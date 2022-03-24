Works to improve accessibility, like the installation of walkways to facilitate access to the shore, with a canopy to provide shade area. These walkways and canopies have been installed on the beaches of Faro de Maspalomas, San Agustín and Meloneras, in addition to those already existing in Playa del Inglés.

On the other hand, new selective rubbish collection containers have been installed at the exits of the beaches, one of the requirements requested from the management organisation who coordinate the official Blue Flags system. The rehabilitation of the foot washing facilities and showers and the installation of stainless steel railings on the access stairs have also been added. over the next few days, all the information totems on each of the beaches will be renewed, with new maps and updated pictograms on each of them.

Months of effort have been aimed at making sure these beaches achieve the quality levels required by the organisation. The town hall say the are confident that with these actions they can recover the blue flags, the seal of quality for beaches, since they have fulfilled all the established requirements.