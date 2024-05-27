The 28th traditional Wool Festival in the neighbourhood of Caideros.

This has got to be one of the most authentic events you can visit on Día de Canarias. The northern municipality of Gáldar celebrates its traditional ‘Fiesta de La Lana’ in Caideros every May 30, Canary Islands Day. Exalting the customs and traditions of this land, still preserved in this inland area of ​​the north. Livestock from nearby farmhouses will be brought for shearing and subsequent milking, which is one of the most anticipated moments of the day, along with popular Canarian music in the square and the crafts show. Demonstrations of native sports and recognition of the people of this place complete the program of events for this festive event. This year in 2024, the Tourism Department of the Government of the Canary Islands has declared, Fiesta de la Lana, the Wool Festival, as a Festival of Tourist Interest in the Archipelago.

The XXVIII edition of the Wool Festival, , on May 30, Canary Islands Day, brings each year together thousands of people around the ancestral traditions of the Altos de Gáldar, the once royal and noble lands associated with the prehispanic rulers of this island.

A Full Day of activities:

09:00 the transfer of the cattle from El Cortijo de Los Nogales to Caideros.

10:00 once they arrive at the old football field, the shepherds will start with the ‘shearing’, offering one of the most iconic images of this day that recalls the traditional shepherds’ meetings to shear the flocks of sheep just before summer.

In addition, you can enjoy workshops on the process for the treatment and preparation of wool, whistle demonstration, cheese-making workshops, an exhibition of native sports or threshing with horses, as well as dog exhibitions, cave conservation guides, and traditional houses, cattle brands or cowbells, among many other activities.

11:30 craft exhibition will start in the Plaza

12:00 the traditional folkloric meeting featuring performances by Facaracas, Association, and Group of Traditional Dances La Pioná, 8 Orillas and Yeray Rodríguez.

13:00 the traditional tasting of Canarian sancocho with gofio and mojo sauce, bananas and tortillas with honey.

13:30 a tribute to the local people with the recognition of María Mateo and Antonio García in the Plaza de San José de Caideros.

There are four different parking spaces allocated:

The first of them is next to the GC-220 a few meters before reaching Caideros.

The second is located right at the entrance to the town.

The third is located in the town of Caideros, next to the tent and the football field. The fourth parking lot is located past the town of Caideros.