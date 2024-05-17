An interesting weather forecast as clouds, sunshine, and the possibility of rain are all predicted for the upcoming weekend. Best just to be prepared for all options =)

Friday: In the north and northeast, predominance of cloudy skies. In the rest, cloudy intervals, tending to cloudy skies in the interior in the afternoon. Probable rainfall, is generally weak and occasional, but in inland areas it could be, during the afternoon, locally moderate and in the form of a shower. Temperatures with few changes. North component wind, with strong intervals in the extreme west and on the southeastern slope.​

Saturday: Cloudy in general, except for the opening of an occasional clearing at midday, and during the morning on the southern slope. The probability of weak and isolated rain, which on the southern slopes during the afternoon could be locally moderate and in the form of a shower. Maximum temperatures in slight decrease in inland areas to the south, the rest without changes. Moderate northeast wind without ruling out intervals of strong wind in the southeast and west.

Sunday: In the north of the islands of greater relief, cloudy skies will tend to cloudy intervals in the second half of the day. In the rest, cloudy intervals. Probable rainfall, generally weak and occasional, is more likely in the north, and the afternoon, in inland areas, where it could be locally moderate and in the form of a shower. Temperatures with few changes. North component wind from light to moderate.