL | 30 MAY
The 28th traditional Wool Festival in the neighbourhood of Caideros.
This has got to be one of the most authentic events you can visit on Día de Canarias. The northern municipality of Gáldar celebrates its traditional ‘Fiesta de La Lana’ in Caideros every May 30, Canary Islands Day.
Exalting the customs and traditions of this land, still preserved in this inland area of the north. Livestock from nearby farmhouses will be brought for shearing and subsequent milking, which is one of the most anticipated moments of the day, along with popular Canarian music in the square and the crafts show. Demonstrations of native sports and recognition of the people of this place complete the program of events for this festive event.
This year in 2024, the Tourism Department of the Government of the Canary Islands has declared, Fiesta de la Lana, the Wool Festival, as a Festival of Tourist Interest in the Archipelago.
The XXVIII edition of the Wool Festival, , on May 30, Canary Islands Day, brings each year together thousands of people around the ancestral traditions of the Altos de Gáldar, the once royal and noble lands associated with the prehispanic rulers of this island.
A Full Day of activities:
09:00 the transfer of the cattle from El Cortijo de Los Nogales to Caideros.
10:00 once they arrive at the old football field, the shepherds will start with the ‘shearing’, offering one of the most iconic images of this day that recalls the traditional shepherds’ meetings to shear the flocks of sheep just before summer.
In addition, you can enjoy workshops on the process for the treatment and preparation of wool, whistle demonstration, cheese-making workshops, an exhibition of native sports or threshing with horses, as well as dog exhibitions, cave conservation guides, and traditional houses, cattle brands or cowbells, among many other activities.
11:30 craft exhibition will start in the Plaza
12:00 the traditional folkloric meeting featuring performances by Facaracas, Association, and Group of Traditional Dances La Pioná, 8 Orillas and Yeray Rodríguez.
13:00 the traditional tasting of Canarian sancocho with gofio and mojo sauce, bananas and tortillas with honey.
13:30 a tribute to the local people with the recognition of María Mateo and Antonio García in the Plaza de San José de Caideros.
There are four different parking spaces allocated:
The first of them is next to the GC-220 a few meters before reaching Caideros.
The second is located right at the entrance to the town.
The third is located in the town of Caideros, next to the tent and the football field. The fourth parking lot is located past the town of Caideros.
SAN BARTOLOMÉ DE TIRAJANA | 29-30 MAY
As part of the Patron Saint festivities in honour of San Fernando, there are double festivities to enjoy as the Feast Day is also on 30 May.
Wednesday 29 May:
at 21:00 Canarian Day eve concert with Poco Band, Que Chimba, Los Aseres and Dj J.Marre at Plaza de San Fernando.
Thursday 30 May: Día de Canarias and Feast Day of San Fernando.
11:00 Traditional Canarian games in the car park of the school
14:00 popular fish barbeque in the same car park and
15:00 Daytime festive party with Paco Guedes and Apolo
20:00 in the evening the traditional folk music meeting at Plaza de San Fernando
11:30 Eucharist, followed by a religious procession with the images of San Fernando and La Virgen del Carmen
THURSDAY 30 MAY
⭐️ The 8th Umiaya Festival at Plaza de San Fernando at 20:00
As has become a tradition, the Plaza de San Fernando will host on Thursday, May 30, on the occasion of Canary Islands Day and the town’s patron saint festivities, the celebration of the VIII Umiaya Festival, which in this edition will feature the participation of folkloric groups Umiaya and Vegueros de Tinamar, and the children’s dance group of the Municipal Music School of Mogán.
⭐️ Tunte
Wednesday 29 May: Plaza de Tunte from 21:30-00:00 DJ and from 00:00-02:00 Armonía Show
Thursday 30 May:
10:00-14:00 at Plaza de Tunte
10:00 Artisan crafts and tastings stalls opens
11:00 elaboration of typical Canarian products
12:00 tastings of products of the land
12:30 performance by parranda Los Chanos
SANTA LUCÍA DE TIRAJANA | 29-30 MAY
Santa Lucía de Tirajana celebrates in Vecindario with a craft fair, music and traditions between 29-30 May.
Wednesday 29 May :
10:00-22:00 Artisan Craft Fair in the pedestrian area of Avenida de Canarias
16:00-20:00 Family Games in the pedestrian area of Avenida de Canarias
18:00-20:00 Canarian traditional Music at Plaza de Los Algodoneros
at 20:00 ‘Noche de Puntos Cubanos’ with Yeray Rodríguez and co.
at 21:30 ‘Entre Gotas de Rocío’ Yamiley Cruz and Mariachi Peleón
Thursday 30 May:
10:00-22:00 Artisan Craft Fair the pedestrian area of Avenida de Canarias
10:00-14:00 and 16:00-20:00 Family Games in the pedestrian area of Avenida de Canarias
10:00-14:00 and 16:00-20:00 exhibition of Canarian games and sports in the pedestrian area of Avenida de Canarias
11:00-14:00 Canarian traditional Music at Plaza de Los Algodoneros
at 18:00 ‘Tabaiba Project’ Fusion music of Canarian traditional music and Jazz
at 20:00 Los Gofiones
MOGÁN | ARGUINEGUÍN | 29 MAY
29 MAY – On Wednesday, there will be a craft market, parade, an exhibition of Canarian wrestling, traditional games and Taifa Dance on Plaza Las Marañuelas in Arguineguín from 18:00-23:00
The Las Marañuelas square in Arguineguín, facing the beach, will host a craft market, starting at 18:00. An hour later a street procession with students from the Folklore Area of the Mogán Artistic Schools, the Los Pescadores Folkloric Group and the Parranda Arguín. The procession will depart from the Plaza de Los Túnidos and will travel through several streets of the fishing district.
An the Plaza there will be a Canarian wrestling exhibition by the San Bartolomé de Tirajana Wrestling Club and traditional games and attendees will be able to join this type of game with the Mogán Joven collective.
At 20:00 the Taifa Dance will begin, with the participation of the folklore groups from the Artistic Schools of Mogán, specifically the AF Los Pescadores, the Parranda Arguín, Parranga Guayajares and Parranda Veneguera. The evening will conclude with the Parranda El Mejunje.
TELDE | 30 MAY
INGENIO | 29-30 MAY
INGENIO
29 May: “Noche de Enyesque, vino y música” from 20:30 to 00:00 at Plaza de Candelaria
Canarian music groups and dancers, wine and finger food with a humble price of €1
30 MAY
09:30 Market opens with artisans, local products, and pastries from the municipality. open all day
09:30 – 11:30 Traditional games
10:45 – 11:30 Shearing, milking and donkey rides for boys and girls.
11:30 – 12:00 Performance by the “Manolito Sánchez” Folklore School of Villa de Ingenio.
at 12:00 Institutional act and raising of the Canary Islands flag.
12:30 – 13:00 Shepherd’s Leap and stick fighting.
13:00 – 15:00 Performance by folk groups
at 13:00 Typical Canarian food (free). Preparation and service by the participating AAVVs.
at 17:00 Snack and pastries prepared by the Caladoras Association of Villa de Ingenio and neighbours of the square.
at 17:30 Exhibition of threshing and dragging.
17:45 – 18:30 Afternoon enjoyed by the music band “Guiniguada”.
18:30 Canarian fight between the “Maninidra” and “Castro Morales” teams and lifting of the plow.
at 20:00 Performance by Yeray Rodríguez, Domingo Rodríguez, “El Colorado”, among others. (The schedule for this event is approximate. It will begin at the end of the fight).