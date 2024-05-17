A busy mid May weekend ahead on Gran Canaria. Full sunshine has been taking a little break for few days but hopefully will not disturb too many of the lovely events taking place. There are patron saints’ festivities, a Tomato Fair, traditions, a demonstration in support of Palestine, Museum day, concerts , markets and sports on offer.
Upcoming events:
20-26 May • Fiestas Maria Auxiliadora – Motor Grande, Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria
24-26 May • TrENDERETE Mogan Mall
29 May • CANARIONA Festival at Plaza de Santa Ana, LPA (Día de Canarias festivities)
30 May • The 28th Wool Festival, in Caideros de Gáldar & Día de Canarias
1 June • Artisan and Livestock Fair in Agaete
6 June • March Anthony Concert *ticketed event*
7-9 June • FIMAR, International Sea Fair LPA
9 June • ‘Moya Dulce’ Craft and Commercial Fair
10-16 June • Gáldar Pride
12-16 June • FISALDO – Outlet Sale @ INFECAR
13-16 June • Music Meets Tourism @ Yumbo
29 June • Collectables Fair in San Mateo
29 June – 7 July • Gran Canaria Windsurfing World Cup – Pozo Izguierdo
4 July • Granca Live Fest – headliner Robbie Williams
5 July • Granca Live Fest – Headliner Black Eyed Peas
5-27 July • Canarias Jazz & Más International Festival
12-21 July • Fiesta del Agua in Teror
19-21 July • Maspalomas Soul Festival
9-18 August • The 17th “Summer” Gran Canaria Artisan Craft Fair – Faro de Maspalomas
Upcoming bank holidays:
Monday 13 May • Local bank holiday in Vega de San Mateo: Festividad en honor a la Virgen de Fátima
Friday 7 June • Local bank holiday in Teror: Festividad del Sagrado Corazón de Jesús
Thursday 13 June • Local bank holiday in Mogán and Santa Brígida: Festividad de San Antonio
Monday 17 June • Local bank holiday in Moya: Festividad de San Antonio de Padua
Monday 24 June • Local bank holiday in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria: Commemoration of the Foundation of the City
Local bank holiday in Artenara, Arucas, Telde, Valsequillo: Festividad de San Juan
Friday 28 June • Local bank holiday in Agaete: Feast of Saint Peter the Apostle – Festividad San Pedro Apóstol
An interesting weather forecast as clouds, sunshine, and the possibility of rain are all predicted for the upcoming weekend. Best just to be prepared for all options =)
Friday: In the north and northeast, predominance of cloudy skies. In the rest, cloudy intervals, tending to cloudy skies in the interior in the afternoon. Probable rainfall, is generally weak and occasional, but in inland areas it could be, during the afternoon, locally moderate and in the form of a shower. Temperatures with few changes. North component wind, with strong intervals in the extreme west and on the southeastern slope.
Saturday: Cloudy in general, except for the opening of an occasional clearing at midday, and during the morning on the southern slope. The probability of weak and isolated rain, which on the southern slopes during the afternoon could be locally moderate and in the form of a shower. Maximum temperatures in slight decrease in inland areas to the south, the rest without changes. Moderate northeast wind without ruling out intervals of strong wind in the southeast and west.
Sunday: In the north of the islands of greater relief, cloudy skies will tend to cloudy intervals in the second half of the day. In the rest, cloudy intervals. Probable rainfall, generally weak and occasional, is more likely in the north, and the afternoon, in inland areas, where it could be locally moderate and in the form of a shower. Temperatures with few changes. North component wind from light to moderate.
EL TABLERO, SBT | FIESTAS DE LA SANTISIMA TRINIDAD | 9-19 MAY
A lovely local fiesta, one of the first of the big summer fiestas is the patronal saint’s celebration in honour of the Holy Trinity, ‘Fiestas Patronales en honor a la Santísima Trinidad’ in the southern residential neighbourhood of El Tablero, on the other side of the GC-1 from Sonnenland, which comes to an end this weekend.
The El Tablero Festivities also featured last Saturday a very special celebration, the 50th Anniversary of its Romería, a pilgrimage around the harvest.
There is also a Fun Fair set up in the area to enjoy.
Program this weekend:
Friday 17 May:
at 19:00 The little ones in the house will be able to enjoy different children’s activities
at 21:30 A Tribute to Fito and Fitipaldis by ‘Los Fito y Tú’ and DJ Ochentour – Plaza de El Tablero
Saturday 18 May:
at 11:00 Foam Party
at 12:00 the ‘Bajada de la Rama’ with the Guiniguada Band. The lowering of the branch procession (a quirky pre-hispanic tradition still included in many of the main island main celebrations). Route normally from the IES school to the Plaza via the main streets.
at 13:30 Performances from Los Aseres and Qué Chimba
at 23:00 Verbena, a festive party will begin with Leyenda Joven and Banda Larga
at 00:00 the day will conclude with a low-sound pyrotechnic show at midnight.
Sunday 19 May:
at 07:00 Diana Floreada will wake up the residents of the municipality to announce the end of the party
at 12:00 the solemn religious function will be celebrated with the Mass Sung by the Folklore Group Friends of the Cucaña that will give way to the religious procession in honour of the Holy Trinity through the streets
at 14:00 The Great Paella will be held outside the El Tablero Municipal Sports Pavilion enlivened by ‘Banda Guiniguada’
at 15:00 Solajero festival with Paco Guedes and DJ Ochentour
at 21:30 The End of the Party Gala with performances by comedian Maestro Florido, and music by Kilian Viera and Twinyi
MORE EVENTS IN THE SOUTH | MOGÁN AND SAN BARTOLOME DE TIRAJANA
ANFI, MOGÀN | NORWEGIAN DAY | 17 MAY
Every year the Norwegian community in the south celebrates their Constitution Day at Anfi del Mar with an already famous traditional procession starting around 10:00 from the Norwegian school in Valle Marina towards Anfi and then touring the surroundings there.
at 11:30 concert with the association Musical Seafin Zubir Mogán Big Band
“After 400 years of Danish rule, the Norwegian Parliament passed unanimously the Declaration of Independence by the Eidsvoll Assembly on 16 May 1814, and the first Norwegian Constitution was signed on 17 May 1814.”
MASPALOMAS | SOLIDARITY MARKET BY ‘KARUNA MASPALOMAS’ | SATURDAY 18 MAY
The charity association Karuna Maspalomas is holding a solidarity market this Saturday from 09:00-14:00 at their premises (Calle San Mateo) in front of the municipal offices.
VALLESECO | PATRON FESTIVITIES OF SAN VICENTE FERRER | 11 MAY - 6 JUNE
The municipality of Valleseco, in the main apple growing area of Gran Canaria, celebrate their Patron Saint’s Festivities in honour of San Vicente Ferrer between 11 May-9 June 2024. The feast Day is on Monday 20 May, with a Livestock Fair that will take place from 10:00, where hundreds of cattle will gather sheep, goats, and horses before the main religious acts.
PROGRAM THIS WEEKEND:
Saturday 18 May:
at 11:00 Classic VW car exhibition in the centre area
at 13:00 Maldita EGB concert at municipal square
at 15:00 Horse race (recreational area of Laguna)
at 18:30 ‘Holi’ street party from Plaza Municipal to CEO Valleseco and back to Plaza Municipal
at 21:00 Fiesta Joven with Línea DJ at Plaza Municipal
at 22:30 Festive Party with Furia Joven and Dj Juanjo
Sunday 19 May:
The 2nd Regional Canarian Cider Fair “Sidra de Canarias’ from 10:00 Plaza de San Vicente Ferrer
at 12:00 Distribution of hard-boiled eggs and cider at Plaza municipal
12:00-18:00 Children’s Fiesta
at 13:00 Music performances by ‘La Trova’ and ‘Los 600’
at 20:00 Concert by the Teror parranda group
at 21:30 Festive party enlivened by La Tribu, Orchestra Tamarindos
at 23:30 Firework spectacle
Monday 20 May: Feast Day
at 10:00 Livestock fair
at 10:15 Artisan Craft Market opens
at 12:00 church function, followed by religious procession
at 13:30 cattle parade in front of the patron saint image
at 14:00 grilled pork and cider
at 15:00 concert by “La Suerte de mi Vida”, a tribute to Canto el Loco.
at 16:30 Children’s Fiestas with workshops and bouncy castles.
at 18:00 performance by a local Ballet school
at 20:00 Canarian humour
still coming…
Sunday, 9 June
“II Concurso Monográfico del Presa Canario, Valleseco 2024” at Plaza Municipal
The second contest native dog breed Presa Canario
LA ALDEA DE SAN NÍCOLAS | TOMATO FAIR 2024 | SATURDAY 17 MAY 🍅🍅🍅
La Aldea de San Nicolás, the westernmost municipalit, is celebrating their Tomato Fair on Saturday, 18 May 2024
From 10:00-16:00, at Plaza de la Alameda and the surrounding areas enjoy tasting, exhibition, and sale of products from the primary sector, a restaurant area, children’s entertainment, tastings of local products, guided tours of the tomato packaging museum and live music.
🍅 10:00-16:00 Farmers’Market at Plaza de La Alameda
🍅 10:30-15:30 Children’s entertainment on Calle Real and Calle Matías Vega
🍅 at 12:00 institutional act of distinctions to the Aldeano tomato sector at Plaza de La Alameda
🍅 13:00-16:00 Live Music at Plaza de La Alameda
EL RINCÓN DE TENTENIGUADA, VALSEQUILLO | "DAY OF TRADITIONS" | SUNDAY 19 MAY
The neighbourhood of El Rincón de Tenteniguada, this Sunday, presents a special day where rural customs and crafts of the Canary Islands come together on the 14th Día de la Tradiciones “Day of Traditions”, in this delightful little corner of the south-east mountain area overlooking Valsequillo and Telde.
The old trades and characters of a time-gone-by will appear in a live recreation of a traditional agricultural life that began to disappear back in the 1950s. The “Day of Traditions” relives the characteristic bustle of fieldwork and returns to where the neighbours gathered to thresh or strip. A set of scenes will recall images from another era where you will see the land being plowed with a team and how branches and young crops were planted in this month of May. An event in which new generations may be impregnated with the ethnography and popular culture of the Canary Islands.
On this occasion, this day is dedicated to working the land and traditional trades, with a walking route, through various emblematic moments in living memory. Through the different streets of the neighbourhood will be where we see threshing, plowing, shepherds, and the work of the field as well as crafts in exhibition. The whole tour will be animated with music from different music groups that will perform throughout the day.
From 10:00
Park in Tenteniguada and take the shuttle bus up
Also on Sunday, there will be a free shuttle from the nearby village of Tenteniguada, on the main GC41 between Valsequillo and San Mateo, that will link with the event in El Rincón de Tenteniguada, from the morning, every 15 minutes (from 09:30-17:00). Parking space has been set up in Tenteniguada where the free shuttle will take visitors to the bus stop in El Rincón.
DEMONSTRATION FOR PALESTINE | SATURDAY 18 MAY
The Canary Islands Platform for Palestine, on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, presented at the the “Great European Demonstration against the Genocide in Palestine”, which will take place next SATURDAY, MAY 18, at 11:00 in the San Telmo Park of the capital of Gran Canaria.
More than 70 organizations and personalities of relevance in Canarian society participated in the call.
at 11:00 From Parque San Telmo with a tour along Calle León y Castillo to Plaza de La Feria.
MORE EVENTS IN LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA THIS WEEKEND
INTERNATIONAL DAY AGAINST LGTBFobia | FRIDAY 17 MAY
On Friday the 17th #LasPalmasdeGranCanaria joins the International Day against LGTBIFobia with a festive day, full of humor and music, to continue advancing in matters of equality. The Parque de Tamaraceite Sur (in front of the Alisios Shopping Center) will host an event open to the public and free of charge starting at 19:00.
Participate in this day dedicated to promoting love as an antidote to hate and LGTBIphobia.
DANCE CITY @ INFECAR | FRIDAY 17 MAY ** Ticket event**
90s dance music returns to Gran Canaria with Dance City. The greatest hits of Corona, Kate Ryan, Daisy Dee of Technotronic, Ice Mc, Ken Laszlo and Fred Ventura await you at Infecar, starting at 20:00.
A nostalgic trip to the 90s with the dance music numbers ones that made history combined with gastronomy
Tickets: €15 and available HERE!
“MUSICANDO” | SATURDAY 18 MAY
“Musicando”, a series of free concert, premieres in the Plaza de Santo Domingo this Saturday at 21:00.
Beatriz Afonso and Javier Cerpa take to the centre of Vegueta “Orillas” , an emotional concert that celebrates the musical tradition of the Islands.
LOCOS X ROCK & ROLL 2024 @ INFECAR | SATURDAY 18 MAY **Ticket event**
Rock returns to Infecar this Saturday with the second edition of the ‘Locos x el Rock & Roll’ festival, organised by World Rock Music. This year, the stage will be illuminated with legendary performances by cult bands such as Obús and Seguridad Social, accompanied by tribute bands that will honour Platero y Tú, Los Suaves, and Fito & Fitipaldis. Starts at 12:30 (Doors opens at 12:00)
A day in which rock is the true protagonist.
Tickets: €23 and are available HERE!
ITF BEACH TENNIS GRAN CANARIA 2024 | UNTIL SUNDAY, 19 MAY
Check the sport events below
GÁLDAR IN FLOWER | 30 APRIL - 20 MAY
The fourth edition of ‘Gáldar en Flor’ returns this spring to fill the historic centre of the municipality with colour for three weeks until Monday, May 20. There will be geraniums, begonias, sunflowers, daisies and a wide selection of plants and artistic compositions and fantasies will decorate the route along Calle Quesada Street and around the Plaza de Santiago.
This is the IV spring edition of the ‘Flower Week’ that first started being celebrated only in December, takes advantage of the great variety available in the month of May, when flower displays, par excellence, give color to the historic centre of Gáldar. The Gáldar City Council Department of Parks and Gardens, directed by Nicolás Mederos Díaz, feature plants and flowers grown by Viveros Godoy, SL, Poinsettias de Canarias SL, Viveros Gáldar, SL, and in the municipal nursery of the Gáldar Town Hall.
ARUCAS | PIEDRA Y FLOR | 9-19 MAY
Arucas celebrates the 3rd edition of the Arucas ‘Piedra y Flor’ ‘Stone and Flower’ days between 9-19 May 2024. The program began on Thursday with a special butterfly release.
During the days, which this year are inspired by “bugs and pirates”, you can enjoy all the decorations located on Calle León y Castillo and of course, different workshops, talks, insect exhibitions, concerts, parades, and much more. This weekend, there is also the Business Fair on Saturday and Sunday.
Highlights this weekend:
19:30-21:30 A theatrical event of historical recreation in which the aim is to make known and highlight the figure of the pirate born in Gran Canaria with the name of Simón Romero, who was later known as “Alí Arráez or Alí the Canarian pirate”.
Plaza de la Constitución and travelling stages
at 21:30 ‘Los Coquillos’ concert at Plaza de la Constitución
in the morning and afternoon live street music in the surroundings of Plaza de la Constitución and Calle Léon y Castillo
from 10:00 workshops for children and adult in the “forest” area of the municipal park.
at 11:00 “open mic” at Plaza de la Constitución with the participation of the local artistic schools.
at 18:00 “Pirates of the Atlantic” street parade from Calle La Heredad to Plaza de la Constitución.
18:30-21:30 A theatrical event of historical recreation in which the aim is to make known and highlight the figure of the pirate born in Gran Canaria with the name of Simón Romero, who was later known as “Alí Arráez or Alí the Canarian pirate”.
Plaza de la Constitución and travelling stages.
at 21:30 concert by Anyelia y Yoriell and Latin Music Quartet at Plaza de la Constitución
from 10:00 workshops for children and adults in the “forest” area of the municipal park
at 12:00 “Kanarí” concert at Plaza de la Constitución will be the closing act of the event.
NETWORK OF MUSEUMS OF CABILDO DE GRAN CANARIA | CELEBRATION OF MUSEUMS | SATURDAY 18 MAY
International Museum Day and European Night of Museums celebrate this special day with free activities but with limited capacity in the Network of Museums of the Cabildo de Gran Canaria on Saturday, 18 May 2024.
Program:
► 19:00-21:30 Guided tours ‘Casa de Colón at night’
Jonay Mesa (7-string guitas), Luis Sánchez (keyboard), Nelson Saavedra (electric bass), Juan Pérez (percussion) y Rebeca Mora (vocals)
► 09:00-14:00 Galdosian urban hiking route ‘In the footsteps of Galdós’
Registration in the email perezgaldos@grancanaria.com
► 10:00-18:00 Guided tours
Passes every hour on the hour. Admission on a first-come, first-served basis
► 10:00-00:00 Deliver books ‘A book for food’
A gift of book to each visitor who collaborates with the Las Palmas Food Bank While supplies last
► 19:00 ‘Galdósyoung’ concert series. With Luis Quintana
► 20:00-23:00 Night visits
Passes every hour on the hour. Admission on a first-come, first-served basis
► at 19:30 Performance ‘Refugio’ by Acerina Amador /
20:30-22:00 Walk at the European Night of Museums
Registration, Monday to Friday, from 9:00 to 14:00, at tel.: 928 895 489 (ext.3)
MORE PATRON SAINT FESTIVITIES THIS WEEKEND ON GRAN CANARIA
LA PARDILLA – TELDE | SAN ISIDRO LABRADOR | 4-19 MAY
The neighbourhood of San Isidro in the municipality of Telde is celebrating their last weekend of festivities in honour of San Isidro Labrador.
Highlights:
On Friday 17 May:
at 20:30 Music Show and salsa and bachata workshop
On Saturday 18 May
at 22:00 ‘Aseres’
On Sunday 19 May:
at 11:30 Mass
at 12:30 Religious procession through the streets at 12:30
at 14:30 Popular Paella to enjoy for €3
at 15:00 Lively party enlivened by Yoni and Aya and
at 18:30 Pepe Benavente will close the 2024 festivities
FIESTAS ALDEA BLANCA 2024, SBT | 10-19 MAY
Patron Saint festivities of the neigbourhood of Aldea Blanca in the municipality of San Bartolomé de Tirajana in honour of Our Lady of Fatima, Nuestra Señora de Fatima/Virgen de Fátima.
Highlights:
Saturday 18 May:
at 09:00 Tiro al plato
at 12:00 Children´s fiesta
at 22:30 performance by ‘Los Salvapantallas’
at 00:00 Fireworks spectacle and music continue for a few hours with ‘Revelación’ at 00:30 and ‘Start Music’ at 02:30
Sunday 19 May:
at 12:00 Mass and a religious procession
at 15:00 Daytime fiestas with ‘Armonía Show’ and ‘Leyenda Jóven’
FIESTAS SAN MATEO
SPORTING EVENTS THIS WEEKEND
GRAN CANARIA BIKE
LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA | ITF BEACH TENNIS GRAN CANARIA | UNTIL 19 MAY
AGAETE – LA ALDEA |III CLÁSICA VILLA DE AGAETE | SATURDAY 18 MAY
The 3rd Villa de Agaete-Valle la Aldea Classic will be held on Saturday, 18 May in the municipalities of the northwest of Gran Canaria. This test is for historic vehicles at least 25 years old, organised by CD Azuatil and scoring for the Canary Islands Regularity Championship.
On Saturday, May 18:
7:30-08:30 The day begins early with the Administrative and Technical Verifications in the Parking of the Agaete Municipal Sports Centre.
at 08:30 the Deadline for entry to the Park, followed by participants briefing and the exit ceremony.
at 09:30 the starting signal for the Classic with the first section of the route.
After an intense competition and arrival at the first section at 12:30, the participants will enjoy a brief regrouping on Avenida San Nicolás, La Aldea. The test continues with the departure of the second section at 13:15 and the arrival at the epic finale in Puerto de Agaete at 15:30.
at 16:00 results, followed by the trophy presentation ceremony at 17:00 in Puerto de Agaete.
Registration of the vehicles must be at least 25 years older than the day on which the administrative verifications of the test are carried out.
TEROR | BEACH
VECINDARIO MARKET & SPORTS FAIR | SATURDAY 18 MAY
The biweekly Saturday Agricultural Market, Mercado Agrícola de Vecindario in Vecindario takes place on the main street just next to Plaza de Los Algodoneros (next to the Hotel Avenida de Canarias ) 🍉🌼🥔🥑🍌 Get the best seasonal fruit and vegetables, bread, flowers and much more, straight from the local farmers and producers.
From 08:30 – 13:30 Plaza de Los Algodoneros
On Saturday from 10:00-14:00 it is also a perfect opportunity to enjoy a local ‘Sports Fair’, taking place in the same area; the pedestrian area of Avenida Canarias and Plaza de Los Algodoneros. Performance by the popular music group ‘Los 600’ on Saturday at 13:30
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA THIS WEEKEND
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00-14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.
• This Sunday, the little farmers’ and artisan market in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria in the morning.