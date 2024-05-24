Operation Kilo: We want you to donate non-perishable food items for families in need at supermarkets this weekend
The last weekend of May and it is going to be a busy one as Día de Canarias, Canary Islands’ Day (30 May 🇮🇨) approaches and will celebrated next Thursday. A festive atmosphere has already begun and will be seen all over the archipelago over coming days; in the town centres, church squares, schools, shopping malls and across all the islands.
The biggest Livestock fair on this island takes place this weekend together with the biweekly Gran Canaria market in Arucas. The busy season of Patron Saint festivities is starting and there multiple celebration taking place, including the patron saint of San Fernando de Maspalomas. In the capital, a festive weekend ahead with loads of different events happening.
Upcoming events:
29 May • CANARIONA Festival at Plaza de Santa Ana, LPA (Día de Canarias festivities)
30 May • The 28th Wool Festival, in Caideros de Gáldar & Día de Canarias
31 May – 22 June Fiestas San Antonio de Padua in Villa de Moya
1 June • Artisan and Livestock Fair in Agaete
2 June • Corpus Christi
6 June • March Anthony Concert *ticketed event*
7-9 June • FIMAR, International Sea Fair LPA
7-16 June • Fiestas Patronales San Antonio El Chico – Mogán
9 June • ‘Moya Dulce’ Craft and Commercial Fair
10-16 June • Gáldar Pride
12-16 June • FISALDO – Outlet Sale @ INFECAR
13-16 June • Music Meets Tourism @ Yumbo – Playa del Inglés
29 June • Collectables Fair in San Mateo
29 June – 7 July • Gran Canaria Windsurfing World Cup – Pozo Izguierdo
4 July • Granca Live Fest – headliner Robbie Williams *ticketed event*
5 July • Granca Live Fest – Headliner Black Eyed Pea *ticketed event*
5-27 July • Canarias Jazz & Más International Festival
12-21 July • Fiesta del Agua in Teror
19-21 July • Maspalomas Soul Festival
9-18 August • The 17th “Summer” Gran Canaria Artisan Craft Fair – Faro de Maspalomas
30 August – 21 September • Fiesta del Pino 2024 in Teror
Upcoming bank holidays:
Thursday, 30 May • Public Holiday in the Canary Islands – Canary Islands’ Day, Día de Canarias 🇮🇨
Friday 7 June • Local bank holiday in Teror: Festividad del Sagrado Corazón de Jesús
Thursday 13 June • Local bank holiday in Mogán and Santa Brígida: Festividad de San Antonio
Monday 17 June • Local bank holiday in Moya: Festividad de San Antonio de Padua
Monday 24 June • Local bank holiday in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria: Commemoration of the Foundation of the City
Local bank holiday in Artenara, Arucas, Telde, Valsequillo: Festividad de San Juan
Friday 28 June • Local bank holiday in Agaete: Feast of Saint Peter the Apostle – Festividad San Pedro Apóstol
Tuesday 16 July • Local bank holiday in Mogán: Festividad de la Virgen del Carmen
Thursday 25 July • Local bank holiday in Gáldar: Feast of Santiago Apóstol- Festividad de Santiago Apóstol
Local bank holiday in San Bartolomé de Tirajana: Festividad de Santiago Apóstol.
In general, a super nice weather prediction for the last month of May. Some strong winds from the north and some morning and night time cloud but otherwise temperatures are nice and spring-like with highs of 25-27 C in the shade to the southern tourists enclaves and 25 in the capital. The mountain villages will also enjoy daytime temperatures of 20, warmer in direct sunlight. Nice!
Friday: In the north, cloudy intervals tending to slightly cloudy during the morning. In the last few hours the cloudy intervals will return. In the rest of the areas, slightly cloudy or clear with some intervals of evolution during the central hours. Temperatures with few changes, or with slight increases in maximum temperatures in inland areas. Moderate trade wind with strong intervals on southeast and northwest slopes in the afternoon. Predominance of the breeze regime on southwest coasts.
Saturday: In the north, cloudy intervals, more compact in the early and late hours. In the rest of the areas, slightly cloudy or clear. Temperatures with few changes. Moderate trade wind with strong intervals on southeast and northwest slopes, especially in the late hours. The predominance of the breeze regime on southwest coasts.
Sunday: In the north of the islands of greater relief, cloudy intervals with a predominance of slightly cloudy skies in the afternoon. In the rest of the areas, slightly cloudy or clear. Temperatures slightly rising. Moderate trade wind, with strong intervals on southeast and northwest slopes. Breezes on the southwest coasts of the mountainous islands.
FIESTAS MASPALOMAS 2024 | PATRON SAINT FESTIVITIES OF SAN FERNANDO
The festivities of San Fernando de Maspalomas begun on Thursday, 23 May with a very special commemoration this year, the 50th Anniversary of the school CEIP San Fernando de Maspalomas (better known as Maspalomas I). The importance of this educational centre lies in the fact that San Fernando is the origin of the residential part of the South of Gran Canaria, and a large part of today’s society has completed its first studies in this centre, which celebrated its first school year in 1973-1974.
⭐️ There is also a Fun Fair set up in the area
⭐️ Party space with DJs & chirinquitos, just next to the municipal swimming pool
Highlights:
Thursday 23 May
at 20:30 Pregón, proclamation in the cultural Centre of Maspalomas
Friday 24 May:
at 17:00 Children animation with bouncy castles and workshops at Plaza de San Fernando
at 21:00 “Masparranda”, a classic of the celebrations within the Fiestas, where the town of San Fernando hosts a night to share local products and enjoy the musical performances of folklore groups from the municipality.
at 22:00 “Noche Joven”, an event aimed to young adults at Plaza de San Fernando with a fashion show by the Glamour Models Canarias Agency with the designs of Raysadot Couture; Then the party continues with DJs Yediel, Abien Reyes, and J.Marre
Saturday 25 May
at 18:30 Romería, pilgrimage offering with a new route. Offerings are donated to Cáritas.
Route: from Plaza de Timanfaya (municipal offices), Calle Mogán – Avenida de Tunte – Avenida de Gáldar until Eurospar – Calle Hernández González and Avenida de Tejeda until Plaza de San Fernando.
at 21:30 Festive party with Star Music, Leyenda Joven and Dj Ardy at Plaza de San Fernando
Sunday 26 May:
09:00 sports competitions in the sports area.
at 11:00 Foam party for the kids at Plaza de San Fernando
at 21:00 The Children’s and Youth Queen’s Election Gala with the participation of the municipality’s dance and ballet schools. The gala is hosted by Dani Calero and Susana Medina (Miss Grand Spain 2024)
Monday 27 May:
from 17:00 Family Day! All the Fun Fair attractions with 50% discount.
Tuesday 28 May:
17:00-20:00 “Tarde sin ruido” an afternoon to enjoy the Fun Fair without any extra noise, music or horns
at 20:00 The elderly will have their Big Day with the toast and dinner organised in the Plaza de San Fernando which will also feature the Gala of the Great Queen and will culminate with the festival by Pepe Benavente.
Wednesday 29 May:
at 19:00 A party for all the children with a bouncy castle course, a Dinosaurus show and much more at Plaza de San Fernando.
at 21:00 Canarian Day eve concert with Poco Band, Que Chimba, Los Aseres and Dj J.Marre at Plaza de San Fernando.
Thursday 30 May: Día de Canarias and Feast Day of San Fernando.
at 11:00 Traditional Canarian games in the parking lot of the school
at 14:00 popular fish barbeque in the same parking lot and
at 15:00 Daytime festive party with Paco Guedes and Apolo
at 20:00 in the evening the traditional folk music meeting at Plaza de San Fernando
at 11:30 Eucharist, followed by a religious procession with the images of San Fernando and La Virgen del Carmen
Friday 31 May:
at 18:00 Entertainment for kids with bouncy castles and workshops
at 19:30 IV Choreography Ballet Festival Carmen Cabrera at Plaza de San Fernando
at 23:00 The Big Festive party “Glitter Party” with Supersónikka, Dj Jonay, and a special appearance of Oscar Martínez at Plaza de San Fernando.
Saturday 1 June: The Grand Fair of Fiestas de San Fernando
10:00-13:00 Children’s entertainment next the Plaza de San Fernando
10:00-22:00 Market Area, next to the church
16:00-19:30 Salsa-Bachata performance
10:00-18:00 The 8th Encounter of the Young Climbers next to the Pabellón Municipal Victor Piranda Pérez
at 23:00 Tribute concert to Juan Luis Guerra as well as performances by La Sabrosa and Leyenda Joven at Plaza de San Fernando.
Sunday 2 June:
09:00-15:00 Exhibition of antique and modern cars with children’s activities, food trucks, raffle and music in the parking lot of the municipal stadium.
at 21:00 Music spectacle by Cristina Ramos “Sólo Whitney” to end the 2024 festivities.
On Sunday, Corpus Christi is also celebrated. Young kids will get their first confirmation, people will gather in front of the San Fernando church plaza to confess and handmade salt carpets will decorate the area.
ARUCAS | LIVESTOCK FAIR | 25-26 MAY ⭐️ GRAN CANARIA AGRICULTURAL MARKET | SATURDAY 25 MAY
The island’s biggest Livestock fair, ‘Feria de Ganado 2024 y XXXI Concurso de Ganado Selecto’ this Saturday and Sunday in the Experimental Farm of Cabildo de Gran Canaria on the north coast of Arucas.
This annual Livestock Fair and Select Livestock Exhibition Competition has a lively program for adults and children: workshops, tastings, local products, technical visits to the livestock exhibition, crafts, activities, children’s activities, music performances, and restoration. Some activities will require prior registration so sign up as soon as you arrive at the venue!
Opening hours: Saturday 10:00-18:30 and Sunday 10:00-15:00
Children activities: Saturday 12:00-16:30 and on Sunday 12:00-13:00
Extra Global buses during the days for the lines: 103, 105, 116, 117, 204, 206, 210
ARUCAS MARKET ON SATURDAY FROM 10:00-14:00
The biweekly (Gran Canaria Agricultural Market in Arucas will coincide with the Livestock Fair and XXXI Select Livestock Exhibition Contest 2024.
On Saturday from 08:30-13:30 the agricultural, livestock, and fish market comprises some 65 exhibitors (farmers and ranchers) who market their products directly to the consumer, with the aim of lowering the costs. Get the freshest local seasonal produce, preserves, bread, and so much more.
LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA | ARMED FORCE DAY CELEBRATIONS 24-26 MAY
On the occasion of the celebration of Armed Forces Day, this coming Sunday, the city of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria will host, different activities, starting this Friday, to bring people closer to the work that the Army, The Navy, the Air and Space, the Civil Guard and the Military Emergency Unit carry out in the Canary Islands.
Friday 24 May: 16:00 – 20:00 Public can visit the Maritime Action Vessel (BAM) and Naval Museum, Arsenal de Las Palmas
Saturday 25 May:
10:00-13:00 and 16:00-20:00 Public can visit the Maritime Action Vessel (BAM) and Naval Museum, Arsenal de Las Palmas
On Sunday 26:
at 10:00 in the morning, in the Plaza de la Música, annex to the Alfredo Kraus Auditorium, the flag will be raised, an activity that will start a day that includes a static exhibition of vehicles and materials at 10:05, at 12:30 dog show, and at 13:30 a rescue demonstration in which a Navy maritime action ship and a helicopter from 802 Squadron Armed Forces participate from Gando Air Base.
at 18:30 the day will conclude with the lowering of the flag and tribute to the fallen, with a flyover of F-18 aircraft from the 462nd Air Force Squadron of the 46th Wing, followed by a land parade of the different units.
10:00-13:00 and 16:00-20:00 Public can visit the Maritime Action Vessel (BAM) and Naval Museum, Arsenal de Las Palmas
In Spain, Armed Forces Day is celebrated annually on the Saturday closest to May 30, the festival of San Fernando. This year, 2024, The Armed Forces Day will be celebrated on May 25 in the Principality of Asturias. Their Majesties will preside over the central event with a land parade in Oviedo, while Gijón will host a naval review and an aerial parade the day before.
MORE EVENTS IN LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA THIS WEEKEND
BURLESQUE & ROLL | FRIDAY 24 MAY *ticket event*
Enjoy a show this Friday evening with 3 divas of burlesque and transgression and music made for dancing by the amazing English rock and roll duo, The Champions.
Doors open at 21:30
Ticket online €12 online HERE! and includes a drink or two small beers (cañas)
Ticket at the door €15 and includes a drink or two small beers (cañas)
Where: Distinto on Calle Dr Miguel Rosas 21
FOOD TRUCKS LPA MUSIC FESTIVAL | 24-25 MAY | MUELLE DEPORTIVO | *TICKET EVENT*
Tribute bands, current groups, and food trucks with the most varied gastronomic offer
Friday 24 May:
at 18:00 Tribute to Extremoduro – MINORÍA ABSOLUTA
at 20:00 Tribute to Queen – THE MIRACLE
at 22:00 Tribute to Fito & Fitipaldis – HUYENDO CON FITO DE MÍ
at 00:00 Tribute to Maná – LA CHALANA
Saturday 25 May:
at 18:00 LOS LOLA
at 20:00 SALVAPANTALLAS
at 22:00 LOS ASERES
at 00:00 DJ RENZZO SELECTOR
MESA Y LOPÉZ PINTURA RAPÍDA | SATURDAY 25 MAY
Zona Mesa y López will become a pictorial spectacle, a living art studio, in which more than 200 artists of all ages from different parts of Spain will gather this Saturday in the 28th annual quick painting contest outdoors from 10:00-15:00.
DÍA DE CANARIAS EVENTS BY THE GOVERMENT OF CANARIAS THIS WEEKEND
Friday 24 May:
at 09:00 XVII Meeting of the children’s folk groups at Plaza de Santo Domingo
Saturday, 25 May
from 10:00 the Plaza del Diputado Eduardo Suárez Morales, in La Puntilla, will host a guided exhibition of Canarian Latin sailing boats and wafers.
In addition, that day the sports area located on Las Canteras beach, near Saulo Torón, will be the space in which exhibitions of club fighting, shepherd’s jump, Canarian ball or tinsmiths’ ball, among others activities will be held.
Sunday 26 May:
-Exhibition of Canarian wrestling at Playa Grande
at 13:00 Exhibition of “Salto de Pastor” Sheppard’s Leap, etc. – La Puntill
at 18:00 in the sports area of Las Canteras, women’s Canarian wrestling
ÁFRICA VIVE | CASA AFRICA | SATURDAY 25 MAY
at 17:00 As part of África Vive, an African fashion catwalk will be held in the courtyard where African designers living in Gran Canaria will meet: Bamba, Geaniva Africa Eurafrica, SLOW SNAIL, Sister Sáhara and Sul Magassoubba.
In addition, there will be a craft market accompanied by African music (DJ).
PELLAGOFIO FEST | SATURDAY 25 MAY
Celebrate Canary Islands Day at the Pellagofio Fest by Tasate!
On Saturday at 20:00, we will meet on the Carretera General de Tamaraceite (next to the plaza) to enjoy an unforgettable night.
Performances by A.F. PellaGofio and A.F. The Doniz from Tenerife and Pepe Benavente. Event is presented by David Naranjo
We invite you to participate in typical Canarian clothing and celebrate.
HOTEL SANTA CATALINA | MEXICÓ MARKET BY NEW STYLE LIVE | 25-26 MAY
Designers and boutiques meet for a weekend in Hotel Santa Catalina during the Mexicó Market. Fashion, accessories, decorations,
Exceptionally, the pool bar also open for the public to enjoy a drink or two and something to eat.
On Saturday 10:00-21:00
On Sunday 10:00-20:00
MOTOR GRANDE, PUERTO RICO DE GRAN CANARIA | FIESTAS MARIA AUXILIADORA | 20-26 MAY
The original, little residential area of the Puerto Rico Valley, Motor Grande, in the municipality of Mogán, is celebrating their patronal fiestas, in honour of Maria Auxiliadora, (Mary the helper of Christians) between 20-26 May 2024. The program for this local festivity of events is organised by the Neighbourhood Association El Valle de Puerto Rico.
On Friday:
17:30-20:00 Children activities
at 20:00 Anibal, the magician
at 21:00 Noche de parrandas y taifas. Traditional Canarian dance and music groups performing.
On Saturday:
at 12:00 Foam party and water bouncycastle
at 21:00 Canarian humour with Iván el Bastonero
at 22:00 Music performance by ‘A la mua’
at 00:00 Firework spectacle
at 00:00-04:00 Festive Party with Armonia Show and Grupo Acuarela
On Sunday:
at 19:00 Mass in the hermitage of Motor Grande, followed by a religious procession
at 20:30 The end of festivities party with Mariachi Peleón and Yamilei Cruz
MORE EVENTS IN THE SOUTH - MASPALOMAS / MOGÁN
MOGAN MALL, PUERTO RICO DE GRAN CANARIA | TrENDERETE | 24-26 MAY
The TrENDERETE event is back at the southern Mogan Mall shopping centre in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria between 24-26 May 2024 👒 🍷Early celebrations for The Canary Islands Day, Día de Canarias, celebrated on 30 May.
Tradition and trends come together in a market that represents the essence of the land, where you can buy artisanal products and taste Canarian produce
Opening hours:
On Friday from 17:00-21:00,
on Saturday from 12:00-21:00
on Sunday from 10:00-14:00
Performance by Germán López and Yuniel Rascón on Sunday at 12:00
CASTILLO DEL ROMERAL | DÍA DE CANARIAS FESTIVITIES | FRIDAY 24 MAY
On Friday in the Cultural Centre from 17:00-20:00
at 17:00 Artisan exhibition
at 17:00 Traditional table games for the whole family
at 17:30 Canarian wrestling exhibition – Club de lucha Castillo del Romeral
at 17:30 Mojo and Cake contest
at 18:00 Facepainting and Canarian tattoos – Nayra Arbelo Trujillo
at 18:30 Storytelling aboriginal legends – Elisenda Romano
FARO DE MASPALOMAS | “RUNEANDO A FONDO CON LOS FONDOS EUROPEOS” | SATURDAY 25 MAY
Check the sports section
ARTENARA | FIESTAS SAN ISIDRO LABRADOR | 25-26 MAY
Artenara, the highest altitude village on Gran Canaria, is celebrating festivities in honour of San Isidro de Labrador, the patron saint of farmers this weekend on Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday, 25 May
at 12:00 XIX Romería, pilgrimage offering in honour of San Isidro Labrador with the participation of carts from the different neighbourhoods of the municipality. The route starts at the end of the Calle Párroco Domingo Báez.
The carts will be accompanied by parrandas and folk groups: AF Guadalupe de Moya and Miguel Gil de Firgas dance group, Parranda Los Tilos Tenoya, Parranda el Estampio, Party Friends of Tejeda, AF Arimaguada
13:30 Offering to San Isidro, patron saint of the Farmers on the Avenida Alcalde Severiano Luján Cabrera.
Sunday, 26 May
at 09:00 Decoration and decoration of the stalls by the residents of the municipality and artisans.
at 10:00 The 19th Artisan Craft Exhibition opens in the new plaza above the Manuel Díaz Cruz park. The Cabildo of Gran Canaria collaborates through the FEDAC, (Foundation for the Study and Development of Canarian Crafts).
at 11:00 Traditional playroom with board games and physical skill games run by the TAMAZIGHT Canarian Culture Association.
at 11:30 Sale of tickets for the Canarian sancocho, at the stall set up in the square where the craft exhibition will be located. Price €3
at 12:00 Celebration of the Eucharist in the parish temple of San Matías.
The folkloric group “IBARADEN” will sing the mass.
13:30 Canarian stick fighting workshop exhibition in the new plaza above the Manuel Díaz Cruz Park.
14:30 Distribution of the Canarian sancocho in the Manuel Díaz Cruz park and a visit by the authorities to the stalls
El MECCA, the ethnographic museum “Casas Cuevas Artenara” will be open on both days from 11:30 to 16:3o
SAN MATEO | ARTISAN FAIR BY FEDAC |25-26 MAY & WEEKLY WEEKEND MARKET
it is a good weekend to visit the lovely market town of San Mateo and check out their traditional weekend market as well as an artisan market by FEDAC. Take a short stroll to the church and the cobbled streets surrounding it and see what an authentic mountain market town is all about.
Artisan Craft Show to enjoy this Saturday and Sunday in San Mateo, organised by FEDAC with the collaboration of the town hall
On Saturday: 10:00-14:00 in Plaza de la Solidaridad
at 12:00 performance by the Amasijo music group at Plaza de los Gofiones
On Sunday:10:00 to 14:00 in Plaza de la Solidaridad
THE GREAT DONATE - OPERATION KILO: THE BIG "SPRING" COLLECTION | 24-26 MAY
The Food Banks of Spain are holding Operation Kilo this Friday, Saturday and Sunday in supermarkets inviting donations of non-perishable food items.
Operation Kilo is the primary food drive initiative, organised by the Food Bank of Spain in collaboration with Las Palmas Food Bank and a wide range of local organisations in solidarity with those most in need around the island.
Donation Boxes and volunteers will be prominent in shopping centres and supermarkets this coming Friday and Saturday also around Gran Canaria as well as on Sunday in many areas that have shops open, such as Mogán, Puerto Rico and Arguineguín.
Alcampo, Carrefour, Dinosol, El Corte Inglés, Grupo Bolaños, Mercadona, Supermercados Padilla and SPAR.
The campaign focuses on collecting as many basic non-perishable foods as possible from multiple shoppers at supermarkets over the days. The food, donated by anyone who cares to help, is collected thanks to the help of volunteers and the collaboration of the various supermarkets.
Once the food has been collected, it is sent to the main Las Palmas Food Bank warehouse, from where it is distributed to people in need through several charitable associations, such as #TheFoodProject in Arguineguín.
“In particular look out for the volunteers and collection boxes during these dates at the entrances to major supermarkets in your area. “
IF THAT WAS NOT ENOUGH... HERE ARE FEW MORE EVENTS TO ENJOY THIS WEEKEND
TELDE | LOS GOFIONES CONCERT | SATURDAY 25 MAY
The traditional and popular Canarian Music group are having a concert at Plaza de San Juan, starting at 20:30 as part of the Canarian Day festivities in the municipality
LAS MESAS, LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | FIESTAS DE MAYO
The neighborhood of Las Mesas in the capital is celebrating their festivities in honour of María Auxiliadora until this Sunday.
On Friday: Feast Day
at 19:00 Mass, followed by a religious procession
On Saturday:
at 17:00 Romería, pilgrimage offering which will end up at Plaza Pino Guerra
at 18:30 Folk Festival
at 22:00 Festive party with Luz de Luna
On Sunday:
at 17:00 Flamenco workshop
at 18:00 The 2nd Lating Festival of Las Mesas with workshops in salsa, bachata and a show
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA THIS WEEKEND
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00-14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.
• This Sunday, the very popular biweekly Sunday farmers’ Market, ‘Mercado Agrícola y ganadero de San Fernando‘ is held in the parking area next to the football Stadium and the municipal offices from 08:00 – 14:00. A chance to purchase fresh, locally-grown food and value-added produce directly from growers or producers — an authentic retail experience.