The Canary Islands Ministry of Health have reported that 58 Blue Flags were awarded for the 2022 edition. 54 beaches and four marinas. On the Canary Islands, the Blue Flags initiative is managed with the collaboration of the Regional Ministry of Health, working through the Canary Islands Health Service General Directorate of Public Health.

Blue Flags are an annual award and environmental quality certification system developed by the Federation of Environmental Education (FEE). In Spain, this initiative is coordinated by the Association for Environmental and Consumer Education (ADEAC).

These awards distinguish those beaches and marinas that meet the criteria of excellence in bathing water quality, compliance with environmental regulations and that have sufficient health and safety infrastructure to guarantee safety for their users.

“The main tourist areas of Mogán and Maspalomas received only 1 Blue Flag beach this year, namely El Inglés beach in San Bartolomé de Tirajana. However both the privately operated sports marinas of Puerto de Mogán, and Pasito Blanco were awarded a Blue Flag each, suggesting this is about more than just water quality. Opinion: Municipalities wanting this recognition for their beaches need only apply to get it; and Mogán, which includes Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria, Tauro and Amadores, among others, has not done so for years. Something in the water has perhaps prevented this town hall from dipping their toes in…?“ While there may have been a lack of focus on such things during the pandemic, despite significant work to protect the dunes, areas like Maspalomas are fully expected to regain their Blue Flags by next year, or there maybe questions…

Beaches with Blue Flag in the Canary Islands: 54

GRAN CANARIA: 12

Agaete: Las Nieves.

Agüimes: Arinaga.

Arucas: El Puertillo, Los Charcones.

Gáldar: Sardina.

Ingenio: El Burrero.

Las Palmas de Gran Canaria: Las Canteras.

San Bartolomé de Tirajana: El Inglés.

Telde: Hoya del Pozo, La Garita, Melenara, Salinetas.

FUERTEVENTURA: 12

Antigua: Castillo*.

La Oliva: Corralejo Viejo, Grandes Playas, La Concha.

Pájara: Butihondo, Costa Calma, El Matorral, Morro Jable.

Puerto del Rosario; Blanca, Los Pozos, Puerto Lajas.

Tuineje: Gran Tarajal.

LANZAROTE: 7

Arrecife: El Reducto.

Teguise: Las Cucharas.

Tías: Grande (Blanca), Matagorda, Pila de la Barrilla, Pocillos.

Yaiza: Blanca.

LA GOMERA: 3

Alajeró: Santiago.

San Sebastián de la Gomera: La Cueva, San Sebastián de la Gomera.

EL HIERRO: 2

Pinar del Hierro: La Restinga.

Valverde: Timijaraque.

LA PALMA: 6

Breña Alta: Bajamar.

Breña Baja: Los Cancajos.

Los Llanos de Aridane: Charco Verde, Puerto Naos.

Santa Cruz de la Palma: Santa Cruz de la Palma

Tazacorte: El Puerto de Tazacorte.

TENERIFE: 12

Adeje: El Duque, Torviscas.

Arona: El Camisón, Las Vistas.

Garachico: El Muelle, Piscinas Naturales de El Caletón.

Guía de Isora: Playa de la Jaquita.

Icod de los Vinos: San Marcos.

Los Realejos: Socorro.

San Cristóbal de La Laguna: Piscinas Naturales de Bajamar, Piscina Natural del Arenisco.

Tacoronte: La Arena (Mesa del Mar).

The Blue Flag Program strives to promote the sustainable development of coastal areas through the demand for high standards in the quality of bathing water, safety, environmental management, sustainability information and education, criteria all taken into account when granting Blue Flags to the award-winning beaches of the Canary Islands.

Ports with Blue Flag in the Canary Islands: 4

GRAN CANARIA:

P.D. of Mogán.

P.S. Pasito Blanco (San Bartolomé de Tirajana).

LANZAROTE:

Marina Puerto Calero (Yaiza).

TENERIFE:

RCN of Tenerife (Santa Cruz de Tenerife).

The criteria that a marina with a Blue Flag must meet are divided into three large blocks: Information and Environmental Education, environmental management, and Security and services.