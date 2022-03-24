The production has involved the involvement of a large team of human, technical and logistical personnel, moving to different points and municipalities around Gran Canaria.

The team behind it have been working at the El Berriel flying club, in the Arteara ravine, in Fataga, in the Meloneras area, Risco de San Juan and the Gabinete Literario in the capital, Las Palmas, among other areas around the island.

The film production is the result of a strategy implemented by the Cabildo de Gran Canaria to diversify the productive fabric of the island, by investing in booming economic sectors such as the audiovisual sector, and adds to the large range of high profile, international productions that have been taking place on Gran Canaria for many years.

In the case of ‘The Mother’, it is an international production by Netflix and Nuyorican Productions, starring Jennifer López, Gael García Bernal, Joseph Fiennes and Omari Hardwick, and directed by the filmmaker Niki Caro from a script by Misha Green .

Sur-Film has been the local production company that has supported this film which tells the story of an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she gave up years before, while she flees from a dangerous armed gang.

The Gran Canaria Film Commission has also been in charge of providing support and advice to the international work team that established itself on the Island during the shoot.

J.Lo has been enjoying the Gran Canaria spring time with us, alongside her co-stars Omari Hardwick, Gael García Bernal and Joseph Fiennes and her beau Ben Affleck even turned up last week to see what was going on in the land of eternal spring. Filming had had to be interrupted at the beginning of the year due to a Covid outbreak, but restarted again this month, building the productions scenes and principal photography around various locations in the old quarter and through the streets of the capital, as well as various other locations on the island, conjure scenes set in Cuba and Afghanistan, amongst other places.