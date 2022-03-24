Narváez also reviewed the Covid-19 crisis, “a circumstance that has multiplied the demand for health care by all segments of the population, from paediatrics, to adults and the elderly. I am convinced that we will obtain, as ever, a positive response from the Ministry”.

The Consistory addressed the Autonomous Ministry of Health, through an official letter, in which argued for the new health centre, which currently occupies an area of ​​7,244 m², a “space that is estimated to be insufficient for the projections for the population demand of residents, workers and visitors, to which are added the population’s aging parameters in the municipality”, explained Councilor for Health, Clara Martel.

Precisely, within the framework of collaboration between institutions, the municipal corporation makes the necessary area available to the Ministry of Health of the Government of the Canary Islands, “by mutual agreement, and with the transfer of the relevant municipally owned land, in order to proceed to the expansion of the health facilities of the current health centre of San Fernando de Maspalomas”.

The proposed plot, located in Campo Internacional, is classified as urban land by the current General Plan for Urban Planning (PGOU 96) and the use proposed for it is that of Welfare Sanitary, a use compatible with the PGOU’96 regulations.