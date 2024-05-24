The festivities of San Fernando de Maspalomas begun on Thursday, 23 May with a very special commemoration this year, the 50th Anniversary of the school CEIP San Fernando de Maspalomas (better known as Maspalomas I). The importance of this educational centre lies in the fact that San Fernando is the origin of the residential part of the South of Gran Canaria, and a large part of today’s society has completed its first studies in this centre, which celebrated its first school year in 1973-1974.

⭐️ There is also a Fun Fair set up in the area

⭐️ Party space with DJs & chirinquitos, just next to the municipal swimming pool

Highlights:

Thursday 23 May

at 20:30 Pregón, proclamation in the cultural Centre of Maspalomas

Friday 24 May:

at 17:00 Children animation with bouncy castles and workshops at Plaza de San Fernando

at 21:00 “Masparranda”, a classic of the celebrations within the Fiestas, where the town of San Fernando hosts a night to share local products and enjoy the musical performances of folklore groups from the municipality.

at 22:00 “Noche Joven”, an event aimed to young adults at Plaza de San Fernando with a fashion show by the Glamour Models Canarias Agency with the designs of Raysadot Couture; Then the party continues with DJs Yediel, Abien Reyes, and J.Marre

Saturday 25 May

at 18:30 Romería, pilgrimage offering with a new route. Offerings are donated to Cáritas.

Route: from Plaza de Timanfaya (municipal offices), Calle Mogán – Avenida de Tunte – Avenida de Gáldar until Eurospar – Calle Hernández González and Avenida de Tejeda until Plaza de San Fernando.

at 21:30 Festive party with Star Music, Leyenda Joven and Dj Ardy at Plaza de San Fernando

Sunday 26 May:

09:00 sports competitions in the sports area.

at 11:00 Foam party for the kids at Plaza de San Fernando

at 21:00 The Children’s and Youth Queen’s Election Gala with the participation of the municipality’s dance and ballet schools. The gala is hosted by Dani Calero and Susana Medina (Miss Grand Spain 2024)

Monday 27 May:

from 17:00 Family Day! All the Fun Fair attractions with 50% discount.

Tuesday 28 May:

17:00-20:00 “Tarde sin ruido” an afternoon to enjoy the Fun Fair without any extra noise, music or horns

at 20:00 The elderly will have their Big Day with the toast and dinner organised in the Plaza de San Fernando which will also feature the Gala of the Great Queen and will culminate with the festival by Pepe Benavente.

Wednesday 29 May:

at 19:00 A party for all the children with a bouncy castle course, a Dinosaurus show and much more at Plaza de San Fernando.

at 21:00 Canarian Day eve concert with Poco Band, Que Chimba, Los Aseres and Dj J.Marre at Plaza de San Fernando.

Thursday 30 May: Día de Canarias and Feast Day of San Fernando.

at 11:00 Traditional Canarian games in the parking lot of the school

at 14:00 popular fish barbeque in the same parking lot and

at 15:00 Daytime festive party with Paco Guedes and Apolo

at 20:00 in the evening the traditional folk music meeting at Plaza de San Fernando at 11:30 Eucharist, followed by a religious procession with the images of San Fernando and La Virgen del Carmen

Friday 31 May:

at 18:00 Entertainment for kids with bouncy castles and workshops

at 19:30 IV Choreography Ballet Festival Carmen Cabrera at Plaza de San Fernando

at 23:00 The Big Festive party “Glitter Party” with Supersónikka, Dj Jonay, and a special appearance of Oscar Martínez at Plaza de San Fernando.

Saturday 1 June: The Grand Fair of Fiestas de San Fernando

10:00-13:00 Children’s entertainment next the Plaza de San Fernando

10:00-22:00 Market Area, next to the church

16:00-19:30 Salsa-Bachata performance

10:00-18:00 The 8th Encounter of the Young Climbers next to the Pabellón Municipal Victor Piranda Pérez

at 23:00 Tribute concert to Juan Luis Guerra as well as performances by La Sabrosa and Leyenda Joven at Plaza de San Fernando.

Sunday 2 June:

09:00-15:00 Exhibition of antique and modern cars with children’s activities, food trucks, raffle and music in the parking lot of the municipal stadium.

at 21:00 Music spectacle by Cristina Ramos “Sólo Whitney” to end the 2024 festivities.